There are plenty of tiny little expensive mistakes you’re probably making around the house. Even if it’s just a couple of dollars at a time, those costs can add up. By simply swapping out some of your disposal essentials with reusable ones, investing in higher-quality versions of your favorites, or learning to DIY easy fixes yourself, you can save some serious money. I’ve compiled a list of my favorite Amazon finds that are so budget-friendly and have such remarkable ROI that I had to share them. Don’t let rookie errors cost you: check out these 35 expensive mistakes you're making around the house that are easy to fix.

If you spend good money on a purchase, it makes sense that you would want to protect it. However, at home, there are so many big-ticket items that we leave vulnerable to wear and tear. On this list, you’ll find solutions for protecting your investment pieces like your mattress or a custom suit for work. Small, relatively budget-friendly add-ons, like a waterproof mattress cover or sturdy hangers designed for suits, can save you money in the long run.

Additionally, you’ll find tools for mending items you already own. Instead of calling in the professionals, check out some of the DIY solutions I’ve included that anyone can learn. Whether you need to tackle stained baby clothes or a damaged leather couch, you may be surprised at how easy and affordable it is to fix these things.

Sometimes spending a little upfront can save you hundreds in the end. Don’t find yourself stuck with a bill you hadn’t planned for. Avoid costly mistakes with these highly rated and reviewed products from Amazon.

1 Mistake: Not Protecting Your Mattress From Spills Solution: This Waterproof Mattress Cover Under $40 SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $35 See On Amazon Mattresses aren’t cheap, so make sure you’re protecting yours with a waterproof cover like this one. This best-selling mattress protector is made of cotton and is waterproof to keep your mattress safe from spills, sweat, or accidents. It’s noiseless under your sheets and has deep pockets to fit mattresses up to 18-inches wide. This under-$40 option has earned more than 217,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

2 Mistake: Letting Pet Hair Cover Your Furniture Solution: An Easy-To-Use Hair Remover That Works ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $27 See On Amazon ​​Revive your rugs and furniture with this budget-friendly pet hair remover roller that can save you money in the long run. The self-cleaning tool quickly removes pet hair from carpets, fabric furniture, car seats, and more. Roll it back and forth and watch it pick up lint, fuzz, and hair. Empty the chamber when it’s full and wipe the roller with a wet cloth between uses. One of the nearly 100,000 reviews noted, “I've had it in my possession for like 2 hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair, I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome.“

3 Mistake: Relying On Ordinary Cleaners For Pet Stains Solution: An Enzyme-Rich Formula That Eliminates Odors ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $24 See On Amazon This pet odor remover has earned more than 55,000 reviews for saving so many reviewers’ furniture and carpets. It’s made with enzymes and natural ingredients that target odors and stains and destroy any messes. Use it on carpet, hardwood floors, tile, litter boxes, pillows, kennels, and more. This bottle is an 8-ounce concentrate that will make four 32-ounce bottles of cleaner when mixed with water, so it will last a long time.

4 Mistake: Using Old Plastic Hangers That Stretch Out Clothing Solution: These Non-Slip Velvet Hangers Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Those plastic hangers in your closet have seen better days. These thin non-slip hangers give you the look of a high-end closet system without busting the budget. Each one is covered in velvet to help keep your clothes in place, and the notches on both sides prevent spaghetti straps from sliding off. Plus the hooks swivel 360-degrees around. They hold up to 10 pounds each and come in packs of 30, 50 (shown here), and 100.

5 Mistake: Hard Water Is Ruining Your Coffee Solution: These Charcoal Filters That Remove Impurities K&J Charcoal Water Filter Pods (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Do you feel like the coffee you make at home never compares to your favorite coffee shop? Your water may be too hard, which is ruining its flavor profile. These charcoal water filter pods fit perfectly into most Keurig 2.0 coffee makers to filter out impurities in water such as calcium, chlorine, and odors. These replacement filters are made with a micromesh material that features a three-layer filtration system that uses charcoal to naturally clean the water. This pack of 12 could make you fall in love with coffee at home again and save you the money you’d usually spend at the café.

6 Mistake: Wasting Money On Disposable Paper Towels Solution: These All-Natural, Washable Dishcloths Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Looking to save money on paper towels with a substitute that cleans just as well? These odor-resistant Swedish dishcloths are super versatile to clean spills, wash dishes, or even scrub the bathroom. They’re made of compostable wood pulp cloth and cotton, so they’re natural, biodegradable, and chemical-free. They are super absorbent and can be used for up to eight weeks without picking up odors. And when it’s time to clean — just toss them in the washing machine. You can wash them up to 200 times — saving money and the environment.

7 Mistake: Allowing Leftovers To Go Bad Quickly Solution: This 24-Piece Set Of Glass Containers FineDine Glass Food Storage Containers (24-Piece Set) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Keep your leftovers fresher longer with these glass food containers. They have hinged, locking lids that are grooved so they stack easily. This 24-pack is made with BPA-free borosilicate glass that is eco-friendly and resistant to cold and heat. It’s safe to put these containers in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. This set includes nine different sizes.

8 Mistake: Neglecting To Care For Your Kitchen Tools Solution: This Multi-Purpose Mineral Oil Thirteen Chefs Food Grade Mineral Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Extend the life of your cutting boards or butcher block countertops by properly oiling them with food-grade mineral oil. This colorless, odorless, tasteless option restores cracked or dried wood. Apply 1-ounce of the oil every few months to keep your kitchen tools in tip-top condition. It also works on stainless steel, marble, and soapstone and will restore and protect those surfaces for three months.

9 Mistake: Buying New Bottles Rather Than Deep Cleaning Yours Solution: A Five-Piece Bottle Brush Set Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Set (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your water bottles are smelling a little funky, it’s probably time to give them a good clean — and these bottle brushes make the task so much easier. This pack includes five brushes in a variety of sizes ensuring you can clean just about anything with at least one of these brushes. They’re made of sturdy rust-resistant stainless steel and have stiff nylon bristles that scrub baby bottles, sports bottles, wine bottles, and even straws. For just $12, this set will extend the life of your favorite bottles.

10 Mistake: Not Using Dedicated Suit Hangers Solution: These Wooden Hangers Made Specifically For Suits ZOBER Wooden Hangers (20-Pack) $50 See On Amazon When it comes to nicer investment wardrobe pieces, make sure you’re storing them properly to extend their lives. These wooden hangers are made for hanging suits. They feature a non-slip bar to keep your suit pants in place, as well as notches to hold your jackets, blouses, or dresses. The sturdy wood material looks nice and keeps your pricier garments looking their best.

11 Mistake: Throwing Stained Clothes Out Solution: This Stain-Lifting Laundry Spray With A Cult Following Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover Amazon $14 See On Amazon No need to toss your favorite clothes just because of a little stain. Eliminate that stubborn spot with this non-toxic laundry spray that’s designed specifically so that it is safe for babies and kids. With more than 21,0000 reviews, this best-selling stain remover is free of chemicals or dyes, but is effective at removing fresh and set-in stains from juice, baby food, formula, and even ketchup. This pack of two comes with convenient 4-ounce bottles to carry on the go.

12 Mistake: Storing Seasonal Stuff In Ways That Encourage Mildew Solution: These Waterproof Under-Bed Organizers ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon The space under your bed is a much safer spot to store additional bedding, seasonal clothes, or guest linens than your attic or basement. Snag this two-pack of large-capacity storage boxes that have reinforced handles, clear windows to see what’s inside, as well as a dual zipper lid. The waterproof bag will keep your belongings safe from dust and moisture — plus they’re so much easier to get to so you’ll be less likely to forget you have them and needlessly purchase more of the same item.

13 Mistake: Letting Your Produce Go Bad Quickly Solution: This Set Of Freshness Fridge Shelf Liners Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liners Amazon $11 See On Amazon Storing your fresh produce in plastic bags in your fridge is the fastest way to let it go bad far sooner than necessary. Your grocery bill will benefit from these fridge liners that you can cut to size and place in fruit and veggie drawers to extend the life of your produce. The foam liners allow air to circulate, which keeps produce crisp, and they are free of BPAs, PVC, and phthalates. The set comes with four liners.

14 Mistake: Hiring An Expensive Plumber For Easy Repairs Solution: This Efficient Drain Clog Dissolve Green Gobbler Liquid Hair Drain Clog Remover (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon No need to throw money away on subpar drain cleaners or plumber bills when there’s an effective drain clog dissolver for less than $25. It removes debris like hair from the drain, plus the biodegradable formula is safe to use in tubs, sinks, and toilets (it’s septic-safe). This two-pack clears drains and dissolves hair, toilet paper, wipes, and soap scum.

15 Mistake: Banging Your Kitchen Cabinets And Chipping Away At Them Solution: This Pack Of 200 Cabinet Bumpers For $10 BAIPOK Cabinet Bumpers (200-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If every time you reach inside a kitchen cabinet to grab a cup, you accidentally slam that door shut, you’re slowly chipping away at your cabinet paint — which can be costly to fix and replace. But these simple $10 cabinet bumpers adhere to cabinet doors so that each slam lands softly, protecting its wood finish. The translucent button-shaped bumpers come in a pack of 200. Not only do they protect the doors, but they also dampen any noise.

16 Mistake: Not Cleaning Out Your Dryer Vent Solution: The $11 Dryer Cleaning Kit With 21,000 Reviews Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your dryer at peak efficiency with this dryer vent cleaning kit that includes a hose attachment for your vacuum that’s designed to clean vents. The 33-inch hose attaches to most vacuums and is flexible to reach between appliances, but works especially well in your dryer vent. Not only will cleaning the lint out of your dyer help dry your clothes faster, but it can help prevent a serious fire hazard.

17 Mistake: Assuming Chips In Furniture Are Unfixable Solution: These Wood Markers That Hide Imperfections Katzco Wood Markers Repair Kit (13-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Over time, wood furniture and floors begin to show wear and tear. But these wood repair markers will give your favorite wood pieces new life for less than you think. This set comes with six markers and six wax crayons, as well as a sharpener, so you can effortlessly fill in holes and imperfections on wood, making your furniture look brand new for under $10. The pack features six colors, ranging from maple to black.

18 Mistake: Allowing Drafty Doors To Spike Electrical Bills Solution: This Simple Door Draft Stopper Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon This door draft stopper is an Amazon best-seller with more than 24,000 reviews. It’s easy to install, plus it can cut down on energy costs by keeping warm air in and cold air out. It slides under the door to create a barrier that blocks airflow, noise, critters, moisture, and even light. One five-star review noted, “This draft blocker blocks the cold air from the laundry room from coming into the main living area of our home, saving $$$ on our heating bill! We will definitely keep it installed for the summer months to save on a/c costs.”

19 Mistake: Using Rug Tapes That Destroy Expensive Floors Solution: These Reusable Rug Grippers That Come Right Off Home Techpro Rug Pad Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sliding rugs are dangerous and annoying, but so many rug tapes, while effective, can significantly damage your floors if you’re not careful. But not these rug grippers. Just stick these them to any rug that’s always slipping or curling at the corners. When you peel them up, you’ll forget they were ever there. They use a vacuum-tech design to grip any type of floor, yet they’re thin enough to not add bulk to your rug. This pick even boasts more than 42,000 reviews.

20 Mistake: Never Cleaning Your Washing Machine Solution: These Monthly Self-Cleaning Tablets Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you aren’t occasionally cleaning your washing machine you are leaving dirt and grime behind that can affect your washer’s efficiency. These washing machine cleaning tablets remove residue and will work in both front and top-load washers, as well as HE washing machines. Each package comes with six tablets and the manufacturer recommends using them monthly. They have an astounding Amazon following, with more than 150,000 reviews.

21 Mistake: Throwing Out Single-Use Cotton Rounds Solution: These Reusable Bamboo Pads Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Just one of these reusable cotton rounds (which come in a pack of 20) can replace as many as 1,000 disposable rounds — that’s a lot of savings. They work just like regular disposable cotton balls but can be washed and reused for years. They are made from a highly absorbent and super-soft bamboo and cotton blend that gently removes makeup or can be used to apply toner. Just toss the used facial pads into the included mesh laundry bag and machine wash them with your clothes or towels.

22 Mistake: Scraping Your Floors When You Move Furniture Solution: These Silicone Chair Leg Covers Aneaseit Silicone Chair Leg Covers (16-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t let your furniture damage your floors. Opt for these silicone chair leg covers that protect both your chairs and floors without ruining your aesthetic. The clear covers slip on over your chair legs and have a felt bottom that makes it easy to slide across floors without worrying about scratching. This pack includes 16 covers and is available in several colors.

23 Mistake: Risking Power Surges By Overloading An Outlet Solution: An 8-Outlet Surge Protector Belkin 8-Outlet Surge Protector Amazon $47 See On Amazon Surge protectors cut down on the amount of energy you use, saving you money on your electric bills — not to mention they can prevent power surges. This energy-saving surge protector features eight outlets to accommodate many of your appliances. It’s split up so you can always leave at least two appliances turned in, such as your fridge or oven, while safely turning off the other six with the flip of a switch. This $50 investment could save you hundreds.

24 Mistake: Oil And Grease Splatters On Stovetops Make You Think You Need New Appliances Solution: These $10 Stover Burner Covers YRYM HR Stove Burner Covers (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Oil and grease stains on your stovetop can build up over time, which not only ruins their look but may make you think you need new appliances sooner than necessary. But you can protect stovetops easily with these burner covers. They can be trimmed to fit your burner and come eight in a pack for just $10. These are especially helpful for renters to ensure they get their deposit back.

25 Mistake: Letting Sliced Avocados Brown Quickly Solution: These Avocado Savers That Cost Less Than $10 Evriholder Avocado Saver (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Avocados are so expensive — and they go bad way too fast. But these avocado savers block air from turning your favorite snack brown so quickly, and they are cleverly designed with a strap to keep them in place. The savers come two in a pack and cost less than $10. Now you can eat half an avocado at a time without worrying about waste.

26 Mistake: Forgetting To Water Your Plants Solution: These Self-Watering Plant Stakes REMIAWY Plant Watering Stakes (6-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Even the most seasoned plant parents still forget to water their plant babies — especially if you go out of town. These plant watering stakes are made of terracotta and deliver water slowly to plants and flowers, ensuring they are hydrated without getting overwatered — even if you’re not home. The stakes come with six in a pack.

27 Mistake: Spending Too Much On Custom Lighting Solution: These Plug-In Motion-Sensor Lights MAZ-TEK Plug in Motion Sensor Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add these motion-sensor lights in areas of your home where you could use a bit more illumination without the expense of installing a new electrical system. This pack includes two lights that plug into AC outlets and automatically turn on when motion is detected within 15 feet. They give off a soft warm glow and have three modes: constantly on, off, or auto (the motion-activated option.) The light automatically turns off after 20 seconds of inactivity to conserve its battery.

28 Mistake: Letting Hair Clog Your Drains Until It Needs A Pro Solution: This Hair Catcher That Nestles In The Drain TubShroom Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $12 See On Amazon Hiring a plumber is going to cost you a pretty penny, but you can keep your drains as clean and clear as possible by using this popular hair catcher that nestles inside of your drain, so it won’t pop up and float in your tub. The TubShroom won’t block water flow and boasts more than 100,000 reviews. Plus, it is only $12.

29 Mistake: Calling In Professionals For Minor Fixes Solution: This 3M Hole Repair Kit 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Amazon $6 See On Amazon Save some money and mend minor damage in your home all on your own. This hole repair compound makes it easy for anyone to fill holes in just minutes and replaces vinyl spackling. It won’t shrink, crack, or sag and doubles as a primer, so once it’s dry, all you need to do is add a touch-up of paint. Visitors will be none the wiser.

30 Mistake: Not Properly Storing Your Coffee At Home Solution: These Sealed Canisters For Freshness Veken Coffee Canister Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your coffee fresh for a long time with an airtight canister like this one. The 22-ounce, stainless steel container traps air out and even has a one-way CO2 valve to avoid oxidation. The top of the canister features a convenient date tracker and a side compartment holds the included scoop. It’s the perfect place to store flour, nuts, sugar, and of course, coffee beans.

31 Mistake: Leaving Product In The Bottom Of Jars Solution: This Mini Silicone Spatula Set REUU Mini Silicone Spatulas (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Every time you throw out a peanut butter jar, cleaning solution, or eye cream when there’s still some left in the bottom, you’re just throwing away money. These flexible spatulas fit into any bottle or container, so you can get every last drop. The five-piece set comes with a large spatula, two 12-inch spatulas, one 9-inch spatula, and one 6-inch spatula. They’re all BPA-free and made of food-grade silicone.

32 Mistake: Never Deep-Cleaning Your Floors Solution: This Easy-To-Use Steam Mop PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner Amazon $70 See On Amazon I absolutely loathe mopping, especially if it requires moving furniture and attempting to keep our dogs from those areas of the house. But this multi-tasking steam mop cleaner makes it a breeze. It can deep clean everything — from floors and carpets to areas you usually forget like windows, mirrors, upholstery, and drapes. It heats up in 30 seconds and has more than 32,000 reviews.

33 Mistake: Replacing Leather As Soon As It Shows Wear Solution: A Budget Repair Kit That Revives Leather COCONIX Brown Leather & Vinyl Repair Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Leather looks high-end and expensive, but as soon as it suffers any damage, it can be an eyesore. No need to replace the entire couch though. This leather and vinyl repair kit come with a variety of compounds in different colors that you mix together (all of the tools you need are included) to create a perfect piece of backing fabric that you’ll then apply to worn-out spots on your furniture to give them a little love and attention. This $20 fix has rave reviews, including this five-star one: “I can't believe I did not buy this earlier.”

34 Mistake: Spending Lots Of Money On Disposable K-Cups Solution: This Reusable Coffee Pod For Your Machine Perfect Pod Reusable Coffee Pod Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you love your Keurig, but you’re tired of spending money on K-cup refills, snag this cheap and highly rated reusable K cup. The coffee filters are the same shape as K-cups and fit into the Keurig dispenser, however, you can fill them with any coffee of your choice. This means you can buy coffee in bulk without giving up your Keurig. These BPA-free filters are designed with durable stainless steel mesh for a smooth blend in every cup.