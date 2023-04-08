Experts Say You're Making Your Home Kinda Gross, If You Aren't Doing Any Of These Things

Even if you keep a super tidy house, it can still feel a little gross sometimes — it happens to everyone. So, we tracked down home experts like realtors, contractors, and professional organizers, to let us in on all of the small things you aren’t doing that might make your house feel grimy. (I’m looking at you, tiny bit of mold that’s always hiding in the shower).

Don’t worry — all of these tasks that you might be skipping in your routine actually have the quickest solutions — and I have those here for you, too.

1 Cleaning Out All Of The Hidden & Moldy Produce In The Fridge Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Fix: These Clear Refrigerator Bins That Organize Your Groceries Joel Comino, the founder & CEO of Next Modular, suggests taking care of the forgotten gross things in your home, like “anything stagnant, such as food left in the fridge for months, stagnant water, or even a pile of clothes that hasn't been washed in weeks.” With these washable fridge bins, you won’t forget about all of the gross old food in the bottom of your produce drawers. The clear, stackable design lets you get all of that produce out and neatly display it on your shelves. They also have handles, so if you do end up with a moldy lime or cucumber, you can carry the bin over to the trash to dump it.

2 Taking Care Of The Extra Humidity & Mildew Around Your Home Pro Breeze Compact Dehumidifier Amazon $39 See On Amazon Fix: A Small Yet Powerful Dehumidifier With Nearly 30,000 Five-Star Reviews “Another big issue is humidity, which can cause mold and mildew to accumulate and grow,” Comino says. So be sure to handle any of that extra humidity with this super compact dehumidifier. You can hide it behind house plants or neatly tuck it in any small space, because it’s only 6 inches wide. It helps out with annoying condensation on your windows, gross mildew smells, and that uncomfortable sticky feeling. The little light on the front will also let you know when it’s time to empty this extra-quiet dehumidifier.

3 Letting In Fresh Air Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $18 See On Amazon Fix: A Magnetic Screen Door That’s So Quick To Stick On Pop this low-profile screen door on your door because Comino says, “ventilation is another key factor to consider, as without it any odors will linger and make the home uncomfortable.” With the adhesive and tacks, you won’t have to add any bulky hardware to your door when you install this screen. The center seam is lined with magnets, so you can easily push through, and it will close behind you to keep the bugs out while still ventilating your space.

4 Handling Small Insects Before Your Home Starts To Feel Gross Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $40 See On Amazon Fix: A Sleek Insect Trap That Draws Bugs In With UV Light “Pests can quickly become a problem if not taken care of immediately,” Comino says. In addition to making sure to take the trash out and seal cracks, this sleek little bug trap will take care of fruit flies, gnats, and other small bugs. It’s small enough to fit in your kitchen if you deal with fruit flies or even next to a window for other flying bugs. There’s a UV light on top to attract all of them, and the sticky trap is neatly tucked inside of this sleek trap (so you won’t have to see it).

5 Taking Care Of Cluttered Spaces Or Closets ZOBER Jumbo Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fix: These Breathable Bins That Neatly Hide Everything Inside “I always recommend decluttering and getting rid of things you don't need,” Comino suggests. After donating things you don’t need to charity, put your newly tidied things in these lightweight fabric bins that hide everything inside. You get a clear top to see which towel or sheet set you packed into these breathable, oversized bags. Each one has a spot for a label on the front and reinforced handles on the sides to carry them from the closet.

6 Figuring Out Your Easiest Deep-Cleaning Routine O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $35 See On Amazon Fix: A Washable Spin Mop To Make Deep-Cleaning Days Easier “A regular deep cleaning routine is also essential,” Comino says. “This includes vacuuming, dusting, mopping and wiping down surfaces. It's important to do this regularly as it will help keep the home looking and feeling fresh.” You’re going to want to add this spin mop into that deep cleaning routine because it’s so easy to use. The bucket spins and wrings out the microfiber fabric to give you the perfect ratio of water and cleaner every time you pull out this mop. This triangle-shaped mop fits in every corner around your home, and it has an extendable handle. Plus, cleanup is easy because you can toss the mop head in the washing machine when you finish your routine.

7 Eliminating Pet Stains & Odors ASAP Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fix: This Stain Eliminator That Fixes Every Hidden Pet Smell Eric Bramlett, realtor and the owner of Bramlett Residential, a real estate brokerage in Austin, Texas, recommends taking a moment to track down pet smells. “As a realtor, I’ve found that pet odors are one of the most common issues that make people's homes gross and unappealing,” he notes. Keeping this stain and odor eliminator around means you’re ready the moment you get home from work and smell a hint of gross pet smells. Simply track down your pup’s accident or your cat’s spilled litter, and this enzyme-activated formula will permanently fix both the stains and the smells. This pet- and people-safe formula is an Amazon shopper favorite, with over 73,000 five-star reviews, so you know it’s an effective solution to an unsavory issue.

8 Keeping Every Room Tidy With Easy-To-Access Trash Cans ePiiChua Small Trashcan With Lid (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Fix: A Multipack Of Sleek Trash Cans With Lids “It’s surprising how much true garbage starts collecting when family members do not immediately throw away garbage,” says Lisa Malone, professional organizer and co-founder of You Have Arrived. “This applies to every item in every location, because it is not necessarily food garbage from snacking in front of the TV. Garbage around the house includes used tissues, product packaging, clothing tags, etc.” Luckily, she has a super easy tip: “Put a garbage can in every room. This is so simple, but so important, to develop a good habit of throwing trash away.” You can stick these super slim trash cans all over your home just like Malone recommends. The minimalist design will work in every single room. Plus, the pop-up lid hides all of the trash, so your room will look tidy while the can hides unsavory smells.

9 Taking Care Of Mail Before Your Entryway Gets Overwhelming Uncommon Desks Office Letter Opener Amazon $8 See On Amazon Fix: An Ergonomic Letter Opener To Tackle Every Annoying Envelope “It’s overwhelming and super stressful to manage daily mail when there are bills to be paid amongst the junk mail,” Malone says. “I like to help clients create systems so they ‘only touch it once.’ It helps clients to focus on the daily task eliminating unnecessary paper versus the emotional stress of accumulating so much mail when it’s time to pay bills.” To make your new mail-sorting routine even quicker, keep this stainless steel letter opener on your entryway table or wherever you go through all of those letters. It has a comfy ergonomic handle, so you can tackle all of those hard-to-open envelopes as fast as possible so you can keep your space tidy.

10 Organizing & Sorting The Mail That’s Worth Looking At Acrimet 3-Tier Letter Tray Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fix: A Letter Tray To Tidy All Of The Mail You Need To Look At After you sort through that mail pile, Malone says, “Make two to three dedicated file folders (bills, filing, ‘requires action’) and drop the remainder into the appropriate groups so you can tackle them easily when you are ready to do so.” This letter tray gives you three different shelves to stack and organize all of your folders and opened mail that’s actually worth keeping. The clear design lets you see your documents from all angles, so you won’t forget to take care of them. It also has a beveled design to keep them all in place — in case you get a little behind on going through them.

11 Giving Yourself Enough Space For Your Go-To Clothing Pieces Zober Space Saving Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Fix: These Slim Velvet Hangers That Fit All Of Your Go-To Outfits When it comes to overwhelming laundry, Malone says, “Typically people wear 20% of their clothes 80% of the time. What they wear is always in the laundry or at the surface level of overstuffed drawers or on the closet floor because there are not enough hangers or space to hang items they wear.” Instead of leaving the pieces you always wear in the laundry hamper, use these velvet-covered space-saving hangers in your closet. The slim design gives you plenty of space for all of your go-to pieces and even the items you don’t wear that often, like a cocktail dress. The hangers have a 360-degree swivel hook to help you see everything in your closet.

12 Getting On A Schedule Of Sanitizing Your Sink Drains SANI 360° Sani Sticks Drain Cleaner and Deodorizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fix: These Drain Cleaning Sticks With A Built-In Calendar Andre Kazimierski, CEO of Improovy Painters Madison, says, “If you go one week without cleaning your sinks and floors, then debris and bacteria are more likely to build up within your home, which can lead to broader issues down the road.” To avoid a smelly sink (or a clogged drain), create a routine with these drain-cleaning sticks. These orange-scented sticks even have a little calendar at the bottom, so you remember to add one to your sink each month. In addition to your scrubbing, these sticks work to keep pipes clear and free of gross smells.

13 Dusting Hard-To-Reach Spots Frequently DELUX Microfiber Extendable Duster Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fix: A Fluffy, Extendable Duster That Makes Chores Quicker Kazimierski also suggests getting serious about cleaning. “Dusting frequently, and deep cleaning your floors and bathrooms at least once a month is crucial to maintaining a clean and hospitable home,” he says. Not only is this duster extendable, but it also has an oversized and super fluffy microfiber top to make your dusting routine quicker than usual. The microfiber is easy to wash off after tackling the dusty bathroom, floors, ceiling corners, and more. Plus, it won’t leave a bunch of lint on your newly dusted surfaces.

14 Keeping Things Organized & Easy-To-Find CHAT BLANC Cotton Rope Baskets (3-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Fix: These Soft Cotton Baskets To Store Shoes, Blankets & More John Ward, an account executive at Mold Busters, highly recommends “utilizing storage solutions such as bins, baskets, and shelves to keep items organized and easily accessible.” So grab this adorable matching pack of cotton rope baskets that you’ll want to stick everywhere, and you’ll always have a trendy storage spot for clutter. The soft design is flexible enough to fit all of your stuff, and these breathable baskets even come with handles so you can take your towels and shoes from room to room.

15 Writing Down Your Cleaning Routine & Chores Clever Fox Planner Amazon $25 See On Amazon Fix: An Organized Planner To Track All Of Your Cleaning & Tidying Ward also suggests “breaking down large cleaning or organizing tasks into smaller, manageable steps,” and this seriously organized planner will help you out. It isn’t dated, so you can instantly start adding in your cleaning routines and organizing chores no matter what week it is. In addition to daily tasks, this organizer has spots for personal goals, longterm improvements, and habits you want to build up.

16 Making Space For Everyday Items MKO Key Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Fix: A Trendy Key Holder To Give Entryway Clutter A Specific Spot Angela Lee, a cleaning expert from Hellamaid Inc, says, “Assign specific spaces for items you regularly use, such as keys, mail, and shoes. This helps prevent clutter from accumulating in high-traffic areas.” Obviously, the entryway is the most easily crowded high-traffic area, and this compact key holder gives you a space for all of the tiny things that tend to be scattered there (including mail). The gold-tone finish makes this tidy six-hook shelf look super trendy in your entryway.

17 Giving Your Shoes A Designated Spot SEE SPRING Shoe Storage Box (12-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Fix: These Ventilated Shoe Boxes That You Can Stack However Needed This shoe storage box will also help you carry out Lee’s organizing tip because it gives you a designated spot for shoes wherever they tend to pile up, whether it’s your entryway, bedroom, or closet. They’re made of durable clear plastic, so you can see every pair, and they’re covered in ventilation holes, so your shoes can air out when you get home. You can also stack them up in different ways to create that designated shoe spot — no matter how much space you have.

18 Labeling All Of The Matching Bins You Took The Time To Organize Phomemo D30 Bluetooth Label Maker Machine Amazon $24 See On Amazon Fix: A Mini Bluetooth Label Maker To Finish Off Matching Bins & Containers Lee also suggests finally tackling all of your unlabeled pantry bins and storage containers around your home, so reach for this adorable label maker with labeling tape. It has a Bluetooth capabilities, so you can type out all of those pantry and laundry room labels on your phone quickly and easily.

19 Using Shelves In Your Home For Extra Storage Greenco Corner Shelf Amazon $28 See On Amazon Fix: A Corner Shelf That’s Easy To Arrange & Organize When it comes to organizing, Lee says, “Consider investing in storage solutions such as shelves, hooks, and cabinets to help maximize your space and keep items organized.” This five-tier shelf turns a corner or a quirky spot in your home into a place for organizing knickknacks. Keep it all together and hang this durable MDF shelf in a corner, or you can even take the pieces apart to stick a few individual shelves around your home.

20 Adding Hanging Storage To Make Use Of Vertical Space Umbra Hanging Rack Amazon $21 See On Amazon Fix: This Neutral Wall Art That’s Actually A Spot To Hang Jackets “Not having enough storage can quickly lead to cluttered, messy spaces,” Chris Alexakis, a co-founder of CabinetSelect says. “Think of creative ways to use vertical space, like installing hooks and racks for coats, hats, and towels.” This hanging rack is definitely creative because it looks like neutral wall art when you’re not using it. The matte black geometric bars sit flat against the wall, but when you need a spot for extra jackets, bags, or even your towel in the bathroom — these bars pull down to act like hooks.

21 Organizing Grimy Kitchen, Office & Bathroom Drawers SMARTAKE Drawer Organizers (13-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fix: These Non-Slip Drawer Organizers To Keep Everything In Place “Installing drawer organizers and dividers can also help keep your drawers organized,” Alexakis says. This pack of organizers comes with 13 trays in five different sizes that are super easy to arrange to clean up all of your kitchen, office, or even bathroom drawers. They come with stick-on non-slip silicone dots, so you won’t open your drawer to find them out of place and messy-looking.

22 Vacuuming Up Pet Hair Regularly Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Vacuum Amazon $68 See On Amazon Fix: A Cordless Vacuum To Specifically Deal With Pet Fur-Covered Furniture Instead of ignoring pet fur floating around your home, Alexakis says, “Keep your pets groomed, clean up after them, and make sure to vacuum or sweep up pet hair regularly.” This little vacuum is specifically built for all of that hair that tends to tangle up in your sofa’s upholstery, stairs, or rugs. It comes with an upholstery tool, an attachment to tackle fur in small spaces (like under the couch), and even an extension wand. Of course, this cordless vacuum is also helpful for everyday vacuuming.

23 Using Air Fresheners As A Luxurious Decor Piece COCODOR Preserved Flower Reed Diffuser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Fix: An Oil Diffuser With A Chic Flower Arrangement On Top “There are the obvious things that can declutter and de-gross your home,” says Aimee Scher, real estate agent on the Leonard Steinberg Team at Compass NYC and a former home stager and interior designer. She says an impact can even be made with something as small as “a diffuser or nice candle and box of matches on the back of the toilet instead of Febreze.” To really make that air freshener in your bathroom feel expensive and luxurious, grab this diffuser with a real flower on top. Even though it looks just like a chic flower arrangement, the scented oil will fill your space with a long-lasting floral and berry scent. If it’s too strong in a smaller bathroom, you can simply pull a few of the scent sticks out.

24 Cleaning The Inside Of Your Windows ITTAR Window Cleaner Amazon $24 See On Amazon Fix: This Window Cleaning Tool With A Squeegee & Microfiber Pads “Clean your windows,” Scher advises. “You may think you have to wait for your building to schedule the annual window cleaning but YOU can clean the inside any day you like, as many times as you'd like throughout the year. You'll be shocked by the difference an inside cleaning makes.” To make this task a bit easier, this extendable window cleaner comes with two absorbent microfiber pads to quickly coat your windows in your favorite cleaning solution. When they’re fully covered, you can pull off the microfiber pad and use the rubber squeegee to sweep off all of the cleaner without leaving behind streaks.

25 Making Sure Your Towels Match For A Put-Together Look American Soft Linen Towel Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Fix: This Towel Set With All Of The Matching Pieces You’ll Need “Hanging towels (of various colors!) askew in your bathroom can also make it look sloppy,” Scher notes. Instead, using a towel set like this will look neat and tidy. Scher even says, “the consistency makes the bathroom feel more organized.” This set of six comes with bath towels, washcloths, and hand towels to give your bathroom that matching look. The 100% Turkish cotton fabric stays plush after washing it, so your new matching set won’t start to look dingy after a few months, which is why these best-sellers have over 36,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

26 Taking Care Of Your Glass Door After Showering HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fix: This Waterproof Squeegee To Keep Your Shower Door Spot-Free “Oh, and buy a squeegee for the shower,” Scher says. “One quick pass before you step out will keep the glass spot-free and way less gross.” The waterproof design of this stainless steel squeegee means it can hang out in your shower, so you’re always ready to wipe down that glass door. It also comes with an adhesive hook, so you can pop it right onto the tile to keep it handy.

27 Hiding Your Dirty Laundry For A Calmer Space Greenco Bamboo Foldable Double Hamper Amazon $33 See On Amazon Fix: A Stylish Bamboo Hamper To Hide 2 Full Bags Of Laundry “A lidded hamper is also great!” Scher explains. “Not seeing the family's dirty socks and underwear does wonders for your sense of calm.” This bamboo hamper makes it so easy to create that sense of calm because it has two different slots for laundry, so you can tuck away a ton of dirty clothes. It has a lid just like Scher suggests, and you even get rope handles to carry this hamper around your house and to the washing machine.

28 Protecting Your Bathroom Floor From Your Plunger YANXUS Toilet Plunger Amazon $25 See On Amazon Fix: A Toilet Plunger & Holder That Prevents Gross Water Getting On The Floor When it comes to a gross bathroom, Laura Schmits, a décor professional and senior editor at Soul & Lane, says, “Lift the toilet plunger from the ground. Yes, we wash it after we use it, but being honest, do you disinfect it? Most times, no, so it's best to have your toilet plunger sitting on a base that lifts it from the ground, so none of that bacteria is touching your floor.” Not only does this toilet plunger lift the plunger off of your bathroom tiles, but it also hides it away when you’re not using it, so it won’t look as gross. Under the raised design, the holder has a built-in drip tray with ventilation holes, so all of the extra water will evaporate.

29 Cleaning Off Gross Stains In The Bathroom Regularly Powerstone Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fix: A Pumice Stone To Quickly Scrub Away Gross Stains Schmits also suggests tackling toilet stains with a reusable pumice stone cleaner like this budget-friendly option. “Make your bowl look brand new and avoid people seeing those disgusting little stains by simply rubbing a pumice stone in those stubborn stains,” she says. The unique material will help all types of stains, like those annoying water rings, lime scale, and more. It’s also worth grabbing a few of these easy-to-use cleaners to use on rust in your sinks, stains in the tub, and even discolored grout that might make your shower feel gross.

30 Keeping Your Bath Mat Clean, Dry & Fresh Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Fix: This Plush Bath Mat That Won’t Feel Damp All The Time “The bath mat should be washed at least once a month to avoid it being all disgusting and moldy,” Schmits explains. “Let it air dry after washing, and let it receive a bit of sunlight too.” Thankfully, this non-slip bath mat makes it super easy to prevent it from feeling disgusting because it can go right in the washing machine whenever it starts to feel a little too damp. After the wash, this memory foam bath mat will dry surprisingly quickly for how plush it is.

31 Preventing Pet Smells All Over Your Home While You’re Out Regalo Easy Step Wide Walk Thru Baby Gate Amazon $40 See On Amazon Fix: A Baby Gate To Keep Pet Accidents Contained To Easy-To-Clean Areas To protect your home from pet smells, Malinda Koncar, a realtor at Berkshire HathawayHomeServices The Preferred Realty and Berkshire Hathaway Stouffer Realty, recommends grabbing a baby gate like this one. “When you are not going to be home & a pet may have an accident ensure the pet is crated or baby gated in a room where cleaning the floor is going to limit long term damage (not carpet or hardwood! perhaps a tiled kitchen or sunroom),” she says. You won’t mind adding this sturdy metal baby gate to a room in your home because it has a walk-through design that’s easier to open than other models. The bars are perfect for keeping your pup in a room with easy-to-clean tile while you’re gone, but they’re also thin enough to not mess up the decor in your home.

32 Turning Off Your Ceiling Fan & Dusting It Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $12 See On Amazon Fix: This Washable Fan Duster To Quickly Clean Dirty Fan Blades “Ceiling fans often go unnoticed by homeowners but can have years of dust build up- which is very gross,” Koncar says. “Some homeowners tend to run their fans year round & never clean or notice the build up- but once the fan is off and you see actual chunks hanging off the edge — it's definitely time to clean!” If you find a ton of dust when you turn that ceiling fan off, this washable microfiber duster will handle all of those gross dust clumps without spreading them all over your home. The circular design will wrap around the blades, so you can pull off every single piece of grimy dust hiding on the blades.

33 Wiping Down Greasy & Smudgey Surfaces Often Dr.WOW Magic Sponge Erasers (50-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Fix: A Pack Of Trimmable Sponges To Clean Every Gross Surface “Years of fingerprints on doors and light switches are also quite visible to someone not living in the home, but may go unnoticed by the homeowner, sticky handrails are also quite disgusting,” Koncar says. You can use these melamine foam sponges to get rid of smudges, grime, and other marks with just a bit of added water on most surfaces. They also come in a huge, budget-friendly pack, so you always have a new stain-removing sponge when one runs out. And when you do use these sponges, they’re really easy to cut to size so you don’t have to waste an entire one to clean a tiny light switch.

34 Wiping Up Messes Before They Get Grimy & Sticky Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloth (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Fix: A Pack Of Reusable Dish Cloths For Every Spill Gretchen Boyd, president of NYC House Cleaners, stresses how important it is clean up spills. “Whether it's a spilled drink on the carpet or a greasy stain on the stovetop, leaving these messes for too long can cause them to become sticky, smelly, and attract pests,” she says. With these absorbent dish cloths, you’re always ready to jump on those messes or spills before they make your surfaces feel gross. They have scrubbing ridges on one side and a diamond texture on the other to wipe up liquid or pick up dirt in an instant. Safe for all surfaces, these cloths will quickly become your new go-tos.

35 Cleaning Off Surfaces & Furniture Before They Feel Gross Bissell Deluxe Surface Cleaner Amazon $40 See On Amazon Fix: A Steam Cleaner With 10 Attachments To Clean Every Single Nook & Cranny “Failing to properly clean and maintain things like the bathroom, kitchen, and floors can quickly make a home feel dirty and unpleasant,” Boyd says. So, keep this steam cleaner around because it comes with attachments to take care of every surface (and space) in your home that tends to a get a little gross feeling — from fabric to hardwood. You won’t have to keep your closet stuffed with a bunch of cleaning sprays, because this sanitizing cleaner only needs water before you start cleaning.

36 Creating An Easy-To-Follow Cleaning Schedule Home & Me Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle Amazon $21 See On Amazon Fix: These Dry Eraser Calendars To Map Out Every Cleaning Task “Not creating a cleaning schedule will instantly make your home feel cluttered and dirty,” says Stephen Keighery, the CEO and founder of Home Buyer Louisiana. “Set aside specific days and times for cleaning different parts of your home. This can help you stay on top of cleaning tasks and prevent them from building up.” Luckily, this magnetic calendar pack will make creating a schedule so easy. It comes with a weekly, monthly, and daily planner, so you can break down and take care of those small everyday cleaning tasks. You can pop the magnetic markers and eraser right next to them, so it’s always easy to add or mark chores as completed.

37 Cleaning Up Rust & Slimy Grease In The Kitchen Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser Amazon $7 See On Amazon Fix: This Hard-Working Cleanser To Fix Stains In Your Kitchen “The kitchen is a high-traffic area that can quickly become messy,” Keighery also says. “Clean up spills and messes as soon as they happen, and wipe down counters and appliances after each use.” To make kitchen cleaning even easier, keep this powdered cleanser under your sink. Other than cleaning up spills, this polishing formula will take care of rust in the sink and even that gross and slimy grease on your appliances or even your kitchen backsplash.

38 Remembering Your Remote Controls On Cleaning Day MiracleWipes Screen Wipes (30-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fix: These Screen Wipes To Quickly Clean Your Remotes Emily Barron, cleaning expert at Property Rescue, says, “[Remote controls] see a lot of action and neglecting to clean them can spread germs as well as make them work less effectively.” Cleaning your remote will be a cinch with this pack of screen wipes, because they already have a streak-free and dust-removing cleaning solution built-in. The cleaner dries super quickly, but you also get a microfiber cloth to dry off your remote and screens after you wipe them.

39 Vacuuming Up A Dusty & Crumb-Filled Keyboard ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $17 See On Amazon Fix: This Mini Vacuum Cleaner That’s Gentle Enough For Your Keyboard When you remember to wipe your remote, Barron also suggests cleaning up your laptop keyboard. “A build-up of dirt and dust can make keyboards less effective as well as harbor germs,” she says. “Invest in a keyboard vacuum and use this regularly as well as getting into the habit of wiping the keyboard down with a damp cloth.” This mini vacuum is perfect for cleaning up that crumb-filled keyboard because it has little bristles on the bottom to sweep out crumbs and dust. After your keyboard, you can use this adorable USB-rechargeable vacuum to vacuum the rest of your desk or even your kitchen countertops.