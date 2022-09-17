Shopping
Experts Say You're Wasting Money At Home If You Aren't Trying Any Of These Clever Hacks
I’ve never been a make-a-hard-budget-and-stick-to-it type of person. Don’t get me wrong, I love saving money (who doesn’t?) — but I get overwhelmed when trying to figure out just how much to spend on each little thing. That’s why I love these money-saving hacks from home experts — they help you lower your living costs with practically zero effort on your part.
One easy way you can reduce your spending is by cutting out single-use food storage bags in the kitchen. By investing in these washable and reusable bags or some beeswax wraps, you can keep your produce and leftovers fresh for longer while eliminating the need for disposable bags. Then you can lower your utility bills by incorporating energy-efficient gadgets — like these smart light bulbs — into your home. Below, you’ll find tons of genius money-saving hacks recommended by plumbers, decluttering gurus, and other home experts. Living on a budget has never been easier.