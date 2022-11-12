Some of the most powerful ingredients in skin care, like retinol and antioxidants such as vitamin C, are actually pretty fragile and can deteriorate when exposed to light and air, making them less effective over time. To help prevent ingredients from degrading over time, a beauty industry veteran designed Exponent Beauty, a line of products that you quickly mix as needed so they’re always fresh and potent.

How Does It Work?

According to the results of an independent study conducted by Exponent Beauty using a third-party lab, the active ingredients in many skin-care products degrade by an average of 40% within eight weeks. That’s why the dermatologist-tested Exponent Beauty system uses powders that retain their potency until they’re activated with the brand’s hyaluronic acid hydrator, creating a light cream-gel serum that can be used alone or layered underneath your favorite moisturizer. Depending on the powders you choose, these skin-care products can help smooth, tone, and brighten skin while calming and reducing redness. Best of all, the powders and hydrator are refillable, and the empty packaging is recyclable.

Over the course of four weeks of clinical testing, Exponent Beauty products showed the following results:

100% of users showed significantly smoother skin

76% of users showed a significant increase in skin firmness

76% of users showed a significant increase in skin elasticity

Also great: The products are cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, and contain no synthetic fragrances.

The Starter Kit

What’s Included:

Active powder (45 doses)

Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Activator (45 doses)

One refillable activator base and dispenser

Interested in trying the system before investing in multiple products? Check out the starter kit, which will set you up with one active powder of your choosing, 45 doses of the hyaluronic acid hydrator, a dispenser, and an activator base. From there, you can add different refills as you wish.

The Gift Sets

What’s Included:

Firming Filter CoQ10 Antioxidant Active Powder (45 doses)

Calm Revival Green Tea Resveratrol Active Powder (45 doses)

Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator (90 doses)

Two refillable powder globes and dispensers

One reusable activator base

For those with redness or sensitive skin, the antioxidant-rich Classically Flawless set uses two powders made with Coenzyme Q10, green tea, and resveratrol to firm, calm, and brighten skin. Plus, this kit is especially great for gift-giving as it’s made for all skin types.

Skin Care Concerns: Loss of elasticity, dullness, redness | Key Ingredients: Green tea, resveratrol, cica, CoQ10

What’s Included:

Brightening Boost Vitamin C Active Powder (45 doses)

Time Rewind Retinol Active Powder (45 doses)

Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator (90 doses)

Two refillable powder globes and dispensers

One reusable activator base

The Epic Age Defiers set uses vitamin C and retinol to help brighten and smooth skin. According to the brand, the vitamin C powder is perfect for adding to your morning routine as it helps protect against oxidative stress, while the retinol powder makes a great overnight treatment that encourages cell turnover. What’s more, these ingredients work together to increase collagen production, boosting softness and firmness.

However, keep in mind that retinol is not recommended for use during pregnancy.

Skin Care Concerns: Uneven skin tone, dullness | Key Ingredients: Retinol, vitamin C

What’s Included:

Time Rewind Retinol Active Powder (45 doses)

Brightening Boost Vitamin C Active Powder (45 doses)

Calm Revival Green Tea Resveratrol Active Powder (45 doses)

Firming Filter CoQ10 Antioxidant Active Powder (45 doses)

Clear Comeback Probiotic Enzyme Active Powder (45 doses)

Two Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator (90 doses each)

Five refillable powder globes and dispensers

One reusable activator base

Get the entire suite of products with the Exponent Anthology set, which includes each of the four active powders in the previous two kits, plus a probiotic enzyme powder that helps clear skin and minimize pores. Plus, the kit includes an extra hyaluronic acid hydrator for a total of 180 doses of pre-portioned skincare.

Skin Care Concerns: Redness, dullness, uneven skin tone, loss of elasticity | Key Ingredients: Retinol, vitamin C, green tea, resveratrol, cica, CoQ10, willow bark, probiotics, enzymes

