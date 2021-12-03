These Multitasking Masks Transformed My Skin In Just 3 Days

As a person who tends towards minimalism for makeup, my skincare routine is very much a maximalist affair. I have literal shelves full of serums, cleansers, moisturizers, face oils — the list goes on. But lately, I’ve found myself reaching for Faace’s multitasking masks, which have significantly cut down the number of steps in my routine.

I’ll admit that the first thing that grabbed me about Faace’s products was the packaging. I love an aesthetic bathroom shelfie, and I found the brand’s minimalist tubes irresistible. My Faace haul arrived at my apartment the same day I had come back from a rock climbing trip in the desert. I’d spent too many hours stuck in airports, lots of time in strong sun and wind, stayed up past my 10 p.m. bedtime nearly every night for a week — and my skin was a mess.

I reached for the pastel green tube of Dull faace cleanser, and was immediately intrigued. The thing about Faace’s products is that there’s more than one way to use them. Dull Faace is a cleanser at heart, but if your skin needs a little extra love (like mine did), you can leave it on for up to 10 minutes as a mask before rinsing it off.

The cleanser-mask hybrid has a smooth texture that combines the best parts of a kaolin clay mask and a creamy face wash. There’s a light woodsy-spicy scent from ingredients like vetiver and neroli, which help reduce breakouts, and licorice, which was the perfect antidote to my sun-damaged skin. The first time I used it, I left it on for the full 10 minutes. When I rinsed it off, my skin felt brand new.

I followed my deep cleanse with a light coat of the their hydrating Tired faace mask. Another multi-purpose product, this one can be used like an overnight mask, or as a primer before you put on SPF and foundation during the day. I was shocked by how much better my skin looked mere minutes after my double masking session. When I got into bed that night, my husband actually asked if I had just put on makeup.

For the next few days, I used the Dull/Tired faace combo morning and night. Three days after I’d come home from my trip, my skin was back to its no-need-for-concealer level of radiance.

Even when I didn’t need the deep cleanse, I found myself leaving the Dull faace mask on a little longer, just because it felt so nice — but when I was in a hurry to get out the door, it worked just as well as a regular face wash. And while primer is a step I usually skip, I’ve been applying Tired faace before my tinted moisturizer in the mornings for the extra glow factor.

One of the best things about Faace’s products is that you can layer, mix and match, and adjust your routine based on your skin’s changing needs. If your skin can get finicky before your period, is prone to post-workout breakouts, or really shows wear and tear when you’re not getting enough sleep, Faace’s Hero Bundle is a great all-in-one solution. Each of the three masks serves a unique purpose, and they can be paired up in different combinations so you can address your skin’s unique concerns.