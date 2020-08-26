Facebook's Classic Design Is Officially Going Away

Tech
You have less than a week to say your goodbyes.
Screenshot via Facebook
The social media platform announced that it would be redesigning its classic blue and white interface back in 2019 to make groups easier to navigate, among other features. (That's the one you see here.) The new look — called FB5 — became widely available to opt into back in March, the Verge reports.
Screenshot via Facebook
If you kept the classic Facebook because you hate change (same), you probably forgot all about the redesign — until this week, when users started getting pop-up messages that the old layout would be unavailable starting in September.