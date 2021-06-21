45 Fascinating Products You Can Get On Amazon For Under $10

It’s time to debunk a common shopping misconception: Just because something is inexpensive doesn’t mean it’s not super useful or good quality. There are plenty of wallet-friendly items that offer incredible value. Fortunately, you can get a ton of these fascinating products on Amazon for under $10.

The retailer offers thousands of budget-friendly items across all categories. On this list you'll find awesome self-care products, including a luxe-feeling facial mist, eye mask, and scalp massager. If you want to pep up your wardrobe without doing tons of damage to your bank statement, check out the fan-favorite fleece sweatshirt or retro-looking sunglasses. There are also awesome kitchen tools, such as a bowl that makes chopping salad easier, a microwavable popcorn maker, and a stainless steel garlic press. You can snag an LCD tablet, pleasantly scented tapered candles, or a full sushi-making kit for less than $10.

1 A Set of Hooks To Clear Car Clutter IPELY Car Hanger Hook (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep clutter off the floor of your car using these hanger hooks, which easily attach to the back of your headrests thanks to their convenient side openings. Each hook offers ample space to hang clothing, bags, and other accessories. One reviewer exclaimed, “Love this product! Saves space as well as keeps my bag off the floor.” Snag them in beige or black.

2 This UV Light Sanitizer To Disinfect Your Essentials ANCROWN UV Light Sanitizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Use this UV light sanitizer to disinfect your essentials (think: cellphone, glasses, watches, headphones, and more!) in just three minutes. According to the manufacturer, it can be used 20 times per charge and takes an hour to power up with the included USB charging cord. Also, the sanitizer automatically turns off after three minutes, which is especially convenient when it comes to preserving battery life.

3 A Massage Ball to Relieve Tired Feet TriggerPoint MobiPoint Textured Massage Ball Amazon $10 See On Amazon Measuring 2 inches in diameter, you can use this small-but-mighty massage ball to apply gentle pressure and alleviate soreness and discomfort in your feet. Its spiked design — made with durable rubber — offers firm support. “This ball is great for massaging tired, sore feet,” wrote one reviewer.

4 The Avocado Slicer With 24,000-Plus Amazon Ratings OXO 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you love avocado toast and guacamole as much as I do but hate the threat of (potentially) slicing off your finger every time you cut into an avocado, you need this versatile tool, which has 19,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. The sharp blades cut open the avocado and slice it into even pieces, while the steel pitter — you guessed it — effortlessly removes the pit. Plus, its nonslip ergonomic grip makes it incredibly easy to use.

5 These Paper Soap Sheets For Washing Hands On The Go NANASO Mini Paper Soap Sheets (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made of biodegradable materials, these paper soap sheets are great for on-the-go use: Simply add water, scrub, and rinse away the suds. Each container in this four-pack comes with 50 sheets, meaning you’ll receive 200 total sheets for under $10. Reviewers especially love how convenient they are — one reviewer described, “You can use them anywhere, as long as you have water.”

6 A Set Of Stainless Steel Tongue Scrapers Basic Concepts Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You already know the importance of brushing your teeth — but don’t forget to clean your tongue, too. This tongue scraper is made with rust-resistant stainless steel for durability, and its curved, wide design is great for getting to the back of your mouth. “This product cleans the tongue in hard to reach areas,” raved one reviewer.

7 These Adjustable Straps That Keep Fitted Sheets Secure Bed Sheet Fasteners (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon The struggle is real when it comes to keeping fitted bed sheets in place, especially if you’re a tosser or turner at night. Fortunately, these elastic bed sheet holders can help. Secure the triangle-shaped fasteners to the corner of your sheets and adjust the strap to fit accordingly. “These work great!” wrote one reviewer, adding, “We can now toss and turn without worrying about our sheets popping off the corners of the mattress.”

8 The Fan-Favorite Fleece Sweatshirt That Comes In 28 Colors Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon This cozy fleece sweatshirt has more than 93,000 Amazon ratings. It’s made with a blend of 50% cotton and 50% polyester for supreme softness. One reviewer wrote, “Sweater is soft and fits just right! Definitely will be buying more in different colors.” Choose from 28 colors and eight sizes, several of which clock in at just under $10. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

9 A Silicone Spoon Rest That Can Hold 4 Utensils At A Time Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen counters clean as you cook with this nonslip, heat-resistant silicone utensil rest that can hold up to four spoons, spatulas, and serving tools at once. Its extra-wide base is designed to catch excess liquids to prevent any spillage — leaving you with less of a mess. “This product is so simple yet very helpful,” wrote one reviewer. Choose from 18 colors.

10 A Compact LCD Writing Tablet For Doodling & Taking Notes Sunany Electronic Writing Tablet Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you’re using it for individual or family use, this LCD electronic writing tablet makes drawing and note-taking a breeze. Use it to draw, leave yourself reminders, or list chores — then press the delete button to erase everything and start anew. A coin battery and a stylus pen is included.

11 A Set Of Reusable Twist Ties To Keep You Organized Nite Ize Reusable Twist Ties (4-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon With an overall rating of 4.7 out of five stars, these flexible rubber twist ties offer a sturdy grip and are reusable, making them ideal for all of your organizational needs. According to the manufacturer, they're also waterproof. One reviewer exclaimed, “These ties are perfect for keeping my cables neat! They are reusable and cool looking too! A+!”

12 These Collapsible Stainless Steel Straws Doboli Reusable Collapsible Metal Straws (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Stainless steel straws are great for a number of reasons: They’re durable, reusable, and eco-friendly. These straws — which come in 13 colors ranging from rose gold to turquoise — are collapsible for easy storage and come with a cleaning brush, keychain, and a carrying case.

13 The Scalp Massager With More Than 73,000 Ratings Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a relaxing scalp massage using this handy silicone tool, which has more than 54,700 perfect five-star Amazon ratings. The soft bristles are great for distributing shampoo through strands, while the ergonomic handle is easy to hold. Reviewers especially love how great it feels on the scalp. Choose from three vibrant colors.

14 This Treat Holder To Take Perfect Selfies With Your Pet Genuine Fred Woofie Pet Selfie Tool Amazon $7 See On Amazon Score a precious photo with your pooch using this selfie tool that holds treats up to hold their attention. It’s made with lightweight silicone that easily attaches to your phone or tablet and is easy to take with you. “Small little device that’s so great to get that perfect pic of your pup!” exclaimed one reviewer.

15 A 2-In-1 Tool For Removing Stems & Chopping Herbs Chef'n Looseleaf Herb Stripper Amazon $8 See On Amazon De-stem your favorite herbs and greens (like kale, collard greens, and rosemary) in a few seconds using Chef’n’s Looseleaf Herb Stripper. Simply insert and pull the greens through one of the slots — choose the appropriate-sized one based on how large your bunch is. Afterward, use the curved edge to chop ’em up.

16 This Fan-Favorite Nail Strengthening Cream Onyx Professional Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon Counter brittle nails and cuticles with Hard As Hoof’s Nail Strengthening Cream, which has garnered more than 38,000 Amazon ratings and counting. Reviewers have reported that the coconut-scented cream — which is enriched with vitamins and hydrogenated jojoba oil — helps to nourish nails. One reviewer wrote, “I have seen a real improvement with daily use of this product for dry nails and cuticles.”

17 A Silicone Ice Ball Maker For Fancier-Feeling Drinks The Classic Kitchen Chillz Silicone Ice Ball Maker Amazon $9 See On Amazon This silicone ice mold makes ice look cooler than ever (pun intended, of course). The tray makes four large spheres measuring just under 2 inches each. Use them in coffee, cocktails, soft drinks, or any other beverage your heart desires. A handful of reviewers have noted that the ice molds, which are dishwasher-safe as an added bonus, “work perfectly.”

18 These Reusable Baking Cups With More Than 44,000 Ratings Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (12-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you love to bake, consider stocking up on these reusable baking cups, which have amassed an overall Amazon rating of 4.8 out of five stars. The colorful silicone cups are safe to freeze, microwave, and bake, and reviewers have reported that they’re sturdy and easy to clean, too. (Just pop them in the dishwasher!)

19 A Slotted Bowl For Straining & Chopping Salad Ingredients WEBSUN Salad Cutter Bowl and Strainer Amazon $8 See On Amazon This slotted bowl is a one-stop shop for washing, straining, and chopping your favorite greens and veggies. Rinse the ingredients in the bowl, seal on the base, then flip the bowl over and cut between the slots using a knife. Toss your chopped ingredients with dressing in a serving bowl, and you’re all set.

20 This Brown Disc That Keeps Brown Sugar Soft JBK Pottery Brown Sugar Saver Amazon $7 See On Amazon Tired of reaching for brown sugar and finding that it’s completely hardened? Pop this nifty little reusable disc in with your brown sugar to keep it soft. If this whimsical rooster motif isn’t your thing, you can choose from lots of other designs, including a seashell, dolphin, and eagle, to name a few.

21 A Set Of Zippered Laundry Bags For Delicates BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These zippered laundry bags have racked up more than 37,000 perfect five-star ratings. They come in packs of five (one extra-large bag, two large bags, and two medium bags), which means you can stop cramming all your delicates into whatever bag you’re using now. One reviewer wrote, “So far these have held up well and keep delicates from getting ruined in the wash and I love how many different sizes came in the package.”

22 The Popular Toilet Spray Formulated With Essential Oils Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon With over 37,000 five-star Amazon ratings, Poo-Pourri’s Before-You-Go Toilet Spray features a blend of fragrant essential oils to keep odors contained in the toilet. Each 2-ounce bottle offers up to 100 uses. According to one reviewer, “So pleased with this product. Those lingering bathroom smells are gone.” Choose from 19 pleasant scents.

23 An Easy-To-Clean Garlic Mincer Fu Stainless Steel Garlic Press Amazon $7 See On Amazon This stainless steel kitchen tool offers a strong, sturdy grip and the simple design makes it easy to clean. One reviewer called it “the easiest garlic press I have ever used.” Plus, it comes with a silicone garlic peeler to help you save even more time on prep.

24 These Cushioned Shoe Liners To Eliminate Foot Pain Hotop Comfort Shoe Liners (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon How many times have you avoided a pair of shoes due to a too-stiff heel? These spongey padded shoe liners are engineered to alleviate pain and blistering. Just stick them in your shoes, and off you go. “These have saved my heels!” raved one reviewer.

25 A 6-Pack of Adhesive Clips To Keep Cords In Place Blue Key World Cable Organizing Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep all of your everyday cords right where you want them with these cable clips, which feature an adhesive backing that you can stick to any surface in just seconds. Reviewers have used them to successfully wrangle cords everywhere from their desks to their cars.

26 These Spiral Hair Ties That Won’t Leave A Dent invisibobble Traceless Hair Ring (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These invisibobble hair ties are stretchy but strong enough to keep your hair in place — without leaving a dent (hence the “traceless” in the name). The hair ties’ smooth surface helps keep strands knot-free, and reviewers with both thick and thin hair have raved about how well these work. Choose from five different colors.

27 The Bendable LED Lamp That’s Great For Small Spaces Sosee Flexible Lamp Amazon $10 See On Amazon This LED lamp is especially ideal for small spaces thanks to its ultra-compact and adjustable design, which you can bend according to your liking. It’s even more versatile because it can be powered by AA batteries (sold separately), USB, or power adapter. One reviewer described it as “tiny and yet very powerful.”

28 An Odor-Fighting Dish Towel Made With Charcoal Nawrap Binchotan Dishcloth Amazon $10 See On Amazon This durable cotton dishcloth is infused with charcoal to help stave off unwanted odors. According to both the manufacturer and reviewers, the material becomes softer over time — plus, the cloth’s reversible design (one side is charcoal gray, while the other is dark blue) adds a stylish touch.

29 These Oil-Absorbing Sheets You Can Use Over Makeup PleasingCare Natural Oil Blotting Sheets (100-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Use these double-sided blotting tissues all over your face to eliminate excess oil, wherever you are. According to the manufacturer, they can be used with or without makeup. One reviewer wrote, “I love these! They’re great and don’t remove your makeup - only the sweat and oils!’

30 A Super-Cute Tool For Cleansing & Massaging Your Face Etude House Jellyfish Silicone Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon This adorable silicone jellyfish is just as fun as it is functional. The dual-sided facial tool is designed to suds up cleanser and massage your face. One reviewer wrote, “Super cute! Soft silicone with different nubbies on each side. Exfoliates and cleanses without being abrasive” Another fan described, “I love this little guy! It really works up a lather. It exfoliates well but it is still gentle.”

31 This Nourishing Face & Body Soap Made With Himalayan Salt Falls River Himalayan Soap Bar Amazon $7 See On Amazon Featuring a blend of ingredients including pink Himalayan salt, activated bamboo charcoal, red kaolin clay, shea butter, and coconut oil, this cold-processed soap bar is formulated to exfoliate and moisturize skin. According to the manufacturer, it’s suitable for use on the face and body. Reviewers have noted its pleasant aroma and how soft it makes their skin feel.

32 The Cheerful Sticky Notes With Inspiring Messages Instant Happy Notes Amazon $9 See On Amazon Spread some positivity and make a friend’s day by handing them one (or more!) of these Instant Happy Notes. Each booklet comes with 101 sticky notes, each featuring a motivational saying designed to make the reader smile. One reviewer who has included the notes in care packages described them as the “perfect for pick me ups at work or home.”

33 A Microwavable Popcorn Maker That Collapses To Save Space BARRETLGQ Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Make at-home movie nights all the more fun with this handy microwavable popcorn popper, which can also be used as a serving bowl. Just put some kernels in the bowl, secure the lid, and microwave it for fresh popcorn in minutes. Plus, its collapsible design makes it especially convenient if you’re tight on storage space.

34 This Moisturizing Lip Balm With SPF 25 Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon This Jack Black lip balm offers SPF 25 and is made with a blend of good-for-you ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, green tea, and vitamin E to protect and moisturize your skin. Plus, its colorless formula is paraben- and cruelty-free, and it also comes in a variety of other flavors, including Pineapple Mint, Natural Mint, Lemon, Grapefruit & Ginger, and Black Tea & Blackberry.

35 A Chic Spray Bottle For Misting Your Plants Hovico Plant Mister Amazon $9 See On Amazon Tend to your houseplants with this chic glass spray bottle, which spritzes water when you press down on the top pump. The finger holder ensures that you keep a good grip. No green thumb? No problem. You can also use it to store cooking oils, essential oils, or liquid cleaners. Reviewers love how cute and stylish it looks as decor. It comes in this green color and four other pretty hues.

36 This Dainty Ceramic Vase For Displaying Flowers Anywhere STARSWR Flower Vase Amazon $9 See On Amazon This streamlined ceramic vase would look great in any living space. Reviewers have noted that its compact size is ideal for smaller spaces. Just fill it with a few of your favorite flowers — real or faux — and let the compliments roll in.

37 These Trendy Sunglasses With UV400 Protection KUGUAOK Retro Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $7 See On Amazon These rectangular-shaped shades are just retro-looking enough to be totally fashion-forward — and they have a UV reflection coating to shield against potentially harmful rays. One reviewer exclaimed, “Absolutely love these! So cool and trendy. They feel and look like great quality!”

38 An Inflatable Pillow For All Your Travels HuTools Inflatable Pillow Amazon $9 See On Amazon The next time you’re planning a trip, whether it’s to a campground or a long flight, take this lightweight inflatable pillow with you. It blows up in a matter of seconds and has a U-shaped design to offer you comfortable support. One fan put it simply: “Easy to inflate. Soft texture. Comfy.”

39 This Gel Eye Mask You Can Chill Or Warm NEWGO Cooling Eye Mask Amazon $9 See On Amazon The next time your eyes feel tired or you’re just looking for a way to unwind, reach for this NEWGO eye mask, which is filled with gel beads and has a hook-and-loop strap for a customizable fit. Chill it in the fridge for refreshing cold therapy — or if you prefer hot therapy over cold, pop the mask in the microwave for a few seconds to warm it up. Choose from four bright colors.

40 An Elegant Honey Dipper To Elevate Your Breakfast Staples Le Creuset Honey Dipper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Use this Le Creuset honey dipper with a wooden handle to delicately drizzle the condiment onto yogurt or toast, or swirl it into your morning tea. Reviewers have attested that honey doesn’t stick to the smooth silicone head — one reviewer exclaimed, “Aside from being super cute, the best part of this dipper is the easy cleaning!”

42 A Set Of Handcrafted Beeswax Candles With A Sweet Honey Scent UnBeelievable Pure Beeswax Taper Candles (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s nothing like a pretty, scented candle to improve the ambience of a room. These 10-inch-tall beeswax candles have a pleasant honey scent, a burn time of about 4.5 hours, and a honeycomb design that prevents drips (and simply looks cool). One reviewer exclaimed, “Burn neatly with no dripping from start to finish. Long lasting, smells great.”

43 This Refreshing Facial Spray With A Lovely Citrus Scent Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Sage, and Orange Blossom, 4 Oz. Amazon $7 See On Amazon The next time you hit that afternoon slump, try spritzing some of this water-based Mario Badescu spray on your face. It’s formulated with a combination of aloe vera, sage, and orange blossom to leave you feeling refreshed. One reviewer raved that the spray made their skin feel “wonderful and hydrated,” while another described it as a “great value” that “helps make your skin feel refreshed and doesn’t look dry.” Many reviewers also love the orange scent, which one person described as “nice but not overwhelming.”

44 A 4-Pack Of Fan-Favorite Miniature Journals Moleskine Cahier Mini Journals (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These pocket-sized Moleskine journals have racked up 1,700-plus five-star reviews on Amazon thus far. While they may be small in size, they each feature a sturdy cardboard cover and a little storage pocket to hold receipts, notes, and other loose paper. The 64-page ruled journals come in packs of three and are available in 10 colors.