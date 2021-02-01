Here's Your Horoscope For February 2021

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which zodiac signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. In this February 2021 monthly horoscope, Astrologer Six, creator of BlackWomenCry, shares the astrological events happening this month that will affect every zodiac sign.

Welcome to February, which kicks off with Mercury, the planet of communication, retrograde in the sign Aquarius. This fixed sign is exceptionally driven by community, compassion, and innovation. With Mercury, which rules over our mind and expression, in Aquarius, we can expect for individual expression to form in a knowledge-driven fashion.

Keep your eyes and ears open this month, as Mercury retrograde in Aquarius can encourage deep conversations, as well as lead to unexpected, positive experiences. On the flip side, it can also lead to upsetting, negative outcomes. The key to getting through it all? Cross-check information. Be cognizant of when people are just talking out of their mouths and not taking the time to think through what they’re actually saying. During Mercury retrograde, there’s a higher likelihood for miscommunication. Did I mention you should double check your text messages?

With Mercury retrograding through Aquarius, you could accidentally send a text to the wrong person, or make an embarrassing butt-dial. On Feb. 9, Mercury will conjunct Saturn in Aquarius, which could lead to unexpected statements and cause challenging results. That said, watch the things you say as they can have major consequences if you’re not careful. Try not to sweat the small stuff — mistakes happen, but how you correct them is what matters most this month.

Happy Birthday, Pisces!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Prepare for an action-packed month, Aries. Direct your focus to your community and peers, as the eyes and ears that are on you now could help propel you to your next big thing. Don’t shy away from the attention, and be willing to take some risks for long-term results. A big talk could be exactly what’s needed to create network security. Being unapologetically confident is exactly how you can begin to open doors for yourself. Schmoozing and small talk is also the name of the game, so try expanding your contacts by using the popular Clubhouse app.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Turn on your mental autopilot in 2021, Taurus. After a year that forced you to develop better methods of organizing yourself, it’s time to take a backseat approach to life and respond as needed. Set clear objectives to help you keep your head above water. Try to focus on maintaining what you have as opposed to over extending yourself. With Mercury retrograde in Aquarius, it's an ideal time to get all your ducks in a row and make sure you’re on track to reach your goals. You may feel the compulsion to treat yourself, but don’t go overboard.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Does it feel like your brain is exploding, Gemini? Lots of things are happening and changing, but the number of projects on your plate remains the same. With Mercury in retrograde until Feb. 21, you can expect some barriers to understanding what’s needed from you within your relationships. It may be difficult for you to determine what to ask from those closest to you, but try to push past those insecurities because assistance is there for you as needed. Dedicating an hour a day to reading books relevant to your field can help shed some light on areas that you don’t quite understand. Cheating and taking shortcuts will only hurt you in the end. Align your mind and prepare for your future so that you’re not stuttering when it’s time to show off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have lots to unpack in the intimacy department, Cancer. Don’t worry though, there’s time to learn how to express your feelings. The beginning of the month is a great time for you to explore joy by connecting with your friends and community in more intimate ways. Spend February centering yourself and hashing through residual baggage. The more you ignore your issues, the higher the likelihood that it'll follow you and grow in size. Confrontation is difficult, and it can sometimes feel impossible to figure out who did what. Try to refrain from being too stuck on the past. Instead, focus on how you can ensure that your future is prosperous. The best revenge comes from carefully made decisions, not sporadic or impulsive actions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take February as a time to evaluate your commitments. Some projects weren’t meant for you to follow through on and it’s OK to admit that. No use beating a dead horse or expecting someone or yourself to contort to fit somewhere you’re supposed to step out of. You’re a light, Leo. And when you’re a light, it can feel like people are trying to dim you, which can be frustrating. But when you stop and listen to people, you can better understand their rationales and it'll be easier to work with them going forward. This month is putting heavy emphasis on your partnerships, intellect, and boundaries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Virgo, it should go without saying that you need to make some clear decisions about how you want to conduct your life. Are you where you want to be right now? If you answered no, is it possible that your current mindself needs to shift? As Mercury retrogrades through Aquarius, you’re being challenged to think outside of the box. Don’t get stuck in a tired, old narrative — you’re allowed to soar and surpass the path that was created for you. For the Virgos who have done the shadow work, congrats. February should be a month where extracurricular activities help you attain your dreams so long as you keep an open mind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Continuously moving through life, you’re used to being like the air, Libra. Occasionally though, you'll wobble and it’s not uncommon to feel a little discomfort. February is a time for you to focus on your community and develop your creative energy. As a Libra, you can easily develop ideas and become keen when you need to be, but it seems that you have been in a mild rut since 2020. It’s important to examine why that is and reallocate your energy accordingly. This month might not be the easiest point of time for you and part of that may be a confidence issue. Take time as needed to give birth to the life you wish to live.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may have the inclination to move or feel a certain urging to travel, which is certainly understandable due to the pandemic. Your ideas may feel restricted right now, and you could be facing difficulties articulating exactly what you feel to those around you. As February persists, be patient with yourself. There’s no need to feel shame or guilt if you decide to be a hermit. Sometimes all you can do is allow yourself downtime. Exercise your creativity through projects or leisurely activities, such as scrapbooking or photography. The less pressure you put on yourself, the easier it'll be for you to feel at home and comfortable in your environment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Communication is undoubtedly difficult to have during February, and you have Mercury Retrograde in Aquarius to thank for that. Expressing yourself can often feel easy to you, Sag, but for most of the month, you'll be challenged to prove how much you actually know. Try not to get fixated on what you cannot do. Instead, focus on strengthening your mind and diversifying your realm of awareness. Purchase a book from a genre outside of your typical reading list. You might find that exposing yourself to new perspectives will help you better understand the world around you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

February looks like it could be a fun month for you, Cap. Despite the pandemic, there’s a certain indescribable feeling in the air. With Valentine’s day approaching, you may feel an unspoken desire to either pamper or be pampered. You shouldn’t deny yourself during this romantic, sensual period, but try to manage your money and your resources responsibly. You may have natural inclinations to treat and be treated — and you’re always capable of attracting abundance and wealth, but be sure to stay within your budget as payment often ebbs and flows.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Keep your spirits high, Aquarius! You're making it through the beginning of 2021. It’s a good time to consider your approach to life, as well as your social network. Even if you don’t crave attention, it’s not uncommon that crowds notice you anyway. February has a cerebral aura attached to it, enabling conscious thought and meaningful intention to help you manifest your best self. A little vanity never hurt anyone, so set aside time to really look yourself in the mirror to appreciate the vessel that carries you through life. It’s easy to get lost in life and feel displanted, but this month is great for setting your roots into the ground.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Slow down, Pisces! Before you can speak your truth, you must first acknowledge your shadow, which means taking the time to address the themes in your life that may be holding you back. In order to elevate your state of mind and transition from conscious thought to outward expression, allow yourself the ability to get lost in your own mind. You’re no stranger to daydreaming or expressive arts, so revisiting your old work is a surefire way to better understand the person you are today. February will be a difficult month as it pertains to forward movement, but at least you’re getting somewhere.