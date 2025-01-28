Your February Tarot Reading

This February flits in like a social butterfly. Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” This time around, focus on community and authentic connection.

This tarot spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your February 2025 Tarot Reading

Your Energy: Ten Of Pentacles

The Ten of Pentacles points to getting involved with your community. Be of service, show up at events, and ask for what you need. There is so much that you can achieve through connection and collaboration, from meeting the love of your life to stepping into a new career. Seek out spaces that reflect your goals and values.

Your Situation: The Magician

To make your wishes come true, use both practical and spiritual tools. For example, if you want to be an actor, you might take classes, watch excellent movies and TV, and network with other creative people. But don’t forget about your soul. Try meditation or prayer, go to church or temple, cast a spell or do a cleansing bath. The Magician wants you to tuck a crystal in your pocket on the way to the audition that you’ve rehearsed for, and visualize yourself getting the role.

Your Obstacle: The Wheel Of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune acknowledges that sometimes it feels like the world is against you; life makes it all too clear that certain things are beyond your control.

This card asks you to roll with fate as much as you can. If an issue pops up, scheme your way around it. You might be surprised by how the wheel spins in your favor.

Your Action: Ace Of Wands

Get fired up! Channel your passion into tangible steps. If you want to network, research events and organizations, and then leave your house and talk to people. If you want to get stronger, pump hand held weights at your desk.

Every day, take one small step toward your goal. Soon, it’ll become routine, and you’ll be ready to move on to the next phase of your plan.

Your Lesson: Queen Of Swords

The Queen of Swords reminds you that you can learn anything you set your mind too. This month, you could benefit from sharpening your communication skills. Pick up a book, take a second glance over texts and emails before you hit send, and think before you speak.

Set boundaries around your time and energy so you can focus on your top priorities. With space, you’ll find clarity.

How To Use February’s Tarot Lessons

Make this month all about your relationships, both new and old. Who can help you reach your goals? How can you connect with them?

You don’t need to be out networking every night, but push yourself to start conversations with the right people. There is very little in this world that we do totally alone. It’s time to come together.

Journaling Prompts

Here are some questions for you to journal about. You can draw additional tarot or oracle cards if you like, or use any other divination or self-reflection methods you find helpful.

What kinds of people do you want to be around, socially, creatively, and professionally? Where can you find them? What are your dreams right now? What tools do you already have that can bring them to life? What are the biggest obstacles that you’re facing? List three to five ways around each one. It’s OK if you’re not sure they’ll work. The point is to brainstorm. What is one small step you can take toward your future? How can you put it into action? What do you want to learn?