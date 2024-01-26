Your February Tarot Reading

As the second month of 2024 arrives, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know for the coming weeks?” According to this reading, the message is to do your best, and surrender the rest.

The five-card spread I created for you represents your energy, your current situation, an obstacle you’re facing, how to take action, and the lesson you’ll learn from this experience.

What is Tarot?

These cards were initially created as a game in 15th-century Italy. They were first used as a divinatory tool by the Romani people, a diasporic ethnic group originally from India (sometimes referred to by the slur “gypsies,” a term that only be used and reclaimed by Roma).

Facing persecution, many of us turned to fortune-telling as a survival trade. It’s an example of our resilience despite oppression.

How I Read Tarot

My grandmother taught me fortune telling, particularly tarot, palm, and tea leaf reading.

I use my work — tarot reading, my writing, my podcast, and my forthcoming book The Secret of Romani Fortune Telling — in order to celebrate Romani culture and educate others.

Your February 2024 Tarot Reading

Energy: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man represents a time of limbo — you might feel as though you’re waiting for your path to clear. In the meantime, there’s plenty you can do, like practice this card’s spiritual lessons of surrender and sacrifice.

Trust that the universe has your back. Do your best to release what is beyond your control. Let yourself be held.

What changes can you make for your own good? You might find that waking up 20 minutes earlier is worth the opportunity to exercise, do something creative, or enjoy a luxurious breakfast.

These small positive tweaks really do add up over time, and will support you when it’s time to make a bigger move.

Situation: Ace of Pentacles

The Ace of Pentacles suggests that despite the slow energy of The Hanged Man, opportunities lie ahead of you, especially in the realms of health, wealth, and home. Take them!

If you’re not sure what your goals are in these areas, take a moment to envision the kind of life you want in detail: your work, bank account, where you live, and how you feel. You’re ready to take the first practical steps toward these dreams.

Push yourself to take chances as you find them.

Obstacle: The Six of Swords

The Six of Swords represents travel and journeys. Appearing as an obstacle, it signifies that you might be distressed by a desire to rush your plans along, or even harbor escapist fantasies of skipping the process and landing right at the destination.

Remember that the journey serves a purpose: It provides experiences, new connections with people, proper pacing, and wisdom. Take your time; it’s OK if you end up on a Hanged-Man-style detour. Maybe there is something important you need to see along the way.

Action: The Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles reminds you to focus on building stability and abundance, whether you’re in a time of limbo or progress. Stay present and grateful for what you have, but always take practical steps toward further success, especially in the earthly realms of career, wellbeing, and home.

Share your good fortune with others when you have it, as generosity begets more abundance. When you nourish others with your overflow, you become your own blessing.

Lesson: The Page of Cups

The Page of Cups was your lesson card for last month, too, so continue working on a kind inner dialogue with yourself. Be aware of your emotional needs and motivations.

This card invites you to begin or maintain practices that feed your soul, so make room for creative and therapeutic practices, hobbies that bring you joy, meaningful relationships, and opportunities for self-reflection. Your heart needs to be balanced in order to make decisions that align with your goals.

How To Use February 2024's Tarot Lessons

Take opportunities wherever you can, but when life slows down, use that time meaningfully by prioritizing rest, self-care, and your loved ones. Sometimes, fate or circumstance creates the pace that’s in your best interest. Make a conscious effort to appreciate these delays.

Whether you’re listening to guided meditations to center yourself while you wait in line at the bank, or you pull an Ace of Pentacles move by taking short-term action while you wait for the long-term dream, try to make the most of these waiting periods.

To embody the spirit of the Four of Pentacles, consider how you can uplift others on your own path to success. You might look to Florian Tacorian, an activist and creator whose work focuses on spotlighting others in the Romani community. Take inspiration from his work.