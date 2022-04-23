Life
Fitness Trainers Swear By These Easy But Genius Exercise Hacks
Whether it’s the weekend, a bitterly cold morning, or a warm, sunny morning when you’d rather be doing anything else in the world, finding the motivation to work out can be a bigger challenge than actually working out. After you’ve committed to a fitness routine and purchased the best pair of sneakers for your favorite activity, what more can you do to ensure you stick to your goals? The easy answer is: ask a fitness expert how they manage to keep their routine consistent. I reached out to several fitness trainers who swear by these easy but genius exercise hacks. After finding out their workout secrets, you can also benefit from their clever tips and tricks.
Sometimes the best workout tips are obvious (once you hear them). A cute workout outfit that’s functional, stylish, and doesn’t break the bank is a great exercise motivator, as is placing a quality yoga mattress in a space where you can always spot it so that you remember to take time out for yourself. Other tips, like the importance of strengthening your grip to help support all of your workouts, may be less known but can make a world of difference in the results you get. If you’re looking for ways to up your workout game, get more inspired, and stick to a routine, don’t miss out on these expert-approved exercise hacks and products that can help.