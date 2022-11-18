6 Friendsgiving Games To Liven Up Your Party

Friendsgiving is your chance to celebrate the joy of the holidays with your chosen family and enjoy some amazing food. And although chit-chatting around the table is likely enough to fill your heart this time of year, there’s nothing like adding a little bit of friendly competition to the mix. That being said, you might be wanting some games you can play with your friends to keep the party going and fortunately, there are plenty to choose from.

Sure, you can opt for the classics like UNO or a game of King’s Cup, but why not try something new this year? Some game options on this list require a board or a deck of cards while others require a sense of creativity and an open mind. Consider the vibe of your friend group and choose whichever one speaks to the energy of your squad the most. Check out six of the best Friendsgiving games to play below.

Heads Up

Heads Up is an easy game to bust out for Friendsgiving because you can simply download it on your phone right at the dinner table if you don’t already have it. It’s essentially virtual charades that are split up into different categories — movies, pop culture, activities, decades — so you can choose whichever one best suits your crowd.

Available on the iOS App Store and via Google Play.

We’re Not Really Strangers

Warning: This game will have you in your feels. We’re Not Really Strangers is a question-based game that asks players their deepest thoughts, fears, and dreams. If you’re looking for a way to really get to know your BFFs on a new level, this card game is just the thing.

Most Likely To...

For A DIY game during your Friendsgiving, give each member of the group a few pieces of paper. Have everyone write several “who’s most likely to” questions (i.e. Who’s most likely to survive the zombie apocalypse? Who’s most likely to have the highest screen time? Who’s most likely to become president?) and add them all to one big pile. Each player can draw a prompt from the pile and give it to the person they believe fits the bill.

Tapple

Tapple is a TikTok darling and rightfully so. You draw a category and start the timer, then everyone goes around and must think of an answer within 10 seconds that starts with a different letter and fits the given theme. Once you say your answer, you push down the corresponding letter to restart the timer for the next player. If you don’t think of something during your turn or your answer doesn’t quite match the theme, you’re eliminated.

Priorities

Another fun way to get to know your besties is with the game Priorities. This card game gives the dealer a set of terms to rank from one to five based on their own preferences, and players win the round if they get closest to the dealer’s preferred order.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Game

If you’re celebrating Friendsgiving after the actual Thanksgiving holiday you can record the parade and watch it later to turn it into a drinking game. Brainstorm some rules as a group that will signify when everyone has to take a sip of their drink. For some inspiration think of things like take a drink every time you see a cartoon character, a musical performance, or each time a host mentions their favorite float.