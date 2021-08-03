21 Funny Dares To Send Your Friends Over Text

Remember those awkward middle school days when you and your friends got together and played spin the bottle or a riveting game of truth or dare? Chances are, the bottle landed on the wrong two people, and you ended up spilling too many secrets when you switched to “truth” because the “dare” was too intimidating. Well, as fun as it is to reminisce on the days of braces and puberty, it’s also pretty fun to play some of those games from the good old days. Because, hey, you’re never too old to participate in a classic game of truth or dare. So, I’m bringing you the best of the best, the crème de la crème, of funny dares over text, because it’s the 21st century, and our middle school selves wish they had phones to kick this game up a notch.

I know what you’re thinking: “These dares better not be as lame as when we were kids.” OK, I won’t lie — a few of these dares might have to do with your crush, but you know what we have now that we didn’t have way back when? Smart phones. And smart phones are a game changer. Plus, think about all of the social media sites (i.e. Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok) that you can totally embarrass your friend or partner on. To make a long point short, this ain’t your middle school truth or dare game.

So, low and behold, I bring to you 21 of the best funny dares to send over text. Oh, and FYI some of these are pretty crazy, so don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Send your crush a ‘What’s up?!...’ milan2099/E+/Getty Images It’s not a dare if you don’t reach out to your crush. Plus, maybe this dare can actually be the start of something — you never know!

“Send me names five of the cutest people in your contact list. I’ll pick one, and you have to ask them on a date via text...” Or a Netflix and chill, whichever vibe you’re going for. P.S. Season 2 of Outer Banks is now on Netflix, in case you missed it.

Text your mom that you’ve been arrested... This one is a bit harsh, so use it with caution. But, hey, maybe this will actually be semi-believable now considering you’re no longer in middle school.

Send me the last message with your boo... If you don’t have one, refer to #1.

Send me a video of you singing XYZ... If your voice is anything like mine, the other person is going to instantly regret sending you this dare. However, the game must go on, so right now I’m breaking out the Mariah Carey chords.

Send me a video of you instructing your own cooking show Ina Garten who?!

Send a screenshot of your phone history from the last 24 hours... *Making a mental note to immediately clear my search history when I get home*

“You have three minutes to change into your craziest outfit. Snap a pic and send it to me when you’re done...” If it’s a truth or dare with your boo, replace “craziest” with “sexiest.” This change is sure to spice things up a level.

“Send me a voice recording of you reenacting your favorite movie scene...” Calling all actors and actresses. (Or more like, wannabe actors and actresses.)

“Eat a raw egg and record yourself doing it...” I mean, isn’t it supposed to be nutritious?!

“Record yourself doing your makeup blindfolded...” I mean, the beauty gurus do it all the time, and you put your makeup on everyday, so it can’t turn out that bad, right?!

“Tweet something blindfolded...” My guess? It’s going to be a whole lot of jibberish and you may get a few confused DMs.

“Post that hot selfie on Instagram you have been dying to...” We all have that one in our head right now that we’ve been dying to have an excuse to post.

“Call your dad and say you got engaged...” Without his blessing?! Warning: This may result in a confused and angry phone call.

“Call your number neighbor and say hey!...” If you don’t know what a number neighbor is, it’s the exact same phone number as yourself, except the last number is plus or minus one.

“Go on Facebook and change your relationship status every hour of the day...” If you’re connected with your family members, you may get a confused phone calls. I wish I could take credit for this genius and hilarious dare, but that’s all on Mantelligence.

“Mix XYZ (alcohol) with XYZ (mixer) and drink it every time you complete another dare...” I mean, we’re not in middle school anymore. I think it’s pretty justifiable to make it a drinking game.

“Start an Instagram Live and give a detailed break down of the most boring parts of your day...” You probably won’t have many viewers before long, and chances are that you may potentially lose a few followers. So this probably isn’t a great one for someone trying to build their Instagram. But, sorry, not sorry, it’s part of the game!

“Teach a dance class on Instagram Live...” If you’re anything like me and you have zero rhythm whatsoever, this dare is frightening.

“Wax your arm on TikTok live...” ...or even better, your partner’s. That way, you complete the dare but it’s not technically on you.