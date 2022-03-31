You may be feeling the signs of seasonal malaise or maybe your life’s busy schedule has you exhausted and desiring some kind of rejuvenating pick-me-up. You might think you need to drop tons of dollars on expensive spa treatments or trips to the aesthetician, but this list of 35 genius, cheap hacks that can make you look so much better will remind you that sometimes the best things in life are (almost) free.

Some of these hacks are surprisingly simple but can have a huge transformative effect. For example, tweezing your brows after a shower can instantly give you a groomed and sculpted look. Applying a simple and effective concealer can lend your eyes a bright, “ready to face anything” appearance. These hacks can also save you time. Using self-tanner as a contour tool is a genius way to prolong the effect of highlighting and contouring your face without having to spend 20 minutes in front of your mirror blending contour makeup.

Whatever refreshed look you’re desiring, I guarantee there’s a hack for that. Keep scrolling to find a variety of easy solutions to look much better – and all at a budget-friendly price.

1 Curl Your Lashes To Look More Awake Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re experiencing sleepless nights on the regular, then this popular eyelash curler will perk up those lashes to make you look like you’ve gotten all your beauty rest. It features an ergonomic grip that delivers a consistent pressure for a curl that lasts all day long and has over 35,000 reviews on Amazon. Choose from four colors (rose gold, jet black, platinum, and prism) so you can match with the rest of your makeup tools.

2 Tweeze Your Brows Post-Shower For A Groomed Look Tweezer Guru Tweezers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon The warm water in your shower makes hairs softer and easier to remove — use these tweezers that come in an affordable pack of two directly post-shower to give your face a more groomed look. They come in a range of colors, including bright pink and teal, and are constructed of high-quality stainless steel. The angled clamp tips allow for extra-precise plucking, so you can bid farewell to annoying ingrown hairs.

3 Banish Brassy Tones With A Purple Hair Mask Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep those blonde locks in tip-top shape and free from brassiness with this purple hair mask. The toner mask not only neutralizes yellow and brassy shades, but also conditions damaged hair with the help of soy protein and vitamin B5. The formula protects hair from UV damage with specially created UV filters that absorb the harmful rays, keeping your hair looking perfectly platinum.

4 Exfoliate Feet At Home For A Spa-Worthy Pedicure Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Save that money you’d normally spend on a salon pedicure by using this exfoliating foot mask. It’s formulated with salicylic acid and botanical extracts to slough away dead skin cells, revealing soft skin underneath. Simply slip on the little booties as if they were socks, keep them on for 60 minutes, then wash off with water to feel smooth, just-back-from-the-spa feet, but at half the price.

5 Protect Hair From Damage With This Heat Protectant Spray Bold Uniq Coconut Heat Protection Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you and your blow dryer have a love affair but you’re worried about the damage you might be doing, use this heat protectant spray to safeguard your strands. Spray the coconut-based formula on your hair when it’s damp and feel confident to style away. On top of defending hair against heat damage, it also detangles, protects from split ends, and banishes static and frizz while promoting shine.

6 De-Puff With A Fridge-Chilled Jade Roller Matykos Jade Roller Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pop this jade roller in the fridge for those moments when you need a rejuvenating and soothing facial massage that can reduce puffiness. Included in each set is a double-sided roller to cover the entire face, a ridged roller to help increase blood flow, and a massaging gua sha stone, all of which are made from certified jade. This popular pick boasts more than 4,000 reviews.

7 Use Self-Tanner As A Quick Yet Lasting Contouring Tool Beauty By Earth Self Tanner Amazon $32 See On Amazon Tired of investing tons of time trying to create the perfect contour, just to do it all again tomorrow? Replace contour makeup with this self-tanner and use it to add subtle, long-lasting dimensions to your cheekbones and jawline. It’s made with non-toxic, natural ingredients such as aloe vera and shea butter, and promises to leave no orange streaks behind. Instead, you can expect a natural, sun-kissed glow.

8 Dry, Style, & Add Volume To Hair In One Go REVLON One-Step Volumizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon There’s no need for multiple styling tools when you have this one-step volumizer at hand. Plug in this extremely popular tool with over 278,000 reviews to dry hair, style it, and create volume, all at the same time. The brush is made with nylon pin and tufted bristles to help detangle and the ionic and ceramic technology smooths hair and prevents frizz. It provides you with three different heat settings as well as a cooling function for extra styling versatility.

9 Shape Eyebrows With The Help Of Stencils BQ Hair Eyebrow Stencils Amazon $17 See On Amazon Opt for the effortless option when it comes to super-precise brow shaping with this eyebrow stencil set. It includes 36 reusable pairs of six unique eyebrow shapes that you can peel off and stick on over your brows for easy filling in. Also provided is a black eyebrow pencil with three different nibs (a pencil, powder, and brush) to help you sculpt your eyebrow work of art.

10 Apply Primer To Create A Smooth Base For Makeup TOUCH IN SOL No Pore Blem Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you want your face makeup to go on like a dream, apply this pore-minimizing primer beforehand to create a smooth canvas. It’s made with collagen and green tea extracts to moisturize and protect the skin barrier. It’s especially great for oily skin or those who deal with excessive shine as it helps regulates sebum and leaves a velvety texture behind.

11 Brighten Teeth With Charcoal Toothpaste Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Amazon $5 See On Amazon For less than $5 this charcoal toothpaste will brighten your smile using natural ingredients. It’s made with activated charcoal that removes surface stains, paving the way for a whiter smile, and leaves breath fresh. It’s a vegan and cruelty-free formula that’s free of artificial sweeteners, dyes, fluoride, as well as sodium lauryl sulfate, so you can brush with toxin-free abandon.

12 Chill Under Eye Patches In The Fridge To Soothe Eyes On The Fly Swissokolab Under Eye Patches Amazon $14 See On Amazon These under-eye patches are made from luxurious, 24-karat active gold, taking your at-home spa experience to new heights. The gold acts as a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory and is further assisted by moisture-enhancing collagen and hyaluronic acid. Each affordable set comes with 12 pairs. Keep them stocked in your fridge to boost their de-puffing magic.

13 Achieve Mermaid Waves In Minutes Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver Amazon $35 See On Amazon Unearth your inner Ariel on the regular by using this hair waver to get that mermaid look in literally minutes. Choose how defined or loose you’d like your waves to be by adjusting the barrel plate, which features multiple heat settings taking you as high as 400 degrees. The ceramic technology reduces frizz and gives you the shine your inner mermaid deserves.

14 Conceal Dark Circles To Look More Awake And Alert Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer Amazon $8 See On Amazon This fan-favorite concealer with over 132,000 reviews magically erases dark circles and makes skin look instantly brighter. It’s available in 16 shades from fair to mahogany and is designed to last up to 12 hours with no creasing. Simply click to dispense the non-comedogenic formula and apply easily it with its built-in cushioned applicator.

15 Repair Hair With A Shine-Boosting Collagen Mask Treatment Elizavecca cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $7 See On Amazon For those S.O.S. moments when your hair could use some TLC, opt for this collagen hair mask to repair even the most damaged strands. It acts as a protein treatment to strengthen and soothe hair using a collagen ceramide coating to intensely moisturize and help with barrier repair. Apply it after shampooing, leave it on for up to 20 minutes, rinse, and voilà, softened and restored locks are yours for the win.

16 Instantly Deliver Serious Hydration With Hyaluronic Acid Amara Beauty Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $16 See On Amazon When your skin is craving moisture, this hyaluronic serum that also contains vitamin C and E will take hydration to the max. It’s made with a vegan, plant-based formula and absorbs quickly into the skin, creating a hydrating barrier. It’s also free of parabens, dyes, and fragrances and is recommended for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

17 A Teeth Whitening Kit for A Brighter Smile Dr Song Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’ve ever asked your dentist about the teeth whitening process, your jaw may have dropped at the price quote. Instead, save beaucoup bucks and opt for this teeth whitening kit that you can apply from the comfort of your couch and that will cost you less than $20. It includes three syringes of teeth whitening gel, a mouth tray, and a blue LED accelerator light that allows for five times the whitening power. It takes only 10 minutes a day to banish surface stains and discoloration and set you on your path to a brighter smile.

18 Strengthen Nails & Soften Cuticles To Help Manicures Last Caswell-Massey Carmichael’s Nail Strengthener Cuticle Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep hands and nails looking amazing throughout even the roughest of seasons, while preserving the look of your expensive manicure with this highly rated cuticle cream. The cream actually strengthens nails in addition to softening cuticles and preventing ragged and painful hangnails. The salve is made of natural, rich beeswax with a subtle rose scent and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

19 Create The Perfect Cat Eye With These Eyeliner Stamps LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’ve ever spent ages in front of the mirror struggling over and over again to create that 1960s cat eye, then rejoice, because these eyeliner stamps do the hard work for you, perfectly, every time. The pens have eyeliner on one side to define the lash and a stamp on the other to literally stamp the wing tip consistently. Choose between an 8-millimeter or 10-millimeter wing option, depending on whether you want a more minimalist or dramatic look. As an added bonus, the pen is both water-resistant and smudge-proof.

20 Go For Va Va Voom Curls Conair Instant Heat Tourmaline Ceramic Flocked Hot Rollers Amazon $42 See On Amazon Achieve Rita Hayworth-level glamorous curls with these 2-inch hot rollers that come in a set of eight. They heat up instantly and are covered in a velvety material to provide both grip and protection from heat damage. Eight plastic two-prong clips lock curlers in place and tourmaline ceramic technology keeps curls smooth and shiny. Mega volume, here you come.

21 Calm Skin With An Ultra-Moisturizing Sheet Mask Ebanel Collagen Face Mask (15-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This sheet mask is perfect for calming down inflamed or irritated skin as it contains aloe vera, chamomile, and ascorbic acid to soothe any redness. It also includes moisture-enhancing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, vitamin C, and collagen derived from seaweed. This mask is free of oil and alcohol and is great for all skin types. It comes in a pack of 15 at a budget-friendly price.

22 Tint Your Brows At Home For Instant Definition Godefroy Hair Color Kit for Spot Coloring Amazon $14 See On Amazon Save the time and money you’d spend heading to the aesthetician to enhance those brows by using this convenient hair color kit. It’s available in four different colors ranging from light brown to natural black and the effect lasts up to six weeks. The tints come in a capsule form, rather than a tube, which not only gives you the precise amount of pigment you require, but also allows you to use them whenever you need a touch-up without fear of oxidation. Mix the color capsules with the developer provided and apply the formula with the included applicator stick to create the brows of your dreams.

23 Use A Multitasking Cheek & Lip Tint To Brighten Your Face Palladio I'm Blushing 2-in-1 Cheek and Lip Tint Amazon $9 See On Amazon Save your dollars and space in your makeup bag by choosing one of these cheek and lip tints that do double duty. It comes in a cream formula that allows for buildable color and even adds hydration, as a bonus. Choose from six dreamy colors in the blush family such as dainty, precious, or sweetheart. The formula features natural and botanical ingredients, and pearlescent pigments give cheeks and lips an enticing shimmer.

24 Hydrate, Tint, And Protect Your Skin From The Sun With This 3-In-1 Cream bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream Amazon $26 See On Amazon Why opt for three different products (and three times the cost) when you can simply use one? This tinted hydrating gel cream not only protects you from sun damage with SPF 30, but it boosts skin hydration and serves as a face tint with sheer to medium coverage. The water-based formula blends into the skin effortlessly and comes in eight shades.

25 Freshen Up Two-Day Hair With Dry Shampoo Batiste Dry Shampoo Amazon $6 See On Amazon Stretch your shampoo supply and save time in the morning with this dry shampoo that leaves you with a refreshing citrus and floral scent composed of orange, lily, and rose. It contains keratin and absorbs oil at the roots to make you feel fresh as a daisy, even if you’ve just come from the gym. The spray even adds texture and increases volume for a bit of glam on the go.

26 Tame Flyaways With A Hair Finishing Stick BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $7 See On Amazon For a sleek and polished look, tame those wispy flyaways with this hair finishing stick. The small and lightweight stick contains a transparent and non-greasy gel made of natural, plant-based ingredients to set and smooth hair. Use it on baby hairs along your hairline, the sides of your head, or stray hairs underneath your high bun for a clean-cut look. It boasts more than 22,000 reviews and will easily wash out with shampoo.

27 Eliminate Pills & Fuzz On Clothing To Look Sharp Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instantly and affordably take your look from shabby chic to simply chic with this extremely handy fabric shaver. It doesn’t require any batteries or electricity, you just gently run it over your clothing item and it quickly removes pills, pet hair, and fuzz. It comes with three interchangeable blades so you’re well equipped to deal with big and bulk, medium, or delicate fabrics. The opposite edge even includes a lint brush for good measure.

28 Triage Wardrobe Malfunctions With Clothing Tape Fearless Double Sided Fashion Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon If that strapless top is feeling just a bit too, well, strapless, rely on this clothing tape to keep everything in place no matter how much activity may ensue. The tape comes double-sided with an all-day strength adhesive, yet is painless to remove and won’t irritate your skin. It’s transparent so as to suit all skin shades and seamlessly sticks to the fabric appearing virtually invisible.

29 Skip The Iron and Steam Clothing Instead Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get rid of annoying wrinkles in the flash of an eye with this handheld garment steamer. It has a 240-milliliter capacity and emits continuous steam for 15 minutes at a time. Your clothes will be wrinkle-free and fully refreshed in no time. As a bonus, it’s lightweight, weighing just over a pound, so you can even take it with you on the go. The best-seller has more than 66,000 reviews.

30 Add Instant Polish To Any Outfit With Fun Drop Earrings Venianus Drop Dangle Earrings (12-Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Choose one pair from this collection of 12 drop earrings to immediately add visual interest to your outfit of the day. They come in a diverse number of shapes — from paisleys to twists to leaves — and can suit any social situation, from the office to the wine bar. The earrings are available in either silver or gold and are made of high-quality copper that is nickel and lead-free.

31 Create Flawless Buns Even If You Lack Hairstyling Skills Teenitor Donut Hair Bun Maker (7-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For that prima ballerina look but with half the effort, go for these donut hair bun makers that will give you a consistently coiffed bun. They are appropriate for all hair types from thick to thin and come in brown, beige, or black. Each set includes donuts in four different sizes, as well as pins and elastic bands. Simply tie your hair with the elastic band, gather the hair within the donut, wrap your hair around it, then fasten with the included pins to create lots of different updos — from ballet buns to chignons.

32 Set Your Makeup To Help It Last All Day And Night Beia Daily Hydrating & Setting Mist Amazon $23 See On Amazon Save precious time on reapplying makeup with this affordable setting mist that will keep your face looking as fresh at night as it did in the early morning. It’s made with super-hydrating hyaluronic acid and soothing aloe vera to keep makeup from slowly fading throughout the day. You can easily and conveniently toss this small bottle in your purse so that you have a burst of moisturizing rejuvenation whenever the mood strikes.

33 Pop These Ice Globes In The Freezer For A Cooling Face Massage MonétBeauty Ice Globes Amazon $23 See On Amazon This pair of ice globes are made of rugged borosilicate glass and non-toxic antifreeze so they can safely live in the freezer until the need arises for a cool, relaxing facial massage. Use them for anything from lymphatic massage and headaches to muscle tension and sinus pain. You can even use them in tandem with face creams, serums, or sheet masks, for a serious skin-enhancing experience.

34 Add Texture, Color, And Staying Power To Your Brows Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you work hard to fill those brows in just to see them lose their shape hours later, turn to this tinted eyebrow gel made by Anastasia Beverly Hills, a brand renowned for eyebrow aesthetics. The lightweight gel gives your brows a flexible hold as well as a matte tint that lasts throughout the day. Choose from seven shades of brown (as well as a clear option) and add fullness and dimension to brows without spending money on microblading.