50 Genius, Cheap Products On Amazon That Make A Big Impact

You’re probably familiar with the saying “A little goes a long way.” Well, in my opinion, that’s true — especially when it comes to shopping. Sometimes, all it takes is one small item to make a major impact on your home and your life. Whether that means gadgets that make cooking a breeze or products that simplify your beauty routine, there are tons of genius items out there that you’ll probably wish you bought sooner.

The best part is that you don’t have to spend big bucks either; in other words, a little (money) goes a long way. With so many amazingly cheap yet impactful products out there, I’ve pored through the virtual alleys of Amazon to make it easy to find little things that will change your life. Keep scrolling for a list of 50 cheap and genius products that are sure to make a huge impact on your day-to-day.

1 This Handy Leather Sunglasses Holder For Your Car KIWEN Car Visor Sunglasses Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Your favorite sunglasses deserve a designated space in your car, which is where this sunglasses holder comes in. Slip it onto your car’s visor and you’ll have easy access to your sunnies while also keeping them safer than jumbling around the center console. Wrapped with soft leather that’s easy on your shades, this holder uses a strong magnetic closure to secure them in place and is equally great for storing eyeglasses.

2 These Aerators That Make Your Fave Wine Taste Even Better TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon No matter the price of your wine, you can help it taste its best with this pair of wine aerator pourers. They fit perfectly into the neck of the bottle, increasing surface area to oxygenate the wine as you pour for the best flavor. Not only will it help enhance the taste of your favorite wines, but it's also specifically designed to prevent dripping during and after the aeration process, minimizing the chance of messes.

3 A Bluetooth Tracker To Keep Track Of Your Most Important Belongings Tile Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Replacing lost keys can be expensive (and a huge pain), so spare yourself the financial and mental cost with this Bluetooth tracker. It works up to 250 feet away and connects to your smartphone to pinpoint your belongings using the Tile app or a smart home device. You can also pop this water-resistant tracker into your purse and even connect it to your phone to see its latest location, even when you’re out of range.

4 A Sponge Holder That Dispenses The Perfect Amount Of Soap With A Single Push Aeakey Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon With just a single push, this sponge holder and soap dispenser hybrid pumps out the perfect amount of dish soap every time. Besides helping you cut back on wasted dish soap, the cleverly designed gadget also helps keep the area around your sink tidy and more mess-free — eliminating the need for a soap bottle and separate sponge holder on your counter and preventing spills.

5 These Battery-Operated Lights That Add Extra Brightness To Your Home Brilliant Evolution LED Under Cabinet Lights Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add a warm glow and extra brightness to your space with these battery-operated strip lights. Place them beneath cabinets, in closets, on stairs, or in other poorly-lit places. The set includes mounting screws and super-strong adhesive tape, so you can choose your method of installation. They turn on with a simple tap and have a 100-hour run time.

6 This Fan That Uses Light To Repel Insects Treva Tabletop Bug Deterrent Fan Amazon $17 See On Amazon This battery-operated bug deterrent fan is engineered to repel insects without the use of harsh, disposable chemicals so you can enjoy a day outdoors without a bunch of bugs buzzing around. Lightweight and virtually silent, the holographic blades reflect light in a way that’s disruptive to bugs. This fan automatically stops when it senses that something has come near it and the blades are flexible to prevent injury to humans. Plus, you can even use it indoors.

7 A Sleek, Stainless Steel Mini Trash Can That Fits Everywhere Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can Amazon $17 See On Amazon This mini trash can helps keep your space clean since it can conveniently sit right on your desk or countertop. This 1.5-liter can has a swing-top lid and is only 6.5 inches tall, making it the perfect, compact office or kitchen accessory for quickly tossing everything from crumpled notes to food wrappers. Plus, it has a brushed stainless steel exterior that adds a sleek look to your space.

8 A Backlit Mirror That Will Upgrade Your Makeup Game Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $30 See On Amazon This vanity mirror is equipped with 36 LED lights to provide the ultimate level of brightness while applying makeup or tweezing eyebrows. It has four distinct mirrors with 1X, 2X, and 3X magnification, and pivots so you can find the ideal angle. You can power it up with AAA batteries or charge it with the included USB plug. Since it folds up neatly, it’s perfect to use both at home and while traveling.

9 This Set Of Packing Cubes That Keeps Your Suitcase Super Organized Shacke Pak - 5 Set Packing Cubes Amazon $22 See On Amazon Help keep your suitcase neat with these highly rated packing cubes. They’re made from easy-to-clean nylon material with sturdy reinforced stitching so they don’t lose their shape. On top, there’s breathable mesh so you can easily see all of your clothes. This set includes four packing cubes of various sizes and even a laundry bag to keep dirty clothes separate.

10 An Extendable Duster To Clean Hard-To-Reach Places Estilo Removable and Washable Ceiling and Fan Duster Amazon $11 See On Amazon With this expandable duster in your cleaning kit, you’ll never have an excuse to avoid cleaning hard-to-reach places again. Able to expand from 27 to 47 inches, this duster has a soft microfiber head made with thousands of fluffy fibers that are able to trap dust with minimal effort. Best of all, the head is reusable — just hand wash it with warm water, let it air dry, and use it again.

11 A Stylish Mason Jar To Store & Serve Your Favorite Drinks County Line Kitchen Glass Mason Jar Pitcher with Lid Amazon $32 See On Amazon This highly rated Mason jar pitcher is a stylish way to store and serve everything from iced coffee to lemonade and fruit punch. It has a leak-proof lid with an ergonomic handle for easy pouring and can fit in most refrigerator doors to keep it cool between sips. Large enough to hold 64 ounces of your favorite drink, this functional pitcher is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

12 These Microfiber Hair Wraps That Help Cut Dry Time & Prevent Frizz Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Wraps (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instead of using a bath towel or old T-shirt to dry your hair after washing, try these microfiber hair wraps that are designed to be gentle on your hair. They are super absorbent, wicking away excess moisture to help cut dry time and they can even prevent frizz. Ideal for all hair types, each lightweight wrap has a handy elastic loop to keep it securely in place while you go about your day.

13 A Relaxing Scalp Massager With So Many Benefits Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can use this scalp massager on wet or dry hair to lather up shampoo, deep clean your scalp, remove dead skin and dandruff, or for a relaxing massage that promotes blood flow. It comes with two different scrubber heads that are easy to swap out and has an ergonomically designed handle for ultimate ease.

14 Some Foot Peel Masks That Make Your Feet Feel So Soft Dermora Foot Peel Mask (3 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon As weird as it sounds, these foot peel masks are an easy and affordable way to rid your feet of their dry, cracked appearance. Pop them on for an hour and in the next six to 11 days, dead skin will peel off to reveal baby soft feet. Patience is key but the results are well worth it, as one reviewer rejoiced, “The process was easy and relaxing. After about 4-5 days my feet began peeling quite a bit. In about two weeks time my feet have never been softer.”

15 A Firm Yet Plush Wedge Pillow Made With Cooling Bamboo Zen Bamboo Wedge Pillow Amazon $33 See On Amazon This wedge pillow creates a 45-degree elevation that helps minimize pain and maximize comfort while promoting circulation and support. Its firm yet plush support can be used for your legs, head, back, or even on your lap as a desk. Its bamboo microfiber cover is breathable to help keep you cool all night and it can easily be thrown in the washing machine when it's time to clean.

16 This Phone Holder That Can Be Mounted Almost Anywhere For Hands-Free Viewing MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon This phone holder is a travel must-have since it has a clamp that allows you to mount your phone on a number of surfaces for hands-free viewing. It can also be mounted onto your cabinets, shelves, and tables while you cook or eat and can be converted into a stand for your desk. It rotates 360 degrees so you can find the perfect angle and it’s compatible with most iPhone and Android devices.

17 A Handheld Pocket Fan To Help Keep You Cool On The Go JISULIFE Pocket Handheld Fan Amazon $15 See On Amazon When temperatures rise, keep yourself cooler with this travel-size fan. It can be collapsed to fit in your pocket or purse and whipped out anytime the temperatures rise. The USB-powered unit has two different speed settings and can run for up to 21 hours on a single charge. It even has a flashlight feature that can be used when the fan is not running and doubles as a phone charger when your battery gets low.

18 These Voice-Controlled Light Bulbs That Change Color Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These voice-controlled, Bluetooth light bulbs can be adjusted using a mobile app or smart device like Amazon Alexa or Google Home so you don’t even have to get out of bed. They feature brightness control, timers, and literally millions of color options to match whatever mood you’re in. Since they’re only 9 watts, they can also help you save up to 80% on energy, according to the manufacturer.

19 A Portable Ring Light For More Flawless Selfies GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you need some extra light for Zoom calls or just want to take bomb selfies, look no further than this portable ring light. It has color modes (daylight, white, and warm), which can all be dimmed or brightened to your liking to reduce shadows. It can be attached to most devices, from laptops to smartphones and even tablets. Best of all, it’s USB-powered and super compact so you can take it on the go.

20 A Reusable Notebook That Digitizes Hand-Written Notes Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll never need to buy a notebook or planner again thanks to this smart reusable notebook that digitizes your hand-written notes, lists, and jots. To use, write your musings with the pen provided then scan the QR code on the bottom of the page using the app — this saves them directly into your phone. When you’re done, use the microfiber cloth to wipe the pages clean. This reusable notebook includes lined and dot-gridded pages, as well as a weekly planner, monthly calendar, and more.

21 This Space-Saving Bedside Shelf To Store Essentials BedShelfie Bedside Shelf Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you don’t have space in your bedroom for a nightstand, then you need this bedside shelf to store your essentials within reach. It has two clamps that easily attach to your bedside and can carry up to 35 pounds. Other helpful features include a built-in cupholder, a notch for your phone or tablet, and cable management slots to keep cords tidy. During the day, you can easily remove the shelf and tuck it under the bed.

22 A Leakproof Water Bottle Made From Sleek & Sturdy Stainless Steel IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sleek and sturdy reusable water bottle made from BPA-free stainless steel helps keep drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. Since it has two layers of insulation, you won’t have to deal with condensation. It comes with three different leakproof lids, including a straw lid (with two straws), a flip lid, and a stainless steel lid that screws on and off.

23 A Fan-Favorite Pet Hair Remover You Can Use Over & Over ChomChom Pet Hair Roller Amazon $26 See On Amazon Boasting over 111,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this best-selling pet hair remover can be used over and over again as opposed to lint rollers that have to be replenished. This genius gadget doesn’t require any batteries — just swipe over your furniture or clothes and the fur-grabbing brush will trap hair and neatly deposit it into a built-in receptacle. It’s easily emptied with the click of a button.

24 A Super Sleek Hand Roller To Help Reduce Stress ONO Roller Black - (The Original) Handheld Stress Relief for Adults Amazon $35 See On Amazon This handheld stress relief roller is similar to a fidget spinner, but far more sleek. It has a compact design that can be slipped into your purse or pocket and since it’s silent, you can use it in class or during long meetings. It’s perfect for keeping your hands busy, which is thought to help increase focus, relieve stress, and reduce fidgeting.

25 These Easy-To-Use Teeth Whitening Pens To Help Brighten Your Smile Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Achieve a brighter smile in as little as two weeks with these simple teeth-whitening pens. Cheaper and easier than pricey whitening kits or a trip to the dentist, they’re formulated with carbamide peroxide and glycerol to help remove years of stains — and, according to the brand, it does so without making your teeth sensitive. Compact enough to take on the go, just swipe this on your teeth daily using the precise brush, let sit for 30 seconds, and voila.

26 This TikTok-Viral Wax Stick That Creates Sleeker Hairstyles Samnyte Hair Wax Stick Amazon $10 See On Amazon Slick back ponytails, tame flyways, and flawlessly lay your edges with this hair wax stick that has gone viral on TikTok. The nongreasy formula promises not to leave behind white residue and is made with a nourishing blend of beeswax, castor oil, vitamin E, and avocado oil. Thanks to the push-up mechanics, you can use this product without dispensing it from the package which makes for more mess-free styling.

27 An Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner That Makes Washing Brushes So Easy Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $29 See On Amazon Cleaning your makeup brushes is key to keeping them in great condition, and this makeup brush cleaner makes the task way less annoying. Pour your brush cleaner of choice into the break-resistant bowl and attach your brush to the electric cleaner using the appropriately sized brush collar. Place the brush in the bowl then push the button and the brush basically cleans itself. When it’s clean, lift it slightly to spin dry and you’re all done.

28 This Soft Bluetooth Headband With Built-In Headphones MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Bluetooth headband with built-in headphones is ideal for both working out at the gym or listening to a guided meditation before bed. It’s made from stretchy, breathable cotton for sweat-wicking comfort and has handy buttons to raise and lower the volume, skip to the next track, and even answer calls since it’s equipped with a microphone. This headband has a 10-hour run time on just a single charge.

29 A Luxurious Silk Pillowcase Designed To Be Gentle On Skin J JIMOO 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from 100% mulberry silk, this luxurious pillowcase looks and feels like it costs way more than $24. Not only does silk help keep you cool throughout the night, but it also helps reduce friction, which is thought to minimize frizz, help maintain the natural oils in your hair and skin, and prevent your pillow from absorbing your skin-care products. Choose from 31 chic shades.

30 This Wireless Doorbell & Receiver That’s So Quick To Install SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $25 See On Amazon Replace your old-school doorbell with this wireless doorbell and receiver set that has adjustable volume and color settings as well as more than 50 custom chimes. To use it, simply attach the bell next to your door, either using the provided all-weather adhesive or screws and plug in the receiver. It comes with a battery that lasts for up to three years, so you’re set for a good while.

31 Some Solar-Powered Lights To Transform Your Outdoor Space Signature Garden Solar Ground Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instantly upgrade your yard or walkway with these adorable solar-powered lights. Waterproof and weather-resistant, these stainless steel lights harness the sun’s rays to create light that automatically turns on at dusk and fades off at dawn using light-sensing technology. The sharp stakes make them easy to install and they can be placed anywhere in the grass or dirt for extra brightness.

32 A Magnetic Screen Door That Helps Keep Out Insects AUGO Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $23 See On Amazon Help keep bugs and insects out of the house — while still enjoying a nice breeze — with this magnetic screen door. It’s easily installed using the adhesive hook-and-loop strips provided and automatically shuts after walking through since it’s lined with strong magnets. It also has snap closures to hold open the screens if you’re popping in and out constantly.

33 A Wireless Outdoor Light To Bring Extra Brightness To Your Patio OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon With three brightness levels and 28 energy-saving LED bulbs, this patio umbrella light — that attaches easily to your outdoor umbrella — is just what you need to enjoy outdoor living all night long. It attaches to the umbrella without any tools and can also be hung using its hook, plus it’s battery-operated so you don’t have to worry about any cords getting in the way.

34 This Drain Insert That Helps Keep Hair From Clogging Your Pipes TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $13 See On Amazon Spare yourself a pricey call to the plumber and instead use this inexpensive drain hair catcher to help prevent clogged pipes. Just pop this mushroom-shaped gadget into your drain and it will effortlessly trap hair without affecting the flow of water. All the hair is deposited into a built-in receptacle that’s simple to clean — just take it out, dispose of the hair, and you’re done.

35 A Bamboo Bathtub Caddy For Ultimate Relaxation SereneLife Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $25 See On Amazon With this bathtub caddy, you can have everything you need for a relaxing bath right within reach. It has a stand for your phone or tablet, a candle or cup holder, a designated space for a wine glass, and even a spot for your soap (or snacks). Its nonslip silicone lining grips firmly onto the side of the tub for security and stability, and its bamboo material is gorgeous and complements nearly any decor.

36 A Pumice Stone To Remove Unsightly Water Stains Powerstone Pumice Toilet Bowl Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon This odorless pumice cleaner helps rid your toilets, tiles, and tubs of unsightly hard water stains, limescale, rust build-up, and more, without the use of harsh chemicals. This reusable pumice cleaner doesn’t require any additional product; just wet it and get scrubbing. It comes in a storage case to keep it in prime condition. Best of all, it leaves no residue nor will it scratch your surfaces.

37 A Plush Bath Pillow To Support Your Neck & Back While You Soak Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $17 See On Amazon Up your self-care game with this bath pillow that adds support while you soak. The two foam panels offer 2 inches of plush comfort to cushion your neck and head, and it stays securely in place with the help of seven ultra-grippy suction cups. The pillow is made from a durable, waterproof material that repels water so it dries quickly.

38 An Over-The-Door Towel Rack That Installs In Seconds iDesign Over the Door Towel Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re in need of more towel space, look no further than this over-the-door towel rack made from sleek stainless steel. Installation requires zero tools and minimal effort — just drape the rack over your shower door or the door to your bathroom and you’re done! Three bars offer plenty of space to hang towels, robes, or wet swimsuits. This towel rack also makes a great addition to your laundry room.

39 These Compact, Nesting Measuring Spoons That Are Magnetic Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons (8 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This set of eight nested measuring spoons has built-in magnets that help the spoons stay together so they don’t get lost and your drawer stays more organized. Each one is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and they're shaped so that they easily fit into narrow spice jars. The set even comes with a leveler to ensure all your measurements are precise.

40 An Electric Lunch Box That Heats Your Food Crockpot Electric Lunch Box Amazon $35 See On Amazon Keep your lunch warm with this electric lunch box from the beloved Crockpot brand. Plug it in and it will instantly warm 20 ounces of your favorite meal. It comes with two lids — a twist-on outer lid with a handle and a tight-sealing inner storage lid — to keep items safely contained. With its soft-touch exterior, this electric lunch box comes in stylish shades like faded blue and blush pink and is dishwasher-safe.

41 Some Heat-Resistant Gloves To Help Prevent Burns While You Cook Grill Armor Oven Gloves Amazon $30 See On Amazon Where there’s smoke there’s fire — and also these heat-resistant gloves that help prevent burnt hands while cooking. Perfect for grilling or baking, these thick yet lightweight gloves have a soft lining made from 100% cotton. Able to withstand heat up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, they have silicone grips to securely grab hot items and prevent any dropping or spilling.

42 This Salad Chopper That Makes Prepping Food So Much Easier Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Amazon $14 See On Amazon This salad chopper makes cooking a whole lot easier, and quicker. The two wide, curved blades can chop up a salad in seconds, as well as nuts, vegetables, herbs, and more. It also has a rust-resistant stainless steel handle. It comes with a blade protector for safe storage and can be popped in the dishwasher when you’re done for easy cleaning.

43 A Mini Food Processer To Chop, Emulsify, & Purée Ingredients Hamilton Beach Mini Food Processor Amazon $22 See On Amazon Purée, chop, and emulsify your ingredients in a snap with this mini food processor that holds up to three cups. Featuring stainless steel blades, it’s super easy to assemble and has a patented stacking lid that you don’t need to twist on and off. Best of all, it’s dishwasher-safe and so compact it’ll barely take up space in your cabinet.

44 This Wall-Mounted Jar Opener For Stubborn Lids EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you find opening jars of jam or pasta sauce a challenge, then you definitely need this jar opener that allows you to open up jars with one hand and minimal effort. It mounts onto the bottom or ceiling of your cabinet and is installed using peel-and-stick adhesive or secured by screws (both are included) and works on lids of all sizes.

45 A Clip-On Strainer To Avoid Excess Dishes AUOON Clip On Strainer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Clip this strainer to the side of pots and pans to make draining liquid or excess grease so much easier — and to avoid fumbling around with a full-size colander. It can clip onto any round pot no matter the size and is made from heat-resistant, BPA-free silicone which can be tossed in the dishwasher for simple cleanup.

46 This Instant-Read Thermometer To Cook Your Meat Perfectly Every Time Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cooking meat to the perfect temperature is so much easier with this instant-read meat thermometer. This foldable thermometer has a backlit screen that provides a temperature reading in seconds and has a handy guide to ensure perfectly cooked meat. The rotating probe allows you to get the perfect angle and the thermometer is also magnetic so you can store it on your fridge or grill.

47 An Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer To Free Up Closet Space Simple Houseware Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Free up some space in your closet with this convenient over-the-door shoe organizer that ensures everything has a place. It has 24 clear cubbies that make it easy to see all your items while also helping protect them from dust and damage. Plus, you don’t need any tools to install it — just hang it over your closet door or rod.

48 This Cleaning Gel That Gets Into Hard-To-Reach Nooks & Crannies TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon This cleaning gel might resemble slime, but my, does it work wonders. It’s perfect for detailing your car or getting into those nooks and crannies that other cleaning products can’t reach, like keyboards or air vents. It has a lightly tacky surface that grips onto dust, yet won’t stick to your hands. Plus, you can reuse it dozens of times until the color turns dark and it loses its grip.

49 Some Sticky Traps That Can Keep Insects From Bothering Your Plants Mosqueda Sticky Bug Traps (36-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Place these sticky bug traps in flower pots or around your garden to help keep flies, mosquitos, and more from disturbing you and your plants. The bright yellow hue works to attract insects and the strong, odorless adhesive traps them. Safe for pets and people alike, these bug traps come in cute shapes like butterflies and suns.