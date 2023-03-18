Shopping

Genius, Cheap Things Shopping Editors Have Purchased On Amazon

Tried and true.

If you’ve ever wondered what a shopping editor purchases on Amazon, we’re spilling the beans and sharing their favorite finds today. They include beauty products you’ll want to try immediately — such as a K-beauty gold apricot moisturizer we’re ordering like, right now — as well as lots of clever cleaning products, like a sponge that doesn’t get stinky and an extendable duster, so you can finally clean that ceiling fan that’s been collecting dust since you moved in. Keep reading to see what other genius, cheap things shopping editors have purchased on Amazon.

1

This Cult-Fave Arnica Cream To Fight Joint & Muscle Pain

Relieve joint pain and muscle tension with this popular homeopathic cream that has more than 61,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. The non-greasy cream is formulated with arnica, vitamin B6, and MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) to deliver deep relief, either when applied on its own or combined with a heating pad or ice pack. Use it up to four times a day to target pain in your neck, back, knees, feet, and more.

2

These Zinc Tablets That Promise To Shorten Colds

Keep a box of these citrus-flavored dissolvable tablets in your medicine cabinet and use them at the first sign of a cough or runny nose. The zinc tablets consist of a homeopathic, non-drowsy formula and promise to relieve nasal congestion, as well as shorten colds. Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about this cheap cold remedy, with one shopper writing, “This product has stopped or shortened my cold several times this winter,” and another saying, “These are a miracle! The second I feel something coming on I start taking these.”

3

A Moisturizing Lip Treatment That Relieves Dryness

If the long winter months have left your lips dry and chapped, give them some much-needed relief and a boost of hydration with this moisturizing lip treatment. It’s made with Hawaiian kukui nut and vitamins A, C, and E to deeply nourish cracked lips; shea butter, agave, and grapeseed oil also provide soothing protection. Use this lip treatment — available in clear options or several pretty shades —throughout the day or before bed, and for best results, prep your lips with a sugar lip scrub.

4

A Hair Wax Stick For Non-Greasy Styling & Softness

Style your hair with this genius wax stick that gives a sleeker look, while nourishing and repairing damaged strands. A little bit of it goes a long way and unlike other products, it’s non-greasy and doesn’t leave behind any white residue. The wax stick with 10,000 perfect ratings is made with beeswax, vitamin E, and avocado and castor oils for a moisturizing formula that promotes hair growth and boosts shine. If you’re constantly battling annoying flyaways, give this cheap product a try and you’ll be amazed at how well it tames them.

5

This Water Fountain So Your Cat — Or Dog — Can Enjoy Fresh Water All Day Long

Provide your feline roommate or pup with fresh drinking water all day long thanks to this stainless steel water fountain. Besides having a super sleek design, it features a quadruple filtering system to make sure your pet always has clean water available. You can choose from two settings — a free-falling stream and a bubbling fountain — both of which are completely silent. The container is transparent so you can easily see when it needs to be refilled, and it is best suited for small to medium-sized pets.

6

These Oil-Blotting Sheets To Reduce Unwanted Shine

Keep a pack of these oil-blotting sheets in your makeup bag for a quick touch-up. They’re a great alternative to powder and help absorb excess oil and control shine throughout the day. The double-sided sheets are made from linen fibers and bamboo charcoal for a gentle and refreshing way to cleanse your skin. They’re also under $10 and come with thousands of positive Amazon reviews, including this one: “I have bought so many things on Amazon and never once felt compelled to write a review. However these blotting pads are amazing! They make your makeup look fresh and do not remove any makeup, just the oil. I highly highly recommend!”

7

A Genius Food Storage Container With Adjustable Dividers

File this food storage container under cheap, genius products you didn’t know you needed, but absolutely do. If you’re tired of finding space-saving ways to store leftovers so your fridge isn’t cluttered with a million different containers, here’s a practical solution. This clever container has adjustable dividers that snap in place and are leakproof, so you can store various different foods in one vessel. And to make it extra easy to use, the container is dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe.

8

A Collage Picture Frame To Display Your Favorite Memories In One Spot

Custom framing can get seriously pricey, so display all your favorite photo memories in this collage picture frame that’s sleek and stylish, as well as inexpensive. It features a simple black frame with white matting for a timeless look, and fits five 4-by-6-inch photos. You can hang it horizontally or vertically, and for added convenience and peace of mind, it’s made with shatter-resistant glass.

9

This Professional Knife Set That Comes With A Sharpener & Guard

Replace that dull knife you’ve had for longer than you’d care to admit with this professional chef’s knife set. It includes an 8-inch stainless steel knife, along with an edge guard for safe storage, and a sharpener for regular maintenance. Whether you’re chopping vegetables or slicing meat, this knife delivers sharp precision and comfortable use at an affordable price point.

10

An Extendable Bamboo Bathtub Tray For Ultimate Relaxation

Turn your bathroom into a relaxing spa with this bamboo bathtub tray that’ll take your bubble bath to the next level. It’s extendable to ensure that it fits over most standard tubs, and has a built-in book and drink holder, as well as plenty of space for a candle, washcloth and other batht essentials. One reviewer called it the “best thing ever,” while another wrote, “The best purchase I think I ever made for myself.”

11

These Food Storage Containers To Streamline Your Pantry & Save Space

Clean out and reorganize your pantry by emptying bulky boxes into these airtight food storage containers. Not only will they keep your pantry staples fresher for longer, the stackable set will save you a ton of shelf space. The 14-piece set includes four different sizes of containers and comes with cute chalkboard labels for a professional finish and to make replenishing items easier.

12

A Gold Apricot Moisturizer That Brightens & Hydrates Dull Skin

Use this K-beauty gold apricot moisturizer to rehydrate dry skin and restore a beautiful glow. It’s basically a serum and moisturizer in one, which makes its budget-friendly price tag even better. It’s made with apricot oil extract as well as beta carotene, niacinamide (a form of vitamin B), and lots of antioxidants to heal and revitalize damaged skin. Shoppers say a little bit of it goes a long way and one reviewer even wrote, “My skin looks better and more hydrated than ever after only a few days’ use! I may ditch all other moisturizers.”

13

A Glass Foot File For A Cheap At-Home Pedi

Give yourself an at-home pedicure and restore softness to dry, cracked heels with this glass foot file. Its curved shape makes it easy to hold and provides a large scrubbing surface, while the etched glass texture is gentle enough for filing without causing irritation. To keep it clean, simply rinse it with water after every use and store it in the provided cover for sanitary storage while traveling or at home.

14

These Clear Bins To Organize Your Fridge & Keep It That Way

Organize your fridge and create an easy-to-maintain system using these clear bins. This six-piece set consists of drink holders, an egg holder, and wide and narrow stackable trays that can be used for everything from produce to condiments. The bins have handles for easy carrying and are designed with a reinforced base and shatter-resistant plastic for sturdiness and durability.

15

A Fluffy Shoulder Bag For A Stylish Way To Carry Your Daily Essentials

You can never have enough purses and this fluffy shoulder bag is just what your closet’s been missing. It has a plush texture and features a zip closure to keep your wallet, phone, and other daily essentials safely tucked away. The bold pattern is a great way to jazz up a plain outfit and besides this fun floral print, it’s also available in solid colors and various animal prints and cute heart patterns.

16

This Genius Door Latch That’s A Less Bulky Alternative To A Pet Gate

Instead of installing a bulky pet gate, get this clever door latch and stopper to keep your beloved furry friends in their own space. Its installation doesn’t require any tools or permanent holes in the wall; instead, the set comes with heavy-duty adhesive tape for secure application. Once you have attached the latch and stopper to your door and frame, you can adjust the belt to your desired length depending on how far you want the door to open. More than 12,000 customers have given it an overall 4.6-star rating, and if you need to create boundaries for your pets, people say this works like a charm.

17

These Blemish Patches That Work While You Sleep

Get these pimple patches for those poorly timed blemishes that pop up. The little round stickers contain hydrocolloid, which helps extract the gunk out of pimples in as little as six hours. The patches are transparent to make them extra discreet, and they’re so soft and lightweight, that you can’t even tell one is on your skin. If you’re looking for a tried-and-true acne solution, these are it; these are a serious shopper fave with over 86,000 perfect five-star ratings.

18

These Peel-&-Stick Floor Tiles To Upgrade Your Bathroom On A Budget

Give your bathroom a quick and cheap makeover with a set of these peel-and-stick floor tiles. The black and white geometric pattern adds a classic and elegant look, all without the hassle (and expense) of grouting. The tile is water-resistant and washable, and to apply it, simply peel off the backing and stick it down, starting with one side and working slowly towards the other, flattening out any air bubbles and creases for a nice and smooth finish.

19

A Microneedling Roller That’s Way Cheaper Than A Facial

Skip the pricey facial and give yourself an at-home microneedling treatment with this face roller that helps brighten and perk up skin. It’s a great way to prep your skin before applying a serum, as it removes dead skin cells to prepare complexion for increased absorption. The little tool has thousands of glowing Amazon reviews, such as this one, “I’ve used this roller probably 4 or 5 times and I can definitely tell the difference already.”

20

These Grooming Gloves That Catch More Hair In Less Time

If you’re constantly vacuuming the pet glitter (let’s call it that...) your precious four-legged friend sprinkles around the house, you need these grooming gloves. They have a flexible design and gentle texture so as not to irritate your pet’s skin, and they work on short, medium, and long-haired coats. It’s a friendlier alternative to brushing that also catches more hair in less time and doubles as a bathing accessory to lather on the doggy soap.

21

A Pumice Stone That’ll Clean Everything From A Grill To A Toilet

For a cheap, multi-purpose cleaning tool, you can’t go wrong with a pumice stone. It has a handle for easy use and it’s designed to cut through limescale, calcium deposits, hard water rings and even the toughest of rust stains. Made from recycled materials, it’s chemical- and odor-free, and it comes with a handy cover that has multiple vent holes for quick-drying storage between uses. Grab one for cleaning cooking areas and another to keep your toilet looking new.

22

These Sanitary Disposal Bags That Feature A Sealable Design

Dispose of sanitary products easily using these opaque, sealable bags. The recyclable bags are made from sustainable materials and are small and discreet enough to slip in your bag for travel and on-the-go emergencies. The pack includes 45 bags and a travel case, and each bag is easy to open and close by simply slipping your thumb through the loop, then peeling off the sticky backing to seal it shut.

23

These Clever Bins To Organize Your Dresser Drawers

Organize socks, underwear, bras and anything else cluttering your dresser drawers using these cloth storage boxes. The foldable fabric design makes them lightweight and flexible, and the different box sizes allow for storage of various types of items. Implementing an organizational system like this will save you time in the morning and it’ll also make putting away laundry much easier and as well as minimize creasing and wrinkling.

24

A Mop & Bucket With A Built-In Wringer For Easy Cleaning

Make mopping floors easier on yourself with the help of this microfiber spin mop and bucket. It has a built-in wringer that’s activated when you step on the bucket pedal. The mop cleaning head is removable and can be tossed in the washer, and its triangular shape allows you to get in every nook and cranny. The handle also includes a genius hack — it’s extendable and can be used at three different lengths for ultimate comfort. And if you’re wondering whether this cleaning set really works, know that this mop has garnered over 140,000 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating.

25

This Mini Space Heater That’s A Cheap Solution For A Drafty House

Whether you live in a drafty house or you’re one of those people who’s always cold, this mini space heater is the solution. It’s portable and small enough for your desk or nightstand, and it comes in four different colors so you coordinate its design with your decor. The little device heats up within seconds thanks to the ceramic coils and features tip-over protection for your safety.

26

An Extendable Ceiling Fan Duster So You Can Finally Clean Hard-To-Reach Places

If your ceiling fan has been collecting dust since you moved in, get this extendable duster that’ll finally give you a way to reach it. The cleaning pole extends up to 47 inches so you don’t have to deal with a flimsy ladder or chair, and it has a removable duster at the end that’s washable for easy maintenance. The fluffy fibers trap dust and dirt and one reviewer described it as “Absolutely effortless and fast. So much easier than the other dusters advertised.”

27

A Balconette Bra That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Really Is

Get this sheer balconette bra for a luxury lingerie look at a budget price point. It’s designed with an open neckline and features low-cut, non-molded mesh cups with scalloped lace trim detail for a high-end touch. The elastic straps are fully adjustable for your comfort and the smooth band has a hook-and-eye closure on the back.

28

These Fluffy Mop Slippers For On-The-Go Cleaning

Turn a trip to the kitchen for a glass of milk and a cookie into a quick cleaning session thanks to these washable mop slippers. Similar to shoe covers, these slippers have an all-around elastic band to keep them in place and the mop part consists of chenille fibers that catch dust upon contact. You can also use the clever mops to clean windows, bathrooms and pretty much any dusty surface in your home.

29

These High-Waisted Palazzo Pants For A High-Fashion Look At A Budget Price Point

Get all the style and comfort with these inexpensive palazzo pants that are a great alternative for some way pricier versions. The legging-style flared pants are made from a polyester-spandex blend for a stretchy fit and buttery-soft feel. The wide waistband adds extra support and prevents sagging, and the pant leg length is designed to work well with heels, but can easily be hemmed for a more casual look.

30

A Muscle Stimulator That Provides Relief From Acute & Chronic Pain

Whether you’re dealing with carpal tunnel pain or need relief from arthritis, use this electric muscle stimulator to target the affected area with massage therapy. The compact and easily portable set has five modes of stimulation designed to provide instant pain relief. It has tens of thousands of positive reviews, such as this one, that speaks to its effectiveness: “The little bit of money I spent on this was worth it and then some. I was using this unit about 3 times a day, but now I'm down to once a day or every other day”.

31

This Interactive Cat Toy That Every Energetic Kitty Needs

Keep your cat entertained and occupied with this interactive electric cat toy that moves, flips, and even makes bird chirping sounds. It has a fast and slow “running” mode to simulate a cat and mouse chase, and it works on multiple surfaces including plush carpet and hardwood floors. Shoppers emphasize just how much their cats love this toy and one wrote, “HANDS DOWN the BEST CAT TOY EVER!!! My cats played with this toy from the moment it arrived until they all passed out from exhaustion at 9pm and slept the entire night.”

32

A USB-Compatible Cable That Delivers A Quick Charge

Charge your devices and transfer data quickly and safely with this USB compatible charger. It features a braided cord that doesn’t tangle and a flexible rubber end that’s bendable so you can plug it in at any angle. The three-piece cable set comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon reviewers who praise its quality, variety of color options (the set is available in six colors), and the fact that it charges a phone or tablet super fast.

33

A Reusable Pet Hair Remover That’ll Save You A Ton Of Money In The Long Run

Get pet hair off the couch and your pants quickly and easily with this reusable roller that’ll save you a lot of money in the long run. Instead of constantly repurchasing disposable lint rollers, this one traps the hair in an interior compartment and releases it at the push of a button — literally. You know the positive reviews don’t lie when there’s over 100,000 of them, so if you have a pet that sheds faster than you can keep up with, this roller is a game-changer.

34

This Sleek Organizer To Keep Your Remotes On Hand

Never spend an hour turning over every throw pillow and couch cushion in the living room looking for the remote again thanks to this genius remote organizer. It’s designed with a sleek faux leather exterior and features a soft interior lining and five compartments to prevent remotes from getting scratched or damaged. The sturdy holder would also work well as a desk organizer, makeup brush holder or entryway drop zone.

35

These Multi-Purpose Scissors That Have Flexible Handles & Can Be Used To Cut Pretty Much Anything

These genius multi-purpose scissors are a handy tool every home needs. They have sharp stainless steel blades that can cut through anything from chicken bones to flower stems, but what really makes them unique are the flexible handles. They’re comfortable to hold and won’t give you blisters like regular scissors may, and what’s even cooler is the fact that their design makes them compatible for both right and left-handed use.

36

A Peach-Scented Silicone Scrubber That Doesn’t Get Stinky Like A Regular Sponge

Give any surface in your home a good scrub with this silicone sponge that leaves behind a refreshing peachy scent. Created by a Georgia-based small business, the scrubber has a non-abrasive texture and is safe to use on pots and pans, as well as dishes and more. Unlike a regular sponge that becomes smelly after a couple of uses, this genius cleaning tool is designed not to absorb any odors to protect your home from nasty bacteria and foul smells.

37

This Lidded Silicone Freezer Tray That’s Perfect For Freezing Individual Soup Portions

Freeze leftover soup in this silicone tray that has individual compartments and comes with a lid for an efficient way to pre-portion frozen food. The tray has four sections, each of which can hold one cup of food or liquid, and it’s reinforced with steel rims for sturdiness. It’s a great method for managing portion size, prepping meals and storing leftovers, and the clear airtight lid keeps food safe and allows you to quickly identify what’s in each compartment. It maintains a near-perfect overall rating with over 15,000 reviews. And, bonus points — it doubles as a baking tray, so you’re really getting two products for the price of one.

38

An Electronic Candle Lighter So You Can Finally Ditch That Old Gas Lighter That Never Works

Replace that annoying clicking sound of a broken gas lighter with this sleek electronic candle lighter that’s rechargeable and doesn’t require any fluid. Once charged, the lighter can be used more than 60 times, and when plugged in to recharge, a light will turn on once it’s done. It’s turned on with a non-slip, easy-to-use switch and you’ll love how easy it makes outdoor entertaining, too — it’s windproof so you can light those birthday candles no matter how hard the wind is blowing.

39

A Fish Turner That’s Equal Parts Flexible & Sturdy

Get this fish turner that doubles as a spatula and is as flexible as it is sturdy for easy handling. It has a heat-resistant handle for safe use and a dual-textured finish for a tight grip that prevents it from slipping out of your hand. Reviewers say it’s their go-to turner not just for fish, but anything from burgers to eggs; it maintains a near-perfect Amazon rating.

40

This Citrus Juicer That Gets Every Last Drop

Don’t waste a single drop of lemon juice thanks to this citrus juicer with a clever mechanism designed to increase pressing power. To use it, place half a lemon, lime, or orange in the juicer cut side down and squeeze the handles. The gadget promises to eliminate the strain of juicing and to produce 20% more citrus juice, while its durable construction ensures it’ll last you for years to come. It’s also easy to clean — just extend the handles and pop it on the top rack of your dishwasher.

41

A Silicone Popper That People Say Makes Perfect Popcorn Every Time

No movie night is complete without a big bowl of popcorn, and if you’re tired of burned or hard kernels, you need this cheap silicone popper that makes the perfect batch every time — and has the reviews to prove it. All you need to do is pour kernels in the bowl and microwave on high for up to three minutes. The bowl is large enough to hold 15 cups and if you’re thinking you can’t possibly store one more thing in your kitchen, it’s collapsible for space-saving storage. An all-around winner of a product.

42

These Pink Under-Eye Patches That Reduce Puffiness

Enjoy a relaxing moment of self-care and soothe delicate under-eye skin with these under-eye patches. The brightening masks feature hyaluronic acid and help boost collagen to tighten and refresh the area under your eyes. Pop them in the fridge for an extra refreshing, cooling effect and leave them on for 20 minutes before taking them off and patting the remaining formula into your skin.

43

A Magnetic Purse Hanger To Keep Your Bag Off The Floor

Avoid having to put your bag on a gross bathroom floor by hanging it up using this genius magnetic purse hanger. It’s made from vegan leather and has a heavy duty magnet that can be attached to a metal bathroom stall or restaurant table — it holds up to 8 pounds. The hanger is small enough to keep in your bag at all times and is safe to place next to your phone and cards. The minute you get it, you’ll wonder where it’s been all your life.

44

A Licking Mat To Extend Feeding Time For Any Pet Who’s The Definition Of The Word Chowhound

If you’ve tried everything possible to slow down your pet’s eating pace with no success, give these licking mats a go. Each silicone mat has a textured surface to hold both wet and dry food, and suction cups on the back to keep it securely in place. If your puppy gets easily bored and you need an activity that’ll keep them occupied for longer than five seconds, fill the mat with peanut butter, stick it in the freezer for an hour, then let them enjoy a tasty frozen treat they can’t scarf down as soon as they get it.

45

This Cult-Fave Rinse-Out Treatment To Restore Damaged Hair

Moisturize damaged hair with this Wonder Water rinse-out treatment that comes highly recommended with over 25,000 perfect Amazon ratings. Instead of splurging on pricey salon treatments, use this inexpensive 8-second formula that restores shine and a silky feel without weighing your hair down. It’s lightweight and designed to be used up to three times a week, and it’s safe to use on color-treated hair.

46

This Brilliant Set Of Sticky Notes That’ll Help You Get Organized

Stay organized and always have a spot to jot down an important note with this 410-piece sticky note set. It includes six different types of sticky notes in cute colors and shapes, some of which are dotted and ruled for writing, and others that are index tabs so you can easily save a recipe from one of your magazine subscriptions. To keep the sticky notes neat and all in one place, they come in a sturdy binder with a hardcover.

47

A Bottle With A Built-In Strainer To Make Delicious Iced Tea

Use this stylish glass bottle to make cold-brewed tea at home for a refreshing beverage anytime you want. It has a built-in strainer where you add loose-leaf tea, then fill the heatproof bottle with water and place it in the fridge to steep. You can also use the decanter for various flavored and infused waters. In addition to loving its high-end design, reviewers such as this one, also say it’ll save you money in the long run; “I always have this in my fridge and save so much money making iced green tea at home.”

48

These Essential Oil-Infused Shower Steamers That’ll Turn Your Bathroom Into A Relaxing Spa

Turn your morning shower into a moment of zen thanks to these essential oil-infused steamers. Place one on your shower floor out of direct water stream and enjoy its rejuvenating scent as the steamer — and your stress — melts away, filling your entire bathroom with a soothing fragrance. The variety pack contains 14 aromatherapy steamers that encourage sleep, energize and everything in between.