Instead of installing a bulky pet gate, get this clever door latch and stopper to keep your beloved furry friends in their own space. Its installation doesn’t require any tools or permanent holes in the wall; instead, the set comes with heavy-duty adhesive tape for secure application. Once you have attached the latch and stopper to your door and frame, you can adjust the belt to your desired length depending on how far you want the door to open. More than 12,000 customers have given it an overall 4.6-star rating, and if you need to create boundaries for your pets, people say this works like a charm.