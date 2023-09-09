50 Genius, Easy Things People Are Doing To Make Their Homes So Much Better

Home improvement can be intimidating — if the HGTV shows are any indication, it can feel like you need a team of contractors, about a metric ton of shiplap, and maybe even a camera crew to get your home looking fresh. But don’t believe everything you see on TV: There are a ton of genius, easy things you can do to make your home so much better.

From stylish yet functional home storage to mood-setting lighting options, there’s something on this list for everyone. Scroll through, and see what you can find to improve your home ASAP.

1 Organize Any Drawer With These Bamboo Dividers Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Are your overcrowded kitchen drawers getting jammed? Upgrade your storage game with these adjustable bamboo drawer organizers. Designed to fit standard drawers, they stay in place with built-in springs. The water-resistant bamboo is elegant and easy to clean — just wipe them down with a damp cloth.

2 Create Extra Charging Stations With This Stylish Side Table VASAGLE Side Table with Charging Station Amazon $39 See On Amazon This stylish side table has a built-in charging station, so there’s no need to awkwardly reach behind heavy furniture for an outlet ever again. It has two AC outlets, two USB ports, and a 6.5-foot cord to ensure your devices are always powered up and ready. A sturdy steel frame, adjustable feet, and a compact design make it a reliable fit for tight spaces. It comes in two sleek finishes.

3 Personalize Your Doorbells With This Wireless Kit SadoTech Wireless Doorbells Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wireless doorbell kit is an affordable and easy way to upgrade your front door. With an outdoor remote transmitter and a plug-in smart receiver, it covers up to 1,000 feet without needing Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The kit includes over 50 customizable chime sounds, four volume levels, and modern LED lights for night visibility. It’s suitable for all climates — the weatherproof design ensures operation in temperatures ranging from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

4 Consolidate The Pile Of Plastic Bags Under The Sink With This Bag Holder Spectrum Diversified Plastic Bag Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Organize plastic grocery bags for reuse with this wall-mounted holder. It’s easy to load plastic bags through the top, and it has a large bottom opening for convenient access. Mount it on the wall or inside cabinets using screws or adhesive stickers. It’s compact and compresses your bags easily to save space.

5 Meal-Prep With Ease Thanks To This Set Of Food Storage Containers FineDine Airtight Food-Storage Containers (40-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep food fresh and organized with this 40-piece food container set. The airtight locking lids and silicone gaskets keep food fresh and prevent leaks, while raised wave channels ensure air circulation, maintaining food quality. Made of food-safe materials, these containers are safe for the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Their nestable, stackable design also saves space in cabinets and freezers.

6 Minimize Blue Light Exposure With This Amber Lightbulb Hoogalite Amber Light Bulb Amazon $12 See On Amazon Ideal for nurseries and bedtime reading, this amber bulb emits minimal blue light, encouraging melatonin production for better sleep. With more than a 25,000-hour lifespan, it's an energy-saving alternative to 45-watt incandescent bulbs and will fit any standard bulb base. Its gentle amber hue is soothing, easy on the eyes, and shouldn’t disrupt your circadian rhythm.

7 Reach Every Corner Of The Kitchen Sink With This Faucet Aerator Hibbent Dual-Function Faucet Aerator Amazon $17 See On Amazon Upgrade your kitchen sink with this innovative faucet aerator. Its dual-flow design lets you easily switch between a soft bubble stream and a strong spray. The head has a full 360-degree swivel, covering every corner of your sink for efficient cleaning. Installation is a breeze, with no tools required.

8 Install A Gadget That Makes Opening Jars Easy EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $15 See On Amazon Effortlessly open any jar or bottle with this one-handed jar opener. Especially helpful for weak hands or arthritis sufferers, it mounts easily under cabinets, saving you counter space. Its nonslip grip offers secure handling, making it an essential kitchen gadget for anyone.

9 Create Extra Space To Dry Your Delicate Clothing Looca 3-Tier Drying Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon Many garments instruct you to “dry flat” so they don't become misshapen, but how exactly do you do that? Enter this versatile hanger. Made of three tiers of breathable polyester mesh and stainless-steel bars, it's perfect for high-maintenance items like sweaters. Durable hooks secure it to standard shower or closet rods so air can flow on all sides of the clothing, allowing it to dry thoroughly.

10 Streamline Your Closet With These Space-Saving Connector Hooks Mlici 70 Pack Connector Hooks for Hanger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Running out of space in the closet? These innovative connectors easily link clothes hangers, tripling your wardrobe space. They’re compatible with various hanger types like pants, velvet, and wooden hangers. With a strong load-bearing capacity and velvet surface that prevents slipping, these connectors are a very helpful addition to your closet.

11 Install A Toothpaste Dispenser That Holds All Your Dental Accessories & More Showgoca Toothbrush Holder & Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $16 See On Amazon Streamline your bathroom routine and save space on your counter with this all-in-one automatic toothpaste dispenser and toothbrush holder. Designed for efficiency, it minimizes toothpaste waste by dispensing the perfect amount. The magnetic upside-down cup holder keeps them dry and dust-free. With a multi-grid storage tray and built-in cosmetic organizer, it organizes and optimizes your space.

12 Tidy Up The Household Staples With This Wrap Dispenser SpaceAid WrapNeat 2-in-1 Wrap Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed to neatly store plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and wax paper, this bamboo holder is a stylish solution for clutter-free counters. With 21 included label stickers, you can easily customize it to identify contents. It's designed to fit in a drawer or hang on a wall out of the way. Built-in slide cutters ensure clean and convenient dispensing.

13 Save Counter Space With This Roll-Up Dish Rack Surpahs Over The Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon Tired of dishes crowding your counter? This versatile rack is designed to make dish-drying a breeze. Its rust-resistant, silicone-coated steel rods offer a nonslip surface that’s perfect for glassware. The rack is heat-resistant, so it can double as a trivet. With its collapsible, space-saving design, it's ideal for small kitchens. Just rinse it in the dishwasher when needed.

14 Organize Cabinet Space With These Double-Tier Sliding Shelves Simple Trending 2-Tier Cabinet Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether it goes under the sink, in your pantry, or on your countertop, this versatile cabinet organizer is a brilliant storage solution. It features a convenient sliding basket design and removable mesh drawers that allow easy access to supplies while preventing items from falling through. It’s easy to assemble, and its adjustable height maximizes storage in compact spaces, making it a useful addition to your home.

15 Keep Furniture Free Of Pet Hair With This Reusable Lint Roller ChomChom Pet Hair Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep the fur off your furniture with this reusable pet hair remover. Unlike traditional lint rollers, this reusable roller effectively cleans pet hair without sticky adhesives. The self-powered roller requires no batteries, making it convenient for on-the-go use. With well over 100,000 five-star ratings, I can personally verify that this is one of the most effective products I’ve ever bought.

16 Make Grubby Tiles Look Like New With This Grout Pen Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sometimes you just can’t get a stain out, no matter what you do. With this brilliant grout pen, you can skip the laborious scrubbing and simply paint over your grout to give it a fresh, clean appearance. This versatile pen is perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, and more, covering up to 150 feet of grout. Its advanced formula is non-toxic and water-based, making it a hassle-free solution for a brighter, newer look.

17 Give Your Bedroom Luxury Hotel Vibes With A New Comforter Sleep Restoration All Seasons Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $50 See On Amazon Experience the pinnacle of comfort at bedtime with this luxurious lightweight comforter. Designed for year-round use, this duvet ensures cozy nights in every season. It’s filled with a fluffy down alternative and sports a soft microfiber cover that adds to the plushness. Soft, durable, and breathable, this comforter is machine washable and dryer-safe for easy care. Choose from eight appealing neutral tones.

18 Store Shoes Conveniently In Your Closet With This Hanging Organizer ZOBER 10-Shelf Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you struggle to find your shoe’s sole-mate because they’re in a chaotic pile at the bottom of your closet, well, same. Tame your shoe chaos with this hanging shoe organizer. Featuring slots for 10 pairs of shoes, this narrow, compact storage solution maximizes space while keeping clutter at bay. The two stainless steel hooks swivel 360 degrees to easily fit standard closet rods, and 10 bonus mesh pockets on each side organize accessories.

19 Dry Your Feet On A Plush Memory Foam Bathmat Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $27 See On Amazon Step out of the shower and into luxury with this memory foam bath mat. Filled with plush foam, it cradles your feet in comfort, while the velvet cover adds a touch of opulence to any bathroom. It has a nonslip base and is machine-washable. Available in over 20 colors, these mats are incredibly absorbent.

20 Improve Posture By Using An Ergonomic Laptop Stand SOUNDANCE Laptop Stand Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you find yourself hunching over your laptop, you’d benefit from this laptop stand. Its ergonomic design raises your laptop to eye level, reducing strain on your neck and shoulders. Designed to fit laptops ranging from 10 to 15.6 inches, this sturdy aluminum-alloy stand offers stability and portability for your device. The ventilated design helps prevent overheating and provides space for accessories.

21 Organize Cleaning Supplies With This Mop & Broom Holder Home-it It Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your broom closet looks like a giant game of pick-up sticks, you need this wall-mounted mop and broom holder. It's perfect for keeping cleaning and gardening tools like mops and rakes neatly stored and easily accessible. It's easy to mount, and all the necessary hardware is included. It can hold up to 11 tools at a time, offering a total load-bearing capacity of 38 pounds.

22 Create A Customized Blackboard With This Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper MMFB Arts & Crafts Chalkboard Wallpaper Amazon $12 See On Amazon Great for the office, kitchen, or classroom, this chalkboard wall sticker offers an authentic blackboard feel without the hassle of paint. It’s super easy to install; simply peel and apply to clean surfaces. Kid-friendly and non-toxic, it comes with five colored chalks to get creative with.

23 Enjoy The Ambiance Of Candlelight Without The Exposed Flame Eywamage Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Packaged as a stylish set of three, these LED candles emit a warm glow without the actual flame. Using real wax in glass holders, these unscented candles provide over 350 hours of flickering charm. Use the remote control to manage on/off, brightness, and timer functions within 20 feet. Safe and mess-free, they're perfect for households with kids and pets. They require two AA batteries per candle.

24 Charge Devices Wire-Free With This Fast Charger TOZO Fast Charging Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon With built-in protections against overcharging, this fast wireless charger keeps your device’s battery safe from overcharge damage. Only 5 millimeters thick and 100 millimeters wide, this slim device fits effortlessly into your bag or pocket. With a rapid 10-watt charging capacity, it keeps your desktop tidy and cables at bay. LED indicator lights add visual appeal and signal charging status, and it supports all QI-enabled devices for an optimal and secure charging experience.

25 Make Your TV-Watching Experience More Vivid Using This Backlighting Power Practical LED TV Backlight Amazon $23 See On Amazon Take your TV watching to a whole new level with these LED TV lights. Made using 6500K true white bulbs, these lights reduce eyestrain while enhancing contrast. The wireless remote enables personalized settings, offering 15 colors, 10 brightness levels, and a fade mode. Ideal for TVs or monitors, the USB-powered 78-inch strip is easily installable with included adhesive backing. Whether for gaming, home theaters, or room decoration, these lights redefine your visual pleasure with style and comfort.

26 Keep Your Reminders Close With This Angled Desktop Dry-Erase Board Quartet Desktop Dry Erase Board Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re tired of Post-It Notes covering every surface, try this dry-erase desktop dry erase board. Its sleek glass design fits snugly between your keyboard and monitor, providing a clean, non-absorbent surface for smooth writing and easy erasing. The hidden storage drawer and accessory channel declutter your desk while the durable glass resists scratches and dents. Angled for comfortable writing, it comes with a dry-erase marker.

27 Turn Your Patio Umbrella Into A Light For After-Dark Socializing Brilliant Evolution LED Umbrella Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon A source of shade during the day, you can turn your patio umbrella into a source of light at night with this LED umbrella light. Emitting a bright 4,000K white glow, it's perfect for staying social outdoors after the sun sets. The wireless remote lets you control up to 12 lights from up to 50 feet away. Installation is a breeze with built-in clamps that adjust automatically to fit the pole.

28 Restore Damaged Leather Furniture With This Best-Selling Repair Kit ONine Leather Repair Kit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Give worn furniture a new life with this professional leather repair kit. It works wonders on scratches, tears, holes, and burns, creating a smooth, waterproof, and wear-resistant finish. It’s a breeze to use — peel off the backing paper and apply. Perfect for furniture, car seats, jackets, and more, the kit comes in 28 textures and colors so that you can color-match perfectly.

29 Display Artwork With Professional-Quality Lighting LUXSWAY Wireless Picture Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon Museum-quality lighting doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg with this picture light. It has adjustable brightness, timer presets, and 180-degree rotatable heads, making it perfect for illuminating your paintings, portraits, and wall displays. Operated by three AA batteries and featuring a convenient remote control, you don’t have to hire an electrician to install it.

30 Ensure Food Stays Fresh With This Airtight Storage Container Set Simple Gourmet Cereal Container Set (4 Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re ready to accept the inconvenient truth that folding down the box does absolutely nothing to keep your cereal fresh, you should invest in this cereal container set. The rubber freshness seals on this four-piece set ensure your cereals, pasta, and oatmeal stay fresh. The ergonomic grip and flip-top lid make pouring cereal a breeze. Plus, with 16 reusable labels and a chalk pen, you can keep track of your pantry staples and their expiration dates effortlessly.

31 Enjoy The Look Of Marble Countertops At A Fraction Of The Price With This Contact Paper Caltero Marble Contact Paper Amazon $8 See On Amazon Upgrade your space with this versatile and stylish marble wallpaper. It’s waterproof and tear-resistant, making it durable and long-lasting. The self-adhesive design makes installation a breeze, and it's easily removable without leaving a sticky residue. Use it on walls, cabinets, tabletops, and more to transform your home into a modern haven.

32 Bring Light To Dark Spaces With This Light Bar Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Light Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon Illuminate any space effortlessly with this battery-operated LED light bar. Emitting a warm glow at 75 lumens, this versatile light is perfect for under cabinets, kitchens, and closets. You can easily control it with the included wireless remote; adjust the brightness to your liking, set a timer, or tap the lens for quick on-and-off functionality. With a run time of over 100 hours using three AA batteries (not included), this LED light bar combines efficiency and simplicity in one sleek package.

33 Update Window Dressings With These Sheer Curtains That Let Just The Right Amount Of Light In Eclipse Sheer Voile Light Filtering Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These lightweight curtains softly enhance your room's ambiance while offering a touch of privacy. Billowy and soft, they reduce UV rays without leaving the room in total darkness. The convenient grommet-top header makes for quick and easy installation. The curtains are also machine-washable for simple care.

34 Keep Shoes Neatly Stacked On This Bamboo Bench Homemaid Living Bamboo Shoe Rack Amazon $59 See On Amazon Declutter your entryway with this sturdy and durable shoe rack bench. It can hold up to 300 pounds, and it’s built from 100% bamboo, making it water-resistant. Each shelf accommodates up to four pairs of shoes, and assembly is a breeze. This versatile piece complements any decor, making it perfect for hallways, closets, living rooms, bedrooms, patios, and kitchens.

35 Optimize Device Charging With This Power Strip One Beat Power Strip With USB Ports Amazon $14 See On Amazon Charge multiple devices with ease using this versatile power strip. It keeps your devices safe from overcharging and overheating. It boasts three AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. This power strip supports worldwide voltage and offers USB fast-charging capabilities, auto-detecting your devices for efficient charging. Plus, the cleverly designed flat right-angle plug ensures it won’t hog the outlet.

36 Tidy A Cluttered Drawer With This Stackable Tea Organizer mDesign Stackable Tea Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon This tea organizer is a game-changer for cluttered kitchens. With eight sections, it neatly stores everything from tea bags to coffee pods. The hinged lid ensures easy access, and its transparent design means you can quickly spot what you need. Stackable for vertical storage, it's versatile and fits seamlessly in cabinets, pantries, or on countertops. Made of durable plastic with a steel hinge, it's built to last and easy to clean.

37 Charge Devices With A Touch-Control Lamp YarraDecor Table Lamp with USB Port Amazon $25 See On Amazon The sleek, minimalist design of this touch-control table lamp offers versatile lighting options for any room. With convenient touch controls, you can easily adjust the brightness to your liking. Plus, it boasts two USB charging ports for your devices, making it an ideal addition to your bedroom or office.

38 Refresh Bedding All At Once With This Bed-In-A-Bag Set Bedsure Comforter Set - Bed in a Bag (7 Pieces) Amazon $57 See On Amazon Instantly transform your bedroom with this bed-in-a-bag set. Available in 20 gorgeous colors, the elegant pinch-pleating and geometric pattern bring sophistication to any space. The fine brushed microfiber cover is exceptionally soft and breathable for a cloud-like sleep experience. Plus, it's easy to care for, made to resist fading, shrinking, and fraying seams.

39 Block Out Unwanted Noises For A Peaceful Night’s Sleep With This Sound Machine LectroFan Evo White Noise Sound Machine Amazon $36 See On Amazon This sleek white noise device helps you mask disruptive noises, enhancing your sleep, focus, and relaxation. With 22 unique, non-looping sounds, including fan, white noise, and ocean surf variations, you can create a personalized auditory oasis. Easy-to-use buttons and optional timers make it hassle-free, and it even remembers your previous settings.

40 Put Your Favorite Pieces On Display With This Chic Rack IRIS USA Clothes Rack with Bottom Wood Shelf Amazon $65 See On Amazon Streamline your small-space storage with this metal garment rack featuring a wooden shelf. The angled frame is stable, and its compact design prevents clothes from brushing against the wall. Whether you want to display a few statement pieces or simply add more room to your coat storage, this rack holds up to 44 pounds. Choose from various frame and wood shelf colors.

41 Prop Open Your Front-Loading Washer To Prevent Mildew Buildup Door-Doc Front Load Washer Mold and Odor Prevention Amazon $29 See On Amazon Designed to combat mold growth in your washer's rubber gasket, this mold-preventing device holds the washer door ajar when not in use, promoting air circulation. It comes in black or white and is made of high-grade plastic with an easy magnetic attachment. Prevent accidental door closure, and conveniently store it on the washer's side when not in use.

42 Keep All Your Lids Neatly Organized With This Adjustable Divider YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Few kitchen tasks are more irritating than trying to find the right lid for a plastic container, which is why you need this lid organizer. Customizable dividers accommodate various container lid sizes, ensuring easy access and preventing clutter. Designed with convenience in mind, it features built-in handles for quick retrieval and a center channel to stop round lids from rolling.

43 Make Use Of Awkward Corner Space With This Display Rack Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5 Tier Corner Display Rack Amazon $21 See On Amazon This open display rack is both stylish and functional, providing easy storage and display space for your home accessories. It’s easy to assemble in just 10 minutes, and no tools are required. It’s available in over a dozen colors and finishes, and has over 45,000 five-star ratings.

44 Sort Out Your Undergarment Drawers With This Honeycomb-Shaped Organizer Kocuos Honeycomb Drawer Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon This unique and adjustable organizer is the bee's knees. Its innovative honeycomb design not only keeps your items neatly separated but also adds an elegant quirkiness to your storage space. It's perfect for organizing undergarments, socks, belts, ties, and more. No more opening a chaotic sock drawer — or wondering where that one thong is hiding.

45 Make Fake Plants More Realistic With This Faux Moss Alphatool Fake Moss for Potted Plants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add an extra touch of nature to your home with this lifelike faux moss. Crafted from real moss and carefully processed, it captures the essence of lush greenery without the need for maintenance. Use it to enhance potted plants, create charming DIY crafts, or even as a unique addition to hamster habitats. It’s biodegradable and brings the fresh scent of the outdoors to your living space.

46 Use These Storage Bags To Keep Your Closet Neat & Tidy Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Amazon $30 See On Amazon Altogether, these six fabric storage containers offer 60 liters of clothing organization capacity. Made from odorless, breathable non-woven fabric, they protect your clothes from dust and moisture. Reinforced handles double the load-bearing capacity, making them easy to transport. A front window allows quick visibility of stored items, and cleaning is a breeze with a simple wipe.

47 Keep The Mosquitos Away With This Rechargable Repeller Thermacell Mosquito Rechargeable Repeller Amazon $45 See On Amazon No more stinky, smelly sprays or lotions on your skin. This rechargeable repeller creates a 20-foot mosquito protection zone, effectively holding back mosquitoes without the need for DEET. Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, this heat-activated technology provides maximum protection in just 15 minutes.

48 Stop Hair From Clogging The Shower Drain With This Drain Protector TubShroom Bath Tub Drain Protector Amazon $12 See On Amazon This stainless steel bathtub hair stopper fits snugly inside your shower tub drain, capturing every hair that tries to make its way down, saving you from costly plumber bills. Unlike traditional plugs that go over the drain, TubShroom fits inside, neatly catching hair out of sight. Cleaning is a breeze — simply wipe it off. It's compatible with most standard tub drains and comes with extra attachments.

49 Steam Clean The Entire House With This Deluxe Steam Cleaner BISSELL SteamShot Deluxe Steam Cleaner Amazon $42 See On Amazon This steam cleaner tackles dirt and germs on various hard surfaces, using less water than traditional mopping. It comes with ten multi-surface tool heads, including a fabric steamer and grout brush. With an on-demand steam trigger, it heats up and is ready to go in just 30 seconds. It's chemical-free, making it safe for kids and pets when used as directed.