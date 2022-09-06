Shopping
Genius Products Under $30 That Can Help Make Your Pets So Much Better Behaved
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Training your pet is easier than ever thanks to the help of the huge array of toys and resources that are available at the click of a button. The items on this list focus on the physical energy your furry friend needs to work off, all while engaging their mental energy, too. There are things to encourage a daily play or exercise routine, which is a great step towards maintaining a well-behaved pet. The second part of the puzzle is toys and tools that help keep them focused and exercise their brain.
The picks here include tried-and-true favorites, as well as items with ringing expert endorsements. Because understanding the “why” behind your pet’s behavioral quirks helps set you both up for a successful future together. So scroll on and start planning for a more peaceful life with your fur buddy with a selection of toys and training tools that help your pet behave, and help you be happy.