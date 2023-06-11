Genius Things Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon That You Never Knew Existed

Scrolling through Amazon can feel incredibly daunting; you have a myriad of products from which to choose, and you aren't always sure if your latest buy will really deliver. That's where reviewers come in: These e-commerce heroes will let you know exactly how they felt about their new favorite products, sharing what worked and what didn’t to help you make your decision. It’s happy customers who spread the word and make certain products become popular.

Every product on this list is rapidly rising in popularity, and each one can help you take on a different daily task, from chopping vegetables to styling hair. And honestly? It’s possible you didn’t even know these genius products existed before.

1 This Stainless Steel Eyelash Comb & Separator With A Plastic Cap For Travel MSQ Eyelash Comb & Separator Tool Amazon $5 See On Amazon Toss this eyelash comb and separator in your makeup bag for a precise, clump-free makeup application every time, even when you're on the go. Its fine teeth will remove clumps and lengthen lashes, helping your mascara reach its fullest potential, and its handle is slightly bent for a more user-friendly design that's easy to use. Its stainless steel material means it's a durable choice that'll last over time, whether you prefer a natural look or you love your falsies; its plastic cap provides a little extra protection, so it can float around in your purse without damage.

2 These Food-Grade Cut-Resistant Gloves That Protect Your Fingers While You Slice & Dice NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon These food grade cut resistant gloves give your fingers an extra layer of protection, so you can slice and dice your favorite foods in a much safer way. They provide level five cut resistance (which means they're four times tougher than leather), making them the most protective material that's on the market, and their food grade material is suitable for use with ingredients of all kinds. Both gloves are ambidextrous for maximum convenience, and when they get dirty, you can toss them in the washing machine with a mild detergent and let them air dry.

3 This Nonslip Silicone Mat That Protects Your Surfaces & Countertops From Hot Tools ZAXOP Silicone Hot Tool Mat Amazon $8 See On Amazon Instead of setting curling irons and straighteners directly on countertops, invest in this nonslip silicone mat, which protects your surfaces from damage incurred by hot tools. It'll withstand temperatures of up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit without slipping or sliding, and its wave texture is brilliantly designed to keep tools securely in place. As a bonus, it comes with a travel pouch, so you can bring it on the go to protect the tables and bathroom in your hotel.

4 This Leakproof Travel Mug That's Vacuum-Insulated To Keep Drinks Hot Or Cold For Longer Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Take your espresso on the go in this leakproof travel mug, which will allow you to enjoy your drink without the extra mess. Its vacuum-layered insulation maintains the temperature of hot drinks for up to six hours and cold drinks for up to 20 hours, making it a great investment for any season, whether you're bringing a hot tea to the slopes or a cold lemonade to the beach. You can even brew your coffee directly in the cup; simply pour two scoops of ground coffee into the built-in filter, add hot water, and remove the filter when you're finished.

5 This Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner With 3 Adjustable Speeds For A Quick & Easy Wash Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $17 See On Amazon This electric makeup brush cleaner will effortlessly remove built-up foundation, eyeshadow, and blush to get rid of germs for a beauty routine that's much kinder to skin. When you buy, you'll receive a brush bowl, a spinner, a charging stand, eight brush collars, and 150 milliliters of cleaning solution, so you'll have all the components you need for a thorough clean. Simply fit each brush into the collar that fits best and place it into the brush bowl, and in just a minute or two, it'll be cleaner than ever before; because this product was developed by a makeup artist, you can be sure that it's a smart, user-friendly option for new and seasoned beauty lovers alike.

6 This Scalp Massager & Shampoo Brush You Can Use On Wet Or Dry Hair To Stimulate Growth Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager and Shampoo Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use this scalp massager and shampoo brush on wet and dry hair alike; it'll increase blood flow and promote circulation, which could help stimulate growth in the long run (oh, and it makes you feel like you're getting your hair washed at the salon). It'll quickly and easily slough away dead skin and dandruff for a thorough clean that doesn't feel like an upper body workout, and it's made of food-grade silicone that's gentle on your hair and scalp.

7 This Convenient Set Of Packing Cubes That Save Valuable Space In Your Suitcase Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you're a chronic over-packer, you could definitely stand to use this set of packing cubes, which make it easier than ever before to fit all your essentials into your suitcase. Each cube is made with a durable nylon fabric that won't rip or tear over time and has a water-resistant coating that makes cleaning a breeze — even in the event of a shampoo or conditioner mishap. This set was specifically designed to accommodate vacations of up to two weeks, and it even comes with a laundry bag to help you separate your clean and dirty clothes from one another.

8 This Stackable Microwave Cooking Set With 4 Interchangeable Pieces For Delicious Meals In Minutes Joseph Joseph Stackable Microwave Cooking Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whip up a delicious dish that’s hassle-free with this stackable microwave cooking set, which is versatile enough to accommodate single ingredients, full meals, and everything in between. Each set comes with a main cooking pot, a steamer basket, a griddle, and a reversible lid, so you can cook rice, vegetables, bacon, and anything else your heart desires without waiting for a conventional oven to heat up. The integrated handles on the pot and lid let you lift and serve safely, minimizing the risk of burns, and each piece is dishwasher-safe for maximum convenience.

9 This Ingenious Jewelry Helper That Fastens Bracelets Without The Wrist Acrobatics Miles Kimball Bracelet Tool Jewelry Helper Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’ve ever tried to put on a brand-new bracelet, only to contort your wrists and fingers into oblivion without success, you could probably use this ingenious jewelry helper. It's made of a high-quality metal that ensures it'll last just as long as your favorite heirloom pieces, and it's compact enough to toss in your bag and take on the go, whether you're getting a luxurious manicure or showering at the gym. Simply pinch the end of your bracelet with the tool, hold it with the same hand that's wearing the bracelet, and use your free hand to clasp on your new favorite piece of jewelry; multiple reviewers raved that this tool was positively indispensable.

10 This Magnetic Lash Kit That Has Racked Up Over 28,000 5-Star Reviews Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of putting on lashes before heading out, you might want to check out this popular lash and eyeliner kit that can make the job more efficient. The kit works without glue, using magnets to help adhere each lash perfectly. Each kit comes with a set of five different lashes to choose from (although you can also buy them in larger packs if you prefer). These have been designed to stay put all day, so you won’t have to worry about having a lash emergency right in the midst of your Saturday.

11 These Reusable Mesh Produce Bags That Help You Cut Back On Plastic Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (15 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you've been inching closer and closer to a zero-waste lifestyle, these reusable mesh produce bags make a great addition to your arsenal. When you buy, you'll receive 15 durable bags of various sizes to accommodate all your favorite fruits and vegetables, and their drawstring toggles make them super easy to open and close. Because they're nearly transparent, they let you find what you're looking for at a glance, and cashiers can scan barcodes right through the bags for maximum convenience. Simply rinse them off in between uses, and you'll be good to go.

12 These Silicone Stove Gap Covers That Are Extra Long & Wide To Conform To Your Counters Gosmol Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep crumbs from falling in between your oven and your countertop with these silicone stove gap covers, which are made of a nonslip material that conforms to your kitchen. Their anti-dust silicone resists smudges and stains, and if you'd like to clean them up, you can simply wipe them down with a damp cloth or toss them in the dishwasher; they'll stay firmly in place without any additional adhesives, so you can wash them as often as you like. Because they can withstand temperatures up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, you can leave them in place throughout all your cooking and baking projects, even the ones that seriously heat up the kitchen.

13 This Felt Bedside Caddy With 5 Pockets To Keep Your Essentials Nearby & Organized WantuSee Bedside Caddy Amazon $21 See On Amazon This felt bedside caddy boasts two large pockets, two smaller exterior pockets, a pouch for your water bottle, and a convenient hole for chargers and headphones to poke out — what more could you want? You can stash it on your bed frame or couch cushions and even store it under furniture to declutter your space and keep it neat and tidy; it can hold up to 20 pounds of your most important belongings, and it's sturdy enough to last through years of convenient storage. Reviewers called it a must-have that was incredibly easy to store by beds and sofas. Plus, its sleek gray design is sure to complement your decor.

14 This Adjustable Box Organizer Perfect For Storing Your Foils & Wraps Within Reach YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve ever searched your kitchen high and low for a box of tinfoil or cling wrap, look no further than this adjustable box organizer. Its ingenious design allows you to change the height of each shelf to best accommodate whatever you're storing, which helps maximize cabinet and pantry space for a cleaner kitchen. Plus, its durable steel wires can hold up to 20 pounds of boxes at once, so even your heaviest culinary tools can rest comfortably on its strong shelves. It only takes a minute to fully assemble.

15 This Measuring Cup With An Adjustable Design For Better Baking KitchenArt Pro 2 Cup Adjust-A-Cup Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you've been perfecting your newest cupcake recipe, use this champagne satin measuring cup for the right amount of each ingredient every time. Here's how it works: Its clear outer sheath and interior canister work like a plunger, allowing you to pull the column out to your desired measurement, so you can use each ingredient in just one simple kitchen tool. Because it's so versatile, it eliminates the need for multiple clunky measuring cups, which can take up unnecessary space in your cabinets or drawers, and it includes metric and standard measurements to accommodate any recipe you can imagine.

16 These Silicone Makeup Brush Covers With A Universal Fit For Your Favorite Beauty Tools brush bubble Silicone Makeup Brush Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These silicone makeup brush covers will keep your favorite beauty tools safe from spillage in your makeup bag, whether you’re sprinting through the airport or clutching the armrest in a patch of turbulence. Not only will they help you organize your makeup kit, but they'll protect brushes from germy surfaces, which helps maintain your skin health and makes your beauty routine that much more hygienic. Simply slide the handle of your brush through the top slit until it pokes out of the bottom, and the cover will pop up to shield your bristles for safer storage.

17 This Collapsible Car Garbage Can That Connects To Your Headrest Or Console Drive Auto Car Trash Can Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fasten this collapsible car garbage can to your headrest, console, or side door handle for a convenient way to dispose of snack wrappers, cans, and any other refuse you might accumulate while driving. Each bin is made of a heavy-duty waterproof material that's leakproof to contain spilled liquids, and each one has a double reinforced lining so that crumbs and scraps won't spread. Its magnetic lid keeps it shut, minimizing foul odors to keep your vehicle smelling sweet — or, at least, better than garbage. It can also double as a cooler for snacks and drinks on longer drives.

18 A Soft Microfiber Hair Towel That Easily Wicks Away Water desired body Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sure, this soft microfiber hair towel might wick away water fast after a shower, but that doesn’t mean it’ll dry out hair; use it after you’ve conditioned and masked, and you’ll find that your strands have retained more moisture than ever before. It's incredibly lightweight, so you can comfortably walk around with it on your head while you work or take care of chores, and its elastic tie loop keeps it fastened securely in place. One reviewer with particularly thick and porous hair wrote that her usual dry time is approximately six hours, and not only did this towel cut that time in half, but it’s made her hair feel even silkier and smoother.

19 This Nourishing Purple Leave-In Conditioner That Tones & Hydrates Light Hair BOLD UNIQ Purple Leave in Conditioner Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’ve got blonde or gray hair, keep this nourishing purple leave-in conditioner in your bathroom cabinet whenever you need a little extra hydration. It's made with moisturizing ingredients, including shea butter, sunflower oil, and hyaluronic, which is a well-known skincare superhero that packs a powerfully hydrating punch. You can it over time for regular toning, since its gentle purple pigments will help neutralize brassy tones, and it's not tested on animals, making it a kinder choice for both your hair and the world.

20 This Flat Top Kabuki Brush To Beautifully Blend Liquid, Cream, & Powder Products KESHIMA Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a versatile makeup brush you can use with a variety of products, add this flat-top kabuki brush to your collection. It's designed with densely packed synthetic fibers that help you buff and blend with ease for an even application every time, and its durable construction means it's highly unlikely to shed, even after you've used it for months. Your favorite foundation will sit on top of its bristles without any absorption into the brush, which means that you'll waste less product in the long run. It’s also incredibly easy to clean.

21 This Adorable Set Of Jumbo Ceramic Soup Mugs That Are Microwave & Dishwasher Safe GBhome Jumbo Mugs (Set of 4) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Soup and stew enthusiasts will reach this adorable set of jumbo ceramic soup mugs anytime they’re craving a hot cup of chicken noodle. Each mug is designed with an insulated handle that resists the temperature of whatever you're eating, so you can safely carry it from place to place, and it's safe for the microwave and dishwasher, which makes your cooking and cleaning processes much easier. Of course, they're not just for soup; you can use them for cereal or oatmeal in the mornings or for delicious ice cream sundaes since they're large enough to hold all your favorite toppings.

22 These Convenient Refrigerator Door Handle Covers That Keep Your Fridge Clean & Smudge-Free OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re tired of wiping fingerprints off of your fridge, reach for these convenient refrigerator door handle covers, which stop smudges in their tracks. They're made of a super plush material that's gentle on hands and blends in beautifully with your fridge, and they'll fasten onto handles with Velcro to stay in place, no matter how ferociously you've opened the refrigerator door. When they need a good clean, you can toss them in the washing machine and the dryer; their Velcro fasteners will stick to each other, not to your linens and clothes.

23 This Nonstick Pan With Individual Slots For An Easier Brownie-Baking Process Wilton Perfect Results Premium Non-Stick Bar Baking Pan Amazon $18 See On Amazon Settle the longstanding debate between family members who fight over your edge and center brownies with this nonstick baking pan. Because it's designed with 12 individual slots, each brownie, cookie, or cupcake pops out easily with a uniform texture and taste you'll absolutely love. It's durable and scratch-resistant, so you can keep baking your favorite treats for years to come. It’s also dishwasher safe for an easy cleanup; simply wash it off in warm soapy water before you toss it on the top rack.

24 This Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover That Works On Regular & Shellac Polishes Alike Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon This acetone-free nail polish remover takes off even the toughest polishes, be they regular or shellac, without drying out nails; it can also help prep and clean before your next manicure. Its light fragrance smells fresh without aggravating sensitive noses, and it's incredibly easy to use; simply saturate a cotton swab and press it into your nail for a hassle-free removal process. Over 50,000 customers have given this remover a five-star rating.

25 This Electric Sandwich Maker With A Nonstick Surface For Your Favorite Grilled Cheeses & Melts Ovente Electric Sandwich Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made of heat-resistant stainless steel, this electric sandwich maker lets you cook up your favorite melts and grilled cheeses in a matter of minutes. Its nonstick surface prevents corrosion and stains, which makes cooking and cleaning significantly easier, and its antiskid feet keep it firmly in place for maximum stability. When you're finished cooking, you can simply fold it up; its slim, lightweight design means you can store it almost anywhere without taking up too much space.

26 This Wine Aerator That Infuses Your Drink With The Perfect Amount Of Oxygen TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you prefer a red or a white, you'll adore this wine aerator, which infuses your drink with just the right amount of oxygen to bring out its subtle nuances and facilitate an easier pour. Not only will it enhance the taste of your favorite wines, but it's specifically designed to prevent dripping and staining during and after the aeration process, minimizing the chance of an uncomfortable spill. Because each package comes with two aerators, you can keep one for yourself and give one to that friend or family member who's always going on about their new favorite wines.

27 This Versatile Mesh Splatter Screen Made Of Stainless Steel For Durability & Longevity BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $17 See On Amazon Because it’s made of stainless steel, this versatile mesh splatter screen will last through years of your favorite greasy recipes, from bacon to french fries and everything in between. It fastens securely to the handles of your pots and pans, keeping your hands safe from painful burns and blisters, and its extra fine mesh material releases steam, even as it stops oil from splattering out. It's rust and heat-resistant, so you can use it without worry no matter how hot the stove may be, and you can pop it in the dishwasher when you're finished for an incredibly easy clean.

28 This Clip-On Strainer That Snaps Onto Pots, Pans, & Bowls Of All Sizes & Saves Kitchen Space Kitchen Gizmo Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use this clip-on strainer instead of a traditional colander if you'd like to streamline your pasta process and save valuable counter space. Its specially designed lid snaps firmly onto pots, pans, and bowls of all sizes and saves you the hassle of having to transfer your food from one container to another since you can pour water directly out of the one you're using. It's made of food-grade silicone that's BPA-free and heat-resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit, so no matter how hot your recipe may be, this strainer has you more than covered.

29 These Heavy-Duty Wine Glasses Made Of Premium Stainless Steel For All Your Picnic Needs FineDine Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses Amazon $36 See On Amazon Bring these heavy-duty wine glasses to picnics and parties, and you can trust they won't crack or shatter along the way. Their stemless design is easy to hold with just one hand at a time, so you can use the other to dip your favorite crackers into a delicious dip or dressing, and they'll insulate your drinks to maintain their temperature for the duration of your backyard barbecue. Each glass has an 18-ounce capacity, and you can wash the whole set by hand or in the dishwasher for convenience; plus, they make excellent gifts for the wine connoisseurs you know and love.

30 This High-Quality Cold Brew Pitcher That Prepares 4 Cups Of Coffee At A Time Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Save time in your morning routine with this high-quality cold brew pitcher, which prepares up to four cups of coffee at a time, so you can simply fill up your travel mug and go. Just pour in your desired amount of ground coffee and let it sit for anywhere between 12 and 24 hours; when it's finished, you can remove the filter, and you'll have a full pitcher of delicious coffee that you can use to concoct all your favorite drinks. It's made of borosilicate glass that's built to last, and its silicone nonslip base holds it firmly in place while you brew, minimizing the possibility of a coffee spill.

31 This Digital Meat Thermometer With A Backlit LED Screen That's Super Easy To Read KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cook chicken breasts and steaks to perfection with this digital meat thermometer, which boasts a large LED screen that's backlit, so it's unbelievably easy to read. Because it's waterproof, it'll hold up no matter how messy the recipe is. You can wash it off in running water to clean it periodically and get back to grilling. Simply open and close its probe to turn it on and off; it'll take temperatures in just three seconds, whether you're concocting a hot drink or you're responsible for the turkey this Thanksgiving.

32 This LED Backlight Strip For A Vivid Television Viewing Experience That Reduces Eye Strain Power Practical Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting Amazon $18 See On Amazon Turning up the ambient light in your living room can help reduce eye strain when you're looking at a screen; that's where this LED backlight strip comes in. Its in-line controls let you turn the brightness up or down depending on your preferences, and it illuminates the whole room without causing any glare on the TV screen. Many reviews mention how they’re unbelievably easy to stick in place, making them an especially good choice for college dorms and rentals.

33 This Adjustable Running Belt To Keep Your Keys, Cards, & Phone Close While You Work Out E Tronic Edge Running Belt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of holding your essentials in your hands while you work out, invest in this adjustable running belt for maximum comfort when you hit the track or trail. It's large enough to hold your keys, cards, and even your phone; the tiny hole in its front pocket is specifically designed for headphone cords, so you can turn up your favorite tunes without getting tangled up in wires while you run. Made of a flexible and durable neoprene, it can twist and bend for miles without ever bending out of shape, and because it only weighs a little over three ounces, you'll barely notice it's even there (unless, of course, you get a compliment or two).

34 A Classic Bamboo Bath Mat With A Nonslip Surface & A Water Resistant Finish Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your bathroom just needs one final decorative touch, add this classic bamboo bath mat for a timeless staple that holds up, no matter how wet it gets. It's efficiently designed with multiple slats that keep feet comfortable, and because it's elevated, it allows air to circulate, so water won't stagnate and your bathroom floor will dry quickly. Plus, its nine anti-slip gaskets keep it firmly in place, protecting both your floor and the mat itself. It's coated with a protective finish to keep it looking clean for years to come.

35 This 2-In-1 Car Seat Gap Organizer To Keep Car Keys Within Reach Lusso Gear 2-in-1 Car Seat Gap Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Eliminate car clutter with this two-in-one car seat gap organizer, which has enough room for your phone, wallet, and (of course) your keys, keeping them within reach at all times. It's made of premium, high-quality materials that include vegan leather and Oxford cloth, and it's fully waterproof, so you can stash it next to the cupholder without worrying about damage. As a bonus, each organizer has spacers that allow you to adjust its size for a secure fit that's tailored to your specific vehicle, which means it'll also catch the smaller essentials you might drop in between the seats.

36 These Heavy-Duty Elastics That Are Strong Enough To Hold Thick Hair Without Ponytail Bumps GIMME Bands Thick Fit Hair Ties Amazon $12 See On Amazon With these heavy-duty elastics, you can beautifully execute the ballet bun or high pony of your dreams, even if you’re rocking a thick head of hair. Each hair tie is made of multiple microfiber elastics, which equally distribute tension to hold your styles in place; standard elastics tend to break under about eight pounds of pressure, but these hair ties can withstand up to 70 pounds at a time. When you remove them from your hair, you'll notice a profound lack of snags, dents, and breakage, so you can hold your hair in place without the (literal) headache.

37 This Beloved Heat Protectant Spray With A Weightless Formula To Keep Hair Healthy CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon This beloved heat protectant spray is a viral favorite for a reason; its weightless formula belies its powerful ability to keep hair healthy, even when you use your favorite hot tools. It's made with nourishing ingredients like Vitamins A and E, which help prevent damage, and panthenol, jojoba oil, and olive oil, which can help condition hair and give you an extra boost of shine. You can use it on a variety of hair types, no matter how straight or curly your strands may be, and it won't cause buildup, so you can wear your favorite styles well into the second day and beyond without the grease.

38 This Stainless Steel Eyelash Curler That Helps Your Favorite Mascara Work Overtime Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag and Refill Pads Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add this stainless steel eyelash curler to your beauty routine if you'd like your lashes to look fuller and longer than ever before. Its elongated silicone pad and calibrated hinge apply pressure evenly along your lash line for a uniform curl you'll love every time. Its easy-grip handle is gentle on your joints. You'll also appreciate the included satin travel pouch and extra silicone refill pads if you'd like to take it on the go for a stunning makeup look wherever life takes you.

39 These Tall Glass Carafes With Narrow Necks To Pour All Your Favorite Beverages With Ease Estilo Glass Carafe (Set Of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you pour your favorite drinks from these tall glass carafes, you can be sure they'll end up in your cup instead of all over the table. They come with airtight plastic lids that keep your beverages fresh while preventing sloshes and spills, and they're incredibly handy at all hours of the day, whether you're pouring orange juice in the morning or chamomile tea at night. Their narrow necks make them super easy to grip and pour smoothly, no matter how many party guests are clamoring for a refill of whatever delicious drinks you've prepared.

40 This Bacon Grease Container With A Built-In Strainer To Store Oils For Future Cooking Projects Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re a diehard bacon lover, invest in this bacon grease container to bring the flavor of your favorite breakfast food to anything and everything else you’d like to cook. Its curved handle makes it incredibly easy to pour, and its hidden strainer separates out any unwanted particles, so the only thing in your container will be pure bacon grease, which you can add to popcorn, biscuits, or anything else you can imagine. All you have to do is fry up your bacon and pour the extra grease through the strainer, and you'll be good to go; plus, its sturdy lid prevents spillage, so you can pour it securely without any unwanted kitchen mishaps.

41 These Rechargeable Book Lights That Have A Spectacular Rating GearLight NiteOwl Book Light (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stay up all night with a novel or two with these rechargeable book lights, which make a fantastic alternative to the flashlight you used to hold under the covers. Each light has three convenient settings that can help you best illuminate the pages, whether you're in white or daylight mode for increased focus or amber mode to reduce eye strain caused by blue light. Plus, their portable size makes them a great choice for camping, travel, and anywhere else you'd like to open up a good book.

42 This Lightweight Backpack Perfect For Hiking, Biking, & Outdoor Adventures Of All Kinds Bago 25L Packable Lightweight Backpack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pack water bottles, fresh clothes, and medical essentials in this lightweight backpack to bring them along on all your outdoor adventures, whether you're hiking, biking, or simply taking a stroll. It's small and portable enough to convert to a pouch for shorter trips when you don't need to carry as much, and it's waterproof, so you can take it on boating trips or whitewater rafting if you like. It's designed with a mesh front pocket, two side pockets perfect for water bottles, and an inner zippered pocket, so you can trust it has all the room you need to carry whatever you're bringing into the wild.

43 An Extra-Large Pizza Paddle With A Comfortable Handle That Folds Inwards For Easy Storage Checkered Chef Pizza Paddle Amazon $43 See On Amazon Pizza aficionados will adore this extra-large pizza paddle, which streamlines your process by retrieving your pizza from the oven without any unnecessary hassle. All you have to do is dust the paddle with flour and slide it beneath your pie; its comfortable rubber handle makes it super easy to grip, and it won't warp or crack over time. Of course, it's not just for pizza; you can use it in conjunction with grilled veggies, freshly baked bread, or even sweet treats for an evenly cooked product that tastes delicious every time.

44 This Lightweight Meat Tenderizer That's Heavy-Duty When It Comes To Cooking Checkered Chef Meat Tenderizer Tool Amazon $13 See On Amazon This dishwasher-safe meat tenderizer lets you take it easy on your arms while you prepare your favorite meals; its top-heavy design features a textured side for tenderizing and a flat side for pounding, so it'll do double duty without your having to pull a muscle. It's designed with a super sturdy grip that keeps it firmly in your grasp while you work, and its nonstick coating makes it incredibly easy to clean off when you're finished. Reviewers shared that it was the perfect weight for their purposes and that its sturdy design has helped it last in their kitchens; plus, its sleek black color looks amazing with the rest of your cooking utensils.