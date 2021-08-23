It doesn’t matter how clean my home is or how pretty the art is on the wall, if there’s clutter in every room my eye is immediately drawn to those messy cords or that dreaded countertop collapsing under the weight of mail. An organized home is a happier home in my mind, so I rely on affordable, but genius product picks that cleverly hide or help get rid of unnecessary messes. These 46 genius things that organize your home for under $10 on Amazon are on my list of must-haves for a more spruced-up space on a budget.

Are you suffering for more space in your kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom? Simple mountable corner shelves free up shower counters while giving you a place to stash shampoo and body wash. A kitchen sink caddy and utensil organizers (including one made from eco-friendly bamboo that doubles as a beautiful party serving piece) are perfect for freeing up room on counters and in drawers.

And you can bid farewell to that messy sock drawer that’s overstocked with mismatched socks and accessories. A collapsible sock organizer features 24 cells so you’ll finally find everything you need, while a genius vertical accessories hanger has six hooks for purses and scarves and a sturdy hanger that keeps it in place in your closet.

Aside from possessing organizational magic, all of these amazing picks have another important thing in common: they’re beyond affordable. Meaning: there isn’t a single product over $10. Snag a few of your favorites for every room in your home and you’ll be organized in a snap.

1 This Wall-Mount Wire Basket For All Kinds Of Storage Spectrum Diversified Wall Mount Wire Basket Amazon $10 See On Amazon Maximize your storage with this versatile wire basket that is designed to easily hang on a standard pegboard. It can also be mounted on the wall without a pegboard. Use this genius basket to store everything from produce to kid’s clothing or office supplies.

2 An Over-The-Door Towel Bar For Your Kitchen mDesign Over Cabinet Towel Bar Amazon $10 See On Amazon Need a place to hang your hand towels but want to skip the installation? This inexpensive over-the-door towel bar hangs over your cabinet door and can easily be moved. It’s perfect for small living spaces or RVs. The alloy steel bar comes in six colors to match your space.

3 A Budget-Friendly Hanging Organizer With 24 Pockets SimpleHouseware Over the Door Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get those shoes off the floor and keep them arranged neatly with this hanging organizer. It has 24 pockets and four hooks that hang on a standard door or clothing rod. It comes in 10 colors and is versatile enough to store more than just shoes. And at this price, you may want to buy a few.

4 These Corner Shelves For Additional Storage Evron Corner Mounting Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make the most of the space you have by utilizing every square foot with these two corner mounting shelves. The two corner shelves have a right-angle that fits in the corner of your vanity, shower, or kitchen — a space that would otherwise go unused. You can mount the shelves with screws or purchase the separately sold self-adhesive tapes. The pack of two is just $9.

5 An Inexpensive Storage Basket That’s Versatile Whitmor Woven Strap Small Tote with Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can never have enough decorative storage baskets, but they’re usually so pricey. This small shelf basket with a removable linen liner is less than $10 and offers an aesthetically pleasing storage option. Use it to tuck away toiletries, toys, or clothes. They’re easy to clean and hold their shape over time.

6 This Letter Tray For Keeping Your Desk Uncluttered Fellowes Workstation Letter Tray Amazon $5 See On Amazon Keep your mail or important documents safe and organized in this letter tray. The simple wire tray has rubber feet to protect your desk while also keeping the tray in place. It’s earned more than 2,200 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. This tray is less than $5 and is available in pack of two, three, four, and five.

7 The Shower Soap Dish That Has Drainage Holes Umbra Flex Shower Soap Dish Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reviewers love this low-cost shower soap dish that mounts to the inside of your shower. It’s easy to use: just twist the knob to create a vacuum suction between the shelf and the wall. The soap dish is rust-proof and has drainage holes that allow your bar of soap to dry between uses. Plus it’s only $9.

8 This Travel Jewelry Box With Tons Of Storage misaya Jewelry Box Amazon $10 See On Amazon This compact jewelry box is inexpensive yet sturdy enough to protect your more expensive jewelry when you’re traveling. It’s made of faux leather and has a strong buckle clasp. It has two layers of storage with a stud plate, hooks for necklaces, ring grooves, and two adjustable dividers to create compartments to fit your jewelry (not the other way around).

9 A Garment Rack For More Closet Space On A Budget Amazon Basics Leaning Garment Rack Amazon $9 See On Amazon Need additional closet storage without the cost of building custom closets? This leaning garment rack is a budget-friendly solution to solve your storage woes. The top has a flat surface for bags or shoes, and a sturdy wooden bar for hanging or draping accessories and clothes. The minimal design goes with any decor style and the price is hard to beat.

10 These Mug Hooks That Make “Unusable” Space Usable EigPluy Under Shelf Mug Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon The most genius organization tricks make use of seemingly unusable space, like these $10 mug hooks. This set includes two racks, each with six hooks that hold up to six pounds. The metal rack is anti-rust and a breeze to install. Use it to store mugs, utensils, or hand towels.

11 A Genius Turntable For Hard-To-Reach Ingredients Copco Basics Non-Skid Turntable Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep all your favorite snacks within reach with this cabinet turntable. It rotates 360 degrees and has non-slip feet that keep it in place on the shelf. Choose from four colors to match your space and update your cabinet storage for less than you think. It’s the perfect solution for storing spices or other hard-to-reach ingredients.

12 This Desktop Tray For Miscellaneous Storage Amazon Basics Desk Organizer Amazon $6 See On Amazon I’m much more likely to stay organized when everything has a home, especially when it comes to my home office. This small tray is the perfect place for all those miscellaneous items like rubber bands, sticky notes, and paper clips. This tray is part of an Amazon Basic modular organizational system that you can buy individually to customize to your space. Plus: this piece is just $6.

13 A Non-Slip Toothbrush Holder With Five Slots Gorilla Grip Toothbrush Holder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Not only does this toothbrush holder stay perfectly in place on counters (thanks to four rubber feet that keep it from slipping), it has five slots that fit toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other small toiletries. The open-air holder costs just $6.

14 The Utensil Organizer That’s A Steal Rubbermaid No-Slip Silverware Tray Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon It doesn’t take much to get your kitchen whipped into shape, and this $8 utensil tray organizer ensures you never open up another kitchen drawer to find a mess. It features a non-slip bottom and six separate compartments to organize all of your silverware.

15 These Linen Storage Bags You Can Mount sansheng Wall-Hanging Storage Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These adorable, compact linen storage bags have hooks so you can hang them around your house and use them to store anything from produce to toys and office supplies. The highly rated bags can be washed and folded for storage when you’re not using them.

16 This Bedside Caddy For Keeping Your Side Table Clear HAKACC Bedside Caddy Amazon $7 See On Amazon Clear off that clutter and keep your phone, TV remote, and glasses in this bedside caddy that’s affordable and will help you stay organized. It slides under your couch cushions or mattress, so you can store your bedtime essentials neatly in one place. It’s a steal of a deal and will make a huge difference — especially for this price. It has three mesh pockets for smaller items and a larger pocket for books, magazines, or your tablet.

17 A Pretty Marble Dish For Storing Jewelry SOCOSY Marble Ceramic Jewelry Dish Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you don’t need a colossal jewelry case or are just looking for a beautiful storage piece for rings, earrings, and random knickknacks, this ceramic jewelry dish is perfection. It has a marble appearance with a gold edge and comes in two colors and two sizes.

18 The Drawer Organizer For Offices Or Bathrooms mDesign Compact Drawer Bathroom Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon With one roomy compartment on top and a separate drawer compartment, this organizer is perfect for bathroom toiletries or even office supplies. It’s made from clear plastic, is simple to wipe clean, and costs just $9.

19 This Wall-Mounted Rack For Holding Mail And Keys REALWAY Wall Mount Mail Basket with Key Holders Amazon $10 See On Amazon Odds are the area by your door is easily cluttered with mail, keys, and dog leashes. This wall-mounted rack is the solution you’ve been looking for. This lightweight design features a narrow slot for holding mail, as well as five hooks for hanging keys or purses. It has an adhesive back which makes it easy to install.

20 A Pocketed Shower Organizer To Free Up Space KIMBORA Hanging Shower Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Free up major space in your shower with this multitasking hanging shower organizer that’s made from fast-drying mesh and features eight pockets where you can stash shampoo, body wash, shaving supplies, bath toys, and more. It hangs right on your shower rod and comes in white or black.

21 The Paper Cup Dispenser For Your Vanity mDesign Paper Cup Dispenser Amazon $8 See On Amazon Provide a dedicated spot for your paper cups in the bathroom with this stylish and practical cup dispenser that costs just $8. The clear storage solution comes with 14 cups, is available in three colors, and has earned a 4.7-star rating.

22 A Kitchen Sink Caddy For Sponges And Brushes SimpleHouseware Kitchen Sink Caddy Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a roomy compartment for sponges and cleaning brushes, this kitchen sink caddy stays perfectly in place in your sink with two suction cup adhesives. It comes in chrome or bronze and comes with a sink divider hook.

23 These Floating Shelves That Can Hold 9 Pounds AMT Acrylic Floating Shelves (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Each of these three acrylic floating shelves (and there are three in a pack) can hold up to nine pounds, which means you can easily mount them around different rooms in your home and use them to hold toys, nail polish bottles, and office supplies. The shelves come with anchors and screws for hanging.

24 These Cable Clips That Keep Cords In Place OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This pack of genius cable clips is exactly what you need to keep your cords organized. Each one features a strong adhesive that easily and securely mounts to desks or walls without compromising these surfaces. This pack has earned more than 34,000 reviews. One review stated: “These make a nice difference for cluttered countertops, desks, bedside tables & the car. [...] The 16-pack bag was more than I need so far but I know they'll come in handy.”

25 The Most Charming Pet Leash Hanger IKEA Pet Leash Hanger (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon What’s better than a unique and charming home decor piece that also serves an important purpose? These pet leash hangers, which come in a pack of two, are made from soft rubber and are designed to look like little dog tails. Fasteners don’t come with them, but they can be mounted to walls and are available in four different colors.

26 A Two-Tier Wooden Shelf For Shoes And Storage Whitmor Wood Household Shelves Amazon $10 See On Amazon Place this two-tier wooden storage shelf in your hallway or bedroom and it makes for an excellent space to hold shoes, boots, purses, and sweaters. The natural wood shelf has more than 10,000 reviews and comes unassembled or already put together.

27 These Space-Saving Hooks For Over Doors Unjumbly Over The Door Hook (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve run out of storage space it’s time to get creative, and that’s where these over-the-door hooks come in. The pack of four sturdy metal hooks are perfect for hanging towels, jackets, and handbags. They have more than 7,000 reviews and each hook can hold up to 15 pounds.

28 A Hanging Organizer With 23 Compartments DecoBros Loop Hanger Amazon $10 See On Amazon Calling all accessory lovers: this is the ultimate affordable storage hanger for your needs. It features 23 compartments for scarves, ties, belts, and items like hand towels and hangs to your closet rod, saving tons of space. It comes in chrome, black, or white and has an impressive 4.6-star rating.

29 The $6 Makeup Brush Organizer That Looks Chic Watpot Makeup Brush Organizer Amazon $6 See On Amazon No need to compromise on appearance when you’re getting your bathroom or vanity in order — this transparent makeup brush organizer has three slots for various makeup brushes, and eyelash curler, and cosmetics, and it looks minimalist and chic. Its $6 price tag is a downright bargain and it’s a breeze to wipe clean.

30 These Drawer Organizers That Whip Offices Into Shape STORi Plastic Drawer Organizers (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you suffer from a cluttered WFH space or a disorganized kitchen, these drawer organizers have separated compartments that are perfect for organizing everything from writing tools to spatulas. Each bin has two compartments and they come with four in a pack.

31 A Wall-Mounted Coat Hanger That Folds Up Cozyoon Foldable Wall Mounted Hook (Set of 3) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Hang your coats, towels, or bags on this versatile wall mounted hook and it will hold these items with security, but the best thing about these inventive hooks is that they fold back when you aren’t using them, creating a more elegant space. Use them in your laundry room, bedroom, hallway, or office — they come in packs of three in either silver or black.

32 These Simple Suction Cup Hooks That Hold Things Tight VIS'V Suction Cup Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon They may look as minimalist has storage hooks get, but these suction cup hooks are strong, according to reviewers, and perfect for holding up lighter weight items like washcloths, cooking utensils, and shower toiletries. They come with four in a pack and each can hold up to 6.6 pounds. Suction them onto non-porous surfaces like glass and metal and never worry about needing to find spare screws and anchors.

33 A $5 Multi-Compartment Makeup Organizer DecorRack Acrylic Makeup Organizer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Clutter be gone: this $5 makeup organizer is made from easy-to-wipe-clean acrylic and features several compartments of various sizes where you can store lipsticks, compacts, and nail polish. The free-standing organizer is lightweight and shatterproof and a bit of soap and water is all that is needed to wipe it free of makeup residue so that it looks great on your vanity.

34 This Soft Fabric Hanging Shoe Shelf For Closets Whitmor Hanging Shoe Shelves Amazon $8 See On Amazon With enough space for up to eight pairs of sneakers, heels, or sandals, this hanging shoe shelf fits neatly in closets, saving tons of storage space. It’s made from soft fabric that collapses when it’s not in use and can easily be repurposed as storage for pet supplies, cleaning products, and more.

35 These Shelf Dividers That Add Functionality Lynk Tall Shelf Dividers (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Transform your cluttered room into an organized one with these handy shelf dividers. This set is just $9. The dividers slide onto shelves and stand up without any additional screws or installation. They’re perfect for closets or bathrooms where you need more support to stack towels, washcloths, linens, or clothing. The best part? If you change your mind, just slide the dividers off the shelf without any damage.

36 The Perfect Mason Jar Piggy Bank Ball Slotted Lid Mason Jar Piggy Bank Amazon $10 See On Amazon Forget about traditional piggy banks that only serve one purpose (and can look kind of juvenile). This trendy mason jar piggy bank has a slotted lid where you can easily slide cash and coins, but you can also repurpose it for office supplies or use it has home decor (simply add a few pretty rocks or shells for a natural theme).

37 A Bamboo Utensil Holder That Looks As Great On Tables Home Basics Bamboo Utensil Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon This bamboo utensil holder is an indispensable storage tool that you can stash inside of cabinets, but thanks to its beautiful exterior, it’s also one you can pull out and place on tables at your next get together. The freestanding organizer features two separate compartments and it has hooks on the back so you can hang it on a rack if you prefer not to take up cabinet space.

38 An Accessory Holder With Six Hooks iDesign Axis Metal Hook Hanger Amazon $9 See On Amazon This metal accessory holder is also a hanger that conveniently hangs in your closet so you no longer have to stash purses and scarves in a drawer (where they will inevitably lose shape and become worn). It features six vertical hooks that won’t snag your favorite pieces and has a 4.7-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews.

39 The Monitor Memo Board With A Phone Slot Quadow Monitor Memo Board Amazon $8 See On Amazon Make the most of your WFH space with this monitor memo board that attaches to your monitor with ease and features a convenient slot for your smartphone and an area where you can keep notes, your agenda, and helpful daily reminders. One reviewer confirmed, “This is great because my work desk/space is tiny and I wanted a place for notes/pictures, plus it holds my phone.”

40 An Eco-Friendly Bamboo Tray For Your Vanity iDesign Bamboo Vanity Tray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Designed from eco-friendly bamboo, this small but multitasking vanity tray has raised edges to keep cosmetics, perfume, or jewelry in place and is easily portable. The elegant piece has a 4.7-star rating and more than 2,300 reviews, with an incredible $8 price tag.

41 This Stackable Storage Container With A Lid mDesign Stackable Household Storage Container Amazon $9 See On Amazon You can never have enough storage and this simple $9 storage container is a piece you’ll use again and again for everything from office supplies to toiletries. It features a clear lid to keep items secure, is stackable with similar containers, and comes in five sizes and five colors.

42 The Non-Skid Organizer With Three Tiers Copco Non-Skid 3-Tier Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon The only thing better than one storage unit is one storage unit with three levels so you can better see and grab what you need. This three-tier organizer has non-skid surfaces that hold art supplies, tools, or spices (or anything else) in place and it comes in three sizes and 10 colors.

43 A Super-Sturdy Bamboo Wooden Dish Rack INNERNEED Bamboo Wooden Dish Rack Amazon $8 See On Amazon Your plastic dish rack is susceptible to mold and mildew, and it doesn’t exactly look chic on your countertop. Swap it for this $8 bamboo wooden dish rack and you’ve suddenly got an eco-friendly piece with six slots for plates, cups, and bowls that washes with just soap and water. Grab one for your kitchen and another to keep your books in place.

44 The Ultimate Sock Drawer Organizer With 24 Cells Joyoldelf Drawer Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Admit it: your socks are a jumbled up mess in your drawer and it’s impossible to even find that pair you need. Change that with this sock drawer organizer, which features space for 24 pairs of socks (and you’ll get two organizers in each order for a total of 48 pairs of socks). The soft dividers are collapsible and come in a few different colors and designs.

45 This Plastic Bag Dispenser For Less Clutter Lunies Wall Mount Bag Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your plastic bags are currently mingling somewhere in a drawer, reduce major clutter with this mountable bag dispenser. The piece has multiple large holes where you can pull out one bag at a time and you can mount it to your wall with either adhesive tape or screws.