Genius Things Under $35 That Make Your Home So Much Better In The Winter

Waking up in the morning and reaching for a robe and slippers is par for the course during the colder months. From cups of hot cocoa to fuzzy socks, there are so many creative ways to keep yourself and your home warm this season without spending too much money.

You don’t need to do a full overhaul to winter-proof your space; we’ve gathered a list of smart upgrades for even the chilliest of houses or apartments, no fireplace needed. Whether you’re looking for a way to see your vehicle better in low visibility or the best vessel for a warm beverage, consider yourself covered.

1 This Door Draft Stopper That Reduces Your Energy Bill Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep hot and cold air in any room with this door draft stopper, which helps you save up to 20% on your yearly energy bill by making the most out of your heating or air conditioning. It's way thicker than its 1-inch competitors, and its cotton canvas cover makes it no more difficult to open and close the door than it would be otherwise. Cut the malleable memory foam to fit and seal your door effectively.

2 A Manual Slow Cooker Perfect For Delicious Soups Crock-Pot SCR151 1-1/2-Quart Round Manual Slow Cooker Amazon $23 See On Amazon With this manual slow cooker, you can make all the best cold-weather dishes, from homemade soups to festive party dips. It keeps the temperature of your food stable, and all you need to do is plug it in for easy use. Its sleek exterior and dishwasher-safe stoneware make it a stylish addition to any kitchen, as well as its small but useful size and 1.5-quart capacity.

3 A Sun Lamp That Brings The Benefits Of Light Without The UVs Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you tend to suffer from the winter blues, try this sun lamp for a mood boost that comes without the harmful UV rays. With three brightness settings, it allows you to choose the light level that's right for you, and its LED lamp lasts approximately 50,000 hours — that's a lot of light. Its benefits could include better sleep, sharper focus, higher levels of energy, and, of course, a better mood, making it worth a try.

4 This Foam Insulation Tape That Stops Drafts At The Source Cuysfead Foam Insulation Tape Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep the cold weather outside with this foam insulation tape that stops drafts at the source. It's made of an odorless and waterproof mixture of nylon and foam, and its tight seal will keep out noise as well as weather. It's soft enough that it won't damage your carpets or floors, but it's flexible enough to bend into whatever shape you need — all you have to do is peel and stick.

5 This Fluffy Rug That Won't Slip Signature Loom Fluffy Shaggy Area Rug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Roll out this fluffy rug to instantly boost the coziness factor of any room. Its non-slip bottom features hundreds of PVC dots for maximum safety, and its hypoallergenic material is gentle on sensitive skin. These rugs are easy to clean with any handheld vacuum, and they're sure to last for years.

6 A Snow Removal Kit With 3 Indispensable Tools Zento Deals Snow Shovel Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon If snowstorms make you think of scraping and shoveling instead of sledding, check out this snow removal kit — it's a lifesaver. With a snow shovel, a rotating brush, and an ice scraper that won't scratch, this kit has everything you need for stress-free snow cleanup. The best part is that it's 3-in-1, so you can simply swap out the heads as you clean and store them in a compact way.

7 This Rubber Doormat That Protects Your Floor From The Elements GRIP MASTER Durable Rubber Doormats Amazon $15 See On Amazon Heading out for a walk in the snow? Lay out this rubber doormat before you go, so that when you come back, you can easily stomp off all that precipitation and protect your floors. It's made from a heavy-duty, high-quality rubber that stops water from seeping through, and its thick bristles scrape dirt and grime off shoes while trapping unwanted debris. Choose from a number of stylish neutral colors, from classic black to chic forest green.

8 These Faux Fur Pillowcases For Maximum Coziness XeGe Faux Fur Throw Pillow Cases (Set of 2) Amazon $19 See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but when it’s chilly outside, the texture of these faux fur pillowcases is exactly what I want as I curl up with a good book. They're made of high-quality polyester, and they're reversible: one side is a soft microfiber plush, and the other is a smooth velvet. They come in a set of two and are available in a variety of gorgeous colors, from classic black, white, and pink to tie-dye.

9 A Quick-Drying Memory Foam Bath Mat Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stepping out of the shower into a cold bathroom can be a startling sensation; minimize the chill with this quick-drying memory foam bath mat. You’ll breathe a sigh of relief as you step onto its velvet cover, which gives it an added sense of luxury. Choose from 22 colors to personalize and match your bathroom’s aesthetic.

10 A Roku, Which Is The Holy Grail Of Media Players Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep all your favorite streaming services at your fingertips with a Roku this winter. Setup is a breeze — all you have to do is plug it into your TV and connect it to your Wi-Fi network. Once you've got your shows queued up, break out your favorite blankets and pillows and get some serious cold-weather R&R.

11 These Sunlight Bulbs That Keep Your Space Merry & Bright WhitePoplar LED Full Spectrum Therapy Light Bulb Amazon $20 See On Amazon These sunlight bulbs will have you feeling cheerful and reaping the benefits of daylight without the drawbacks (hello, freezing weather). These UV-free bulbs can help with lethargy, drowsiness, and sleep quality and won't strain your eyes, so you can read and work in the utmost comfort. They're easy to install, too; just screw the lightbulb into any fixture and bask in the glow.

12 A Digital Rice Cooker For Easy One-Pot Meals Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you want a warm and delicious dinner without working overtime, you might want to check out this digital rice cooker. From veggies and rice to jambalaya to cheesecake (yes, you read that right), this versatile kitchen staple does it all. Because of its built-in Steam capability, you can make delicious, hot meals on multiple levels at a time, and its delay timer is perfect for busy chefs.

13 A Candle That Brings The Cozy Vibes Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Candle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Put this sweet-smelling candle on your dinner table or nightstand to give the whole room a warm glow. It features a 40-hour burn time for long-lasting coziness, and it blends in beautifully with the home decorations you already have. Choose from deliciously seasonal scents such as “warm and cozy,” “hot cocoa and peppermint,” and “sugar cookies,” all which will make your home smell incredible.

14 A Practical Light Strip You Can Use As A Lantern Power Practical Portable LED Rope Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon This practical light strip is an excellent choice for any outdoor wintertime activity. With 15 color options and 10 modes of brightness, you can adjust it to your desired level of light. These lights come with three magnet sliders for sticking them to your car or on the patio. You can also throw them in the included pouch you can use as a hanging lantern worthy of traveling over the river and through the woods with you.

15 This Tabletop Fire Pit For When The Weather Outside Is Frightful OUBRTS Tabletop Fire Pit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Take the bonfire inside with this tabletop fire pit, so you can curl up by the fire without the hassle of building one. It uses bioethanol fuel — not electricity or gasoline — and the flame can burn for up to 70 minutes at a time. Did I mention it’s also smokeless? With its sleek design and decorative stones, it's a stunning addition to any table in the winter or otherwise, and the windshield panel protects your guests from accidental burns.

16 This Non-Slip Bath Pillow With Head And Shoulder Support SelectSoma Bath Pillow Amazon $35 See On Amazon Make your tub feel like a spa with this non-slip bath pillow for the perfect end to a frosty day. Its six suction cups fasten securely to the tub without damaging the surface so you can relax with peace of mind. Simply machine wash and hang it up by the included hooks to air dry to use it as often as you need some TLC.

17 A Cozy & Colorful Throw Blanket That’s Super Soft Genteele Sherpa Blanket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Snuggle up in style with this cozy and colorful throw blanket. It's made with luxurious microfiber cashmere and faux sheepskin materials for maximum softness. It's available in various sizes to accommodate you (and your couch), and you can machine wash and tumble dry it for sanitary snuggling during cold and flu season.

18 This Bamboo Bath Tray For Watching & Reading While You Soak Tregini Premium Bath Caddy Amazon $29 See On Amazon This bamboo bath tray has enough compartments for your phone, a book, and even a glass of wine, so you can stay entertained while you soak. It's adjustable and expands up to 41 inches; you can unwind in style regardless of your tub size. Give this as a gift to the person who has everything, or keep it to yourself for a relaxing winter spa day.

19 These Smokeless Pillar Candles That You Can Use Anywhere Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $17 See On Amazon From the bedroom to the bathroom to the kitchen, these smokeless pillar candles are a great addition to any room in your house. They're clean-burning, unscented, and smoke-free, so even houseguests with sensitivities to smoke and smells can enjoy their warm glow. Choose from a variety of colors, from classic ivory to festive red.

20 This Insulated Tumbler With A Leakproof Lid Coffee Gator Travel Coffee Mug Amazon $23 See On Amazon Say goodbye to leakage, spills, and lukewarm drinks with this insulated tumbler. Its leakproof lid ensures that your favorite beverage will stay put through any journey or commute, and with a capacity of 20 ounces, you can tote as much tea or coffee as you want. Choose from four classic colors: black, gray, pink, and silver.

21 This Tea Infuser That Fits Tea Pots & Mugs Teabloom Universal Tea Infuser with Lid Amazon $13 See On Amazon Teabloom calls this product "the last tea infuser you will ever need," and with its premium stainless steel basket that resists corrosion, it's not hard to see why. This infuser is dishwasher safe and won't rust, break, or absorb the flavors and scents of your favorite teas. Its wide double-handle design makes it large enough to brew an entire teapot and small enough to fit any cup or mug.

22 An Insulated Lunchbox Set With An Ice Pack & 3 Containers FineDine Insulated Lunch Box Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Anyone who packs a lunch will benefit from this insulated lunchbox set. It has an ice pack and three BPA-free containers of varying sizes to accommodate any meal, from salads to sandwiches and everything in between. The case features a long shoulder strap and a smaller handle for convenience wherever you go. Cold foods aside, the bag is a great way to tote a thermos of hot soup on a chilly afternoon.

23 A Mixology Set That Has Everything You Need To Up Your Drink Game Cocktail Shaker Mixology Bartender Kit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Amateur and experienced mixologists alike will love this mixology set. It includes everything that you’ll need to make incredible cocktails, from a muddler to tongs. Everything in the kit is made from stainless steel, making it built to last. But, the most charming part of this set is the bamboo stand it comes with that keeps everything organized.

24 An Electric Milk Frother For Coffee Shop Quality At Home Moss & Stone Electric Milk Frother Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take your latte or hot chocolate to the next level this holiday season with this electric milk frother. It's made with double-wall stainless steel for long-lasting durability, and the outside maintains its temperature, so you can pick it up without the risk of burns. In just seconds, it can heat your frothed milk to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's a great choice for mornings when you need to get out the door quickly but still want your favorite beverage.

25 These Triple Insulated Wine Tumblers With The Prettiest Color Palettes Fine Dine Triple Insulated Wine Tumbler With Lid (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’re sure to find a triple-insulated wine tumbler that matches your taste, whether you prefer a minimalist shade or a vibrant pop of color. They're shatterproof, so you can bring them out camping and to holiday parties with the knowledge that they won't break and they'll keep drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 12, so you can use them for more than just wine. The BPA-free sliding lid prevents your drinks from splashing around while you move and seals using a rubber gasket.

26 These Wreath Bags That’ll Help Your Decor Stay Flawless ZOBER Premium Non Woven Christmas Wreath Storage Bag Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon It’s easy to procrastinate putting away the wreaths and trees from our December celebrations; make the cleanup a bit easier with these wreath bags. They're compact enough to fit under beds, couches, or any narrow space, so you won't need to worry about finding the space, and the breathable fabric will ensure your wreaths are still in great shape for next year. They come with reinforced handles for carrying in and out of storage, as well as gift-giving and hanging on hooks.

27 These Microfiber Bedsheets That Are Breathable & Soft PURE BEDDING Bed Sheets (6 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want to keep warm without overheating, try these microfiber bedsheets. They're double brushed on either side, so they're as soft as can be, but their lightweight feel and breathability won't have you feeling sweaty. Choose from 18 colors to match any bedding style, from burgundy to baby pink.

28 This Set Of 5 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls For Your Holiday Baking Projects FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $24 See On Amazon When you see the RSVPs from your party guests, don't stress; invest in this set of five stainless steel mixing bowls to make cooking and baking feel like a breeze. Each size is useful for a variety of culinary projects, from mixing to stirring to kneading dough, and their stainless steel material makes them odor and stain-resistant, and easy to clean. Grab onto their ergonomically designed rims for a good grip while you whip up the perfect pecan pie.

29 These Clear Foldable Boot Storage Boxes That Save Space Greenco Clear Foldable Boot Storage Boxes (5-pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep track of your favorite cold-weather footwear with these clear foldable boot storage boxes. You can stack them on top of one another to preserve precious closet or under-bed space, and when you're done using one of the boxes, you can fold it up to make even more room. Plus, their straightforward design lets you quickly find what you're looking for.

30 A Spill-Proof Teapot With A Built-In Infuser Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser for Loose Tea Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’ve ever poured tea for a guest only for it to overflow, check out this spill-proof teapot. You can fill it with water, remove the lid and infuser, and put it in the microwave to take out an extra step (bye-bye, kettle) for added convenience. Its narrow ergonomic handle saves space in your kitchen and won't strain your wrist while you host the best tea party ever.

31 A Portable Electric Space Heater That Warms Up Fast Kismile Portable Electric Space Heater, Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you run cold like I do, check out this portable space heater. With an adjustable thermostat, you can choose how warm you want it to get, and if it overheats or tips over, it'll shut off automatically to prevent accidents. It's light enough to carry from room to room, so instead of investing in multiple devices, you can use this one wherever you like.

32 An Electric Coffee Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Hot GARMEE Electric Coffee Warmer Amazon $30 See On Amazon When your beverage gets lukewarm after a while, try this electric coffee warmer. You can use it with a variety of containers, from ceramic mugs to stainless steel cups to baby bottles, and it shows you how hot it's getting with blue and red temperature indicators. Its oversized base makes it a great choice for reheating soups as well, and it's waterproof, so it'll do the job even amid sloshes and spills.

33 This Set Of Stainless Steel Soup Spoons That Always Look Polished HIWARE Thick Heavy-weight Soup Spoons (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Enjoy piping hot soup on a cold day with this set of stainless steel soup spoons. The material won't rust or corrode, so they'll look polished for a long time, and their ergonomic handle is extra comfortable for extended sipping. Use them with ramen, pho, and even cereal. You get six per pack.

34 A Luxurious Foot Bath For Winter Warmth Pidacux Foot Soaking Bath Basin Amazon $16 See On Amazon With over 7,000 five-star reviews, this luxurious foot bath is the perfect place to literally put your feet up after a long day. It's designed with convex dots in the bucket to stimulate your toes, ankles, and feet, and you can hang it up to save space. Use it with Epsom salts to feel like you’re at the spa.

35 An Electric Lighter That Prevents Burns MEIRUBY Electric Lighter Amazon $11 See On Amazon Take the danger out of lighting your favorite candles with this electric lighter. Because of its long flexible neck, you're much less likely to burn yourself than you are with an average lighter. It features high-temperature protection, so it won't get too hot to touch. It's rechargeable via USB, and you can use it up to 600 times on a single charge.

36 These Jumbo Mugs Perfect For Soup, Snacks, & Desserts GBhome Jumbo Mugs (Set of 4) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Weird but true: eating cereal out of a mug is just as good as, if not better than, eating it from a bowl. Prove the hypothesis for yourself with these jumbo mugs, which have a 24-ounce capacity. They're made of food-safe ceramic and are microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe. They come in a set of four, so you'll have enough to tide you over in between washes.

37 These Bronze Wall Sconces That Look Like Antiques Shelving Solution Wall Sconce (Set of 2) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Add a touch of antique style to your home with these bronze wall sconces. You can use them with any pillar candle that has a width of 1.6 inches or below to customize your space's winter glow. They're also super easy to hang with the keyhole built into the back for no-stress installation.

38 This Hook That Can Hold Up To 35 Pounds Liberty Double Prong Robe Hook Amazon $5 See On Amazon Freezing weather calls for serious outerwear; hang up your heaviest coats with this hook that can hold up to 35 pounds. Install it in your entryway, closet, bedroom, or bathroom for space-saving storage that won't cost a fortune. You can use them for more than your winter coats, too; these hooks will help you keep umbrellas, bags, and bathrobes off the floor.

39 These Absorbent Kitchen Towels That Come In Cute Patterns Urban Villa Kitchen Towels (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add a festive sparkle to your kitchen with these absorbent kitchen towels that come in the cutest colors — I'm partial to the red and green, because they’re extra seasonal. You can use them to dry off dishes, wipe down counters and tables, and even hold hot pots and pans. They're made from 100% cotton and dry fast enough that bacteria won't build up.

40 These Comfy Kennel Pads That Are Highly Absorbent, Just In Case Duke Dixie Kennel Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon With these comfy kennel pads, your pet will be traveling in the lap of luxury while staying warm this season. They're super soft and made to last, and they're highly absorbent — so even if accidents happen, you'll be prepared. It's hand or machine-washable, and they come in a pack of two, so your pet can continuously stay cozy even when one’s being laundered.

41 This Charger That’ll Save You During Rough Weather Anker Slim Portable Charger Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you're always finding yourself at 1%, give this powerful portable charger a try. Its MultiProtect safety system stops overcharging and short-circuiting as well as controlling temperature, so you'll have all the battery power you need and none of the volatility. If your area is prone to weather-related power outages, this charger is a must.

42 A Sock Drawer Organizer To Keep Your Warmest Accessories Tidy Joyoldelf Drawer Organizer (2 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get your fuzzy accessories in order with this sock drawer organizer and keep track of your coziest footwear. It's foldable with a zip-up base, so when you want to use it, simply pop it open and unzip it. You can use it with socks, lingerie, and even makeup and jewelry — the possibilities are endless.

43 A Festive Plaid Tablecloth To Spruce Up Your Holiday Parties B-COOL Plaid Tablecloth Amazon $13 See On Amazon Deck the halls (or the table, anyway) with this festive tablecloth. Made of high-quality polyester fabric, it's soft and lightweight, and its threads won't come loose. You can easily hand or machine wash it, and it's iron safe for wrinkle-free decorating. It also comes in black and orange, and white and black.

44 These Glass Votive Candle Holders That Will Add Warmth To Any Room NITIME Votive Candle Holders (12 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon When you're decorating for the winter, you want to make your space feel warm and well-lit; you can do just that with these glass votive candle holders. Their material won't overheat or crack, and they come in a bundle of 12, so you can display them all over the living room and kitchen. The glass reflects the candlelight, casting your home in a gorgeous light.