44 Genius Ways To Make Your Home 10x More Comfortable For Under $25

If you ask me, a house feels more like a home when it’s filled with those creature comforts that make you feel all warm, cozy, and relaxed inside. This list has some amazing finds which combine style and function with the ability to be used in multiple ways. The price point on this incredible array of products is also perfect if you’re on a budget, because everything is under $25.

Create a relaxing environment throughout your home with a variety of items that will set a calming mood or provide a comfortable and tranquil spot to rest. Looking to add some plush softness to various sitting areas? There are throw blankets that will bring a luxurious element to any couch or chair. One of these blankets even comes with sleeves — the epitome of functional relaxation at its finest.

As you can see, the products on this list combine comfort and function to help revamp the current state of any home. That means you can make your house the place everyone wants to be, all thanks to these affordable, practical, and can’t-live-without creature comforts. Keep scrolling for even more options that range from silk pillowcases to faux fur rugs and more.

1 These Silky-Soft Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This set of two satin pillowcases does more than just provide a luxurious nights sleep. Unlike cotton pillowcases, these help protect hair from friction that can lead to split ends. Plus, the fabric will help keep your skin moisturized since it’s not as absorbent. Designed with an envelop end, your pillow will snuggly stay in the case yet also easily come off to clean.

2 These Flameless Pillar Candles That Look Real YIWER Flameless Candles (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This set of flameless real-wax candles adds an appealing ambiance to any room. Plus, you can control the flames with a small remote and use the remote to set the flames for preprogrammed times, change the brightness level, adjust the flame mode, as well as turn them on and off. These faux flame wax candles look real, and they have none of the mess while continuously being reusable.

3 This Warm & Cushy Throw Blanket Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon This faux fur blanket is 100% polyester and is so comfortable you will never want to take it off. The material gives this blanket a little bit of style, making it a perfect way to add some simple refinement to a chair, couch, or bed as an accent piece. Easily wash the blanket in the machine on a cold, gentle cycle and even toss in it the dryer to tumble dry.

4 A Faux-Fur Sheepskin Rug That Comes In So Many Colors Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $19 See On Amazon Upgrade your rug game with this decorative sheepskin rug. The faux fur is luxuriously soft to the touch, and it’s perfect to display in front of a coffee table or fire place. It would even make an excellent bedside rug. Each rug measures approximately 2 by 3 feet, with a leather-like underside to keep the rug from sliding around. Choose from 19 available color options.

5 A Mini Personal Humidifier With Auto-Shutoff MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier Amazon $16 See On Amazon This small and portable humidifier lets you easily place it in whichever room you need, whenever. Talk about convenience. Use one button to operate all modes this humidifier with ease. There are two spray times to choose from: a continuous spray for six hours or a sporadic spray for 12 hours. If the water level becomes too low, the device will turn itself off automatically.

6 A Velvety-Soft Bath Mat Filled With Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon This memory foam bath mat isn’t just incredibly plush, but it is also extremely absorbent. Set it outside the tub for a luxuriously soft place for your feet to dry off after showering. You could also set one in front of the vanity to keep your feet from having to directly stand on cold flooring. The bath mat measures 17 by 24 inches with 21 color options.

7 This Textured Faux Brick Wallpaper That Comes In 3 Shades Timeet Peel and Stick Brown Brick Wallpaper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use this decorative faux brick self adhesive wallpaper as an inexpensive and easy way to go about a home renovation project. Made from an eco-friendly, nontoxic vinyl paper, you can easily install this wallpaper to fit whatever space needed. Use the grid on the back as a guide for measuring and cutting. When you’re ready to put it on the wall, peel off the sticky sheet, line it up, and press it onto the wall. It works best on clean, flat areas.

8 These Decorative Hanging Mason That Also Help With Organizing HOMKO Mason Jar Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon These rustic wall-mounted mason jars add some simple flair to any room, and they each make an ideal container for growing herbs in the kitchen or outdoors. You could also hang this unit in the bathroom and use the jars as storage vessels for toiletry items, or you could put it in the bedroom with some faux flower bouquets to add a fresh and delicate touch to the decor.

9 These Chair Cushions With Ties For The Dining Room Shinnwa Chair Cushion with Ties Amazon $22 See On Amazon This nonslip chair cushion is the perfect addition for your dining room table set. Thanks to the combination of a rubberized bottom and back corner ties, there’s no need to worry about it moving unnecessarily when the chairs are in use. If there is a spill, simply slip off the cushion cover, toss it into the washer and dryer, and it’s all clean and ready to use again.

10 A Cushion Support System For A Couch Or Loveseat LAMINET Deluxe Sagging Furniture Cushion Support Insert Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can use this supportive furniture cushion insert in your couch or loveseat to add a structurally sound base that helps keep cushions from sagging. The durable wooden panels have a heavy-duty vinyl covering ensuring the boards don’t slip out from under the cushions. To install the support, simply insert the panels between the couch base and cushions. Various width options are available for different sized seats.

11 These Eco-friendly, Air-Purifying Bags For The Home PRODUCTS4FUTURE Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Check out this pack of bamboo charcoal deodorizing bags for the air. These specific air-purifying bags can be reused for two full years of decontaminating and freshening the air in your home. Each month, you can set the bags out in the natural sunlight to recharge and cleanse them. One pack comes with four in different colors.

12 This Aromatherapy Misting Diffuser That Also Glows InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser fits neatly in the palm of your hand, making it easy to move from room to room without taking up much space. There are two settings you can set for the misting spray. One setting releases the mist every 30 seconds and will last between six and eight hours, making it a great option for extended use. The other setting is a constant stream of mist that will last between three and four hours. You can use your favorite scent of essential oils to create the ambience you need for that moment.

13 A Lavender-Scented Misting Spray for Linens DRMTLGY Linen and Room Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can use this lavender and chamomile linen spray to spruce up furniture that can’t be washed. Not only will this eco-friendly and nontoxic misting spray help freshen up linens and furniture, but the scent also provides a therapeutic and relaxing effect. This 8-ounce bottle is free from parabens and sulfates and is vegan friendly.

14 These Extremely Soft Sheets For Your Bed Nestl Bedding Luxury Queen Sheet Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Turn your bed into a luxurious, cloud-like experience with this four-piece sheet set. The 1,800 thread count provides durability for long-lasting use, yet keeps the sheets silky-soft. Each set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases. There are numerous sizing options to find the fit for your specific mattress needs, and it comes in over 40 colors.

15 These Panel Blackout Curtains That Help Insulate The Room NICETOWN Insulated Blackout Curtains Amazon $23 See On Amazon This set of insulated blackout curtains is a simple and effective way to upgrade any room. The polyester blend and triple-woven design helps black out the light and regulate room temperature while mitigating excess noise. There are different curtain panel sizes to choose from to fit windows small and large with a variety of color options.

16 This Insulating Draft Guard For Your Door Suptikes Door Draft Stopper (2 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This weather stripping seal for the bottom of the door is a great way to help insulate your house while cutting costs on those heating and air bills. The strip can be easily applied to multiple types of doors; simply measure and cut to fit the size of your door and firmly press the adhesive part to the back of the door. It can fill gaps of up to 1 inch and can also help reduce noise.

17 These Smart, Color-Changing LED Lightbulbs LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bring in a bit of fun to your home with this two-pack of LED Wi-Fi lightbulbs that change colors. You can sync these smart bulbs to your home smart device in a mere 20 seconds to activate voice control. These bulbs have over 16 million color options and can pulse to the beat of music for at-home party vibes. Easily set up the timer to have lights turn on and off automatically.

18 A Fastener That Holds Duvet Corners In Place Luckycivia Duvet Comforter Clips (20 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These donut-shaped clips attach to duvets and comforters effortlessly and shouldn’t damage the fabric. The special design of these clips help prevent your bed covers from slipping and sliding all over the place. Each pack comes with a set of 20 clips, ensuring there are more than enough to use for multiple covers.

19 A Stretchy Slip Cover For Sofas & Loveseats Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can help protect the cushions of your couch with the easy one-piece slip-on cover. The blend of spandex and polyester materials allow the slipcover to be extremely flexible, and they’ll conform to various styles of couches. This particular cover comes in three different sizes with over 35 color choices to find the perfect fit for your couch.

20 This Cooling Weighted Blanket Lined With Cotton Mooka Weighted Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon This 15-pound hypoallergenic, weighted blanket is a made from a breathable cotton with nontoxic and environmentally friendly glass beads inside. The stitched diamond design helps evenly distribute the glass beads throughout the blanket so the weight is uniform while being used. Feel the slight force of the weight pressing down gently onto your body, lulling you into a state of tranquil R&R.

21 These Outdoor String Lights For The Patio Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $13 See On Amazon These incandescent string lights of Edison bulbs are weatherproof, making them the perfect outdoor lighting solution for your patio, deck, or yard. The string lengths come in measurements of 25, 50, or 100 feet to fit spaces large, small, or in between. You can use hooks or ties to easily hang and fasten the lights where needed.

22 A Color-Changing Himalayan Salt Lamp FANHAO USB Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $22 See On Amazon This hand-carved lamp is made with 100% pure Himalayan salt. It has an LED light that leisurely rotates through the colors of the rainbow, and it makes a great functional-yet-decorative lamp for your desk or nightstand. Plus, it’s powered via USB.

23 These Night-Lights Powered By Motion Detectors AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon These LED plug-in nightlights are activated by motion. They each come with two brightness options (high and medium) and three modes (on, off, and auto). When in auto mode, the light will turn on and remain on for 60 seconds from the time the last motion is detected. This can help reduce the amount of wasted energy by up to 84% compared to the average nightlight, per the brand.

24 This 2-Pack Of Fluffy Throw Pillow Inserts Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (2 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of throw pillow inserts is perfect for those decorative covers you’ve been waiting to bring out for your couch or bed. Stuffed with a silicone fiber, these pillows will never appear flat — always looking plush and voluminous. Each pillow is covered in a poly-cotton material for increased durability. There are multiple size options to choose from, as well.

25 This Set Of Decorative Velvety Pillow Covers MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These velvety soft throw pillow covers add a nice pop of color to any room. Designed with a hidden zipper, the cover appears to seamlessly envelop the pillow for a sleek look. With over 35 color choices, you can find the perfect hue or shade that brings a bit of personality and style in the decorative throw covers.

26 A Smart Camera For Home Surveillance YI Smart Home Camera Amazon $25 See On Amazon This wireless indoor home camera alerts you when motion is detected in your home. This specific system is compatible with Alexa devices, but also connects to wirelessly to your phone. The video is activated when the camera picks up movement and will be stored on your cloud for 30 days.

27 This Compact Bluetooth Speaker With A Case That’s Waterproof XLeader SoundAngel Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof Case Amazon $19 See On Amazon You can sync up any smart phone or Bluetooth device with this speaker and control it with ease from the the smart touch screen. The speaker will turn off in 10 minutes after being disconnected from Bluetooth and can fully recharge within two to three hours. It even comes with a case that’s waterproof.

28 This Picture Frame That Records Voice Messages KWANWA Voice Recording Photo Frame Amazon $17 See On Amazon Upgrade the way you view memories with this picture frame that records voice messages. You can leave a sentimental or personalized 15-second message that perfectly sums up the memory portrayed by the picture in this frame. It comes in a set of one or two and measures 5 by 7 inches.

29 A Foldable Bamboo Tray For Breakfast In Bed Pipishell Bamboo Bed Tray Table With Foldable Legs Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make breakfast in bed a reality with this portable bamboo table tray. It can also be used for multiple purposes, such as a desk for writing or typing on your laptop. Simply fold up the legs of the tray for more compact storage; there are three color options available.

30 This Spa Pillow For Relaxing In The Bathtub Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon This double-paneled bath pillow is waterproof with built-in head and neck support. There’s no need to constantly re-adjust the positioning of the pillow, thanks to the seven nonslip suction cups on the back. The double-panel cushion design fits perfectly over the edge of the tub, allowing you to comfortably rest your head and neck while soaking away the pressures of a long day.

31 This Super Soft Fleece Blanket With Sleeves PAVILIA Fleece Blanket with Sleeves Amazon $21 See On Amazon This lightweight wearable fleece throw with sleeves is a functional-yet-comfy way to stay warm. You can maintain the use of your arms for reading, playing board games, doing puzzles, making hot cocoa, and numerous other activities without constantly taking your blanket on and off. It comes in one size and will fit the majority of adults with 11 color options.

32 These Cooling Pillows For Your Bedroom Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows (2 Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This set of two poly-cotton pillows are super breathable and provide great support for your neck and head while sleeping. They’re incredibly plush and airy to the touch, but they’re also built to be sturdy and withstand typical movement during a normal night’s sleep. Choose from four sizing options.

33 A Foldable, Multipurpose Ottoman With Storage Alasdo Small Storage Ottoman Amazon $24 See On Amazon This foldable storage ottoman makes for an excellent footrest or small coffee table. Use the foldable base to store a variety of items, such as children’s toys, books, throw blankets, slippers, and more. The top of the lid is lined with a cushion, making it a comfy place to rest your feet. There are two sizes available, along with one that comes with handles.

34 These Decorative-But-Comfortable Floor Cushions Intelligent Design Azza Floor Pillow Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add some flair to your home decor with these stylish square floor poufs. The edges are crafted in a scalloped pattern for a unique design element. These pillows can be used as floor poufs or on benches or chairs for additional comfort and support. Made from 100% chenille, the poufs not only look luxuriously plush, but they feel velvety soft.

35 A Cooling Blanket For Summer Nights Ailemei Cooling Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon This double-sided cooling blanket is the perfect solution for people who run hot while sleeping, but want to be able to comfortably use a blanket. It is also great if you don’t have air conditioning or during those hot summer months. Made from icy-jade cooling fibers, this blanket can be taken with you while traveling or used at home.

36 A Lightweight, Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat COSY HOMEER Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This heavy-duty, anti fatigue mat helps provide support for your feet, legs, and back. It’s great to use in the kitchen or an office — someplace you’ll be standing for extended periods of time. The back of this mat is made of a nonslip material to help the rug stay in place. Choose from three sizes and eight colors.

37 These Plug-In Nightlights With Rustic Vibes GE LED Plug-in Rustic Night Light (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These LED farmhouse-style nightlights bring a vintage feel to any home. They’ll automatically turn on and off with technology that senses the environment turning from dark to light. Each pack comes with two nightlights to place as needed around your home, and there are four colors available.

38 These Woven Rope Storage Baskets That Come In Different Colors NaturalCozy Round Small Woven Baskets (5 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This five-piece set of rope baskets are woven together for storage and durability. The sturdy design will hold your items without folding in on itself or bending to one side or the other. You get five different-sized baskets in this set, giving plenty of options and space for storage. Made of 100% cotton, each basket has handles to easily move or carry them – and there are several color options available.

39 A Set Of Faux Potted Plants For Some Added Greenery Joyhalo Artificial Potted Plants (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These artificial potted plants are the perfect solution to add greenery around the house if you have a busy schedule. They come in plant varieties such as rosemary and eucalyptus — and each plant is between 7 and 7.5 inches high. One customer wrote, “They are great for small spaces that don’t get natural light. Very cute and add a nice pop of green.”

40 This Stylish Wooden Serving Tray For Get-Togethers SimplyKitchen Plus Ottoman Tray with 4 Coasters Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can use this stylish wooden serving tray to serve drinks or snacks to your guests. There are two metal handles, making the tray easy to move from place to place. Four rounded, matching wooden coasters are also included with this serving tray. Measuring 17 by 13 inches, this tray is large enough to carry around multiple items, yet compact enough to easily store away when not being used.

41 A Fabric Bedside Organizer With Built-In Pockets mDesign Bedside Storage Organizer Caddy Amazon $11 See On Amazon This organizational bedside caddy helps keeps things neat and tidy with the designated storage compartments. You can easily install the storage holder by sliding the steel frame under the mattress of your bed. The organizer can be used to keep track of the TV remote, water bottle, books or tablets, and much more.

42 This Decorative Cotton Table Runner Perfect For Holidays DII Braided Cotton Table Runner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Adorn your dining room table with this table runner as a decorative centerpiece. Made from 100% cotton, this runner can be cleaned with ease in the washer and dryer in case there’s a spill. It’s available in two sizes as well as over 15 colors to match your dining room decor.

43 These Flameless LED Tea Lights For A Subtle Glow Homemory Flameless LED Tea Light (12 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This 12-pack of battery-operated tea light candles is a perfect and simple way to add ambient light to a room. The flameless LED wicks look authentic; set the mood for a relaxing bath or place them around the table during a party. Each candle will get around 100 hours of use with each battery.