13 Gifts From Latina-Owned Businesses For Everyone On Your List

Earning 57 centers for every dollar paid to a white man, Latinas are the lowest-paid minority group year after year. Latinas must work 21 months to make the same yearly earnings as white, non-Hispanic men. Twenty-one months. This year, Latina Equal Pay Day is held on Dec. 8, 2022 to symbolize just how much longer Latinas have to work than their cis, white male counterparts.

Even in the face of adversity, Latina entrepreneurs are blending their passions con cultura to make businesses that add a creative twist to standard products. Julissa Prado, the founder of Rizos Curls, was exhausted by the lack of curl hair products available to her. Determined to rid herself and others from the fate of gelled-back ponies for good, she founded a brand that helps to fill a gap in the curly-hair product market. Just five years later, she transformed her start-up into a multi-million dollar company with products on the shelves of Target and Ulta. Prado’s story of inclusion combined with innovation is one of many included on this list.

While it’s impossible to help solidify equal pay overnight, consumers have the ability to use their spending power for good. This holiday season, make a concerted effort to shop from small, Latina-owned businesses. To make things a little easier for you, some brands that specialize in self-care, home decor, and kitchen essentials are below. From influencer-approved beauty buys to chef-approved aprons, there’s something for everyone on your list.

1. A Subscription Box For Jewelry Lovers

Owned by Cuban entrepreneur Ylette Luis, Xio by Ylette is not only bringing a much-needed Latinx flair to minimalist jewelry designs, the brand is also reinventing how you think about recurring subscription boxes with luxurious, yet affordable, monthly jewelry bags. December’s bag is particularly high end, with a retail value of $215 for just $60.

2. Hair Care For Your Favorite Curly-Haired Chica

Founded by Afro-American Julissa Prado, Rizos Curls is dedicated to celebrating (and enhancing) everyone’s natural curls. Right now they’re having a massive sale on tons of their best-selling bundles, including a must-have travel kit and a four-step bundle to take the guess work out of haircare.

3. For The Person Who Loves Home Decor

Bonita Fierce was founded at the height of 2020 by Salvadorian Melissa Gallardo with a dedication to making culture-focused candles with clean ingredients. They have tons of candles to choose from, but their popular Cafecito Con Leche scent smells exactly like your favorite morning coffee.

4. An All-In-One Makeup Pallette For Every Occasion

Mexican-owned brand Reina Rebelde is making it even easier for beauty lovers to take their favorite products with them everywhere they go. Their brand-new Presumida multi-palette cuts down on unnecessary waste by combining four eye shadows, a blush, and a highlighter into one sleek product. Plus, it’s all vegan, cruelty-, paraben-, and phthalate-free.

5. The Prettiest Astrology-Inspired Stocking Stuffer

Cuban-American beauty influencer Kathleen Fuentes (AKA Kathleen Lights) is the founder of the vegan, cruelty-free, and Twelve-free nail lacquer brand Lights Lacquer, which has released tons of limited-edition collabs with shows like Friends and even The Care Bears. You’ll be obsessed with their ultra-glittery zodiac collection, which fits perfectly in any stocking.

6. Celeb-Approved Shoes For The Trendsetter

Co-founded by Brazilian fashionista Marina Larroude, her self-named brand, Larroude, is making the TikTok-famous shoes your favorite celebs can’t stop wearing. Everyone from Charli D’Amelio to Selena Gomez has worn the brand, and there are so many styles to choose from you’ll probably end up buying a pair for yourself while you shop for your fashion-obsessed friend. No judgement here.

7. Add To Your BFF’s Never-Ending TBR Pile

Skip the big box stores this year and support a small, Afro-Latinx-owned bookstore like Cafe Con Libros. In addition to some *very* exciting signed copies of novels like “Lobizona” and “We Deserve Monuments,” you can order almost any book to be shipped nationwide. The bookworm in your life will thank you.

8. For The Friend Who’s Always At The Farmer’s Market

Founded by Mexican-American Patty Delgado, clothing brand Hija de tu Madre is perhaps best known for their sequined Virgencita jacket. While the denim coat would make an excellent gift for any fashionista, it’s their Niña Fresa mini handbag that’s a great option for the person you know with a killer tote collection. It’s perfect for carrying around fresh bundles of flowers or even handfuls of fruit from the farmer’s market.

9. Chef-Approved Aprons For Every Type Of Cook

Founded by Latina chef and designer Ellen Marie Bennett, Hedley & Bennett is best known for their top-rated, chef-approved aprons. Not only do they come in an array of colors and patterns, the company currently has several must-have collabs with The Grateful Dead, Sesame Street, and Rifle Paper Co.

10. Knitwear For The Fashionista

Give your stylish friend what they really want this year: a Farm Rio sweater that’s far from boring. The Brazilian-founded brand is making some of the most creative jumpers in the industry and this year’s winter collection is no different, with everything from cardigans to sweatshirts bursting with personality.

11. The Perfect Gift For Holiday Party Hosts

You know the rule: Never show up to a party empty-handed. This year, gift your (over-21) holiday party hosts a bottle of La Gritona Tequila. Made by an all-female distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, this small-batch tequila is unlike anything you’ve ever had before. Plus, each bottle is hand blown and made from recycled glass.

12. Lipstick For The Hard-To-Please Person On Your List

Founded by Peruvian entrepreneur Margarita Arriagada, Valdé beauty was created to emphasize your beauty and celebrate the act of putting on your lipstick each day. But, beyond their stunning line of pigmented (and moisturizing) lipsticks, each Valdé lipstick comes in a jaw-dropping “armor” that’s also refillable. Now, whose MIL wouldn’t be impressed?

13. For The person Who Deserves A Little Extra TLC

A child of two Mexican immigrants, Nopalera founder Sandra Velasquez is bringing the beauty and richness of Mexico to her must-try line of bath and body products. Made with Mexican botanicals, her popular bundles of cactus soaps and exfoliants are great for people who deserve a much-needed spa day.