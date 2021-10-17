Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that whatever you’re purchasing is quality, but you also don’t want to go broke in the process. That automatically rules out cars, fine wines, and other expensive luxuries. So if you’re still looking for ideas, Amazon has a wide variety of gifts that’ll impress anyone — and all of the ones I’ve gathered for you below are $25 or less.

I know what you’re thinking: “If everything is $25 or less, how impressive can this stuff really be?” To calm your fears, let me direct your attention to the gorgeous salt lamp I’ve made sure to include. Not only is it made with real Himalayan salt, but it also emits a warm, soothing glow that’s perfect for relaxation. Or, if you’ve got a friend who’s really into skincare, make sure to check out the hydrating foot and hand masks. They’re infused with jojoba oil and shea butter, and so many reviewers loved how soft they left their skin feeling.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or others, you always want to spend money on worthwhile items — and these affordable gifts are so high-quality that they’ll impress anyone. And since they’re available on Amazon, they’ll arrive at your doorstep in no time. Keep scrolling for more.

1 A Tile That Helps You Find Misplaced Items Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re always misplacing your stuff, try attaching this little tile to it. The small loop in the corner makes it easy to thread it onto your keyring — or you can even slip it into your wallet without adding much bulk. Once your item goes missing, simply use the smartphone app to have it emit a loud ring. And if you happen to lose your phone? You can also use it in reverse so that your phone starts to ring, even in silent mode.

2 These Pillowcases Made From Silky, Hair-Friendly Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These pillowcases can help eliminate unwanted frizz and flyaways overnight, thanks to the smooth satin material that doesn’t absorb much moisture. The envelope closure keeps your pillow from sliding out, and they’re available in more than 20 colors as well as four sizes to match your bed.

3 A Picture Frame That Lets You Record & Play Messages KWANWA Recordable Picture Frame Amazon $17 See On Amazon Can’t remember when or where that picture was taken? Just record yourself a helpful reminder using this photo frame. It can record and play clips lasting up to 15 seconds — all using just three AAA batteries (which aren’t included). “Very easy to record and also redo if you mess up,” wrote one reviewer.

4 The Pendant Necklace With A Swarovski Stone Amazon Collection Pendant Necklace Amazon $24 See On Amazon Figuring out gifts for people can be hard, so why not save yourself some stress and buy this pendant necklace? The Swarovski zirconia stone sparkles just like a real diamond — but without the cost that comes with it. Plus, it even comes in three finishes: platinum, rose gold, or yellow gold.

5 A Magnetic Wristband That Holds Onto Your Nails RAK Magnetic Wristband Amazon $16 See On Amazon Always losing those small nails and screws while tackling DIY projects? Let this magnetic wristband hold onto them for you. There are 10 strong magnets on the inside hold onto all sorts of small metal items, and the Velcro clasp makes it easy to adjust the fit to your wrist.

6 These Shower Steamers That Release Soothing Essential Oils The Herbal Zen Sleep Time Lavender Shower Steamers (Set of 10) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Prefer taking showers over baths? Try putting one of these lavender steamer pucks in your shower the next time you come home from a long, stressful day. Similar to bath fizzies, they release soothing essential oils as they gradually dissolve. This set in particular includes 10 shower steamers handmade with a relaxing lavender essential oils.

7 A Smart Speaker With Built-In Alexa Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Speaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only is this smart speaker small enough to fit nearly anywhere, but it also comes with Alexa built into it. That means you can ask it all sorts of questions, including what the weather will be like or how traffic is. And of course, it can also stream music so you can jam out as you please.

8 The Power Bank That You Can Easily Take With You Miady Portable Chargers (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your phone battery has seen better days, you might want to check out these power banks. They’re small enough to take with you practically anywhere, and each one can charge an iPhone X more than three times. Plus, they both feature two USB ports so that you can charge multiple devices at once.

9 The Mug Warmer That’ll Keep Your Coffee Hot Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $11 See On Amazon This mug warmer was designed with a hot plate to help keep your coffee (or tea) hot in between sips. It’s easy to place wherever you’re sipping, and the on-and-off switch makes it simple to use. When it’s warm, the red light will glow. It currently has over 23,000 five-star ratings.

10 These Hand Creams Made With Luxurious Shea Butter BODY & EARTH Hand Cream Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made with luxurious shea butter, these non-greasy hand creams are perfect for helping to nourish dry, parched skin. Each one also includes various natural ingredients (including nourishing vitamin E), and every box comes with six scents: cherry blossom, lavender, shea almond, rose, jasmine, and peony.

11 A Pair Of Earrings That Sparkle Like Real Diamonds Amazon Essentials Silver Stud Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend big bucks to have glistening jewelry — and these earrings are proof. They’re made with beautiful cubic zirconia stones that sparkle like real diamonds, while the settings are plated with sterling silver. They’re available in different sizes as well as rose gold and yellow gold.

12 The Sleek Bluetooth Speaker With A Waterproof Case XLeader SoundAngel Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can jam out your favorite tunes wherever you are with the help of this Bluetooth speaker. Each order comes with a waterproof case, while the high-fidelity speakers deliver crystal-clear notes for you to sing along with. The compact device can even play for 15 hours on one charge, and it’s available in four colors.

13 A Bubbling Foot Spa With A Removable Pumice Stone Homedics Bubble Foot Spa Amazon $24 See On Amazon Need a spa day? Try soaking your feet in this foot spa for less than $25. The removable pumice stone on top is great for exfoliating, while the splash guard helps keep your floors dry. Plus, toe-touch controls make it easy to turn on and off without getting your hands wet — and it even bubbles.

14 The Smart Bulbs That Don’t Require A Hub Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (4 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Some smart devices require an additional hub in order to work properly — but not these ones. Simply pop them into your light fixtures, and you’ll be able to use the downloadable app to adjust their brightness, color, and more. Plus, you can even connect them to Alexa or Google Home in order to use voice commands.

15 This Essential Oil Diffuser That Can Run For Up To 8 Hours InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon With its large water reservoir that provides up to eight hours of mist, adding essential oils this diffuser is an easy way to help relax your mind after a long, stressful day. It also features eight different soothing LED colors to pick from, and it’ll turn off automatically when the reservoir runs dry.

16 This Shawl That Feels Just Like Cashmere MaaMgic Cashmere Shawl Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from a luxurious cotton-polyester blend, this shawl feels just like real cashmere — but for less than $15. You can also use it as a scarf, and it’s available in more than 15 shades. Plus, more than 4,500 customers have given it five-star ratings, with one person writing that it’s “so soft and cozy.”

17 These Wireless Earbuds With A Powerful Rechargeable Battery Kurdene Wireless Earphones Amazon $23 See On Amazon Looking for an affordable alternative to pricy earbuds? These ones are available for less than $25 — and the rechargeable battery even lasts for up to 24 hours when used in conjunction with the charging case. Touch-control sensors let you pause, skip, and play songs. Plus, they’re even sweat-resistant.

18 This Custom Map That Shows The Stars From Any Date You Get To Choose DreamTree Custom Star Map Amazon $24 See On Amazon With three size options and font choices, this star map is a gorgeous gift for anyone — or even just as some cute wall art in your own home. It’s meant to replicate the stars from any particular date you choose (such as a wedding or birthday). Plus, the HD ink prints clearly so that it’s easy to read.

19 A Top & Base Coat That Helps Your Polish Last Longer OPI Nail Polish Top Coat Amazon $20 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen this professional top and base coat at your local nail salon. But if not, here’s what they do: These polishes can help your gel manicure last for more than two week, and you can get them both right here for less than $25. One reviewer also wrote that “both top and base coats dry really quickly without the need of a fan.”

20 A Soothing Face Roller & Gua Sha Set Made From Gorgeous Rose Quartz BAIMEI Jade Face Roller Amazon $15 See On Amazon This soothing facial roller is made from genuine rose quartz that adds a touch of luxury to any vanity. When glided across your cheeks and around your complexion, it can help relax your muscles while helping reduce unwanted puffiness. A gua sha tool is even included with this purchase, and the entire set is available in jade.

21 The Essential Oils That Come In Dark Amber Bottles Lagunamoon Essential Oils (Set of 6) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of essential oils comes packaged in dark amber bottles within a gift box. Each order comes with six popular scents: lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree. Plus, many reviewers raved about how their scents are “long lasting.” The set has over 85,000 positive ratings.

22 A Pair Of Headphones You Can Comfortably Sleep In Lightimetunnel Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Amazon $21 See On Amazon Most headphones are too bulky to comfortably sleep in, whereas this pair feels more like a soft eye mask. The speakers are covered in plush fabric, while their slim profile shouldn’t put uncomfortable pressure on your ears. Plus, the Bluetooth connection means there’s no cables attached.

23 A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Can Shine In Different Colors FANHAO USB Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only is this lamp made using real salt mined from the Himalayas, but the base is also made from chic neem wood — not plastic. It casts a warm glow that works perfectly as a night light, or even just as calm, ambient lighting. The bulb even changes colors between shades of teal, purple, pink, and more.

24 This Cell Phone Stand Made From Sleek Aluminum OMOTON Cell Phone Stand Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of holding your phone up every time you want to make a video call? Just pop it into this stand. It’s made from sleek aluminum that can handle heavier cases — and the viewing angle is even adjustable so that you can avoid glare. Choose from seven colors, including a fun shade of purple.

25 A Tri-Fold Makeup Mirror With Helpful Backlights Flymiro Makeup Mirror with Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon Doing your makeup in poor lighting isn’t always ideal. Luckily, this makeup mirror has helpful backlights to help you get your contour just right. It also features two- and three-times magnification for that tricky winged eyeliner look — and the trifold design even helps you save space when not in use.

26 A Makeup Brush Kit With Over 61,000 Five-Star Ratings BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush kit has over 61,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it’s just $11. The set includes brushes for all types of makeup application, such as blush, eyeshadow, concealer, eyeliner, and more. The bristles are synthetic and the brush handles are made from wood. One customer wrote, “I would definitely say these are comparable to high end brushes.”

27 These Remote-Controlled Mason Jar Wall Sconces GBtroo Rustic Wall Sconces (Set of 2) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re in need of decor or a little extra light, these wall sconces have you covered. Just supply your own batteries, then hang them up wherever you like — no complicated wiring required. Plus, each order comes with a remote so that you can control them without having to get up.

28 A Personalized Cutting Board Made From Premium Wood Be Burgundy Personalized Cutting Board Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can never go wrong a quality cutting board — and this one even gives you the option to personalize it with a custom engraving. You also have the choice between five different shapes, as well as two different types of wood: walnut or bamboo. “It was beautiful and very well crafted,” wrote one reviewer. “Because it is so pretty, they are displaying it rather than using it.”

29 This Faux Fur Blanket That’s Undeniably Plush Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon With thousands of positive reviews, it’s undeniable that this throw blanket feels just as plush as it looks in the photo. It’s made from luxurious faux fur that looks just as good draped across furniture as it feels snuggled underneath at night. Plus, you even have the choice of eight colors.

30 A Stainless Steel Bartending Kit That Won’t Break The Bank FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Finding a quality bartending kit at a reasonable price can be a bit like finding a unicorn — but this one is available for less than $20. Not only is each tool made from sleek stainless steel, but they’re also safe to run through the dishwasher since there’s no coating to chip away.

31 These Hair Clips That Thousands Of Reviewers Adore Nackly Macaron Hair Clips (Set of 20) Amazon $9 See On Amazon With 20 gorgeous hair clips in every order, it’s no wonder that thousands of reviewers have left positive comments. Each one is made from durable acrylic, while their smooth corners shouldn’t leave your scalp feeling sore. “These barrettes are very sturdy and they hold hair in place well,” wrote one reviewer. “They are very shiny and pretty in person. I've gotten a lot of compliments when I wear them.”

32 A Small Jewelry Case That’s Divided Into 3 Parts Vlando Viaggio Jewelry Case Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to let jewelry get tangled into a giant knot while it’s packed up for travel — allow the separate compartments in this jewelry case to help keep everything organized. The outside is made from tough faux leather, while the soft velvet lining on the inside shouldn’t leave your delicate pieces with any scratches.

33 The 3-D Lamp That Looks Just Like The Actual Moon LOGROTATE Moon Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you ask me, every home could use some ambient mood lighting, making this lamp a surefire hit no matter who you’re gifting it to. The remote lets you switch between 16 different colors, while the 3-D printed surface is shaped just like the actual moon. Plus, the remote even works from up to 30 feet away.

34 A Flameless Campfire That Lets You Make S’mores Indoors Nostalgia Electric S'mores Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don’t need a real campfire to enjoy delicious s’mores — just grab this flameless one. Each order comes with two stainless steel roasting forks to help you get your marshmallows looking golden brown. The best part? It also features four compartments around the base where you can store ingredients until you’re ready to roast.

35 This Cozy Robe Made From 100% Soft Cotton HEARTINICE Cotton Bathrobe Amazon $28 See On Amazon Step out of that cold shower and into this luxurious bathrobe. It’s made from 100% premium cotton, with two large pockets on the side where you can stash small items as you strut around your home. And unlike some robes, it even features an internal as well as an external belt — just to help keep it secure. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

36 A Pack Of Socks Made With Warm, Thick Wool Senker Wool Socks (5 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re relaxing at home or hiking through the woods, these socks can help keep your feet warm. They’re made from a soft, breathable wool blend that shouldn’t leave you sweating — and they even have elastic woven throughout to help keep them from slipping down into your shoes. One reviewer even wrote that they “kept my feet toasty warm all last winter.”

37 These Pajama Pants With An Elastic Waist Fruit of the Loom Pajama Pants Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ll never want to take these pajama pants off — especially once you feel how soft they are. They’re made from a cozy polyester-cotton blend to help keep you warm on cool nights, while the elasticized waistband automatically adjusts to fit you comfortably. Plus, there’s also a drawstring for a customizable fit. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

38 These Candles Made With Eco-Friendly Soy Wax THORNWOLF Aromatherapy Candles (8 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These soy wax candles are a stylish, fragrant addition to any home, thanks to their decorated tins and soothing scents. Each one can burn for up to 15 hours, which means the entire pack of eight provides up to 120 hours’ worth of light — and you can even reuse the tins as small flower pots afterwards.

39 A Cheese Board Made From Sleek Bamboo RoyalHouse Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only do you get three stainless steel serving knives with every order of this cheese board, but the board itself is also made from sleek, eco-friendly bamboo. The knife blades are also rust-resistant — and the grooves along the edge are the perfect place to place crackers.

40 A Set Of Mixing Bowls Made With Stainless Steel FineDine Mixing Bowl Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Need a new set of mixing bowls? These ones are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and they even nest inside of each other to help save you space. They’re ergonomically designed for drip-free pouring. Plus, the flat bases help them stay balanced as you stir.

41 The Face Mask Set That Covers All The Bases I DEW CARE Trio Face Mask Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to exfoliate, hydrate, or brighten your complexion, this trio of face masks has got you covered. The travel-size containers of peel-off masks are easy to take with you, and each one comes with enough inside for up to three uses. Plus, the formulas are completely cruelty-, gluten-, as well as paraben-free.

42 A Grilling Kit That Comes With All The Necessities Veken BBQ Grill Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon You don’t have to waste money buying a standalone spatula; buy this entire grilling tool kit instead. The grilling tools are made from thick stainless steel, whereas the shredding claws are made from tough resin. And unlike some kits, this one also comes with a convenient travel bag.

43 The Wine Aerator That Works As You Pour Vintorio Wine Aerator Spout Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pop this aerator into your wine bottle, and it can help improve the flavor of your reds and whites as they pour through. The rubber stopper base is ribbed in order to help prevent leaks, and the tip is ergonomically designed for drip-free pouring.

44 This Crossbody Bag That Comes In Over 40 Color Combos SG SUGU Crossbody Bag Amazon $21 See On Amazon Looking for a new bag to match your outfits? Try switching over to this crossbody one. It’s available in over 40 color combinations, and the strap reaches all the way across your torso for comfortable wear. Plus, the two outside pockets are zippered help keep your valuables secure.

45 A Lightweight Sweater That Won’t Leave You Overheated Amazon Essentials V-Neck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon This lightweight sweater is an easy way to stay warm without overheating. The breezy fabric is made with a cotton blend that also includes modal and polyester, while the V-neck style is perfect for showing off a cute necklace. Plus, the collar, cuffs, and hem are all ribbed for style. • Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large

46 A Set Of Whiskey Stones That Won’t Dilute Drinks Cool Stones Whiskey Rocks Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whereas ice cubes will gradually dilute your drinks, these whiskey stones won’t melt — and each one is even made from sleek, polished granite. It only takes a few hours to chill them in the freezer. Plus, each order also comes with two tumbler glasses, coasters, as well as a set of tongs.

47 This Cup That Has A Built-In Tea Infuser Tea Forte Infuser Cup Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does this cup feature a built-in tea infuser, but it’s also double-wall insulated to help keep your drinks warm. The infuser is made from rust-resistant stainless steel that you can use over and over again — and one reviewer even wrote that “the strainer is extremely fine, which works so well for keeping fine tea leaves out of the tea.”

48 The Eye Mask Made From Smooth Silk LULUSILK Sleep Eye Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike some eye masks, this one is made from 100% ultra-smooth Mulberry silk that’s gentle on your eyes. It’s also lightweight, which means it won’t put uncomfortable pressure on your complexion — and the elastic strap instantly adjusts to fit your head.

49 These Soft Slippers Made With Soft Memory Foam UBFEN Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ever notice how your feet can get warm in slippers? That’s why this pair is made with breathable knit uppers — and the high-density memory foam insoles don’t hurt, either. Plus, the grippy bottoms helps keep you sturdy, and you can even wear them outside. • Available sizes: 5-6 Women/3-4 Men — 15-16 Women/12-13 Men

50 A Fleece Jacket That Comes In Dozens Of Colors Amazon Essentials Fleece Jacket Amazon $21 See On Amazon Blue, gold, toffee, olive — this fleece jacket comes in so many rich shades you’ll probably have trouble choosing just one. So many reviewers raved about how soft and warm it is, as the mid-weight polyester fleece fabric is perfect for when temperatures dip down low. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

51 An Accent Rug Made From Chic, Fluffy Faux Fur Ashler Faux Fur Rug Amazon $19 See On Amazon If there’s a room in your home that feels a little stale, grab this accent rug. It’s made from high-quality faux fur that adds variety to the textures in any room — and the leather-feel bottom even helps keep it from shifting around while underfoot. It’s available in 12 colors.

52 These Winter Gloves That Work With Touchscreens Achiou Touchscreen Winter Gloves Amazon $11 See On Amazon Taking your gloves off to use your phone might be a slight inconvenience, but an inconvenience nonetheless — so purchase these touchscreen gloves. The thumb, forefinger, and middle finger all work with touchscreens, while the cozy knit fabric helps keep your hands warm. Plus, the palms are even lined with little rubber nubs to help you keep a firm grip.

53 The Heavy-Duty Brush That Powers Through Cooked-On Grills GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper Amazon $17 See On Amazon When it comes to cleaning your grill, just let this heavy-duty brush do the work for you. The tough metal bristles power through all sorts of burnt-on food with just a few quick glides, while the tough scraper is perfect for any stubborn bits that won’t shake loose.

54 This Beer Soap That Was Made With Real Beer & Hops Swag Brewery Beer Soap Amazon $10 See On Amazon The ingredients used to make this bar of soap give it an invigorating scent of a hoppy beer (and, yes, real beer and hops were used to make it). Plus, so many reviewers even raved about how it “smells good.” The best part? It’s suitable for use on your face, body, as well as in your hair — and it’s cruelty-free.

55 This Durable, RFID-Blocking Wallet Made From Genuine Leather Seammer Wristlet Wallet Amazon $23 See On Amazon Unlike some wallets, this one is made from genuine leather that’s been hand-stitched along the edges for added durability. There’s enough space for up to 24 credit cards, as well as cash, receipts, coins, and more. The best part? It even blocks RFID signals to help keep your information protected.

56 This Skincare Trio With Green Tea, Turmeric & Mineral Face Masks ANAI RUI Turmeric Clay Mask Amazon $16 See On Amazon For less than $20, you can get three of these high-quality face masks that contain zero parabens. Nourishing ingredients like green tea, turmeric, and sea salt help exfoliate and hydrate your skin — and each tub serves a different purpose for your complexion. Every order even comes with one application brush included.

57 This Light-Up Clock That Tells The Time Through Words Sharper Image Light Up Word Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon This isn’t any average clock. Unlike the ones you’ve likely got in your home, this one lights up certain words to tell you what time it is in five-minute intervals. It’s small enough to fit on your desktop, yet large enough that you won’t have to squint in order to read it. Choose from two finishes: copper or black.

58 A Set Of Lip Balms Made With Natural Ingredients Naturistick Beeswax Chapstick (5 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Lips feeling a little dry lately? Each one of these lip balms is made with 100% natural beeswax — no petroleum, parabens, or gluten included. They’re suitable for use on sensitive skin, and you even get five flavors with every order: peppermint, pomegranate, vanilla, mango, and green tea.

59 A Full-Zip Hoodie Made From Soft Cotton Fruit of the Loom Full Zip Hoodie Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you ask me, you can never go wrong with a good hoodie. This one is available for less than $20. It’s made from soft cotton that’s breathable, yet warm — and it’s available in a few different colors. “Perfect for chilly days and nights,” wrote one reviewer. “As well as just hanging out around the house,” they continued. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

60 This Long-Sleeve, V-Neck T-Shirt That Helps Wick Away Sweat JUST MY SIZE Cooldri T-Shirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the gym or relaxing around the house, this long-sleeve, V-neck tee has got you covered. It’s made from soft, moisture-wicking polyester that helps keep you comfortable and dry — and it even features UPF 50+ to help protect your skin from the sun’s rays. Four colors are available. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

61 A Warm Zippered Vest Made With Polyester Fleece Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Vest Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it’s too warm for a jacket but too cold for a hoodie, just reach for this vest. It’s made from soft polyester fleece to help keep you warm (but not as warm as a full-sleeve coat), and it works great when creating a trendy, layered outfit. It’s also available in various shades, including solid colors and animal print. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

62 The Waterproof Case For Your Electronics Matein Electronics Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Charging cables, smartphones, tablets, battery packs — this electronics case has space for all of it and more. The waterproof nylon exterior helps keep everything inside protected, while the inside is divided into three parts to help you stay organized. Choose from three colors: black, light grey, or clear grey.

63 A Gift Basket Loaded With Soothing Lavender Bath Salts & Soaps Spa Luxetique Lavendar Bath Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Filled with lavender-scented lotion, bubble bath soap, salts, and more, this gift set is a must-have for friends and family — or even just yourself. There’s no need to wrap it since everything comes packaged in a gorgeous bath-shaped container, and you can even reuse the tub for some chic bathroom storage.

64 The Bars Of Soap Made With Natural Ingredients O Naturals Body Wash Bar Soap (Set of 6) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Olive and coconut oil, oatmeal, shea butter — those are only some of the natural ingredients you’ll find listed on these bars of soap. Each one lathers up into a luxurious foam, cleansing your body from head to toe while simultaneously helping moisturize skin.

65 This Laptop Bag That’s Sleek & Stylish Kamlui Laptop Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon Large enough to fit laptops up to 15 inches, this bag is a stylish alternative to that bland laptop sleeve you’ve likely been using. The shoulder strap is padded for comfort, and it can be adjusted depending on how low you’d like it to hang. It’s made with faux leather and includes a silk scarf for added style.

66 This 60-Pack Of Scrunchies Made From Soft Satin BeeVines Satin Scrunchies (60 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon No matter what colors you’re wearing, there’s likely a scrunchie in this pack of 60 that’ll go with it. Each stretchy band is wrapped in smooth satin, and there’s a travel bag that comes with the purchase so you can take them on the go. Over 7,000 customers have given them five-star ratings.

67 The Double-Insulated Tumblers That Keep Your Wine Cold SUNWILL Insulated Wine Tumbler (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These durable stainless steel tumblers are double-insulated to help keep your wine (or any cold beverage) chilly for up to nine hours. Two come in one pack, each of which have lids included. If you don’t prefer wine, you can even use them for coffee and they’ll keep it warm for up to three hours.

68 This Bamboo Organizer For The Tea Lover In Your Life RoyalHouse Big Natural Bamboo Tea Box Storage Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you drink tea or know someone who does, this tea storage box is a great addition to the kitchen. It’s made of sturdy bamboo and includes eight compartments for organization. Plus, the clear top lets you see directly into the box so you know when you’re running low on a certain flavor.

69 The Hydrating Hands & Feet Masks Infused With Shea Butter, Jojoba Oil & More Epielle Hydrating Hand & Foot Masks (12 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Loaded with nourishing jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, these masks are total game changers when it comes to nourishing dry feet and hands. One size is made to fit most; just pop them on before you go to bed, and they’ll help hydrate parched skin while you sleep.

70 The Mock-Neck Knit Top That’s Both Cozy & Chic Lark & Ro Mock Neck Top Amazon $10 See On Amazon With its mock neck and loose bodice, this knit top is comfy enough to wear around the house, yet so stylish that you’ll find yourself reaching for it on a regular basis. It’s made from soft rayon that drapes for comfort — and you even have the choice of three colors: rose, black, or navy. • Available sizes: X-Small — Large

71 This Vibrant Eyeshadow Palette With 50 Shades EYESEEK Matte Eyeshadow Palette (50 Colors) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only are the colors you’ll find on this eyeshadow palette vibrant, but each one is also waterproof — so don’t even worry about getting caught in the rain. Each palette comes with 50 highly-pigmented shades, and it’s even 100% cruelty-free.

72 The Decorative Jewelry Box That Was Painted By Hand Bits and Pieces Trinket Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can’t deny that this jewelry box just plain looks good — and each one is even painted by hand. The gorgeous peacock on top makes it stand out, while the vibrant turquoise accents add a splash of color help brighten dull vanities.

73 The Measuring Cups That Stack Into A Cute Mason Jar Sparrow Decor Mason Jar Measuring Cups Amazon $17 See On Amazon Looking for decor that’s fashionable and functional? Search no further than these measuring cups. They stack into a cute Mason jar that looks great no matter where you put it, and each cup is made from sleek ceramic — not plastic.

74 A Pajama Set Made From Breathable Fabric Fruit of the Loom 2 Piece Pajama Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon This two-piece, short-sleeve pajama set is made from a breathable fabric blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex that shouldn’t leave you overheated at night, while the deep V-neck top gives your torso room to breathe. Choose from seven colors, including a gorgeous shade of turquoise. Available sizes: Small — 4X