Gillian Anderson Is Serving You Pleasure In A Bottle

Pleasure is of the utmost importance to Gillian Anderson — whether she’s discussing it in Want, her new book of anonymous confessions from women about their sex lives, or playing a sex therapist on Sex Education. And now, one of her latest ventures takes that dedication a step further, with the goal of helping women close the orgasm gap.

Anderson’s drinks line, G Spot, debuted in 2023 after the actor realized she’d been consuming too many high-sugar soft drinks and couldn’t find a suitable alternative. What makes the brand different, however, is its emphasis on boosting your libido — an emphasis laid bare in its mission statement: “G Spot exists to embrace the extraordinary power, potential, and importance of personal pleasure and sensuality,” it reads. “We occupy the intersection of taste, wellness and pleasure knowing that every body is unique — with individual cravings, desires and needs.”

But how, exactly, can a soft drink have the power to get you in the mood? Take a look at the ingredients: Their latest flavor Arouse, for example, includes butterfly pea, a plant that is believed to work as an aphrodisiac. You’ll also find amino acids L-arginine and L-citrulline, which increase blood flow to sexual organs. G Spot also includes vitamin B6, a nutrient that helps create hormones like norepinephrine.

Anderson has also learned how to get comfortable with her Instagram presence — where the actor shares book recommendations like Decolonising My Body and posts BTS shots from Sex Education that feature a crocheted penis pillow — thanks to her promotional efforts for the line. “For so much of my career, I’ve wanted to keep my private life very private,” she recently said in an appearance on Bustle’s One Nightstand video series. “It took me a very long time to embrace social media in any way.”