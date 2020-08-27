Former Girls Aloud stars have been rallying behind fellow bandmate Sarah Harding after her heartbreaking post about her cancer diagnosis earlier this week.

In an Instagram post, the 38-year-old singer revealed that she has been diagnosed with the illness at the beginning of this year. Alongside a picture in hospital, the performer shared that the cancer had advanced to other parts of her body and she is currently receiving weekly chemotherapy.

"I am fighting as hard as I possibly can," she wrote in the emotional message.

Following the devastating announcement, Harding received an outpouring of messages on social media, including from her former bandmates.

Girls Aloud member Kimberley Walsh reacted under Harding's Instagram's post and wrote, "My heart is broken. You are so strong and brave and we are with you every step of the way." Nicola Roberts tweeted: "It goes without saying that this is blindsiding. @SarahNHarding you’re so loved and supported,' while Nadine Coyle shared a touching message of support and said," ‘I love you!!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for all the way and always will be!!!" Cheryl, who has been quiet on social media of late, shared her feelings with a single broken heart emoji.

It's clearly been a painful time for Harding and her family as they come to terms with her illness. As Harding wrote, "I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so."

She added that she is being looked after by a great support system.

"My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes," she said. "I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time.Sending you all so much love….xx"