61 Gift Ideas For Every Single Guy In Your Life

Every holiday season, retailers sell a ton of wallets, ties, and sports-themed sweatshirts to people shopping for gifts for guys. They'll always be gift staples, but they're not particularly creative. When it comes to what gifts guys actually want, picking from the gems on this list are far more unique options.

The gifts included on this list will appeal to a number of different interests, so no matter what the man you're shopping for is into, you're covered. We've got practical stuff, pop culture-themed stuff, random stuff, personalized stuff, food-themed stuff, grooming stuff, beauty stuff... and that's just the tip of the iceberg. In other words: none of that stereotypical, here-is-a-GrillMaster-for-Christmas-because-you-are-a-man-and-that's-what-men-like-BS. (Although, there is a grill on this list, because some men do like grills, and that's fine too. Everyone can like what they like!) Everyone can express themselves in ways that both embrace and defy gender identity if that is what they so wish to do.

In other words, it's a good time to be a person looking for a cool gift idea for a guy, because the choices couldn't be more vast or easily accessible than they are right now.

1. Nintendo Switch Skin

Perfect for someone who spent all of quarantine hoarding turnips in Animal Crossing.

2. Bourbon x YETI Gift Set

Perfect for the guy who is outdoorsy in the sense that he likes to drink on the porch.

3. Burst Sonic Toothbrush

With a one-month battery life and clinically proven plaque-removing abilities, this toothbrush will make sure your guy never has bad breath again.

4. Bacon Coffee

There's bacon. There's coffee. And now there's bacon coffee. This is not a drill.

5. T-Rex Tee

I can't think of a single person who wouldn't love this shirt.

6. All That-themed Cannabis Kit

Perfect for a nostalgic smoke session.

7. Air Cannon

Watch your step, because you're no longer safe... from fun! (See what I did there?)

8. Star Wars Han and Leia Hand Towels

Just as long as you know...

9. The Official A Game of Thrones Coloring Book

Because winter is coming, obvi.

10. 100 Deadly Skills

Now you never have to worry that you won't survive camping or that questionable music festival.

11. Caffeinated Shaving Cream

Coffee isn't just for your cup anymore.

12. Cardboard Taxidermy

It's manly. It's crafty. Nothing has to die. Well, except a tree. But trees don't have eyes that stare back at you no matter where you are in the room.

13. Meat Shredding Claws

These claws make handling hot food and shredding meat like chicken, pork, or ham a breeze. And not only are they heat resistant, they look cool, too!

14. Portable Table Tennis

Any place with a flat surface is the place where your favorite dude dominates the paddles.

15. Grilled Cheese Toaster Bags

I feel like we need to take a minute to talk about this wonder of culinary science. It lets you make crispy grilled cheese in the toaster! In the toaster! It's a great time to be alive.

16. Mug With Hoop

He shoots, he scores, he has a nutritious breakfast. He is the MVP of the morning! The crowd goes wild!

17. Dog Hammock

Maybe your dude is more of a dog person. Showing some pet love will get you close to his heart.

18. Tea Gift Set

For the tea-drinking dude in your life.

19. A New Houseplant

Perfect for the guy who could use a little more greenery in his space.

20. 2021 Wall Calendar

A simple, straightforward calendar for the organized dude in your life.

21. Personalized Leather Cufflinks

For the guy who will use any excuse to get fancy.

22. Custom-Made Wall Mount Bottle Opener with Magnetic Cap Catcher

So your dude can protect his teeth, counter tops and other hard objects.

23. Ron Swanson Bobble Head

If he's the kind of guy who likes self-assured, dark-haired women and breakfast foods, he needs this more than you can know.

24. The Headphones To Sleep In

These headphones comfortably wrap around your head and are great for working out in, sleeping in, and running with. They Velcro securely to the head and are machine washable, too!

25. Custom Stuffed Animal

Seriously, though? A stuffed animal that looks exactly like your person? Get one that looks like you, too, and you can have so many imaginary adventures!

26. Shark Laser Pointer

Profish doesn't have to mean boring. Plus, a little humor (and a little fear) makes for good morale.

27. Beard Balm and Oil Set

Beard maintenance isn't optional.

28. Memorable Place Keepsake

The place you got married? The place you met? The coordinates of your first home? The possibilities are endless.

29. Bluetooth Speaker Lightbulb

It's a lightbulb. No, it's a speaker. No, it's both! Tiny-house-approved.

30. A New Art Print

Jungalow has a great collection of art — you'll be able to find something for anyone.

31. New Comfy Pants

Upgrade his raggedy old college sweats.

32. Salute To Day Drinking

Because there's gluttonous day drinking and there's profesh day drinking and this mug lets you know which one is happening.

33. Custom Lego Portrait

Make his childhood dreams a reality.

34. A Cold Brew Maker

This glass container with stainless steel mesh container fits perfectly in the fridge and makes cold brew that's 70% less acidic than the hot coffee you get at the store — and way cheaper, too!

35. Golf Ball Marker

Whenever that special guy in your life hits the lynx, he can be thinking of you.

36. Leather Camera Strap

If your dude is a photographer, this is a useful and sentimental gift.

37. Customized Dog Tag

For the dog dad on your holiday list.

38. The Wallet Ninja

This slim wallet insert has 18 different uses — including a bottle opener, fruit peeler, an eyeglass screwdriver, a box opener, and a cell phone stand. If you know a guy who loves fixing everything he come across, he'll love this.

39. Dope Candle

You've got at least one candle addict on your list. Pick them up a candle from The 125 Collection, where each candle is adorned with a mantra, be it inspiring or silly. Also, you can choose from a range of scents for each design.

40. Booze Toothpicks

Classy dudes shouldn't use non-classy toothpicks. Because digging steak out of your teeth crevasses is a classy act.

41. 6-Pack Shoulder Strap Beer Cooler

Have beer, will travel.

42. Outdoor Popcorn Popper

Because bonfire gourmet is totally a thing now.

43. Personalized Tree Trunk Glassware Duo

This is pretty romantic.

44. Pizza Lanyard

If the dude in your life is a fan of video games, repairing things, or other hobbies that involve using his hands, the pizza lanyard is a must.

45. The Bottle Loft

No more wasted precious fridge space means room for even more beer.

46. A Portable Grill

This portable grill is easy to fold up and take wherever you have some charcoal and some burgers. It's made of heat-resistant steel and makes a surprising amount of food.

47. Beer Cap Map

If your dude loves travel and beer, this is a more appealing way to save those bottle caps from faraway places than, say, an old fishbowl or empty pizza box.

48. Bike Turn Signals

These turn signals are waterproof, easy to install, extra-bright, and fit on any curved or straight handlebar — and a must-have for anyone who bikes at night.

49. Laser Razor

It's true. We live in the future. You can use a laser beam to get a smooth shave, Mr. Jetson.

50. Whisker Dam

It's whiskey, not mustache tea.

51. Brilliant or BS Trivia Game

Perfect for the know-it-alls, the ones who are a little too good at lying, or any trivia-obsessed guy.

52. TRUFFLIN Sriracha & Ranch Sauce Set

Do you have a sauce connoisseur on your list? He needs to know about TRUFFLIN.

53. Camping Hammock

Literally a nap sack.

54. Steak Stone

Every day is hibachi with the steak stone.

55. Silk-Lined Beanie

He probably needs to ditch his worn-out beanie anyway.

56. Canvas Tote

Practical and provides a daily dose of inspiration.

57. I Don't Want to Die Poor by Michael Arceneaux

If the bookish boy in your life has yet to read this New York Times-bestselling essay collection, you'll want to add it to the list.

58. Shot Drinking Game

Fun. Kind of ridiculous. Inexpensive. Is there a downside?

59. Portable Cell Phone Stand

This aluminum, adjustable cell phone stand is perfect for catching up on your favorite videos or TV shows while you're doing other things.

60. Unscented Face Serum

If you've got a skincare junkie on your list, this unscented face serum from Etsy shop Fresh Seed Glow is perfect for them.

61. Cat Dad Mug

If the dude you're buying for loves cats, this is a great gift to buy.

And now you're the most popular giver of gifts on the planet. Congratulations!