30 Gross Hygiene Mistakes You Don't Realize You're Making Every Day

The last couple of years has made everyone realize that germs are in so many places you never even thought of, like your shower loofah or refrigerator door handles. Luckily, there are plenty of solutions to hygiene mistakes you may not even realize you’re making.

Not Replacing The Loofah In Your Shower

You may not realize it, but loofahs should be changed regularly to avoid harboring mold. These loofahs come in a pack of three, so when it’s time to switch out, you have one already on hand. They gently exfoliate your skin and help lather soap. They also have a loop for hanging in the shower.

Not Cleaning Your Microwave As Often As You Should

Certain foods can make a mess in the microwave, which is never fun to clean up. Well, it can be a little fun if you use this microwave steam cleaner that’s designed to look like an angry mom. Just fill it with vinegar and water and put it in the microwave. When it heats up, the cleaner will create steam that cleans the microwave.

Not Treating Stains On Your Clothes Immediately

The longer you let stains sit on your clothes, the more likely they are to be permanent. Carry one of these stain remover pens in your bag or purse so you can be ready to treat stains while you’re out and about. They work on a variety of stains including food, makeup, and other substances.

Going Into A Public Bathroom Without Backup Toilet Paper

You can’t always count on public bathrooms to have sufficient toilet paper, so it’s always good to be prepared with a backup. These wipes are thick and strong but are still flushable and biodegradable. They’re also fragrance-free and infused with aloe and Vitamin E.

Neglecting To Clean Your Dishwasher

While you use your dishwasher to keep your dishes clean, have you ever thought about cleaning the dishwasher itself? This dishwasher cleaner helps remove odor and build-up in your dishwasher, so it can keep your dishes as clean as possible. It comes with six individual packets, which can be poured directly into an empty dishwasher and run on a rinse cycle.

Leaving The House With Dirty Sneakers

White sneakers are one of the most classic pieces of footwear, but they look best when they’re clean. This shoe cleaner easily removes dirt and grime on your shoes and comes with a brush to help with the scrubbing. “Pink Miracle helped restore my daily shoes to look like I just bought them, now I can wear them for even longer,” wrote one reviewer.

Not Changing Your Toothbrush Head Often Enough

In order for your toothbrush to be effective, it’s important to change the brush head every few months. This electric toothbrush comes with eight brush head replacements, which should last around 2.5 years. The brush vibrates every 30 seconds so you can keep track of how long you’re brushing.

Wearing Clothes Covered In Pet Hair

Sometimes I wish I could take my dog with me everywhere, but that doesn’t mean I want my clothes to be covered in her hair. This lint roller helps remove pet hair from your clothes and furniture, using static to pick them up. Once the collection compartment is full, you can empty it directly into a trashcan with the push of a button.

Reusing The Same Face Masks Every Day

At this point we’ve all gotten used to face masks being a part of our daily lives, but you might sometimes find yourself wearing the same mask over and over again. This pack of six face masks are made from cotton, so they’re washable and reusable. Plus they have cute little designs that make you look like a cartoon character.

Letting Your Skin Dry Out

Dry skin can lead to a whole host of other problems, so keep your skin hydrated with this rose water that leaves your skin refreshed and glowing. It can be used on your face, skin, or even on your head to hydrate your scalp. “I am a licensed esthetician and I've used this product on myself and my clients for years,” raved one Amazon customer. “I love it! The scent is so lovely and it is the perfect touch of moisture to use just before applying products. It's also a great skin pick-me-up during the day.”

Buying Body Wash That's Too Harsh On Your Skin

If you have sensitive skin, then you’ll want to use a gentle body wash. This body wash is made from soapberries and shea butter, which keep your skin soft and moisturized. It has a refreshing citrus scent and is made without sulfates, parabens, or silicone.

Not Exfoliating In The Shower

Exfoliating your skin can help remove dead skin cells and cleanse your skin. This exfoliating body scrubber has two sides, with soft silicone bristles that lather up soap and shorter exfoliating bristles. It also has a loop, so you can easily hang it in your shower.

Your Clothes Get Wrinkled In The Dryer

Keep your clothes from getting wrinkled in the dryer with these wool dryer balls. Made from 100% wool, these balls reduce wrinkles and static in the dryer, as well as collect lint and hair. The balls can be used hundreds of times, so they’re more economical than buying dryer sheets all the time.

Not Putting On Sunscreen

Putting on sunscreen is arguably the most important part of anyone’s skin care routine. This mineral sunscreen has an SPF 30 and comes in a spray bottle so it’s easy to apply all over. The sunscreen is also made with environmentally friendly ingredients, so you can wear it in the ocean.

Not Taking Care Of Your Feet

Feet need a lot of care after all the walking and standing they do. These moisturizing gel socks are infused with aloe vera and shea butter to keep your feet soft and moisturized. The socks wrap around each toe for maximum effect. They work best when worn after moisturizing with foot cream.

Washing Your Workout Clothes With Regular Detergent

If you’re washing your sweaty workout clothes with regular detergent, you may not be getting all of the smell out. This sports detergent is specifically designed for spandex fabric and other materials commonly used in workout clothes and swimwear. It also has a fresh scent with hints of eucalyptus and citrus.

Not Wiping Off Your Makeup Before Going To Bed

Sometimes you may just feel too tired to take your makeup off at the end of the end, but that’s not great for your skin. These makeup remover wipes make it easy to take it all off, with a fragrance-free cleanser. They are also biodegradable and can be composted in your home compost bin.

Drying Out Your Skin While You Sleep

Cotton pillowcases absorb moisture and oils from your skin, which can dry out your face while you sleep. These satin pillowcases leave your skin hydrated and can even help with knotted hair and split ends. The satin pillowcases come in a set of two and are available in 21 colors.

Running Out Of Hand Sanitizer

These days, you never want to be caught in the lurch without hand sanitizer. Grab this pack of six hand sanitizers so you can keep one in each of your purses. The sanitizer comes in spray bottles and has an orange and peppermint scent. It’s also infused with Vitamin E and Aloe to keep your hands moisturized.

Leaving Marks On Widely Used Appliances

When you’re cooking in the kitchen, it makes sense that you’ll accidentally track food onto the handles of your oven or fridge. Instead of letting the stain sit there for days, use these door handle covers, which are removable and washable. Plus, they prevent you from leaving fingerprints on stainless steel appliances.

Getting Off To A Rough Start Every Morning

Waking up to the harsh beeping of an alarm in the morning can be intense. This sunrise alarm clock gradually gets brighter, mimicking the feeling of waking up to a sunrise. You can also adjust the color of the light that wakes you up and add sounds like ocean waves or piano music. When your mornings are less intense, you’ll feel much more grounded.

Not Taking Care Of Your Skin After Shaving

If you don’t take the proper steps to care for your skin after shaving, you might end up with razor bumps and ingrown hairs. This exfoliating brush can help alleviate these issues, as well as increase circulation, remove dead skin, and unclog pores. It also has an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to hold.

Letting Your Feet Get Dry & Cracked

Your feet go through a lot in a day while supporting you and taking you where you need to go. Give them some TLC with this healing soap and foot soak set that’s infused with tea tree and mint. The soap can help with irritated feet including itchiness while the soak soothes aching feet and leaves them refreshed.