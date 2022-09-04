Dry skin can lead to a whole host of other problems, so keep your skin hydrated with this rose water that leaves your skin refreshed and glowing. It can be used on your face, skin, or even on your head to hydrate your scalp. “I am a licensed esthetician and I've used this product on myself and my clients for years,” raved one Amazon customer. “I love it! The scent is so lovely and it is the perfect touch of moisture to use just before applying products. It's also a great skin pick-me-up during the day.”