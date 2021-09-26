42 Gross Mistakes You Don't Realize You're Making At Home

You may be of the mindset that if you can’t see it — it doesn’t exist. However, when it comes to germs, dust, and grime, that’s certainly not true. In any home that’s well lived in, dirt happens, but you may be surprised by just how much you’ve been neglecting some of the most used spaces in your home. Learn from these 42 gross mistakes (that you don’t realize you’re making) at home, and right your wrongs with these handy Amazon finds.

If I’m being honest with myself, I’ve probably made all of these mistakes — especially when it comes to neglecting those hard-to-reach cleaning spots like window sills, under furniture, and on top of fan blades. The bigger the obstacle there is to clean it, the less likely it is to get done. But I’ve rounded up products that make it so much easier. Check out the microfiber duster with an extendable pole and angled head. Or the groove brush designed to scrape and scrub the slime out of your window cracks. These tools will give you the motivation to tackle those out-of-sight, out-of-mind spots, and you’ll rest easier knowing everything is clean.

You’ll also find products for commonly forgotten places in your home that deserve a good clean. I’ve included tools for refreshing your garbage disposal, deep cleaning and drying your makeup brushes, or wiping down your phone and TV screens. You may not always think to clean these spots, but they can be breeding grounds for grime. Knock out any germs with the products I’ve included on this list.

These products are highly rated and reviewed for making simple and difficult cleaning tasks a bit easier. You can thank me later.

1 This Miracle Cleaning Kit That You Can Use Anywhere StardropsThe Pink Stuff You may not be cleaning as well as you think you are, but swapping out your ordinary cleaning products for this miracle pink stuff is a sure-fire way to deep clean every time. This four-piece set comes with the popular miracle cleaning paste, multipurpose spray, cream cleaner, and bathroom spray. Use each of these to clean pots and pans, toilets, grills, outdoor furniture, and more.

2 A Tool That Make It Easy To Scrub Narrow Grooves Rienar Store Groove Gap Cleaning Tool (2-Pack) Dust and grime inevitably collect in your window grooves, but it's no simple task to clean them — until now. Toss out those toothbrushes you'd use to clean this area and opt for these cleaning brushes that are designed to get into hard-to-reach corners or narrow openings. The other end of the brush acts as a scraping tool. This $6 pack comes with two brushes.

3 The Deodorizing Drops For Your Garbage Disposal Bastion Garbage Disposal Cleaner Drops If you don't maintain your garbage disposal, it can cause a serious stink. These deodorizer drops make it easy to eliminate stinky smells and clean out your disposal. Each drop is made with peels of citrus fruit that smell divine and the drops themselves do a great job eliminating fats, oils, and food particles left in your disposal. The lemon zest scent will make your entire kitchen smell clean.

4 This Spin Mop With A Machine Washable Pad O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop If you're tired of breaking your back just to mop your home's floors, you need this hands-free spin mop system. The set comes with two microfiber pads that can be used wet or dry to absorb even the dirt you can't see. The flexible pad has a triangular shape that gets into corners and 360-degree rotation to easily slide under furniture. The mop bucket has a step pedal to wring out the mop by spinning. Plus, you can just toss the mop pad into the washing machine between uses, so you're never pushing dirty water around your floor.

5 These Cleaning K-Cups For Maintaining Your Keurig Quick & Clean Cleaning Cups (6-Pack) Odds are you've never given your Keurig a good clean — but this $10 solution makes it quick and easy. The Keurig cleaning pods are the exact same size and shape as your coffee K-cups. Just place one in and run a brew cycle (followed by a final water-only cycle). The non-toxic formula gets rid of gross grinds and residue that could be ruining your coffee's flavor. It will also lengthen the life of your beloved caffeine machine.

6 This Pumice Stone For Quickly Cleaning Toilets Tuodeal Pumice Cleaning Stone Get rid of gross limescale, hard water rings, or rust in your toilet with ease thanks to this pumice bowl cleaner. It's tough on stains on ceramic or porcelain surfaces, but not on your back, making it the perfect cleaner for hard-to-reach spots in your toilet. The pumice cleaning stone has a convenient handle to protect your hands while you clean, plus the stone has such a fine grit that it won't leave residue behind.

7 A Bamboo Bath Mat To Replace Your Mildewy One ZPirates Natural Bamboo Wood Bath Mat Don't make the mistake of cleaning yourself in the shower, only to step on a mildewy bath mat. This affordable bamboo bath mat is luxurious, spa-like, and waterproof to meet both your practical and style needs. It has a lattice design that allows air to move freely — drying the mat between uses and preventing mold and mildew. It even rolls up so you can easily stow it away whenever you want.

8 An Indoor Fly Trap To Eliminate Pesky Fruit Flies Katchy Indoor Insect Trap We've all done it: let fruit go too long and made a delicious attraction for fruit flies. Right your wrong and get rid of those pesky flies with this indoor fly trap — which is a crowd favorite. It catches mosquitos, gnats, moths, and fruit flies so you can have a bug-free home. The trap features a UV light that's attractive to pests, as well as airflow that sucks them in if they get close. Once they're sucked into the tray, a sticky glue board prevents them from escaping. The manufacturer says it works best if you run it for three consecutive nights.

9 The Stain-Resistant Pillowcases That Are Ultra Soft NTBAY 100% Brushed Microfiber Pillowcases (4-Pack) You just put your sheets in the wash and realized you forgot to toss your pillowcases in. It happens — that's why I love these brushed microfiber pillowcases. Not only are they soft and comfortable, but they're resistant to wrinkles and stains — so skipping a washing here and there isn't too bad. Plus, they're affordable — which means you can stock up and never be left without a spare pillowcase on laundry day. The 1800-count microfiber is soft, skin-friendly, and breathable for all seasons. It comes in 24 colors and five sizes.

10 These Mosquito Bits Quickly Eliminate Larvae SUMMIT CHEMICAL Mosquito Bits Mosquitoes are attracted to standing water, and you may not realize how much of it you could have in your home. Whether it's water sitting in pots and pans, your sink, or your bathtub, these mosquito bits will eliminate any bugs or larvae. The bits are made of corn cob granules covered in a non-toxic chemical called BTI. It's safe for your family and pets and super easy to use.

11 The Refrigerator Liners That Catch Spills AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Wiping down your fridge is most likely a task that gets forgotten. These shelf mats make cleaning a breeze. Place them on top of refrigerator or cabinet shelves to help keep your fruits and veggies last longer, as well as provide a barrier between your fridge and any spills. They're easy to remove and can be wiped down — which is so much easier than taking a shelf out to clean.

12 This Silicone Brush For Deep Cleaning Water Bottles Kitchiny Silicone Bottle Brush This long, narrow silicone brush makes it easy to clean your favorite water bottles — the right way. It's more hygienic than a sponge, plus it makes it easy to reach those difficult nooks and crannies. Use it for baby bottles, blenders, delicate glassware, and more. The brush is heat-resistant and dishwasher safe.

13 A Popular Dish Brush That's More Hygenic Than A Sponge Good Grips Dish Brush Sponges are a breeding ground for mold and mildew, so why would you want to rub that all over your dishes to make them "clean?" Opt for this crowd-favorite dish brush. The $7 brush has more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. The tough nylon bristles scrub away food, stains, and grime from non-stick pots and pans, and dishes. It has a built-in scraper, comfortable handle, and is dishwasher safe.

14 The Chemical-Free Cleaner That's As Effective As Bleach Force of Nature Multi-Purpose Cleaner In you are home, you don't just want to clean away dirt, you want to crush germs of all kinds. This Force of Natural starter kit is the chemical-free way to ensure your home is germ-free. The included electrolyzer takes tap water and activator capsules and turns them into a multi-purpose cleaner, deodorizer, and disinfectant for your countertops, bathtub, kid's toys, windows, even toothbrushes.

15 A Machine-Washable Laundry Bag That Holds A Lot Polecasa Diamond Mesh Laundry Bag Be honest: how many times have you cleaned your laundry basket or hamper? Save time with this heavy-duty mesh laundry bag that can just be tossed in the wash with your dirty clothes. The diamond-shaped mesh is super strong and the large size of the bag means it can hold 50 pounds, or up to four loads of laundry at once. It has a drawstring cord lock closure that's perfect for storing dirty clothes while you travel.

16 The Bacteria-Killing Fabric Protector For Gym Clothes HEX Performance Antibacterial Fabric Protector (2-Pack) You may be washing your stinky gym clothes, but are you really eliminating odor-causing bacteria? This fabric protector is designed to kill bacteria that may be causing stains or smells. Once it has gotten rid of the bacteria, it creates a self-cleaning shield that protects your clothes from bacteria regrowth. This will make your gym clothes last longer and smell better. It's available in a fresh and clean scent, as well as fragrance-free.

17 A Sofa Arm Tray To Avoid Spills While You Relax GEHE Bamboo Wood Sofa Arm Tray Table Enjoy your coffee while you lounge on the couch without worrying about spills, thanks to this sofa arm tray. The bamboo design slips over the armrest to provide a skid-proof surface for snacks or beverages. The tray itself is protected so it's simple to clean and won't stain. It's available in 10 finishes including mahogany and walnut.

18 This Duvet Cover That's Easier To Wash Nestl Duvet Cover Washing your comforter feels like a whole production and that means it probably doesn't get done as often as it should. Try using a duvet cover instead, like this cover set that can easily be removed and washed. It's made of ultra-soft, double-brushed microfiber and has buttons to secure any insert into place. This luxurious set is available in 44 colors and five sizes.

19 The Microfiber Duster With A Telescoping 100-Inch Pole Lomida Microfiber Duster with Extension Pole Cleaning your ceiling fans is no small task, but they're the first place dust begins to gather — so snag one of these $10 dusters that come with an extension pole. The microfiber duster captures dust and is easy to rinse off between uses. The 100-inch (when fully extended) stainless steel pole makes it possible to reach those high shelves, fan blades, or uniquely shaped chandeliers. The detachable microfiber head is flexible and can be bent to your desired angle to get in those hard-to-reach spots.

20 A Pantry Storage Container That Keeps Bugs Out LOCK & LOCK Pantry Storage Containers The secret to keeping bugs out of your home is proper storage. These storage containers lock easily to seal out food odors that may attract buys and keep your snacks bug-free. The 10.6-cup container is BPA-free and they are designed to stack on top of each other if you buy multiples. This container is microwave, freezer, and dishwasher-safe. The $10 solution has earned nearly 10,000 reviews.

21 This Litter Box Mat Helps Keep Your Floors Clean Pieviev Cat Litter Mat Even if you've invested in the nicest litter box in the world, your cat is still most likely tracking litter throughout your home. Place this oversized cat mat under your litter box and its double-layer honeycomb design will catch and trap litter and urine to keep your floors clean. The mat itself is durable, flexible, and washable. It comes in two sizes and three colors.

22 These Over-The-Shower Hooks For Drying Towels Simtive Shower Door Hooks (2-Pack) Not properly letting your towels dry can lead to mildew and odors in your bathroom, but these affordable and drill-free hooks are an easy solution. They're stainless steel and have a no-slip rubber protective layer that keeps them in place on your frameless shower door. They won't rust or deform over time and can be used to hold more than just towels — they're just as great for bathrobes, squeegees, or loofahs.

23 A Microfiber Duster That Cleans Hard-To-Reach Spots OXO Good Grips Microfiber Extendable Duster Dusting is one of my least favorite chores — mostly because it just never feels done or at least done well. This microfiber duster changes all of that. It traps and holds dust from those hard-to-reach spots, plus it has an extendable pole that reaches 53 inches at its longest (but retracts to 24 inches for easy storage). The head rotates 270-degrees and locks into position to effortlessly clean fan blades and high shelves.

24 The Toilet Bowl Cleaner That Works Over Time Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stamps (6-Pack) If scrubbing the toilet is last on your priority list, you need this crowd-favorite toilet cleaning gel stamp. The dispenser comes with six stamps of powerful Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning gel — each gel lasts 12 days. Just dispense the stamp under the rim of the toilet bowl, where it will discreetly sit and slowly dissolve, cleaning with every flush and eliminating limescale. Bonus points: it has a fresh scent.

25 A Bendable Vacuum To Reach Under Furniture TOPPIN Bendable Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner How often do you vacuum? Now how often do you vacuum under your furniture? Probably not enough. This bendable stick vacuum cleaner is the tool you need. This lightweight, transforming vacuum cleaner quickly cleans hardwood floors, marble, and tile. It has a flexible head, as well as a 90-degree bendable tube that slides under couches, tables, chairs, and more. It comes with multiple head attachments for vacuuming furniture, curtains, stairs, and more.

26 These Microfiber Cloths For Cleaning Delicate Surfaces MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (12-Pack) Mirrors and windows can be a pain to clean if you don't have the right tools. These microfiber cleaning cloths are perfect for delicate surfaces like windows, dishware, or cars. They're made of a polyester-nylon blend that won't leave lint or streaks behind. They're super absorbent, scratch-free, and soft. When they get dirty, just toss them in the washer and reuse them.

27 The Pet Odor And Stain Remover That Actually Works Nature's Miracle Stain & Odor Remover Trigger Spray The number one cleaning mistake that pet owners make is not properly cleaning up their dog or cat's accidents. Pet urine can linger and damage your carpet, furniture, or linens, but this miracle spray has an enzymatic formula that breaks down any gross messes left behind. It starts working on contact to eliminate those odors and stains, even removing embedded dirt and debris. It works on carpet, tile, hardwood, and linoleum.

28 A Durable Mat For Stopping Dirt At The Door Beneath

29 A Three-Tier Shoe Rack To Put By The Front Door Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This three-tier shoe rack has more than 13,000 reviews and a 4.7-star review. It holds from 12 to 20 pairs of shoes when filled, depending on the size and type of shoe or boot. Each of the polyester shelves, with the assistance of the metal shelf legs, can hold up to 30 pounds each. Add one by your front door to encourage your family and guests to take their shoes off before they come inside, which can prevent spreading gross germs and tracking dirt.

30 These Silicone Gap Covers To Catch Crumbs Or Spills SameTech Stove Counter Gap Cover (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Cleaning the sides of your oven is a tall task, and unless you want to move your entire oven, there’s no simple way. That’s where these genius stovetop covers come in, to prevent any crumbs or spills from getting in between the gaps between your oven and your countertops. They’re heat-resistant and can be trimmed to fit your exact countertop length.

31 The House Slippers To Wear Inside To Eliminate Dirt Dearfoams Women's Leslie Quilted Terry Clog Slipper Amazon $21 See On Amazon If your feet need some extra support while you’re cleaning at home, try wearing these slippers instead of tracking your dirty shoes throughout the house. The quilted terry is soft and absorbent so you can slip them on right out of the shower. They have cloud-like memory foam insoles and a rubber sole that’s appropriate for inside or out. Choose from six colors and patterns and sizes that range from Small to XX-Large, as well as wide sizes.

32 The Technology Wipes For Cleaning Your Screens Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes (210 Wipes) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Your phone, keyboards, and TV’s are some of the most-used things in your home, but odds are you aren’t cleaning them as often as you should. These pre-moistened wipes are designed especially for lenses or screens. They have a streak-free formula that dries quickly. This pack comes with 210 individually wrapped wipes so you can keep some in your camera bag, backpack or purse for wiping down laptops, phones, glasses, or camera lenses.

33 This Mini Desk Vacuum For Small Crumbs Yikor Tihoo Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your desk is the messiest place in your home, you’ll love this adorable mini vacuum. It cleans up dust and crumbs from desktops, tables, counters, floors, and even keyboards. The battery-operated hand vacuum gets into corners and crevices, and you can clean out its filter with the push of a button. It comes in three cute styles.

34 A Plunger And Brush Combo With A Hygienic Stand MR.SIGA Toilet Plunger and Bowl Brush Combo Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re storing your plunger on the floor, you are most likely spreading disgusting toilet germs to the rest of your bathroom. This toilet plunger and bowl brush combo comes with everything you need to keep your toilet clean, including a stand that elevates it off your floor. This option has earned more than 25,000 reviews because of the durable brush with strong bristles that deep-cleans and the commercial-grade plunger that unclogs even the toughest drains. Its small footprint makes it easy to store by your toilet in a more sanitary way.

35 An Automatic Soap Dispenser To Stop Germs Secura Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Stop the spread of germs in your home with this soap dispenser that’s battery-powered to automatically work when you put your hand under it. It holds 12 ounces of soap and the waterproof design takes four AAA batteries, which are not included. It offers a contactless way to wash your hands, which can help cut down on possible cross-contamination of germs. Plus it’s fancy and fun to use.

36 The Dishwasher Cleaning Tablets That Remove Build-Up Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon You may not think about cleaning your dishwasher — it’s self-cleaning right? While that may be true, it’s still a good idea to use one of these dishwasher cleaner tablets to remove lime and mineral build-up. The tablets are safe to use once a month in both stainless steel and plastic tub dishwashers. These pods fit in your dishwasher’s tablet holder and can even be used while you clean dishes.

37 This Phone UV Sanitizer That Also Charges PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Amazon $80 See On Amazon If you’re concerned about germs, this UV cell phone sanitizer will give you peace of mind, while keeping your phone safe. This high-end option doubles as a universal charger so you can charge your phone’s battery while the UV light kills 99% of bacteria and viruses. It doesn’t just clean phones — you can sanitize masks, keys, credit cards, and more inside this case. The compact cleaner can be used at home or on the go.

38 A Vacuum Attachment For Deep Cleaning Your Dryer Sealegend V2 Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your dryer working its best with this hose attachment for your vacuum that’s designed to clean vents. The hose is 33 inches long and flexible to reach between appliances, especially your dryer vent. It attaches to most vacuum hoses to make cleaning a breeze. Not only will it improve your dryer’s function, but it will eliminate any lint-caused fire hazards.

39 This Incline File Sorter For Neatly Keeping Paperwork Officemate Large Incline Sorter Amazon $21 See On Amazon The quickest way to lose track of important paperwork is to just leave it sitting out. This large incline sorter makes it easy to file away your documents (and find them later), as well as protect them from spills. The graduated incline of the sorter makes it a breeze to see all of the file folders at once, so you spend less time searching for that one piece of paper. It holds eight file folders, which are not included.

40 A Chainmail Scrubber Designed For Cast Iron Dapper&Doll Cast Iron Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t ruin your cast iron skillets by washing them with soap — instead use this chainmail scrubber, which is designed specifically for cleaning cast iron without soap. It scrubs away dried-on messes without damaging the cast iron. It’s made of restaurant-grade stainless steel so you don’t need to worry about it rusting or breaking over time. Choose from two sizes.

41 This Sink Scrub To Eliminate Odors And Germs Molly's Suds Sink and All Purpose SCRUB (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You wash your hands and dishes in your sink, so be sure to remember to clean your sink, too. This all-purpose scrub removes stains, grease and grime with all-natural ingredients. It smells like delicious lavender and gently removes odors that may be lingering in your sink. You can also use it in bathtubs, toilets, or even pots and pans. One reviewer noted, “This scrub is exactly what we needed. It was so gentle on our new stainless steel sink and quartz counters and did an amazing job cleaning them!”