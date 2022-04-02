30 Gross Mistakes You Don't Realize You're Making In The Kitchen

I love cooking, but that means I’m always making a mess in the kitchen. The tricky part about kitchens is that the messes are sometimes found in unlikely places, like the dishwasher or the refrigerator. If you’re struggling to find the proper cleaning tools and organizing accessories to help fix the mistakes you might be making, this list has tons of Amazon products that can make your kitchen as good as new.

Cleaning the fridge is a pain, but it’s a lot easier if you keep it organized to begin with. These fridge storage bins can hold eggs, produce, canned drinks, and condiments, so your food doesn’t get lost in the back of the fridge. If you want to make sure your greens are clean, this handy salad spinner makes it easy to wash and dry your lettuce and other vegetables.

Sometimes, small messes can be the most annoying — like when you rest a spoon on the counter while cooking and it leaves a trail of sauce. This spoon rest creates a designated spot to place your utensils when not in use. You can also keep oil and grease from flying all over your kitchen with this splatter screen that fits over the pan.

Whether there are cleaning tasks you’ve avoided because they’ve gotten too gross (no shame), or simply because you don’t have the right tools, this list has tons of ways to help you.

1 Mistake: Accidentally Undercooking Your Meat Solution: This Digital Thermometer That Reads Instantly KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $19 See On Amazon This highly rated digital-read thermometer works quickly, giving a read of the meat’s temperature in just a couple seconds. The gadget is even waterproof and has a magnet so you can keep it at the ready on your fridge. It can also be used for baking and making candy.

2 Mistake: Not Cleaning Your Reusable Straws Correctly Solution: These Reusable Straws That Come With Their Own Cleaning Kit Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (Set of 10) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Reusable straws are great for reducing plastic waste, but they can be a hassle to clean. These reusable silicone straws come with their own cleaning brush specifically designed to get in the narrow channel of each straw. The straws can be used with hot or cold beverages and are also dishwasher safe. The set comes with 10 of them.

3 Mistake: Rolling Out Your Dough On The Counter Solution: These Silicone Baking Mats With Useful Measurements POPCO Silicone Baking Mats (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep food from sticking to your cookie sheets (or your counter) with these silicone baking mats. The silicone is heat-resistant up to 470 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also handy to use for baking and rolling out dough, because the mat has covered in handy measurements — so you can roll out your pizza dough to the exact size you want.

4 Mistake: Having A Cluttered Fridge Solution: These Organizer Bins That’ll Keep It Tidy Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s easy for your fridge to become cluttered. These refrigerator bins help keep things organized by creating specific spots to store your produce, eggs, sodas, and other foods. The set comes with six bins, including an egg container, a drink holder, and four multi-use bins. They’re stackable and easy to clean.

5 Mistake: Letting Dishes Dry In A Puddle On The Counter Solution: This Elevated Dish-Drying Rack Made With Bamboo Greenco Bamboo Dish Drying Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s useful to have a designated spot for your dishes to dry after washing them. This bamboo drying rack has 14 slots for holding your plates, bowls, and cups — so there’s no need to sit them on the counter as they dry. One customer wrote, “I like the wood because it goes well with all the woodwork in the house. It is sturdy, sits well on the counter. Would I buy it again? Yes.”

6 Mistake: Not Washing Your Salad Greens Solution: This Salad Spinner That Works Manually Greenco Easy Spin Manual Salad Spinner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Most greens grow in the ground, so it’s important to give them a good clean. This manual salad spinner makes it easy to wash and dry lettuce so that your salads don’t end up too soggy. It has a removable strainer, so you can wash your lettuce and then spin it dry with the hand crank attached to the spinner.

7 Mistake: Cleaning With Subpar Materials Solution: These Microfiber Cloths That You Can Wash & Reuse Greenco Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These microfiber cloths are made from a soft, absorbent, non-abrasive material, making them perfect for your home cleaning tasks. The cloths absorb up to eight times its own weight and can be washed and reused hundreds of times. They shouldn’t leave scratches or streaks on surfaces, and they come in a pack of 12.

8 Mistake: Leaving A Mess On Your Countertops Solution: This Compact Stainless Steel Countertop Trashcan Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can Amazon $16 See On Amazon There might be certain bits of trash that tend to accumulate on your counter, like wrappers and packaging. This mini countertop trashcan is perfect for those small pieces of waste. Made from stainless steel, the trashcan is fingerprint- and stain-resistant. It’s also the perfect size for putting on your desk.

9 Mistake: Letting Snacks Get Stale In The Pantry Solution: These Stylish, Labeled Glass Jars With A Tight Seal estilo Round Glass Canister Jars (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can keep your snacks fresh with these glass canister jars that have airtight lids. The jars each hold up to half a gallon and come with chalkboard labels (and pieces of chalk), so you can switch up the label based on your changing snacks. They’re great for storing snacks like cookies or dry goods (like pasta and rice).

10 Mistake: Not Letting Your Sponge Dry Out Between Uses Solution: This Ceramic Sponge Holder For Your Counter Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder for Kitchen Sink Amazon $13 See On Amazon This sponge holder is designed to keep your sponge upright to drain out moisture and help prevent bacteria growth. It’s made from ceramic and has an embossed design, so keeping your kitchen clean won’t mean giving up style. It even has a 4.8-star rating.

11 Mistake: Storing Leftovers In Open Containers Solution: These Glass Containers With Airtight Lids FineDine Glass Meal-Prep Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These leakproof meal-prep containers are made of glass and have airtight lids that snap into place. They’re also oven safe (without the lid) — and you can use them to store meals for the week, leftovers, or snacks. They’re also safe for the dishwasher and freezer.

12 Mistake: Serving Pizza Out Of The Box It Came In Solution: This Bamboo Board That Makes It Easy To Serve Pizza KitchenZone Bamboo Wood Pizza Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bamboo pizza board is an easy way to serve pizza without propping it on the box. The board has a strong handle, so it’s easy to carry from the kitchen — and there’s even a hole in the handle so you can hang it up between uses. It can also be used as a charcuterie board.

13 Mistake: Letting Meat Juices Run Onto The Counter Solution: This Cutting Board With Grooves That Catch Liquid hirteen Chefs Large Black Carving Board with Groove Amazon $16 See On Amazon This large cutting board has grooves running along the edges so it can catch liquid running off, and you can use it when cutting meat so the juices don’t run all over your counter. It’s also useful for fruit like watermelon that hold a lot of moisture. The cutting board is made from a strong, durable plastic and measures 18 by 12 inches.

14 Mistake: Grease Splattering On the Stove Solution: This Splatter Screen That Helps Keep Grease From Splattering BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cooking with oil can be a mess if it starts splattering all over your kitchen. This stainless steel splatter screen has a fine mesh that covers your frying pan and prevents oil from hitting your oven. One reviewer wrote, “I'm loving this spatter screen [...] and the extra time I didn't have to spend cleaning grease off my stove!” Plus, it has over 23,000 five-star ratings.

15 Mistake: Cleaning Your Floors With Old Mop Pads Solution: This Microfiber Mop With Washable, Reusable Pads Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can keep your floors squeaky-clean with this microfiber mop. It comes with four reusable cloths, which can be thrown in the washing machine after each use. The mop also has a head that swivels 360 degrees, along with a detachable handle. It works on wood, tile, laminate, and many other floor materials.

16 Mistake: Not Cleaning Your Coffee Machine Solution: This Descaler Designed To Clean Your Coffee Maker Impresa Products Descaler (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This descaler — which has over 31,000 positive ratings and is a best-seller on Amazon — is designed to help remove limescale and other mineral deposits that could build up in your coffee maker over time. Plus, cleaning your machine with this solution regularly can help it last longer, per the brand.

17 Mistake: Leaving Oil Bottles To Leak In The Cabinet Solution: This Bottle That Sprays Oil When You Need It PUZMUG Oil Sprayer for Cooking Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can use this oil sprayer to easily control the amount of oil you use while cooking, but it’ll also help prevent leaks in your cabinet that might come from a loose lid. The spray bottle itself allows you to give a light spritz to whatever you’re cooking, but you can also use it for other liquids (like vinegar or soy sauce).

18 Mistake: Using The Same Spatula For Everything Solution: This Set of 4 Silicone Spatulas Of Different Sizes M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatula Set - 4 Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you ask me, spatulas are one of the most useful kitchen tools — and you can never have too many of them. These silicone spatulas come in a set of four with varying sizes and shapes. There are large flat spatulas that are great for things like scraping cake batter, or longer skinny spatulas designed for fitting in jars. They’re each heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, too.

19 Mistake: Setting A Sauce-Covered Spoon On The Counter Solution: This Spoon Rest That Helps Keep Your Counter Clean Home Acre Designs Spoon Rest Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you want to keep your counter and stovetop clean while cooking, then you’ll probably need a spoon rest to hold your utensils. This spoon rest is made of ceramic, and it has a long neck along with a shallow bowl designed to hold your saucy spoon perfectly. You can even keep it on your counter or stovetop since it’s heat-resistant.

20 Mistake: Letting The Dish Brush Sit In The Sink Solution: This Dish Brush That Comes With Its Own Stand OXO Good Grips Dish Brush Storage Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon You probably don’t want to clean your dishes with a brush that’s been sitting in the sink. Thankfully, this OXO dish brush comes with its own stand to keep it upright so that it has a designated drying place. The brush has an opening to fill it with soap and sturdy bristles that can be used on nonstick cookware.

21 Mistake: Not Cleaning Your Microwave Often Solution: This Steam Cleaner That’s Easy To Use mixigoo Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your microwave from collecting layers of baked-on food with the help of this steaming microwave cleaner. Just fill the cleaner — which is designed to look like an angry mom — with water and vinegar. While it’s in the microwave, the cleaner will produce steam that helps remove messes from the walls.

22 Mistake: Letting Produce Go Bad & Sit In The Fridge Solution: This Container That Helps Keep Your Veggies Fresh OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Produce Keeper Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s always a bummer when produce goes bad before you can use it. This OXO produce keeper helps your vegetables and fruits last longer with the help of a basket that promotes airflow and carbon filter traps that reduce spoilage. “Really has allowed for use of vegetables that otherwise would have been forgotten about,” wrote one reviewer.

23 Mistake: Keeping Bacon Grease In Various Containers Solution: This Grease Container That Comes With A Strainer Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re hoping to start saving bacon grease but don’t have the right container for it, don’t worry: This bacon grease container is designed to hold leftover fat, and it has a spout so you can pour it into a pan later. It also has a strainer so you can filter out any unwanted solids.

24 Mistake: Leaving Kitchen Surfaces Greasy Solution: This Kitchen Cleaner Designed To Tackle Grease HOPE'S Perfect Kitchen Cleaner (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon The more grease you let accumulate in your kitchen, the harder it is to clean. This degreaser spray helps clean up messes on your counter, stove, sink, or other areas. It works on tile, laminate, stainless steel, and marble. “Shines my stove and countertops like they are new,” wrote one reviewer.

25 Mistake: Not Cleaning Your Cast Iron Properly Solution: This Chainmail Cleaner For Scrubbing Your Cast Iron Premium Stainless Steel Cast Iron Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Each time I use my cast iron skillet, I worry that I’m not cleaning it correctly. This chainmail scrubber is made from stainless steel and is designed to scrub stubborn bits of your cast iron. Plus, it’s simple to store between washes. “Works great without a lot of effort,” wrote one reviewer. The chain even has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

26 Mistake: Not Washing Your Dishwasher Solution: This Cleaning Tablets That Helps Removes Buildup Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon You might not think to clean your dishwasher (I certainly haven’t), but limescale and other residue can build up over time and cause unwanted odors. These cleaning tablets — which have over 80,000 five-star ratings — are just as easy to use as dishwasher detergent and are recommended to be used monthly. “I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from buildup,” wrote one reviewer.

27 Mistake: Leaving Residue On Your Stainless Steel Appliances Solution: This Spray That Cleans & Polishes Stainless Steel Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can keep your stainless steel sink, fridge, and other kitchen fixtures clean with this cleaner and polish spray. Formulated specifically for stainless steel, the cleaner helps remove dirt, fingerprints, oil, and other residue. One reviewer wrote, “My fridge has not looked this good since it was installed!”

28 Mistake: Letting Food Fall In The Counter Gap Solution: These Silicone Guards That Close The Counter Gap S&T INC. Silicone Crumb Guards and Stove Gap Covers Amazon $9 See On Amazon Almost every kitchen has that annoying gap between the counters or next to the oven where pesky crumbs always fall. This silicone crumb guard lies over that gap to catch crumbs and other cooking debris. The guard is easy to install and doesn’t require any tools or adhesive. Plus, it’s heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

29 Mistake: Not Cleaning Your Water Bottle Properly Solution: These Bottle Brushes That Clean Hard-To-Reach Places Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Pack (Set of 5) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cleaning your water bottle is a task that’s easy to neglect, but this bottle brush set comes with all the tools you need. The set includes various brush sizes and shapes so that you can clean every type of bottle — from a tall water bottle to a short baby bottle. The brushes are dishwasher safe, too.