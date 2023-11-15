Gwyneth Paltrow Brought Back Her Most Iconic Dress From 1999

Before I worked at Bustle, I wrote for a few other sites. Every year, I dreaded the arrival of gift guide season — men are notoriously hard to shop for, and how many times can you really recommend whiskey stones and grooming kits? (Thousands, according to the internet. I’m aware I’m complicit. I’m no longer on the gift guide beat, and so I’m happy to report that Bustle’s roundups are actually helpful. You’re welcome.)

But you know who else has mastered the art of the gift guide? Gwyneth Paltrow. Goop dropped a video along with its holiday shopping picks on Nov. 10. In the minute-long clip, the actor channels seven iconic versions of herself at a festive dinner party.

She throws it back to 1999 in the bubblegum Ralph Lauren gown she wore the night she won an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love. (“Was that THE pink dress?” one commenter wrote on YouTube. Indeed, it was.) She also portrays Margot from the 2001 classic The Royal Tenenbaums, raccoon eyes, severe bob, and all.

“Workout Gwyneth,” “Mom Gwyneth,” and “’90s Gwyneth” make appearances, too, and each rendition of the Goop founder receives a present. Margot’s, of course, is a black Roen eyeliner pencil ($26).

The gift guide also includes a box of gold-dipped macarons ($165 for 18), a sporty gingham pickleball racket ($85), and a Dr. Dennis Gross face mask ($445) that uses LED lights to deliver clearer, brighter skin. This set of pinstripe martini glasses ($265) doesn’t seem like a bad choice for the man in your life — please don’t take it from me, Paltrow approves, too.

Goop

Hosting a holiday dinner party is notoriously stressful. If you’re frantically Googling turkey cook times and the best pine-scented candles, Paltrow can relate to the chaos. “I’m in a phase where I feel like things are just extra, extra messy because I have so much to do. I’m trying to keep the domestic stuff on track, and we have a lot going on at the company,” she told Bustle in October.

That same month, she launched good.clean.goop, a line of skin, hair, and body care products that retail at Target and Amazon for $19.99 - $39.99.

Paltrow continued, “So I’m just f*cking up. I’ve burned three things in the oven this weekend, just stuff like that, where you’re like, ‘What the f*ck?’ I should say I’m trying to learn to be more tolerant with myself when I make messes, because I really don’t like it.”