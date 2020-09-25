7 Surprising Ways To Use Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese

Fall is officially here and people are celebrating the season the best way they know how — with pumpkin-spiced everything. Yes, everything. If it can be pumpkin spiced, we will find a way to pumpkin spice it. One such concoction? Philadelphia's Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread. (Pumpkin spice skepticism will not be tolerated. It is the autumnal delight we deserve.)

As the name suggests, the spread combines cream cheese with pumpkin concentrate, brown sugar, and autumnal spices like cinnamon. It can be used, as you might expect, like your regular, pumpkin spice-less cream cheese: on toast, spread on a bagel, perhaps atop a cracker. But why limit yourself? Adding pumpkin spice opens up a world of sweet and pumpkin-spicy opportunity.

This pumpkin spice cream cheese can be added to desserts, snacks, even brunch-time favorites. Aside from maybe adding it to a more savory dish, there is little that pumpkin spice cream cheese can’t do. (Although, maybe it’d work nicely in a pumpkin soup? To each their own pumpkin spice.)

Next time you're in the mood for a fall-inspired treat, use this Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread as your starting point. Wherever you land will be deliciously autumnal. Here are seven ways to use pumpkin spice cream cheese. Please pumpkin spice responsibly.

Pumpkin-Gingersnap Sandwich Cookies

If you're looking for an easy snack to make ASAP, Kraft Heinz has a recipe for Pumpkin-Gingersnap Sandwich Cookies. All you'll need is four gingersnap cookies (about 2 inches each) and of course, Philadelphia's Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese. Take two of the gingersnaps and place them facing down on a plate, spread about 2 tablespoons of the Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread onto the two cookies, and then place the other two cookies on top. Voila! You just made a fall snack faster than it takes to say "pumpkin spice cream cheese spread."

Ginger-Pumpkin Spice Cookie Balls

Ginger and pumpkin go together like fall and cardigans. Kraft's Ginger-Pumpkin Spice Cookie Balls recipe is a great recipe to ease yourself into the world of all thing ginger and pumpkin spice. In addition to your Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread, you'll need crushed gingersnaps, semi-sweet chocolate, and sprinkles of your choosing. All you need to do is combine your cream cheese spread with the gingersnap crumbs. Roll that mixture into balls and put them in the freezer for about 10 minutes. Once they're set, dip them in your melted chocolate and top with sprinkles. Check out the full recipe on Kraft's website.

Mini PSL Cheesecakes

When you enter the world of pumpkin spice cream cheese, the obvious next step is cheesecake. You could go with a traditional pumpkin spice cheesecake or a simplified no-bake pumpkin spice cheesecake — Kraft has recipes for both. But if you really want to level up your fall dessert game, this mini pumpkin spice latte cheesecake recipe is what you seek. It speculoos cookies, coffee, and pumpkin into a PSL you can eat. While the original recipe calls for regular cream cheese, you can sub in your pumpkin spice cream cheese to really kick up the pumpkin spice. See the full recipe on Kraft's website.

French Toast Muffins

Just as brunch combines breakfast and lunch, this recipe combines two mid-morning classics: french toast and muffins. Kraft's french toast muffins can be easily pumpkin spice-ified by using the Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread instead of the Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Cream Cheese Spread. You can also use pumpkin spice seasoning instead of just cinnamon. Your taste buds will thank you.

Layered Pumpkin Loaf

Nothing says "fall" like pumpkin bread. Rather than your regular pumpkin bread recipe — or relying on the Starbucks drive-thru — give this layered pumpkin loaf a try. It combines your traditional pumpkin bread with a layer of cream cheese, making for an extra decadent dessert. While the recipe calls for Neufchatel cheese — which is really only different from cream cheese in its fat and moisture content — you can easily use your pumpkin spice cream cheese spread. Loaf away, my little pumpkin lovers.

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Dip

Modify grocery store Kroger's cheesecake dip recipe slightly by using your pumpkin spice cream cheese spread. Add some cinnamon, nutmeg, and/or pumpkin spice seasoning to really amplify up the pumpkin spice flavor. Serve with Nilla wafers, strawberries, graham crackers, one giant spoon, etc. and enjoy!

Pumpkin Spice Frosting

Make any dessert a fall dessert by topping it with pumpkin cream cheese frosting. Grocery chain Hy-vee's recipe can easily be adapted to include the pumpkin spice cream cheese spread instead of plain cream cheese. Sprinkle in some pumpkin spice seasoning, say a brief prayer for any and all unfrosted desserts in your periphery, and let your stomach be your guide.

While you may not find many recipes that specifically call for Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese, you can always swap it in for any dessert that calls regular cream cheese. Get creative! Get adventurous! Get as much pumpkin spice in your stomach as absolutely possible.