5 Ways You Can Help Those Affected By The California Wildfires Right Now

After about one week, more than 1 million acres have burned due to the deadly California wildfires, CNN reports.The fires were started by lightning and have now engulfed the Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo counties, according to CNN. And with forecasts of dry thunderstorms that could spark more fires, it's difficult to tell how long it'll be before the fires are put out. In the meantime, there are ways to help victims of the wildfires.

It can get confusing figuring out exactly how to help victims of wildfires because the effects are so widespread. There are those that have lost family members to the fires, residents whose homes have been taken by the flames, people whose businesses have been burned down, amongst other things. But there are so many different ways to help the people that are in need, even while California continues to fight off the wildfires.

Despite many experts calling these particular wildfires unusual , California is no stranger to wildfires. This means that there are already many organizations set up to help you aid those who may be in need as a result of the fires.

Here are five ways you can help the victims who have been affected by the California wildfires.

Donate To The California Fire Foundation More than 13,000 firefighters have been working to battle the wildfires, according to KSBY News, a local California news station. The California Fire Foundation works to provide financial and emotional support for the families of firefighters who were killed in fires. By donating to the foundation, you can extend a helping hand to the families of brave firefighters.

Keep An Eye Out For A GoFundMe If you want to directly help citizens in need, look out for any GoFundMe links that may be shared on your feed. Also, GoFundMe recently announced that they would be working with verified fundraisers for the wildfires to create a hub for users to easily find places to donate to in order to help those in need. Some include a fund to support the family of the late Mike Fournier (a pilot who was killed while putting out fires with water droplets) and the Jamie and Jordan Vacaville Fire Fund to support a single mom and her son, who were both displaced from their homes due to the wildfires.

Support GlobalGiving GlobalGiving is a non-profit that helps connect donors with different grassroots organizations around the world. They've set up the California Wildfire Relief Fund to help residents donate money to those who have been displaced because of the wildfires. The fund will help provide food, shelter, and emergency supplies for those in need.

Donate To California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund The California Community Foundation created the Wildfire Relief Fund to help support the immediate and long-term relief efforts for those who were affected by the fires — including animals. The foundation works with different communities in California to target their specific needs, whether that's emergency shelters, meals, or first-aid, the foundation aims to supply it.