5 Ways You Can Help Those Affected By The California Wildfires Right Now

After about one week, more than 1 million acres have burned due to the deadly California wildfires, CNN reports.The fires were started by lightning and have now engulfed the Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo counties, according to CNN. And with forecasts of dry thunderstorms that could spark more fires, it's difficult to tell how long it'll be before the fires are put out. In the meantime, there are ways to help victims of the wildfires.
It can get confusing figuring out exactly how to help victims of wildfires because the effects are so widespread. There are those that have lost family members to the fires, residents whose homes have been taken by the flames, people whose businesses have been burned down, amongst other things. But there are so many different ways to help the people that are in need, even while California continues to fight off the wildfires.