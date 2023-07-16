Here Are 60 Of The Greatest Home Products On Amazon You Never Knew Existed

Sometimes, all it takes is one new product or addition to really enhance your home and make your daily routine so much easier. From upgrading your kitchen gadgets to affordable organizational hacks, the following list of items from Amazon includes a variety of items you never knew you needed. Whether you want to break the habit of pressing snooze in the morning or are looking for easy ways to cook a healthy meal, these great home products are available to make your day just a little easier.

Backed up by rave reviews and tons of five-star ratings, you might not have realized that these home products even existed — but, now you do. Happy shopping.

1 This Sleek Candle Holder That Looks So Expensive Melt Candle Company Pillar Holder Tray Amazon $18 See On Amazon These candle pillar holders come in a set of three and are sleek enough to elevate any home aesthetic. Each pillar measures two to four inches high and is crafted from black stainless steel that looks so luxurious. Whether you’re looking for a housewarming gift or need a subtle centerpiece for your dining table, look no further.

2 These Floating Corner Shelves That Are So Easy To Assemble Greenco Corner Shelves (2-pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Designed to fit into any wall corner, these floating shelves come in a set of two and are super easy to mount. The triangle design is crafted from durable wood that can hold up to 7.7 pounds but is also super lightweight. Use it to display your succulents, picture frames, or any other decor tchotchkes to elevate a blank space.

3 These Rope Baskets For Storing Linens & Towels Chat Blanc Cotton Rope Basket for Storage (Set of 3) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Available in a set of three, these cotton jute baskets serve so many purposes but work best for storing away linens, towels, and getting toys off of the floor. They measure 15 inches long and 10 inches wide, and come in nine different neutral colors that will match any room.

4 This Affordable Cast Iron Skillet With The Best Reviews Lodge Pre-Seasoned 8-Inch Skillet Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star rating and over 84,000 five-star reviews, this cast iron skillet comes highly recommended by thousands of shoppers. It comes in a wide assortment of different sizes ranging from 3.5 to 15 inches. The skillet works on the oven, stove, and grill and is already naturally seasoned for easy cooking.

5 This Set Of Cooling Bed Sheets That Feel So Luxurious HC Collection Twin Bed Sheets Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon These highly-rated bed sheets come in 13 different colors ranging from navy, brown, purple, and red. They are crafted from a cooling microfiber material that will keep you cool all night long. The breathable fabric is also wrinkle-resistant and keeps its quality after multiple washes. Snag these sheets in twin sizes all the way up to California kings.

6 This Rapid Egg Cooker With Over 28,000 5-Star Reviews DASH Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Breakfast just got so much easier with this rapid egg cooker designed to cook all different types of eggs perfectly. From hard-boiled to poached, scrambled, and omelets, this multi-use gadget features an auto-shut-off button to prevent your eggs from overcooking. A few reviewers also admit they even use this gadget to help steam veggies and cook seafood.

7 This Battery Organizer You Can Mount To Your Garage Wall The Battery Organizer & Tester Amazon $20 See On Amazon This battery organizer is a game-changer for keeping your batteries organized neatly together in one place. It stores up to 93 batteries of all different sizes and even features a removable battery tester so you don’t waste space on dead ones. You can store it in your office desk drawer or mount it to your wall for easy access.

8 This Chilled Condiment Tray That’ll Help Class Up Your Next BBQ Evelots Ice-Chilled Condiment Tray Amazon $26 See On Amazon This plastic condiments tray is equipped with a removable ice tray for keeping your condiments cold. The top tier has five compartments and can be used for serving lemons, limes, dips, sauces, or any kind of appetizer. It’s made from a durable plastic that is totally dishwasher safe and has two handles on each side for easy carrying from room to room.

9 This LED Word Clock That Serves As The Most Useful Desk Decor Sharper Image Light-Up Electronic Word Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon Swap out your basic clock with this electronic word clock that is so unique and modern. It features easy-to-read LED lights to display the time at five-minute intervals and is also available in a sleek black color. This clock will instantly update your kitchen and also makes an awesome gift. It’s worth noting that it is not powered by batteries, so you’ll have to plug it into an outlet.

10 This Food Scale That Makes Food Prep So Much Easier GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale Amazon $13 See On Amazon This food scale is backed by a 4.6-star rating and has perfect five-star reviews from over 120,000 shoppers. The simple design features an LED screen that accurately displays weight down to the gram and up to 11 pounds. Whether you’re striving to make meal prep as easy as possible or love to bake, this food scale is one of the best on the market. Plus, it’s super affordable.

11 This Versatile Microfiber Cleaning Sponge That Uses Just Water Pure-Sky Ultra Microfiber Cleaning Sponge Amazon $9 See On Amazon Far better than your basic sponge, this microfiber cleaning sponge is crafted from an incredible fabric that can be reused thousands of times — ultimately saving you tons of money on paper towels. It features two sides that are designed for dusting, while the other instantly cleans glass and mirrors with a streak-free finish. Shoppers can’t get over the fact that it only requires water without using soaps or sprays.

12 This Wall Decor That Can Subtly Spruce Up Your Blank Space Vellax Moon Phase Wall Decor Hanging Garland Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give some love to your boring white walls with this hanging wall decor that feautres hanging celestial moons. It’s available in two different sizes (34 and 38 inches long) and comes in gold or silver, so you’ll be sure to find one that best suits your room aesthetic. If you’re looking for a cheap and easy way to bring a new vibe to your home, this is it.

13 This Memory Foam Bath Mat For Your Bathroom Genteele Bath Mats for Bathroom Amazon $17 See On Amazon It doesn’t get comfier than this bathroom mat that’s crafted from cushiony memory foam. The quick-drying fabrication makes this the perfect option to keep outside your shower. It comes in eight different measurements ranging from 17 to 72 inches and is available in a slew of fun colors. One five-star reviewer raved, “I love this rug. It’s so soft and feels like standing on a marshmallow.”

14 This Purse Organizer That Will Free Up Closet Space ZOBER Over The Door Purse Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Free up space in your closet with this purse organizer that is designed to hang over your door. It has metal hooks for a sturdy hold and features six plastic pockets so you can clearly see your items. It’s also a great option for storing other accessories like scarves, belts, or towels in the bathroom. Two organizers arrive per order, so the options are endless.

15 These Adorable Drink Coasters That Look Like Little Vinyl Records DuoMuo Retro Vinyl Record Coasters (Set Of 6) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These vinyl record drink coasters are the best gift for any music lover. Each set comes with six coasters that will instantly add a retro vibe to any coffee table. The bottom features an anti-skid rubber base that will protect your table and prevent your drink from sliding. With a 4.7 out of five-star rating, you know these won’t disappoint.

16 This Bidet That Saves You So Much Money On Toilet Paper Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Over 13,000 reviewers gave this bidet attachment a five-star review, especially for the fact that it has substantially cut down toilet paper costs. It features an adjustable jet spray water pressure that will leave you feeling cleaner than ever. The installation process is super simple and doesn’t require any plumbing. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a bidet this luxurious at this affordable price.

17 This Bed Riser That Easily Increases Your Under-The-Bed Storage Space iPrimio Bed and Furniture Risers (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This highly-rated bed riser gives a three-inch lift to any furniture and can withstand up to 10,000 pounds. Many shoppers love these risers to increase space for storage underneath the beds. It’s available in a pack of eight, so you can raise more than one bed in your home. The round design features an anti-slip bottom that will secure it in place and protect your floors from scratches.

18 This Snap-On Strainer That Attaches To Most Pots & Pans You Already Own Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for space-saving kitchen appliances, this snap-on pot strainer makes it incredibly easy to drain pasta water or wash produce without a huge colander bowl. The silicone strainer easily attaches to pots and pants of any size and has two clips on each side for a secure fit. Plus, it comes in bright colors that’ll liven up your kitchen, like lime green, red, and purple.

19 This Glass Storage Container That Preserves Your Herbs For Weeks NOVART Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon This herb-saver storage container is a genius solution for preserving your herbs for longer. The glass jar and air-tight lid maximize airflow and keep your greens fresh for up to three weeks. From vegetables to spices and greens like kale, asparagus, mint, and more, you’ll be shocked to see how long your ingredients last.

20 This Vegetable Slicer That’ll Make It Easy To Chop Up Everything Quickly & Neatly Fullstar Mandoline Vegetable Slicer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re prepping dinner or live for chopped salads (who doesn’t), this vegetable slicer will make your life so much easier. It comes with six interchangeable sharp blades to spiralize, slice, grate, and ribbon veggies like onions, zucchini, and cucumber. The compact size can easily be stored in the fridge and it’s easy to clean thanks to the dishwasher-safe plastic.

21 This Pancake Batter Dispenser That Has A Built-In Whisk Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer With BlenderBall Wire Whisk Amazon $12 See On Amazon This pancake batter dispenser is the only gadget you need for a no-fail Sunday morning breakfast. It features a built-in whisk that’ll help you blend your mix and dispense it onto the baking pan all in one shot. The plastic is heat-resistant and dishwasher safe, making for an easy clean-up, too. Plenty of shoppers also love it for making salad dressings and baking crepes, muffins, and cupcakes.

22 An Affordable Wine Aerator To Enhance The Flavor Of Your Wine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper (2-pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The wine aerator is an easy fix to a cheap bottle of wine. It’s designed to let the wine breathe in order to enhance the aromas and flavors before you pour it into your glass. This affordable option from Amazon features a rubber base to ensure a tight fit and prevent leaks. It’s available in four different colors and makes for the perfect housewarming gift.

23 This No-Fuss Corkscrew That Is Simple To Use & Has Over 19,000 5-Star Reviews HiCoup Premium Waiter's Corkscrew Amazon $12 See On Amazon Dubbed a best-seller, this waiter’s corkscrew is not only incredibly affordable but there are also so many stylish colors to choose from. It’s crafted from stainless steel and features a built-in serrated foil cutter. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or looking for a simple gift that anyone would love, it’s no wonder why over 19,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. You can buy it in 15 different colors.

24 This Bamboo Tray Table That’ll Let You Flawlessly Enjoy Breakfast In Bed Greenco Bed Table with Foldable Legs (2-Pack) Amazon $41 See On Amazon This bamboo tray table is essential for breakfast in bed or work-from-home days. It allows you to comfortably eat from bed or access your laptop while laying or sitting on the couch. The foldable legs collapse so you can store it away flat when not in use. It measures 20 inches wide in length and can be cleaned with just some soap and water.

25 A Set Of Clear Bins For Organizing Your Fridge Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon This set of six clear bins makes organizing your refrigerator a breeze. It comes with one egg holder with a lid and an assortment of different-sized bins that works perfectly on the shelves or inside a drawer. Each tray is totally see-through so you won’t ever have to rummage to the back of the fridge to find what you’re looking for.

26 These Oven-Safe Food Containers That Are Great For Storing Leftovers Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Food Storage Set (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These best-selling food storage containers come in a pack of five and are made from oven-safe glass to easily reheat leftovers. From veggies and snacks to dressings and dips, these containers can hold up to 1.3 cups of food. The airtight lid is designed to prevent leaks and spills, while also keeping your food fresher for longer.

27 This Veggie Steamer That Makes Cooking Healthy Meals So Easy Progressive International Veggie Steamer Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re constantly looking for ways to make cooking a little healthier at home, this veggie steamer is essential for every kitchen. The lid has an adjustable steam control vent while the base features perforated holes for airflow and is made from a non-stick plastic. You can cook up to one quart of food at once. It’s especially great for people living in dorms who might not have access to a full kitchen.

28 This Colorful Set Of Knives That Comes With A Convenient Magnetic Strip For Storage Chefcoo Kitchen Knife Set Plus Magnetic Strip and Sharpener Amazon $25 See On Amazon This set of colorful knives not only adds a pop of color to kitchens but also comes with an innovative way to hang them, saving counter space that a knife block might have once occupied. The set has an assortment of seven knives that perfectly cut pizza, meats, bread, and more. Bonus points for the included knife sharpener, so you’ll never have to worry about dull blades.

29 A Set Of Silicone Food Savers To Preserve The Other Half Of Your Produce Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love these silicone food savers to preserve your half-eaten produce and keep everything from peppers to onions fresh. Instead of wasting money on complicated plastic wrap or tin foil, these food savers are totally reusable and stretch to fit an assortment of different sizes. You get five per pack, and can even use them as makeshift jar lids.

30 This Tube Squeezer To Get Every Last Drop Of Your Toothpaste LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Dispenser (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon This toothpaste tube squeezer will make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck and ensure that no drop will be left behind. Simply slide the gadget onto the end of your tube and the product will slowly dispense. You can also use it for your skin-care or makeup products, like foundation and serums. Since you get four per pack, these will likely end up paying for themselves pretty quickly.

31 This Set Of Space-Saving Utensil Holders That Mount Underneath Your Cabinets Aosome Under Cabinet Utensil Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These hanging utensil organizers come in a set of two and are designed to save space on your countertop. Each organizer features six hooks to store everything from whisks and spatulas to measuring spoons and zesters. The installation process is incredibly simple thanks to the adhesive stickers that attach to the base. That said, the brand recommends letting it set for 12 hours before hanging up utensils.

32 This Rug Gripper That Prevents Your Carpets From Curling Up SlipToGrip Rug Grippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon This anti-curling carpet tape holds your carpet and rugs tight to prevent rug curling and sliding. It comes with enough grippers for all four corners and works on most floor surfaces from tiles and carpets to hardwood floors. Unlike most adhesive versions on the market, this product uses a small hook that stays on the floor, so you can easily clean underneath it before refastening your rug.

33 A Pair Of Silicone Oven Mitts That Will Protect Your Arms From Accidental Burns HOMWE Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt Amazon $15 See On Amazon What makes this pair of oven mitts better than the rest is the extra long length that will help protect your wrists from burns. The silicone material won’t melt or catch fire and can withstand heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit — and you even have the choice of 12 different colors to buy them in.

34 An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Comes With 10 Relaxing Scents InnoGear Aromatherapy Diffuser & 10 Essential Oils Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon This top-rated aromatherapy diffuser fills your home with relaxing scents and can also be used as a cool mist humidifier to add moisture to the air. It comes with 10 essential oil scents that come in quite a range — you can freshen things up with peppermint, or add soothing vibes with lavender. It also features seven color-changing LED lights, making this diffuser double as a nightlight.

35 This Whisk Wiper Gadget That Makes Cleaning Your Whisk So Easy Whisk Wiper Kitchen Tool Amazon $19 See On Amazon A whisk is one of the toughest kitchen tools to clean, but with this whisk wiper, you won’t have to struggle. The whisk slides into the flexible round design and will wipe it clean in just seconds. It also helps clean your bowl to get every last drop. As one reviewer explained, “It was very easy to operate the wiper. Pull it up slowly over the whisk and then use the back of a butter knife or rubber spatula to scrape [off] the excess. The wiper also doubles as a bowl scraper … it is just an all-around great invention and definitely worth the price.” As an extra bonus, it also comes with a whisk.

36 This Soothing Shower Head Filter That Is Citrus-Scented pH REJUVENATE Large Vitamin C Shower Filter Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you want to turn shower hour up a notch, this shower head filter is infused with vitamin C and a soothing citrus scent that are beneficial for your skin and hair. The filter also works to purify your water by removing heavy metals and other sediments you want to avoid. Reviewers say the installation process is super easy to set up.

37 This Genius Cereal Cup That Doesn’t Require A Spoon The CrunchCup Portable Cereal Cup Amazon $20 See On Amazon Eating your breakfast in a rush or on the go has never been easier thanks to this portable cereal cup. It features two separate compartments — one for milk and the other for your cereal of choice. Once you take a sip, you’ll get the best of both worlds — with no spoon required. You can get it in one of five colors.

38 A Set of Nonstick Casserole Dishes That Can Go Straight Into The Oven Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This casserole dish set comes in four different sizes, and can also double as a serving dish for your next party. Each dish is crafted from durable tempered glass and has handles on each side for easy carrying. The base is totally nonstick, so you won’t need to use extra oils, and it can go directly into the oven. “These dishes are marvelous,” raved a five-star reviewer. “Easy [to clean], look beautiful, easy to handle. I use one of them almost every day.”

39 This Viral Alarm Clock That Will Make Sure You Never Oversleep Again CLOCKY Alarm Clock Amazon $38 See On Amazon With a viral cult following, this alarm clock is designed with wheels so you’ll have to jump out of bed to chase it to turn it off. It features a custom snooze button and a night light and has an LED screen that clearly displays the time. “After figuring out where it is, chasing it down, and turning off the alarm, I've already been up and moving around enough to the point where I feel awake and don't have the urge just to turn it off and go back to bed,” one reviewer explained.

40 This Milk Frother That Helps Create The Perfect Cappuccino At Home Bodum Latteo Milk Frother Amazon $19 See On Amazon The glass milk frother can hold up to eight ounces and will quickly create foamy milk in less than 30 seconds for the most perfect cappuccinos and lattes. It features a stainless steel plunger and a deep-rim plastic lid to prevent foam from overflowing. Plus, it’s microwave safe so you’ll save tons of time warming up the milk. Even coffee connoisseurs agree that this gadget blows its pricier competitors out of the water.

41 This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat That’s Comfortable For Long Hours On Your Feet Sky Mats Anti Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat Amazon $44.97 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, this anti-fatigue floor mat is a game-changer for comfort when it comes to standing for long periods of time. It’s crafted from a thick cushioned foam that works to provide pain relief in your feet and back. The top is stain-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally ruining the mat while cooking. Choose from an array of different sizes, prints, and colors to really make this mat your own.

42 A Drink Coaster That Safely Attaches To The Arm Of Your Couch CouchCoaster Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in five different colors, this couch coaster wraps over your armrest and provides a sturdy base for your drink to prevent spills. It also features a handle slot for your mug or tumbler and is designed from a silicone material that won’t slip and slide. With a 4.6-star rating, it’s easy to see why reviewers depend on it to make movie night even more enjoyable.

43 This Wooden Cutting Board For Your Next Charcuterie Night Villa Acacia Wooden Cutting Board Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to make a chic charcuterie board or want to replace your old cutting board, this affordable wooden board from Amazon can do both. It is crafted from premium acacia wood and is made with moisture-resistant properties which makes it easy to clean. The ombre-style wood will be sure to elevate any kitchen countertop.

44 This Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer That Is Dishwasher Safe MONKKINO Lemon Squeezer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get the most juice out of your lemons with this stainless steel lemon squeezer that has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It has an ergonomic design that’ll make it easy on your hands, and after you’re done, you can throw it in the dishwasher for a quick clean. It also comes with a heavy-duty lemon zester, making it a multitool. Aside from lemons, it also works wonders on limes and oranges.

45 A Set Of Ice Cream Scoops With Ergonomic Handles FineDine Professional Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Set (3-Piece) Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon These sturdy ice cream scoops come in a set of three different sizes that work for an assortment of foods, from frozen treats to cookie dough. Each spoon features an ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip that makes it easy to scoop. The scoops are made from stainless steel, making it extra easy to clean them after the ice cream party’s over.

46 This Pizza Cutter That Earned A 4.7 Out Of 5-Star Rating On Amazon Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter Rocker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon reviewers agree that this chef pizza cutter is one of the best on the market. It features a stainless steel blade that cuts the perfect slice every time, but it’s also great for chopping veggies, herbs, or even desserts like cake. Available in two different sizes, this cutter comes with a plastic blade guard for extra safety measures when it’s stored away.

47 These Chic Espresso Cups That Come In A Set Of 4 Bormioli Rocco OSLO Glass Coffee Mug - 7 ½ Ounce Espresso Cups (4 Pack) Amazon See On Amazon Calling all caffeine lovers — this set of four handcrafted glass mugs can serve as a great way to enjoy your brew. Whether your drink of choice is tea, espresso, or a classic cup of coffee, these mugs are equal parts sleek as they are functional. Each mug is crafted from durable tempered glass that is shatter-resistant and comes with a removable stainless steel handle.

48 This Retro Mini Fridge That You Can Use For Makeup Or Beverages CROWNFUL Mini Fridge Amazon $38 See On Amazon Perfect for skin care products or for beverages and snacks, this retro mini fridge is super versatile. It’s available in five different pastel colors and has a four-liter capacity that can hold up to six soda cans. It features two temperature settings with a cool or a warm switch that is super simple to use. “My products feel so much nicer going on cold and my vitamin C serums last longer being kept cold. This is super quiet and keeps everything very cold,” one reviewer wrote.

49 This Whimsical Cherry Blossom Light To Enhance Your Bedroom LIGHTSHARE 18 Inch Cherry Blossom Bonsai Tree With Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon This whimsical cherry blossom tree lamp is an adorable way to illuminate your space without sacrificing your decor style. It’s designed with a ton of little flower LED lights that emit a warm cozy light. There’s a power button next to the sturdy base to control the light with ease from your bed.

50 This Adorable Kitty Night Light That Has 6 Colorful Modes GoLine Cute Kitty Night Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon It doesn’t get any more adorable than this kitty night light that features seven different colorful modes, such as green, blue, and purple. Simply tap the kitty to turn it on and off and browse through all of the color options. You can also buy a version that comes with a remote. This lamp will be sure to stand out on any night table and makes the “purrfect” present for the cat lover in your life.

51 This Color-Changing LED TV Strip That Will Enhance Movie Night Power Practical TV Backlight Strip Amazon $22 See On Amazon Instantly upgrade movie night with this LED backlight strip that sticks behind your television. It measures 118 inches long and has a sticky adhesive that is super easy to install. You can alternate between 15 bright colors and it features three different fade modes. These lights will help you avoid unnecessary eye strain, so they’re not just decorative, but helpful too.

52 These LED Light Bulbs That Give Off A Warm & Pleasant Glow Himalayan Glow W1651B-4PK Patent Design 60-Watt Equivalent Amazon $44 See On Amazon Designed to give off a warm amber glow, these LED light bulbs are incredibly calming and instantly set the vibe. They are made with natural Himalayan pink salt, turning any lamp into a salt lamp, and are safe to leave on for long periods of time. Once you swap out your traditional bulbs, you’ll notice an instant difference.

53 This LED Light Therapy Lamp That Will Boost Your Mood Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $23 See On Amazon This light therapy lamp has three levels of brightness that are designed to boost your mood and provide the type of light our bodies crave. The long-lasting LED lights last approximately 50,000 hours and don’t permit any harmful UV rays. Whether you’re suffering from seasonal depression or don’t get enough natural light in your home, give this a try.

54 A Magnetic Door Stopper That Won’t Damage Your Walls Safus Magnetic Door Stop Amazon $13 See On Amazon Shoppers love that this magnetic door stop is installed with mounting screws instead of a sticky adhesive to prevent your wall from being damaged. It measures 4.5 inches and will quietly prop your door open without any force. It’s made from durable stainless steel that is designed to be long-lasting. You can buy them in one of 20 color options.

55 An Adjustable Bookend That Extends Up To 19 Inches MDHAND Adjustable Bookend Amazon $19 See On Amazon Neatly store and organize all of your books with this adjustable bookend that extends up to 19 inches. It’s designed from heavy-duty steel that is sturdy and strong enough to stay in place without falling over. This gadget is a great addition to any home office or library and works great for magazines, too. It comes in both black and white.

56 This Wooden Hand-Carved Eyeglass Holder That Has An Adorable Mustache IndiaBigShop Wooden Hand Carved Spectacle Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a unique gift, this eyeglass holder is a great present that’s actually useful. It’s hand carved from natural wood and features a hilarious mustache for a quirky decor approach. Backed up with a 4.7-star rating, chances are you’ll never misplace your reading glasses again. You can get it in brown or red.

57 These Stainless Steel Cooking Racks With So Many Uses Checkered Chef Cooling Rack - Set of 2 Amazon $17 See On Amazon These chef cooling racks serve multiple purposes. You can use them in the oven to elevate your food from grease, or for cooling down your baked goods. The draining holes also work perfectly to strain veggies or fruits after washing, making them quite the versatile tool in the kitchen. The stainless steel is rust-resistant and safe to clean in the dishwasher.

58 This Colorful Set Of Measuring Cups That Doesn’t Take Up Drawer Space Leepiya Measuring Cups And Spoons Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon For just $10, you can snag this measuring cups and spoons set that comes with eight colorful tools. Not only will the collapsible design save you so much room in your kitchen drawer, but it also features long handles to make scooping so much easier. Each measurement is clearly displayed on the spoon and they are made from dishwasher-safe, BPA-free silicone.

59 This Mini Waffle Maker That’s A Great Way To Spread A Little Love During Breakfast Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon This mini waffle maker comes in a ton of fun designs, including a bunny, and even a pineapple. But, the heart is a great way to spread a little extra joy around breakfast time. It features nonstick plates for an easier clean, and the compact size won't take up much space, making it ideal for small kitchens and apartments. Dubbed a best-seller on Amazon, nearly 200,000 shoppers have rated it five stars.