Here Are The 45 Most Clever Home Products We See Selling Out On Amazon

Nowadays, when home products combine their abilities to be stylish and practical, they become popular and usually start selling out on Amazon. The same goes for all of the items right here on this list; with a simple scroll, you’ll find everything from useful kitchen products to clever tech tools. Even better, these are high-quality products that aren’t going to hurt your wallets bottom line after a small shopping spree.

And while those tech gadgets tend to garner a lot of attention these days, there are plenty of non-electric items that will still make everyday activities easier to complete. I mean, think about how frustrating and time consuming it can be to mince up things like garlic or ginger while cooking. Thankfully, there’s an efficient ceramic grater that you can hold in your hand to mince all kinds of root vegetables. If you love to travel (but haven’t been able to find an easy way to keep track of all the places you’ve been), check out the scratch-off world map. Maybe even get inspired to plan a future trip.

If health and wellness have become self-care interests that you’ve been working into your daily routine, there are products here for you. If you’re into meditation, check out the essential oil diffuser kit or the Himalayan salt lamp plug-in lights as a few ways to create an intentionally relaxing space. If taking a hot bath to unwind after a long and stressful day is more up your alley, upgrade that experience with an extra-long bath pillow to help support your whole back.

The added bonus of the items on this list? Even if you don’t see something that you need, there’s a good chance you’ll find something for a friend or family member. There’s never a bad time to surprise someone with a present.

1 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Also Comes With 10 Aromatherapy Scents Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser kit alters the mood and essence of any space into a tranquil oasis. The base holds up to 400 milliliters of water which will give you hours of uninterrupted use. This specific kit has 10 varieties of essential oils included so you can begin using the diffuser as soon as it arrives. It has multiple misting, light, and timer modes to fit your needs.

2 This Compact Wall Plug That Extends The Reach Of Your Home Wi-Fi NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender Amazon $19 See On Amazon Gain up to an additional 1,000 square feet of coverage with this plug-in Wi-Fi extender. It’s capable of extending service to 15 devices within its coverage area. With universal compatibility, this device can connect to wireless routers, cable modems, or gateways that have Wi-Fi.

3 This Smart Outlet That Can Be Controlled With Your Voice Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Convenience is, first and foremost, the biggest benefit that comes with using this smart home Wi-Fi outlet. Connect it to any smart home device — such as Alexa or Google Assistant — and control the outlet that way. If you don’t have a smart home product, download the app on your smartphone to make the outlet work. There are even timer options included to schedule when sometime turns on and off or how long it runs.

4 A Spiralizer That Makes Many Types Of Veggie Noodles Brieftons 5-Blade Spiralizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon This veggie spiralizer kit comes with five different blades that produce various noodles and has a recipe book included. If you’re looking for a fun way to add more veggies into your meal prep, spiralized noodles from produce like zucchini, carrots, and squashes give you endless culinary options.

5 This Pizza Maker That’ll Create Perfect Homemade Pizzas Every Time Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker Amazon $43 See On Amazon This 12-inch pizza cooker is the perfect size to make a personal pizza whenever the craving hits. The inner cooking surface is made of a nonstick stainless steel so the pizza can be removed easily when it's finished cooking with no mess. Feel free to also get creative with this cooking device and make quesadillas, pancakes, and other foods you love.

6 A Ceramic Grater That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Grater Amazon $15 See On Amazon This small ceramic grater is incredibly efficient when it comes to grating whatever food you are using it on. Mincing fresh garlic or ginger has never been easier with the small, grooved teeth in the center of the grater. It’s also versatile enough to use on hard cheeses, like parmesan. It can even be places in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

7 This Bluetooth Compatible Speaker That Looks Like A Lantern DIKAOU Led Flame Speaker Amazon $43 See On Amazon Create an all-encompassing experience with this flickering flame light LED speaker. With its Bluetooth capabilities, use it with any compatible smart device within a 33 foot radius. This little speaker is packed with power and delivers a clear and quality sound with music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

8 A Layered Serving Bowl That’s Perfect For Pistachios Southern Homewares Double Dish Pedestal Serving Snack Dish Amazon $12 See On Amazon Have some fun when breaking out the snacks with this layered serving bowl. This bowl has two layers for snacks and shells; that’s what makes it great for whole nuts like peanuts or pistachios. Having two serving halves also gives you the ability to serve additional snacks.

9 This Picture Frame Has The Ability To Record A Personalized Voice Message KWANWA Recordable Photo Frame Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make a memory even more special with this voice recording picture frame. You’ll be able to capture the essence of any picture with a 15-second personalized message. This frame looks great on a tabletop, shelf, or mantle — but it also looks stylish hung on the wall. It also fits any photo measuring 5 by 7 inches.

10 A Handheld Gadget That Dispenses Pancake Batter KPKitchen Pancake Batter Dispenser Amazon $22 See On Amazon This small pitcher-shaped device dispenses pancake batter with the push of a button. You can make the same size pancakes every time now with the assistance of this nifty batter dispenser. It helps keep your hands clean and stops excess batter from becoming a mess on the countertops when going from bowl to pan.

11 This Contoured Pillow That Helps Support Your Neck & Shoulders Coisum Orthopedic Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $35 See On Amazon This contoured pillow is made from a hypoallergenic memory foam and aims to help support your head and neck during the whole night. The neck area is shaped to gently cradle your head and keep it in a stabilized position while you’re sleeping — and it supports side sleepers, too.

12 A Simple Multi-Pocket Bedside Caddy To Hold All Your Necessities Zafit 6-Pockets Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon The basic design of this six-slip pocket bedside caddy saves a ton of space while providing all the necessary storage one could possibly need at night. There are four mesh pockets across the front, along with one large one and another small one behind those for maximum storage options. It's great for holding items like your phone, the remote, lip balm, glasses, books, and more.

13 A Milk Frother That Turns On With The Push Of A Button Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $17 See On Amazon This milk frother has a handle that was designed to fit perfectly in your hand for easy use. In a matter of seconds, you can create lusciously thick and creamy foam for a latte, macchiato, or cappuccino right in the comfort of your own kitchen. It also works well on non-dairy milk alternatives in producing that desired frothy foam.

14 These Magic Hangers That Are A Perfect Solution To Save Space In Closets HOUSE DAY Black Space Saving Clothes Hangers Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can use these space-saving magic hangers to organize clothes horizontally and vertically. Each one has five holes to hold individual hangers, letting you group clothes by type. There is an adjustable hook on the end of these special hangers; they rotate, letting you store the hangers in the direction that gives you the most space in your closet.

15 This Glass Popcorn Maker That Works In The Microwave Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon This borosilicate glass popcorn maker doesn’t need any butter or oil to prepare this tasty treat: The lid serves as a three-in-one tool, letting you measure the kernels and cover them while cooking (it melts butter, too). The container is available in six colors.

16 A Hard-Boiled Egg Maker With 6 Slots For Eggs DASH Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make the perfect hard-boiled egg every single time with this electric egg cooker. This device holds up to six eggs and has individual slots for each one. Aside from hard boiled eggs, this cooker has the ability to make soft-boiled, poached, and scrambled eggs by pushing one button.

17 A Cordless Electric Wine Opener That Can Be Used Anywhere CHIVENIDO Electric Wine Bottle Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Opening a bottle of wine has never been as easy as it will be with the assistance of this electric corkscrew popper. The cordless design makes it easy to maneuver while you are holding and using it. Once the corkscrew is fully charged, it can open up to 30 bottles before needing to be recharged again. It’s also sleek and slender, so it doesn’t take up much counter space.

18 An Electronic Coaster That Keeps Your Mug Warm Dimux Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $29 See On Amazon This mug-warming disk keeps coffee, tea, and hot cocoa warm long after the original pour so you can drink at your leisure. All standard-sized mugs work best with this warming disk; there’s also a small lip around the edge to help keep the mug secure while being warmed. It works well with different materials such as ceramic, glass, and enamel.

19 This 3-Tiered Wooden Corner Shelf For Additional Storage Space Ollieroo 3-Tier Corner Shelf Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make the corners of walls a functional storage option with the help of this three-tiered corner shelf. On the edge of the middle shelf are four individual hooks for additional storage options. The shelves are made from bamboo for durability and strength along with stainless steel legs to support the weight of the items on it.

20 A Stainless Steel Cheese Slicer With Adjustable Blade For Different Thicknesses Bellemain Adjustable Thickness Cheese Slicer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This handheld wire cutter cheese slicer makes cutting any cheese the exact thickness you want beyond easy. Simply twist the outer knobs to adjust the steel wire of the slicer to the thickness needed for the cheese you’re slicing. You will have uniform slices every single time to make picture-worthy cheese and charcuterie boards.

21 This Extra-Long Bath Pillow With Added Back Support Bath Pillow Luxury Bathtub Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon Relax in spa-like style with this luxury mesh bath pillow. Compared to many other bath pillows, this one features additional length, adding cushioned support to your entire back. Made from an incredibly soft, mesh fabric, the comfort from this pillow is definitely noticeable. It stays securely in place with the heavy-duty suction cups on the back, too.

22 This Cheese-Serving Tray Made Of Chic Marble Homeries Marble Round Cheese Tray Board Amazon $28 See On Amazon The versatility of this polished marble serving platter lets you serve a multitude of snacks when guests are over for a party or get together. It also makes an elegant serving platter for a cake or an array of delicate desserts. Because this product is made from 100% natural marble, the actual color and veining in each serving tray will appear slightly different.

23 These Satin Pillowcases With Zipperless Envelop Enclosures Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Sleep soundly throughout the night knowing these satin pillowcases will help keep the natural oils locked in to your skin and hair. Cotton has the tendency to strip the moisture and hydration out of hair and skin, but that’s not the case with these satin ones. There are over 20 color options, as well as several sizes available to fit different types of pillows.

24 A Leather Pouch Wall Mounted Mail Organizer That Is Stylish And Functional mDesign Soft Leather Hanging Storage Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This tri-pocket hanging mail organizer is a great storage option to have near a doorway for its convenience factor. At the bottom, there are four individual metal hooks to hang up keys or sunglasses. It has two smaller pockets in front, with a large slip pocket in the back. This is a great place to put the mail, receipts, and cards.

25 A Set Of Flickering Flameless Tea Candles That Look Real Candle Choice Votive Candles (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These battery-operated LED flameless tea candles provide a beautiful and realistic look that can easily be mistaken for real candles. Each light comes with a built-in timer, following the same cycle every 24 hours. They will easily fit in different votives, or you can display them on decorative holders as they have a melted outer appearance.

26 This Glass Teapot With Built-In Diffuser For Easy Steeping Hiware Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser Amazon $23 See On Amazon This beautifully hand-crafted glass teapot is equipped with a removable stainless steel mesh steeping basket, and the spout of the pot is specifically designed to keep liquid from continuing to drip out after you’re done pouring. It’s made from borosilicate glass, so you can heat up water on the stovetop or in the microwave.

27 This Weighted Blanket That’ll Filled With Glass Beads AN Cooling Weighted Blankets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This weighted sleep blanket gives the effect of receiving a gentle hug or being snuggly wrapped in someone's arms. The blanket itself is sewn into square sections, and each one is filled with nontoxic glass beads. Available sizes range from three up to 30 pounds.

28 This LED Desk Lamp Designed With Extra Charging Ports Drevet Desk Light with USB Charging Port & Power Outlets Amazon $26 See On Amazon This multifunctional LED desk lamp has more uses than simply providing additional light. It has two outlets for plug-in charges, as well as one USB port as a charging option. The lamp itself measures 4 by 3 by 12 inches, so the whole device doesn’t even take up that much space compared to the functionality it provides.

29 A White Noise Machine To Help Promote Sleep & Relaxation Douni Sleep Sound Machine Amazon $34 See On Amazon This portable white noise machine adds soothing background sounds to any room in your house. With a total of 24 sound options, there are three categories from which to choose: fan sounds, white noise, and classic nature sounds. The outside of this noise machine is designed to look like a natural wood to help it seamlessly blend into its surroundings.

30 An Arm Tray Table That Bends To Fit Securely To The Couch GEHE Sofa Arm Tray Table Amazon $40 See On Amazon The flexibility of this bamboo couch arm tray ensures the small table is secured in place for use. The rectangle shape easily slides over the armrest of most couches, and then the outer sides are maneuvered to fit tightly against the sides of the couch. There are two extra storage pockets on the outside edge of the tray that help you keep track of items like your phone or the TV remote.

31 This Waterproof Phone Holder Perfect For The Shower KUNSLUCK Shower Phone Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Easily watch movies, TV, or listen to music in the shower with this wall-mounted phone holder. It has a clear, anti-fog screen that keeps your phone protected from the water. Easily use the touchscreen of your smartphone through the anti-fog case to change the song or channel.

32 A Misting Humidifier With Multicolored LED Lights For Mood Lighting Salamra Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cool-misting mini humidifier is so incredibly quiet while it’s on that you’ll forget it’s in the room. To fill the base with water, simply remove the top. It can hold up to 300 milliliters of water, and it has several misting modes to give hours of use before you need to tend to it. When the water level gets too low, the machine should automatically turn off as a safety precaution. Plus, the LED lights give it a soothing, colorful glow.

33 These Heart-Shaped Rose Quartz Coasters That Make A Statement AMOYSTONE Gold Plated Coasters Amazon $21 See On Amazon These gold-lined rose quartz coasters bring a beautiful vibe to a coffee or end table. They come with anti-skid rubber bumpers that can be attached to the bottom side of the coasters for a secure grip on table surfaces. Water and other liquids will not absorb into the surface of the quartz, so expect to get years of use from the functional beauties.

34 An LED Light Strip That Goes Under The Bed — & It’s Motion Controlled Auplf Activated Bed LED Strip Lights Amazon $21 See On Amazon Light up the floor during the night if you need to get out of bed with these motion sensor LED bed lights. Attach the strip to the underside or frame of your bed so the lights will be visible when the sensor is activated. The lights can be placed on a timer to stay on as long or turn off as quickly as you want. There are also multiple color options and modes to create the perfect night lighting for you.

35 This Nonslip Surface Appliance Tray That Fits Right On The Countertop Nifty Medium Appliance Rolling Tray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen appliances in place with the help of this nonslip counter tray. This handy device is especially useful when one of your everyday kitchen appliances — like a blender or coffee maker — have to be stored under a cabinet. When you push the little level down in front, the tray rolls forward, bringing the appliance out from under the cabinet with little effort on your end.

36 These LED Smart Lights Turn Into The Life Of The Party TREATLIFE Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This four-pack of smart bulbs turn the lights in your house into a total experience. Easily sync the bulbs up to your smart home device or connect them with the remote control app. There are over 16 million color options these lightbulbs are capable of producing, so have some fun and experiment with what they can do.

37 A Vanity Mirror With Built-In LED Lights & Rotating Directions KOOKIN Vanity Makeup Mirror Amazon $29 See On Amazon This light-up makeup mirror also rotates a full 180 degrees for the perfect angle whether you’re sitting or standing. The natural lighting effect from the LED bulbs make this the perfect mirror for applying makeup, shaving, or doing your daily skincare routine. You can use the USB cable or some AAA batteries to power the lights.

38 An Anti-Fatigue Mat That Gives Additional Support For Your Back & Feet Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat Amazon $40 See On Amazon The plush memory foam in this anti-fatigue mat makes standing for long periods of time possible without feeling the normal aches and pains you would typically expect in your back and feet. There are three different sizes available, depending on how large of an area you want covered. You can choose from several colors and patterns that match your personal style, as well.

39 These Himalayan Salt Lamp Wall Plugs Perfect For Night Lighting Spantik Himalayan Salt lamp Night Light (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This two-pack of Himalayan salt lamp plug-ins still offer the remarkable benefits of a full sized salt lamp, and you can turn the light on and off with a simple flip of the switch located on the front. They make great guiding lights for hallways, nightlights for bedrooms, and accent lights for offices or yoga studios.

40 This Personalized Cheese Board That’s Great For Any Charcuterie Lover Picnic at Ascot Engraved Hardwood Board for Cheese & Appetizers Amazon $40 See On Amazon This solid wood personalized cheese board can be engraved with a single letter as an easy way to signify who is the owner. Four separate small knives are included to assist in slicing hard and soft cheeses. It also comes with a ceramic serving bowl that’s great for holding olives, nuts, or dried fruits. Create an awesome array of salty, sweet, and savory snacks on this bamboo cheese board.

41 A 2-Pack Of Wall-Mounted & Bedazzled Jewelry Holders Mymazn Acrylic Necklace Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These clear acrylic jewelry holders can be easily mounted to your wall, and they’re designed with diamond knobs that hold necklaces and bracelets. Each strip is 13.4 inches long, so they only require a little more than 1 foot of open wall space. The shiny diamond-lookalike studs can be used as single hooks or in groups for heavier pieces of jewelry that may need extra support.

42 This Multi-Chambered Shower Product Dispenser Better Living Products 3-Chamber Soap Dispenser Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can keep the edges and shelves of your tub neat and tidy by utilizing this shower dispenser with multiple chambers that work for several products. You have two mounting options for this device: in the corner or free floating. The silicone adhesive on the back of the dispenser lets you install it without any tools, and is waterproof to withstand being used in the shower.

43 A Heated Blanket That Is Able To Be Cleaned In The Washer Westinghouse Electric Blanket Amazon $52 See On Amazon This incredibly soft heated blanket is equipped with several setting and time options for easy control. The blanket is dual-sided, with fluffy fleece on one side and soft flannel on the other. There are six different heat settings that put you in control of the warmth level and duration it stays on. It also comes with a satisfaction warranty for five years.

44 An Adjustable Storage Rack For Those Classic Vinyl Records The Light Design Vinyl Records Storage Amazon $27 See On Amazon Fit up to 50 of your all-time favorite albums on this bamboo record storage rack. The clear plastic end holder can be moved back and forth between the two slots in the base of the storage rack to accommodate different amounts of albums one may own. It can be fully assembled without using screws or other tools, but it’s made to be sturdy to hold your record collection.