Here Are The Most Interesting Bestselling Products On Amazon — & They Tell Us A Lot About Human Nature

You can tell a lot about someone just by looking at their shopping cart. If it’s filled with home decor, they might’ve just moved into a new place — and if it’s filled with kitchen equipment, you might assume that person likes to cook. As for all of the bestselling products on Amazon listed here? They can tell you a lot about human nature.

Case in point? Nearly every item you’ll find below is captivating and convenient. Many of the will even help de-stress your life by making certain tasks easier to accomplish. Take this water jug pump as an example. It makes the process of filling your cup with water easier than ever — no coolers or faucets necessary. There are also shimmering eyeshadow sticks that make application a breeze, a media stick that provides hundreds of TV shows and movies almost instantly, as well as a facial sunscreen infused with hyaluronic acid that moisturizes while shielding your skin.

Have I piqued your interest? Then make sure to keep scrolling, as these bestselling Amazon products won’t be in stock forever — especially when it comes to that sunscreen.

1 This Gooey Gel That Cleans Deep Into Tight Spaces PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got messy air vents or a dusty camera lens, this gel can help you get it looking clean as new. Just squeeze it into any tight space that regular brushes can’t reach; the tacky exterior will attract dirt and dust, but it won’t stick to your hands when you’re holding it. Plus, it’s even reusable until the color turns dark.

2 A Media Stick That Provides Tons Of Shows & Movies Instantly Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon $30 See On Amazon Plug this FireTV stick into one of the HDMI ports on your television, and it’ll give you the ability to stream Hulu, Netflix, HBOMax, and more — all without having to upgrade your television. And with Alexa built into the remote, you can also use voice commands to search for videos.

3 This Home Security Camera That Can See In The Dark blurams Camera Amazon $26 See On Amazon Want to add some security to your home, but don’t want to pay for a big professional install? Make sure to check out this indoor camera. Not only does it feature night vision, but its instant alert feature should also send you a text message notification should it detect motion when you aren’t home.

4 An Essential Oils Roll-On That’s Packed With Soothing Scents Bliss Bound Wellness essential oils roll on Amazon $14 See On Amazon This essential oil roll-on is made with a blend of calming scents including lavender, ylang ylang, cinnamon, and more — and they’re all blended with silky coconut oil that rolls of the applicator almost effortlessly. Plus, the mixture is cruelty free.

5 A Personal Blender That Saves Time On Busy Mornings Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to rush out the house before eating breakfast — let this personal blender whip up a quick smoothie that you can drink while you’re on the go. And since the blending jar converts into a to-go cup, you also end up with less mess to clean up once you get home.

6 The Tray That Helps Defrost Meat Quickly (& Without Electricity) Blazin' Thaw Defrosting Tray Amazon $26 See On Amazon Forgot to take something out of the freezer for dinner? Not a problem when you’ve got this defrosting tray. Simply place your frozen protein on top, and it’ll help thaw it out in a fraction of the time — no electricity required.

7 These Hydrocolloid Patches That Help Flatten Unwanted Blemishes Quickly Hero Cosmetics Original Mighty Patch Amazon $13 See On Amazon I like to keep these mighty patches on hand just in case I happen to wake up with a stray blemish. Each one is lined with hydrocolloid dressing that draws impurities out of the blemish to help flatten it quickly. Plus, over 71,000 customers have given them positive ratings.

8 This Roll-Out Dish-Drying Rack That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re still using that clunky dish rack that takes up way too much room on your counters, might I suggest taking a look at this roll-out, over-the-sink version? Not only does it take up less space, but there’s no need to clean a messy drain tray since any drips fall right into your sink basin.

9 These Flameless LED Candles That Flicker Like Real Flames Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles Amazon $28 See On Amazon Always having to buy new candles quickly adds up, whereas these LED candles are affordable and last longer. Two AA batteries (which are not included) are all you need for them to provide more than 350 hours of light — and unlike some LED candles, these ones also flicker just like real flames.

10 An Apple AirTag That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Keys Apple AirTag Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re always losing your keys, try looping this Apple AirTag onto your lanyard. The next time they go missing, simply use the Find My app on your iPhone to find its exact position. And if you still can’t find them? You can also use the app to have it let out a loud ring to help you out.

11 A Pair Of Slippers Covered In Soft Faux Fur Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Step off of those cold hardwood floors and slip your feet into these cozy slippers. They’re covered with soft faux fur, with an open toe in the front to help keep your feet from getting too sweaty. Plus, the tough rubber soles are suitable for quick trips outside to the mailbox and back. Available sizes: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10

12 These 6-Foot USB-C Charging Cables Made With Durable Braided Nylon TAKAGI USB-C Chargers (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only are these USB-C charging cables 6 feet long each, but they’re also made with braided nylon wires to help prevent them from fraying as easily. Plus, one reviewer even wrote, “I plugged these cables in the many power adapters I've accumulated over the years and the charge has been quick.”

13 A Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Cold For Hours & Hours YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its vacuum-insulated walls made from stainless steel, this YETI tumbler can keep drinks hot or cold for hours and hours. The base is also narrow enough to fit into most cupholders, making it easy to sip during your morning commute — and you even have the choice of more than 24 colors.

14 These Stylish Glasses That Block Blue Light Waves TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $10 See On Amazon The lenses of these glasses help block the blue light waves that are emitted from your tech screens — and with so many stylish frames to choose from, you can create any look you’d like. Over 5,000 customers have given them five-star reviews — and one person wrote, “You can clearly see the change of color when you put these on, and they've made a world of difference for me.”

15 A Blanket That’s Actually An Oversized Hoodie THE COMFY Original Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket Amazon $45 See On Amazon With more than 30,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that tons of Amazon shoppers are totally in love with this oversized hoodie. It’s lined with soft microfiber sherpa, while the outside is covered with cozy polyester velvet. Choose from six colors: navy, burgundy, blue, blush, black, or grey.

16 These Soft Kitchen Mats That Help Cushion Your Joints Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Mat (2- Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Standing at the kitchen counter for long periods of time can leave your legs feeling fatigued and sore, so grab these mats. The cushioning helps take weight off your joints so that you can stand comfortably for longer, and the tops are even non-skid as well as waterproof.

17 A Throw Blanket Made From 100% Cool & Breathable Bamboo Fiber DANGTOP Cooling Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your search for a blanket that you can snuggle underneath year-round is over, as this throw blanket is a total game changer. It’s made from 100% bamboo, making it just as breathable as it is soft — and it even comes in 10 different shades to match all sorts of bedspreads.

18 A Puzzle That’ll Keep Your Pup Entertained Outward Hound Dog Treat Puzzle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Hide a few treats inside of this puzzle the next time your dog wants some extra attention. Not only will it keep them busy, but it’ll also exercise their mind to help keep them sharp. It’s suitable for dogs of all sizes, as well as completely BPA-free.

19 The Phone Charger That Also Sanitizes Your Phone Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon You wash your hands all the time, but what about your phone? Enter: this case that charges and sanitizes your phone. The powerful UV-C light on the inside eliminates up to 99% of bacteria in just 10 minutes, and the built-in wireless charger is designed to work with any Qi-enabled phone.

20 The Grooming Gloves That Make It Simple To Brush Your Pet DELOMO Pet Grooming Glove Amazon $14 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with the occasional tumbleweed of pet hair floating around — but if you want to save yourself some sweeping, I recommend these grooming gloves. Hundreds of flexible silicone bristles dig deep into your pet’s fur to gently pull away excess hair. Use them on all sorts of pets, including horses.

21 A Water Jug Dispenser That Makes It Easier To Hydrate DATADAGO 5 Gallon Water Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Looking for easy ways to drink more water? Grab one of those large 5-gallon water jugs, then attach this dispenser to the top. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 40 days before you need to plug it in, and pressing the button on the top is all you need to do to get it pumping.

22 This Lightweight Crossbody Bag That Keeps Your Necessities Nearby KUKOO Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon Rather than one giant pocket, the inside of this crossbody bag features multiple partitions for your phone, credit cards, and more. Not only does it help keep you organized, but it also comes in dozens of colors — including a gorgeous shade of coffee.

23 An Umbrella That Shouldn’t Flip Inside-Out In The Wind Repel Umbrella Windproof Travel Umbrella Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ever get caught carrying an umbrella when a strong gust of wind blows? The results aren’t pretty — that’s why this umbrella is designed with a wind-resistant fiberglass canopy that won’t turn inside-out in strong winds. “I love that the button both releases and pulls back in the umbrella,” wrote one reviewer. “Solid purchase.”

24 A Laptop Desk That Lets You Work In Bed Slendor Folding Laptop Desk Amazon $40 See On Amazon Don’t have a spare room to convert into a home office? This laptop desk makes it easy to work in bed, or even while you’re lounging on the couch. It’s made from lightweight aluminum so that it’s easy to carry around the house, and the top is even furnished to look like genuine wood.

25 The 2-In-1 Hot Brush That Saves Time On Busy Mornings REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush $59.99 $34.88 See On Amazon You don’t have to rush out the door with a head of wet hair when you’re in a rush — just style and dry it at the same time using this hot brush. The heat is adjustable up to three levels, making it suitable for all types of hair. Plus, the tufted bristles help keep your scalp safe from burns.

26 A Gadget That Seals Your Unfinished Snack Bags Shut mempedont Mini Bag Sealer (2- Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re still using plastic clips to keep your snack bags shut, now’s your chance to start using this bag sealer instead. Not only does it create an airtight seal to help keep your snacks as fresh as possible, but it also features a blade on the side to help you open bags up again.

27 This Soothing Touch-Control LED Lamp That Shines In Different Colors Thausdas Touch Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of room to spare on your nightstand? This LED lamp takes up hardly any space, yet provides ample light when relaxing in bed. Plus, each order includes a remote so that you can control it from across the room — and it can change 13 colors.

28 A Shower Exfoliator That Fits Like A Mitten Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got dry flakes on your legs or elbows, this shower mitt can help exfoliate them all away. It’s great for smoothing your skin, as well as stimulating blood circulation — and one reviewer even wrote that “nothing has ever gotten my skin so smooth.”

29 This 100-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks With Comfortable Ear Bands ZTANPS Black Disposable Face Masks (100 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon I’ve been using these disposable face masks for a while, which is why I can personally confirm that they don’t leave ears feeling sore — even if I’ve been wearing one for hours (thanks to the elastic bands). Since they come in a 100-pack, you’ll probably have them for a while. Plus, the nose clip is adjustable to secure a better fit.

30 These Tablets That Make It Simple To Clean Your Washing Machine Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These tablets can help quickly clean away any residue in your washing machine, as well as remove odor-causing grime. Plus, they’re formulated to work with nearly all washers — and over 15,000 customers have given them five stars on Amazon.

31 A Vitamin C Serum That Can Help Brighten Your Complexion TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $36 See On Amazon Dab a few drops of this vitamin C oil into your skin after cleansing, and it can help brighten your complexion over time. It also contains hyaluronic acid as well as jojoba oil to help leave your skin feeling moist and supple — and unlike some oils, this one is made without any synthetic colors or fragrances.

32 This Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick That’s Seriously Easy To Apply Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only is this eyeshadow stick waterproof, but the long-lasting formula is also rich in shimmery pigment (and it’s simple to apply). The creamy finish glides effortlessly across your lids, and it’s even fortified with vitamins C and E to help hydrate your skin.

33 A Tool That Helps You Mix Up Your Natural Peanut Butter In The Jar Harold Import Company, Inc. Peanut Butter Mixer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Knives don’t do that great of a job when it comes to mixing natural peanut butter, whereas this tool is designed to get all that oil distributed evenly throughout the jar. All you have to do is add it to the 16-ounce jar itself (like a lid), and turn the mixer.

34 This Moisturizer That Doubles As SPF-40 Sunscreen EltaMD UV Daily Moisturizer with SPF Tinted Face Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only does this sunscreen help keep your complexion protected from the sun, but it’s also made with hyaluronic acid to help keep your skin from drying out. It’s lightweight enough to be worn underneath or on top of makeup — and unlike some sunscreens, this one won’t leave behind any greasy residues.

35 An Electric Can Opener That Does The Work For You Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $36 See On Amazon This electric can opener is a total game changer. Simply place it on the rim of any can, then press the button on the top; the powerful blade will begin slicing its way through the lid without any twisting necessary. It’s available in many colors and has over 42,000 positive ratings.

36 The Cleaning Kit That’ll Make Your Tech Screens Shine WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tablets, smartphones, laptops — this cleaning kit is safe to use on all sorts of electronic screens. Just give your screen a few spritzes with the cleaning solution, and then use one of the three microfiber cloths to wipe away any smudges or dirt.

37 A Pair Of Silky Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Since these pillowcases are made from soft polyester satin, they’ll create less friction against your strands than cotton. Plus, they also have zippered closures to keep your pillow from sliding out — and they’re available in four sizes (as well as over 25 colors).

38 These Colorful Utensils Made From Sleek Stainless Steel HOMQUEN Rainbow Kitchen Utensils Set (6-Piece) Amazon $25 See On Amazon In my opinion, every home chef needs a good set of quality utensils — and these ones are as stylish as they are useful. Each piece is made from stainless steel that’s resistant to rust, with a titanium rainbow plating that makes them stand out from the crowd. And if you already have a few tools pictured above? You can also buy them as individual pieces.

39 A Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet That’s Ready To Go Right Out Of The Box Lodge Miniature Skillet Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whereas some cast iron skillets require you to season them before use, this one arrives pre-seasoned and ready to go. It’s so tough that you can use it to cook over a campfire when camping, yet versatile enough that you can use it to make everything from pizza to roast chicken.

40 This Thermometer That’s Completely Contactless Anmeate Forehead Thermometer Amazon $19 See On Amazon This thermometer uses an infrared sensor that can read your temperature without even having to touch skin. Plus, the LCD screen even lights up in one of three colors depending on how high the reading is: green, yellow, or red. It even has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

41 A Pair Of Earmuffs Made From Pure Australian Wool MaxW Sheepskin Ear Muffs Amazon $29 See On Amazon Ears feeling a little frigid? Let these Australian wool earmuffs warm them up. One size is made to fit most, as the flexible headband can easily be adjusted. Plus, you also have the choice of two colors: chestnut or black. Once customer wrote, “These earmuffs are beautiful, comfortable and really keep my ears warm.”

42 This Mini Fridge That You Can Take With You CROWNFUL Mini Fridge Amazon $48 See On Amazon You can take this mini fridge with you on your next road trip; each order comes with a 12-volt adapter that lets you plug it into your car, making it easy to bring with you when traveling. It’s large enough to fit up to six standard soda cans, and the motor runs at an ultra-silent level to prevent distractions.

43 The Gua Sha Stone Made From Premium Jade Rosenice Gua Sha Amazon $8 See On Amazon Gently scrape this gua sha tool across your complexion, and it can help increase blood circulation while simultaneously massaging your skin. It’s also made from 100% natural jade stone — not plastic — and many reviewers raved about how it “works well.”