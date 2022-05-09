I’ve started to become a more serious dabbler in astrology (let’s face it, looking to the stars is more comforting than sticking to Earth these days). And though I love compatibility reports and horoscopes, I’m recognizing that the mother lode of info is contained within my natal chart — which can be kind of complicated to navigate.

The amazingly useful app Hint recognizes that, and pairs users with a personal, professional astrologer to help illuminate your chart’s intricacies, and provide bespoke advice for navigating the energies of the current cosmic climate. Your astrologer is available to connect with any time, about any area of life, in real-time.

How Does Hint Work?

I kicked things off by taking Hint’s online quiz — the questions helped determine the areas that are most important to me, my relationship patterns, how astrologically knowledgeable I am. I input my birth info and, with a little help from NASA data, Hint generated my natal chart, current horoscopes, and built a personalized guidance plan.

I chose how much I wanted to pay for this service, and, using info gleaned from the quiz, Hint suggested three professional astrologers for ultra-personal guidance in understanding (and making the most of) my astrological blueprint. I watched their introduction videos and chose the one who resonated with me the most.

I went with a lovely astrologer named Vladana, who quickly sent me a welcome video describing general implications of my chart, inviting me to unload any questions I may have about it. I wanted to dive into my career and relationships first, so we did. She was spot on in describing my strengths and habits, and presented ways to take advantage of auspicious energies in the coming weeks and months.

An Open Line To The Cosmos

Vladana intuitively sensed areas of my life that might need some TLC (focus and confidence ebb and flow for me). The planet Mars rules passion and drive, and I learned about what its placement and ruling planet in my chart indicates — as well as practical info for harnessing my strengths and mitigating potential weaknesses.

Vladana shared celebrities who also have some of my placements (fun!) and we’re diving deeper into more “next level” astrology things like my moon sign, Midheaven, and how the 12 houses of the zodiac come into play in my chart. It’s fascinating learning more about myself through this lens, and Vladana is always kind and encouraging about digging deeper.

I thoroughly love that if any question strikes me about my chart or the current state of astrological energy, I can tap it out and receive a timely response chock-full of customized advice.

How Hint Can Help You Through Mercury Retrograde

Speaking of the current state of astrological energy, everyone’s favorite little instigator is getting ready to do its dance. Yes, we are upon another Mercury retrograde from May 10 to June 2. However, Hint is here to help us feel more prepared, reminding that it doesn’t have to be all about chaos, traffic jams, and broken tech. Instead, retrogrades can be seen as a nudge from the universe to slow down and catch your energetic breath, so to speak.

But if you have a little anxiety around the whole thing, it’s a great time to try out some virtual, one-on-one handholding. In honor of the occasion, Hint is offering a 7-day trial for just $1, with the option to continue at a 30% discount.

Final Thoughts: Get A Personal Astrologer

Did I mention that I’m loving getting real-time guidance in understanding the meaning of my chart and what the heck is going on in the sky atm? These are tricky times we’re all working through, and the additional, cosmic-backed support is super welcome. Vladana and I are in touch almost daily, and Hint’s unique platform has been fun and informative — also kind of a game-changer.

I feel greater peace of mind having someone on my side to help illuminate the things that make me tick and navigate the energy of the weeks and months ahead. I was just skimming the surface of my natal chart, the significance of full moons and eclipses, and now I’m diving in with an awesome amount of guidance.

If this sounds up your alley, or you’ve been curious about taking your astrology journey to the next level, I enthusiastically encourage you to “take a Hint” and see what you discover.