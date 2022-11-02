20 Delightful Gifts To Treat Yourself To This Holiday Season

As the holidays inch closer, your to-do list is probably getting a lot longer. On top of decking out your home, prepping for holiday gatherings, and planning travels, you’re likely plotting out a gift list for your loved ones.

It’s fun to fulfill someone else’s wish list — giving to others for the holidays is a special way to show how much you care. But in this season, don’t forget to set some money aside for honoring one of the most important people in your life: you! We all know how easy it is to lose track of ourselves during this busy and potentially stressful period. But if you don’t stop to connect with yourself, you could fall prey to burnout, and that takes the fun out of the holidays for pretty much everybody.

It may seem like a small gesture, but buying yourself the occasional present — whether it’s something that’ll encourage you to relax once in a while or something that just makes you smile — is one way to make sure your self-care routine stays a priority during one of the most wonderful (and chaotic) times of the year.

Below, 20 ways to invest in yourself this holiday season. Bonus? You’ll have an excuse to wander the aisles of Target.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Need the perfect excuse for some R&R? Grab this reversible faux fur blanket, which comes in four pretty neutral colors — pink, cream, gray, and beige. At 50 by 60 inches, it’s just the right size to cozy up on your favorite armchair or sofa.

This perfume sampler set from Ashley Tisdale’s popular personal care line comes with five mood-boosting scents. Whether you need some comfort or joy this time of year, stick a few in your purse or bring them along in your carry-on when you travel home for the holidays.

If there’s anything we all need this time of year, it’s a good pair of warm socks. Boost your winter wardrobe with this fuzzy set, perfect for romping around the house or wearing under your favorite boots. They come in five color combinations, which include pink, purple, red, teal, and white.

What is reminiscent of the the holidays more than the scent of spruce? We love that this fluted glass candle doesn’t just add a nostalgic scent to your space — it also looks gorgeous (and seasonal!) sitting out on a table or your counter.

Available in eight super cute colors, this vegan, cruelty-free polish is formulated with myrrh to strengthen your nails — so you can actually take care of yourself when you’re doing self-care. Choose from red, yellow, purple, pink, orange, white, green, or blue.

You can tote this pastel water bottle with you to the gym or keep it at your desk. Either way, you’ll be more likely to stay on top of your water-drinking habit. It’s safe for hot drinks, too, so you could put hot coffee or tea in it depending on your mood.

When was the last time you updated your pen collection? If now’s the time, we’re fans of this motivating (and pretty) ballpoint set. Just another tool to help you cross things off of your to-do list.

Shiny, smooth lips, without the stickiness you get from other glosses? Much needed. This one comes in four shades — pink, brown, nude, and berry — and is designed to pigment every skin tone.

Your bathroom should be a place you enjoy spending time in — it’s never a bad idea to give yourself some extra time to enjoy a bubble bath or a super steamy shower. Add some flair to the space with this patterned shower curtain by interior designer Justina Blakeney.

Spending more time in the kitchen is a great way to refocus on nourishing your body. This cookbook by popular blogger Tieghan Gerard has 120 soul-comforting recipes you can whip up for yourself or a slew of your favorite people.

Solid in five colors and three sizes, this faux fur pillow adds instant glamour and cozy vibes to your sofa or armchair. You can even grab a pair of them to use as throw pillows on your bed for the winter months.

Whether you use a journal to process your feelings or keep tabs on your daily tasks, choosing one you love can keep you on track. This foil-stamped one zips shut (with a rose gold zipper at that) so you can always have a pen or sticky notes on hand when you need them.

Cozy nights in and holiday parties alike call for a cheese board. This pretty, rustic Hearth & Hand set comes with knives, too, so you can prep and serve all in one spot. Bring on the cheese.

Trade out your watch band for this cute take on a scrunchie. It’s compatible with all Apple Watch models and feels comfy on your wrist.

Dry skin is a drag. Fend off the flakes this winter with this luxurious body butter, which replenishes moisture with vitamins A and D. Reviewers suggest heating it up before using it to cut down on grit.

Tune in to your favorite playlist or log on to a Zoom call with your faraway friends using these wireless, sound-isolating headphones. On a full charge, they last for up to 33 hours of happy listening.

This pom beanie isn’t just cozy — it’s also sustainably sourced and ethically made. Plus, for every purchase, the brand removes a pound of trash from an ocean or waterway, so you can feel good and do good.

Tote your makeup and toiletries in this fan-favorite makeup bag by Sonia Kashuk. It comes in six prints and is dressed up with a gold-tone zipper so you can choose the look you’d prefer to tote during all of your holiday travels.

Plant parents, this one’s for you. Turn your cuttings into decor with these test tubes, which stand on a black base and can be used to propagate your holiday herbs.

Whether you’re dressing up or down, these dangly, geometric drop earrings can work with your outfit. They’re made with nickel-free metal, so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style.