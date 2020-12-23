Once the invitations, icebreakers, activities, and food are good to go for your virtual Christmas party, you may start thinking about how to make your holiday Zoom background look festive as well. There’s a perfect accessory for every occasion and for these virtual get-togethers, a funny, cheery, or festive background from your favorite movie or TV show is a fun way to show off your holiday spirit.
Whether you're attending a family dinner, a happy hour, a Secret Santa, or movie-watching Zoom party, there are a ton of options for your backdrop. Depending on the party vibe, you can go classic with a screenshot from a signature holiday movie — aka Home Alone — or you can go for something a little more off-beat, like Office Christmas Party. You can also let nostalgia be your guide and capture your favorite Spongebob Squarepants holiday episode.
As there are literally hundreds of Christmas movies and TV shows to choose from, the only problem you’re going to have is keeping the same background for the duration of your party. Here are 13 of the best holiday Zoom backgrounds for your next virtual shindig.