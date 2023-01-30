Home Owners Say They Wish They'd Gotten These Weird But Genius Things Sooner

If you’re tired of dealing with a clogged shower week after week, you need this snake clog remover. The plastic tool is bendable to allow for use on various drains and it has teeth all along its length designed to catch hair and grime. This weird but genius tool is super easy to use: remove the drain cap, insert the snake and pull it out. Just be prepared to be slightly grossed out, but also seriously amazed.

Helpful review: “Get these drain clog removers and use them once a month to pull up so much hair and debris that has been clogging your pipes. They cost less than $10 but will save you hundreds on a plumber.”