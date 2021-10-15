Many expensive-looking homes you see in magazines look like a million bucks because they were intentionally styled and organized. You can mimic this in your own home without having to spend a ton of money. Small changes can elevate a space and make it feel more upscale without breaking the bank. If you’re looking to refresh your home, check out these 45 home upgrades that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon.

Making a few decor swaps throughout your home is an easy way to transform a space on a budget. From switching pillowcases to lighting a delicious-smelling candle, you can curate a home that feels luxurious at a price you’ll love. On this list, I’ve included more easy switches, like large Turkish towels that will look way better than your decade-old, bleach-stained ones. You’ll also find faux marble coasters, a fluffy comforter, and a wifi light switch for a smart home. These small, incremental changes may not seem like much, but they can make a huge impact, especially when you’re on a budget.

Amazon is the best place to find affordable home products and this list focuses specifically on upgrades you can make yourself. I’ve included marble contact paper that you can adhere to any flat surface to make it feel more sophisticated, as well as a grout pen that refreshes your tile for less than $10.

Don’t let the photos fool you, these elegant upgrades are shockingly inexpensive. Now you can create your dream home without blowing your budget. And best of all? Your guests will never know the difference.

1 This Sink Faucet Attachment That Rotates 720 Degrees Nashone Universal Splash Filter Faucet Aerator Amazon $11 See On Amazon This reasonably priced faucet attachment takes any household sink to the next level by creating a 720-angel spray range. That means you can clean your entire sink, fill up buckets, or even drink from it like a water fountain, all by swiveling the attachment. It connects to most standard taps in your kitchen or bathroom and can be installed without tools. It has two sprayer modes: a soft bubble stream or a strong shower.

2 An Electric Water Pump And Dispenser For Less Than $15 YOMYM Water Gallon Dispenser Pump Amazon $14 See On Amazon This water bottle dispenser seems expensive but it’s only $14 — which is one reason why it has earned more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. This kit comes with everything you need: a water bottle pump, stainless steel pipe, food-grade silicone hose, micro-USB charging cable, and a user manual. The electrical pump makes it easy to dispense water from five-gallon bottles without having to lift them upside down. The battery lasts for up to 40 days before it needs to be recharged.

3 A Self-Adhesive Paper That Looks Like Expensive Marble practicalWs Self Adhesive Marble Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Add a touch of luxury to any surface with this surprisingly inexpensive peel-and-stick marble wallpaper. The PVC material is self-adhesive and is smooth and easy to clean. Add it to countertops, cabinets, drawers, doors, and, of course, walls. It provides an inexpensive way to update your space — plus it’s a breeze to remove if you ever change your mind.

4 The Smart Light Switch That’s Surprisingly Affordable Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch Amazon $14 See On Amazon Converting your home to a smart home seems one of those projects that would be a hefty expense, but these $14 wifi light switches are game-changers. Now you can upgrade your ordinary light switches with these affordable ones that connect to your wifi and smart devices so you can control them from anywhere. This little switch allows you to set timers, schedules, or enable “away mode” to keep your home safer (and smarter) without spending a fortune.

5 These Smart Light Bulbs That Are Fully Customizable NiteBird Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon While you’re making your home smart, don’t forget to convert your light bulbs with this budget-friendly pack of smart light bulbs. They sync to an app or your smart home hub, like Amazon Alexa, so you can turn the lights on and off with the sound of your voice. Depending on the vibe you’re aiming to achieve, you can choose among 16 million colors and a number of customized brightness levels and they can be conveniently controlled via a remote.

6 The Color-Changing Light Strip That Syncs To Music DAYBETTER Smart Led Lights Strip with App Control Amazon $25 See On Amazon Crank up the party with this app-controlled light strip that costs less than you probably think. The color-changing lights come in two sizes, 50 or 65.5 feet, and can be dimmed or set to schedules, from an app or a remote. Install them anywhere — from your bedroom to your porch — to add ambiance for less than $30. They even sync up to music.

7 A Wireless Hub To Update Your Garage Door Opener Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control Hub Amazon $27 See On Amazon ​​Installing a new garage door opener can be a pricey update, but this wireless garage hub is simple to use and under budget. It connects to an app on your phone so you can remotely open and shut your garage door. This hub is compatible with a wide variety of garage door openers.

8 These Under-Cabinet Lights That Are Less Than $25 WOBANE Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add custom lighting to your house for less than $25 with these under-cabinet LED lights. The kit comes with six strips of LED lights that total almost 10 feet long. They have an adhesive option, so you can stick them in hallways, on the stairs, or in a closet for a little extra light. They have a remote control that allows you to change the lights from up to 60 feet away, or you can just use the in-line on/off switch. The lights are dimmable and give off a warm white light (they also come in plain white).

9 These Solar-Powered Lights For Home Security Aootek Motion Sensor Outdoor Solar Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Adding a little extra security to your home can be relatively inexpensive thanks to these highly reviewed solar-powered outdoor lights. These lights are waterproof, motion-activated, cordless, and have three modes: security, continuously on, or smart brightness, which stays on all night and gets brighter when it detects motion. These lights are specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions so you can set them and forget them while giving yourself some peace of mind. They have an impressive 4.5-star rating and more than 25,000 reviews.

10 A Fancy 2-In-1 Tablet Stand For Comfy Scrolling CTA Digital 2-in-1 Wall and Desktop Tablet Stand Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whether you’re referring to a recipe while you cook or playing DJ for your houseguests, you’ll love this 2-in-1 tablet stand. It has two strong bases, one for flat surfaces like countertops, and one to mount on the wall so you can store your iPad or tablet at eye level. The aluminum design has flexible joints and folds flat when it’s not in use. This stand can accommodate tablets up to 13-inches wide. For just $30, the stand also comes with a stylus and tether, as well as a stylus grip and any hardware you may need to install it.

11 This Bargain Indoor HD Camera With Two-Way Audio Blink Mini Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon This mini security camera connects to an app so you monitor any activity inside your home, at any time, from anywhere. Many security systems are whole-home systems that can cost a fortune, but this mini option provides additional assurance wherever you need it for an affordable price. It’s designed for indoor use only but does include night vision to give you a clear picture, even when all the lights are off. It shoots 1080 HD video and has two-way audio so you can say “hi” to your four-legged friends from work.

12 A Turkish Bath Towel That’s Surprisingly Inexpensive Cacala Turkish Luxury Towel Amazon $23 See On Amazon Kick your tired bath towels to the curb and replace them with these shockingly affordable Turkish bath towels. At 37-by-70 inches they’re large enough to cover you and are designed from 100% organic cotton, which makes them soft and highly absorbent. They dry quickly and will only get softer the more you wash them. Choose from 39 colors to accent your bathroom without breaking the bank.

13 This Pack Of Super-Soft Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases, which come with two in a pack, are so smooth and soft that you’ll feel like you’ve achieved royalty status simply by sleeping on them every night. The low-maintenance polyester satin pillowcases are machine washable and have envelope closures. They come in four sizes and 24 shades, including rich tones of blue and burgundy and plenty of neutrals to match any decor.

14 An Outlet Extender With Six AC Outlets And Two USB Ports POWRUI 6-Outlet USB Wall Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your home will always look more refined when various cords and wires aren’t visible every time you turn your head. This 6-outlet extender makes it possible by offering six AC outlets for your appliances and lights, as well as two USB ports for charging devices. The unique three-sided power strip frees up other outlets in your home and even features a soothing night light that guides your path in the dark.

15 This Down Alternative Comforter For All Seasons LINENSPA Quilted Microfiber Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your bedroom should be an oasis that you look forward to after a long day. Elevate your room without spending too much money with this all-seasons down alternative comforter. Use it on its own or as a duvet since it has eight corner and side loops to secure it to a duvet cover. It keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter and has a box stitch design that prevents the fill from shifting. It comes in eight mattress sizes, from twin to oversized king, and 21 colors and prints like plaid.

16 An Expensive-Looking Gel Pillow To Replace Yours DreamNorth Premium Gel Pillow (2-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Odds are your pillows have seen better days. Replace yours with this set of two affordable gel pillows. They’re soft to the touch, with a 100% cotton exterior and poly gel fiber inside that’s cooling, cushioning, and supportive. They hold their shape over time and these breathable pillows are hypoallergenic, resistant to dust mites, and have machine washable cotton covers.

17 The Plug-In Night Lights That Are Sleek And Slim Sycees Plug-in LED Night Light (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Does a space in your home need a little bit more light, but you’re on a strict budget? These plug-in night lights are an affordable solution. They’re sleek and modern, plus they have dusk-to-dawn sensors, which means they can tell when the room is dark and vice versa. Unlike other night lights, this compact design uses one outlet without blocking the other one. The LED bulbs have a long life and come in a warm white color and this six-pack costs just $15.

18 This Broom And Tool Holder That’s Only $12 ONMIER Wall Mounted Broom Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Upgrade your utility room by installing this mounted mop holder that’s less than you’d expect. For just $12, this fix can make any room feel less cluttered. It has space for five larger tools, like mops and brooms, as well as six hooks for hanging towels, scrubbers, and cleaning supplies. You may want to grab one for your garage to store lawn tools or sports equipment, too.

19 An Outlet Shelf To Upgrade Your Charging Station ‎Allstar Innovations Socket Shelf Wall Outlet Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add a little extra counter space right where you need it with this affordable home outlet shelf that doubles as an outlet extender. It turns any ordinary outlet into a convenient stand for speakers, beauty products, or voice-activated smart devices and boasts six AC ports and two USB ports. Use it in the kitchen, bathroom, or office, or create your own charging station anywhere in your home since it’s only $23.

20 The Wall-Mounted Bag Dispenser That’s Cheap simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wall-mounted grocery bag dispenser is priceless if you ask reviewers, but if you’re still on the fence, the $15 price tag might help. Up to 30 bags can be added to the top opening, and when you need to reuse one, just pull a bag out of the front dispensing slot without disrupting the others. The dispenser comes with screws and adhesive tape for quick installation, too.

21 This Pan Organizer That’s Customizable Simple Houseware Pan Organizer Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Custom cabinet organization can cost thousands, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. This budget-friendly pan organizer is the ideal solution for any home that could use a bit more storage. This layered unit can be set on its side or standing up to accommodate your cabinet size and store five pans at once. It even comes with mounting tools to secure the unit into place while saving cabinet space. Snag one in bronze or chrome.

22 These Soft Microfiber Sheets For Less Than $30 Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for new bed sheets, this affordable option comes with a major fan base: it has earned more than 230,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. This set is made of silky, low-maintenance microfiber that is resistant to wrinkles and pilling and comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet that fits over a 14-inch mattress, and two pillowcases. Choose among 44 colors and patterns, as well as six sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.

23 This Delicious-Smelling Candle With A Minimalist Label Lulu Candles Long Lasting Soy Jar Candle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Welcome guests into your home by setting the mood with this cedarwood-infused mango candle. It’s highly rated (4.5-stars), hand-poured in the U.S., and made of soy wax that burns clean, producing a delicious smell that reviewers say lasts anywhere from 40 to 70 hours. These vegan candles have cotton wicks and sleek, minimalist packaging that looks sophisticated placed anywhere in your home.

24 A Silicone Utensil Set To Elevate Your Kitchen Cook with Color Silicone Cooking Utensils (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Matching utensils have a way of making ordinary kitchenware feel fancy. This five-piece set is elegant and modern, featuring black silicone and copper metallic handles. The set includes tongs, a spoonula, a spoon, a spatula, and a whisk. This BPA-free set is resistant to heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and it also comes in marble white, mint, and navy.

25 The Modern Faux Marble Coaster Set That Is Cheap LIFVER Ceramic Coasters with Holder (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Small changes can make your home feel more put together without spending a lot of money. These fuax marble coasters are an elevated version of a practical product that will make your home feel more modern. The set comes with six coasters and a metal holder. The 4.5-inch round coasters are super absorbent and feature a cork backing to protect your tables.

26 A Three-Pack Of Marble Pots With Bamboo Trays Greenaholics Marble Succulent Pots (Set of 3) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Adding a little greenery to your home will make it feel sophisticated, but don’t just stick your plants in any pot — opt for these surprisingly stunning marble succulent pots. The set of three comes with three 3-inch pots, each with its own bamboo tray for drainage. The unique marble design looks expensive and matches any decor style.

27 This Dual Showerhead That Won’t Break The Bank AquaDance 6 Setting High Pressure Rainfall Showerhead Amazon $35 See On Amazon A dreamy rain showerhead seems like an expensive luxury, but this six-setting showerhead is actually very reasonably priced. The dual heads each have intense, high pressure that elevates your traditional shower. The rain shower head is seven-inch wide and has three modes to engulf you in warm water. The secondary, handheld showerhead has six different settings such as power rain, pulsating massage, and water-saving pause mode. They both boast an elegant chrome finish and come with all the tools you need to upgrade your shower.

28 A Modern Shower Caddy That Adheres To The Wall KINCMAX Shower Caddy Shelf with Hooks Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ditch that rusted or plastic shower caddy and give your shower an upgrade with this modern, fancy-looking one that’s only $25. It’s made of stainless steel and hangs on the wall with a super sticky adhesive, so you don’t need any tools to install it. It holds up to 15 pounds and has a deep enough basket to store a full-size shampoo, conditioner, liquid soap, and more. This one won’t rust and includes four removable hooks for hanging razors or washcloths.

29 These Remote-Controlled Flameless Candles HANZIM Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Hosting by candlelight just feels fancy, but it can be costly and even dangerous. This nine-piece flameless candle set is a budget-friendly and safe alternative. Each candle has two glow modes: flickering or a steady glow, plus you can set timers to automatically turn off the candles at two, four, six, or eight hours. The wick-less candle lights are remote-controlled, dimmable, and run on AA batteries (which are not included).

30 A Cheap Storage Ottoman That Doubles As Extra Seating Seville Classics Foldable Storage Ottoman Amazon $25 See On Amazon Decorative storage is the secret to an expensive-looking home, but much of the storage options out there are pricey. This affordable folding storage ottoman provides storage or extra seating, plus it looks elegant in any space. Don’t need it right now? Simply fold it down and stash it in a linen closet. This pick is available in three colors: midnight blue, modern gray, and tweed.

31 These Luxurious Velvet Pillow Covers MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This two-pack of pillow covers will revamp your living room or bedroom decor for less than $15. Made of smooth velvet, they're soft, cozy, and feature an invisible zipper that securely holds the inner pillow (not included) in place. They are available in seven sizes and 34 colors, such as khaki, light blue, and orange, so you can mix and match as you wish. And at this price, you can refresh for every season.

32 The Window Film That Offers Privacy For Less rabbitgoo Frosted Privacy Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Here’s a budget-friendly upgrade you can add to your house that will make a huge impact: frosting your windows. Not only does this window film add some extra privacy to your windows or glass doors, but it still allows light to filter in: a win-win. This decorative film relies on static instead of glue so it won’t leave behind any residue.

33 These Hotel-Like Satin Sheets For $28 Pure Bedding Satin Sheets Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon These satin sheets will elevate your bedroom, transporting you to an expensive hotel as you fall to sleep. Best of all? They’re under budget. They’re soft yet durable and do wonders for keeping your skin and hair moisturized. The set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that has a strong elastic band to stay put on your mattress. Choose among 16 wrinkle-free, fade-resistant, and machine washable color options. The sheets come in five mattress sizes: twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

34 A Bathtub Tray To Style Your Home Like A Magazine Mind Reader Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Amazon $19 See On Amazon A big difference between “magazine-worthy homes” and the average home is usually just a little intentional styling. This bamboo bathtub caddy stretched across your guest bath will give an elegant, high-end feel to your whole bathroom — for less than a remodel. At about 27-inches wide, these are practical and will fit most standard bathtubs, allowing space for everything you’ll need for a relaxing bath. No need to worry about maintenance, either: it’s resistant to mildew and mold.

35 The Magnetic Garage Hardware For Curb Appeal WINSOON Magnetic Garage Door Decorative Hardware (6 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Upgrade your curb appeal for less than $15 with this magnetic garage door hardware. It sticks to your garage door to add character instantly. This set includes six faux hinges and handles to dress up the exterior of your home for less than you’d expect. They’re made of UV-protected plastic so they won’t fade over time.

36 These Star-Worthy Vanity Lights To Elevate Your Mirrors LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get ready in style by adding these LED mirror lights to your vanity. These stylish ultra-bright LED lights are a breeze to install with their adhesive backing, and they can be trimmed to size with scissors. In just 10 minutes, your bathroom will look like a celebrity green room. Plus, doing your makeup will be much easier since they even have a dimmer, so you can control the exact degree of illumination.

37 A Sink Protector That Nestles In The Drain SinkShroom Bathroom Sink Drain Protector Amazon $15 See On Amazon Skip the expensive plumber bills and prevent clogged drains before they happen with this drain protector. The stainless steel protector nestles inside of the drain so it won’t float away in your tub or sink and has a mushroom-shaped top that filters your shower water, trapping hair and debris before it washes away. Empty the protector every couple of showers by simply pulling up on the filter. It couldn’t be easier to use — or cheaper.

38 The Smart Plugs That Connect Your Home To An App Aoycocr Mini WiFi Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Smart homes are all the rage but they don’t come cheap — that’s why shoppers love these Alexa smart plugs. They connect via wifi to your smart home hubs such as Amazon Alexa, Echo, or Google Home, and they also work with a free app if you don’t have a smart home device. You can set timers and connect them to other devices in your home.

39 This Budget-Friendly Grout Pen For A Cheap Refresh Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Colorant and Sealer Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Refresh your bathroom for just $9 with this grout marker. This water-based formula comes in a pen dispenser with a precision tip so you can easily target grout without messing with your tiles. Just choose one of the 11 colors, as well as the size pen you need (5 mm or 15 mm), and apply it to your grout to restore its color. You can use it in your bathrooms, kitchens, or on tiled floors. It only takes 30 minutes to dry and will completely transform your tile.

40 The Magic Pink Paste That Cleans Everything Stardrops The Pink Stuff All Purpose Cleaning Paste Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’ve tried every expensive cleaner and still haven’t found one to get your toughest jobs done, this all-purpose cleaning paste has been a crowd-favorite since 1938. This miracle pink stuff can polish the toughest, most soiled surfaces. It works on everything from tile and stovetops to soiled pots and pans and has a 4.5-star rating and more than 74,000 reviews. One reviewer raved: “This is the best cleaning product ever. It didn’t take me much time doing it and left my oven like new!”

41 These Under-Cabinet Lights With Motion Sensors AMIR Stick Anywhere Motion Sensor Light (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These battery-powered puck lights have an adhesive back, so you can stick them anywhere for a little extra light — which will brighten up your home for less than you might expect. The lights are motion-activated, making them ideal for under cabinets, closets, and pantries. They can be turned on continuously but will need to be charged after 10 hours. In motion-activated mode, they can last up to two months.

42 An Affordable Showerhead That Filters Out Impurities AquaBliss 12-Stage Shower Filter Amazon $35 See On Amazon A luxurious shower isn’t just about how it feels while you’re in it — it should be good for your hair and skin, too. This 12-stage filter showerhead removes sand, minerals, and impurities that could be drying out your skin and scalp. You won’t worry about hard water, heavy metals, or bacteria after installing this showerhead, and installation takes just a few minutes. It has earned more than 27,000 reviews, including one that noted, “Love this filter. Couldn’t afford a whole house water softener, but really needed something for the shower, so I started looking for a DIY-type filter at an affordable price. I could tell the difference within my hair and skin right away!”

43 These Solar-Powered Lights To Illuminate Your Yard SUNNEST Outdoor Solar Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Create your dream backyard space with this pack of 12 outdoor solar lights that’s only $20. They’re made of stainless steel so they’re waterproof and can withstand the elements. The LED lights are powered by the sun and turn on once it’s dark. Each light has a sharp stake on the bottom that easily sticks into the ground and stays put.

44 A Stain-Resistant Rug With A Shockingly Low Price Safavieh Non-Shedding Stain Resistant Area Rug Amazon $32 See On Amazon A high-quality rug can turn an ordinary room into something extraordinary and this option is perfect if you’re on a budget. This 3-by-5 foot low-pile rug is made with durable synthetic fibers that won’t shed over time. The fabric is stain-resistant, which means you can let the kids and pets near it and it comes in 24 patterns and colors, as well as more than 30 sizes and shapes.