This NYC Spot Is The Ultimate Place To Watch The World Cup

The World Cup isn’t even over yet but it’s already created a summer for the history books. The intense games are only a part of the hype — even those without tickets have been able to embrace the tournament’s massive cultural impact, whether you’re enjoying sports bar watch parties, or TikToks of Scottish fans drinking Boston out of house and home. Luckily, the festivities aren’t ending anytime soon and House of GOAL, kicking off on July 3, is yet another way to get in on the fun.

Running through the World Cup Finals on July 19, House of GOAL is a festival that will celebrate the intersection of soccer and culture in Industry City in Brooklyn, New York. Set to host over 200 thousand fans across its 17-day run, House of GOAL has a little something for everyone, from the most devoted fútbol fans, to the first-time viewers and self-proclaimed bandwagoners (guilty!) who are ready to dive headfirst into the biggest sporting event of 2026.

Soccer media company Footballco joined forces with the Brooklyn-based creative collective House of Yes to put together a slate of events you won’t want to miss — many of which are totally free to attend.

House of GOAL

The World Cup matches are, of course, the focus, and will be screened over the course of the festival on three nine-by-16-ft screens. Soccer stars like Clint Dempsey and Jaedyn Shaw will make appearances at a handful of can’t-miss showcases. The festival will also feature the MetLife Community Field, an outdoor mini pitch for youth clinics, summer camps, and open play, giving youth athletes the opportunity to get their reps in.

On July 5, the grand finale of the Urbanball USA Tour, a street football movement which began in Mexico City and has traveled through North America and Puerto Rico, will close out at House of GOAL, bringing the sport directly to fans for that pitch-side experience without the World Cup-match price tag.

The festival will also bring the party, with performances like DJ sets, live music, and a comedy showcase happening on July 8 and 14. A handful of celeb special guests are set to make an appearance or two, including Trevor Noah, Fortune Feimster, and more.

House of GOAL

Stop by one of the festival’s rotating art installations, grab a bite to eat at the Match Day Market, and shop limited-edition merch collections showcasing the intersection of soccer and style. Or, attend a live recording of one of the many podcasts and original shows making the festival their temporary home. Select on-site programming will even be streamed live on X so everyone can join the party, even if you can’t make it IRL.

You don’t need to visit MetLife (sorry, New York/New Jersey) Stadium to have the true World Cup experience this summer. The House of GOAL festival has everything you need to feel like a part of the action.