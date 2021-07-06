Good things come to those who wait, they say. But what about when a pandemic means you miss out on your fave festive lunch? I’m obviously thinking about Christmas sandwiches. Well, for you, there is excellent news: Pret A Manger is bringing their much-loved sandwich back, officially making Christmas in July something we can all get onboard with.

As of today (July 6) you can sink your teeth into a Pret A Manger Christmas sandwich. To celebrate, they enlisted the help of Christmas song legend Slade frontman Noddy Holder to hand out 100 free Chrimbo sarnies from London’s 182 Wardour Street store. Can you think of a more festive or indeed memorable lunchtime run than receiving a festive treat from the “Merry Christmas Everyone” icon? Didn’t think so.

Speaking about the Pret Christmas treat, Pret’s UK managing director Clare Clough said: “While we can’t change the weather or the football scores this summer, we can help people celebrate and recreate some festive joy by reuniting them with their favourite Christmas sandwich.”

The chain reported that they’d been inundated with customers who were sad that they missed out on their seasonal lunches during lockdown. The release of the summer Christmas sandwich makes up for lost snacking opportunities. And it’s the gift that keeps on giving, too.Per the Independent, 50p from each sandwich will go to The Pret Foundation which works to tackle homelessness and poverty.

If you want to enjoy this little lunchtime miracle then you’d better be fast. You’ll be able to buy the Christmas sandwich in Pret a Manger’s around the UK up until the first week in August. After that, you’ll have to wait until Christmas 2021.