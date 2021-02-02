Here’s What Makes Signal Different From Other Messaging Apps

Tech
End-to-end encryption vs. the world.
South_agency/E+/Getty Images
After WhatsApp put out new privacy guidelines in January, people started to rethink their chat choices. 7.5 million people downloaded Signal the week of Jan. 10, and others flocked to Telegram or Discord. So what's the difference between Signal and other chat apps?
DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images
WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal have some similarities: they’re all free mobile apps for both Android and iPhone, support group chats, and provide some level of encryption for texting, voice calls, and video, per CNet. But there are some big differences.