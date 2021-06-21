The ultimate treat for caramel lovers has finally arrived in the UK. Made from a blend of caramelised white chocolate, Cadbury’s Caramilk bar has previously sold out in Australian stores and is now available to British chocoholics, too.

The hotly-anticipated Caramilk bars hit supermarket shelves nationwide at the end of June 2021 and can be found at major UK stores including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose, and more.

There are currently three different versions of the bar to choose from: a 37g bar for 69p, an 80g bar for £1, and a 90g for £1.50.

Although many chocolate lovers have been eager to try Cadbury’s latest offering, first reviews of the caramel-infused bar have been somewhat mixed. “Tried one of those new Caramilk bars. It was like an over-sweet, terrible imitation of a Caramac. Rather disappointing,” one Twitter user wrote.

However, others were much more enthusiastic. “Those Cadbury’s Caramilk bars are lethal and almost impossible to resist,” said one admirer.

Hopefully the introduction of Caramilks will also pave the way for Caramilk Hokey Pokey bars, too. This bar, which combines white chocolate and hokey pokey candy (which is similar to honeycomb), is a New Zealand spin on the Aussie original. “The combination ... brings together two iconic Kiwi flavours in the one delicious Cadbury block,” said marketing manager Kate Watson at its launch.

The Hokey Pokey bar launched in New Zealand in June 2021 and, after some uproar, it became available in Australia in May 2021, too.

“When we released Caramilk Hokey Pokey in New Zealand last year, we received such an overwhelming number of requests from Australians, so it was clear that we had to bring it across to Australia this year,” Watson said.

With Caramilk now officially circulating in the UK, you’re inevitably going to fall in love with it. Just make sure you @ Cadbury’s about the Hokey Pokey bar too, please.