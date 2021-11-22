Here’s How To Shop Black-Owned Businesses On Facebook

During the economic slump of 2020, Black-owned businesses were hit harder than those owned by other racial group, with ownership rates dropping over 40% in the first two months of lockdown, per the House of Representatives’ Committee on Small Business. According to a survey by Guidant, a small business financing company, only 54% of Black-owned businesses reported being profitable in 2020, which has led to over 50% planning on remodeling their business to increase their chances of survival. Since 55% of people use social media to discover products that they actually purchase, according to a 2021 survey from design consultancy Net Solutions, turning to social networks has become a top priority for many small businesses.

That’s why, ahead of the holidays, Meta is launching a campaign to support Black-owned businesses. The company is enlisting singer Ciara and COO Sheryl Sandberg to curate shoppable gift guides spotlighting Black-owned businesses on Facebook. In 2020, Facebook launched Shop on mobile, which gives businesses dedicated space to display and promote their products with one-click buying options, keeping the entire transaction on the social media platform. On Nov. 22, Facebook will debut #BuyBlack gift collections in the Shop tab, featuring goods from Black-owned businesses. If you still need ideas for what to get for your family and friends, you can cruise through selections curated by Ciara or celebs like Daymond John and D-Nice for inspiration.

Guides will feature everything you could need on your holiday shopping list, from stocking stuffers like calendars and candles, to #selfcare themed bundles, to bigger ticket items like bags and sunglasses. On Ciara’s list, you’ll find best-selling books by Black authors, like Becoming by Michelle Obama and Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates; a natural hair care bundle; beard oil; an affirmations calendar; and more. On Sandberg’s list, you’ll find quirky holiday sets, like a literary-themed gift box that comes with a book-scented candle, a self-care spa bundle, a sauce collection, backpacks, and more.

To shop these gift guides and other products from Black-owned small businesses, tap the Shop tab in Facebook’s mobile app, then tap Editor’s Picks. Scroll through the guides to see thumbnails of selected products with sale information — many items will be discounted — and tap the image for more information. Or, you can tap the ribbon on the lower right to save the item for later. To see similar products, tap the Explore More button below. If you don’t find what you’re looking for on any of the above gift guides, you can head to the Shop tab, tap Editor’s Picks, and then scroll over to #BuyBlack to all tagged Black-owned retailers.