There's Now A Way To Keep Your Ex From Sliding Into Your DMs

As a part of Instagram's latest update, your inbox is getting a privacy upgrade that will allow you to control who can DM you on Instagram. If you don't want unsolicited messages making their way into your general message feed, there are now settings you can put in place to ensure it. Now, your inbox can be a safe space where exes, co-workers, strangers, or spammy marketing accounts are not invited to mingle with your regular corresponders. Alternatively, if you find that you're always missing messages that you'd actually like to see because they end up in your Message Request or General folders, you can change your settings so that nothing goes unread.

Instagram's update also comes with a new feature. Now, you can access your Facebook Messenger conversations via Instagram, so that all of your social media chats are in one place — aka, you can DM people via Messenger, and send people notes on Messenger via DM. No more toggling between apps or losing track of chats. You can opt in or out of this feature, and if you choose to allow Facebook access to your Instagram account, you can put controls on who can reach you and where.

What's more, privacy controls have been beefed up so that you can report an entire DM conversation, or just a single message, so that harassing or unlawful messages can be directly addressed. Here's how to curate your inbox to suit your unique preferences:

Control Who Your DMs Are Open To

Instagram

When your app updates — it's currently rolling out across the country — you'll be able to implement limits on the types of accounts who are permitted to send you private messages. Categories include: people with your phone number, friends of friends on Facebook, accounts you've interacted with, and your followers on Instagram. Each category can be assigned a different mailbox. For example, you might want to allow people who have your number into your main Chats inbox, as they are likely people you know, while friends of friends on Facebook might go into your Message Request folder for closer vetting.

There's also an Other People section in which you can specifically sort individuals on Facebook and Instagram. This is where you might block your ex from messaging you at all, or require co-workers to filter through your Message Request folder. If you want to open the doors to everyone or close them to everyone, that's an option too. This update is all about giving you custom controls over our inbox.

Update Privacy For Fine-Tuning

Instagram

Head to your Privacy settings to add another level of security and customization to your inbox. There, you can block accounts, mute accounts, and categorize conversations as "secret" to encrypt them. When you block or mute an account, Instagram won't let that person know you've taken action and even if you allow blocked or muted accounts to send you messages, they won't ever know if you read them.

If someone is sending you messages that are threatening, hurtful, or inappropriate, you can now report entire conversations or single messages to Instagram for review. To report, hold tap and hold message and wait for popup. "Report" will appear as an option and you can then follow the prompts to correctly file the details.