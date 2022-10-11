It’s time to be real about BeReal. The social media platform, which seems to be especially popular among the Gen Z crowd, is just about the buzziest app of 2022. Aiming to add a more candid approach to social media by forcing users to post a photo of what they’re doing at a random moment, BeReal might be a refreshing twist for you from the typical social media grind. But, there are also plenty of reasons why you might want to hop off the BeReal bandwagon.

For one, the premise can sound downright creepy to some people. Do you really want all of your acquaintances to know exactly what you’re doing every day? For many, the answer is yes. On the other hand, if you’re a more private person, you might have found that this window into your life feels a bit too invasive.

Of course, there are plenty of other reasons why you might have decided you want to delete BeReal. Maybe its location data concerns have worried you. Maybe you realized that you feel a bit too old to be in on the BeReal crowd. Or, maybe you’re just trying to lay off of social media for a bit.

Whatever your reason for wanting to be done with BeReal, since the app is fairly new, it might be a bit difficult to navigate deleting your profile from the app. Here’s everything you need to know about deleting BeReal.

How To Delete BeReal

Before you delete the app itself, you’ll want to delete your BeReal account. First, open up the app, then tap your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen. This will take you to your profile section.

Next, tap the three horizontal dots in the top right corner of your screen to open settings. Tap the “Help” button with the life float icon on it, then tap the “Contact Us” button with an envelope on it.

At the bottom of the menu, you’ll see a “Delete Account” option. Tap this, and you’ll be given the option to indicate your reason for leaving. The window explains that you will be logged out immediately, and all of your data will be scheduled to be deleted in 15 days. Tap “Yes, I’m sure,” if you’d like to go ahead with deleting your account, or tap “I changed my mind,” to go back.

If you log in before the 15 days are up, your account will be restored. Once you’ve waited out the 15 days, your BeReal account will officially be deleted — and you can go back to “being real” IRL.