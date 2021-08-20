Though you probably didn’t miss it, Yik Yak is back. The location-based, anonymous note-posting platform shut down in 2017 due to plummeting engagement and an ongoing battle with hate speech and cyberbullying, according to TechCrunch. But as of Aug. 16, Yik Yak is back on the App Store, the social media platform tweeted. In February 2021, the app was purchased by new owners, per NPR, who are promoting extensive community guidelines intended to reduce the problems the app came to be associated with.

The purpose of the app is to give people a chance to anonymously connect with others nearby — for example, to let everyone on campus know where the party is at, or attendees at a music festival where the short bathroom lines are. But Yik Yak’s original iteration, which launched in 2013, became well-known for its toxicity, particularly for the college students who comprised many of its users (aka, yakkers). If you don’t remember, or you blocked it out, anyone could anonymously bully or post rumors about others, or share violent or hateful thoughts on the platform. The app was community-monitored, meaning it was up to users to downvote posts they found offensive. Needless to say, that wasn’t terribly effective at keeping potentially hurtful comments away from the people who least wanted to see them. It got so bad that high schools and colleges had to ban the app from being accessed on-campus.

“The return of Yik Yak is terrifying. I’m legitimately so concerned it’s coming back,” Cara*, 22, tells Bustle. In high school, while on a trip to a university to attend a leadership program, Cara found that men in the area had anonymously posted sexually suggestive and threatening comments about her and her friends on the platform. “It’s such a gross app,” she says. Bustle has reached out to Yik Yak for comment, and will update this post when we hear back.

The new Yik Yak comes with an extensive list of “don’ts” in the community guidelines, ranging from bans on discussing minors and identifying individuals who aren’t public figures, to penalties for sharing fake news (unless it’s satirical). In addition to a team of moderators, the relaunched platform also comes with a one-strike-and-you’re-out policy for all users who violate some of the new terms, such as posting bullying comments or threats, or breaking federal or local laws. To help keep the community safe, the ‘Yak asks, “If you see someone bullying another person or making a threat, please immediately downvote and report the message. Message posts (yaks) that reach -5 total upvote points are instantly removed from the feed. When you report a post, our team reviews it as soon as possible and takes action when necessary.”

The platform also relaunched with mental health resources, like tips for being mindful on the app and organizations that can help with depression, and stay safe resources, like reminders about traveling safely and consent. To download the app, potential yakkers must be iPhone users based in the U.S. — it’s not available for Android users or people in other countries. If you’re curious to check it out, search YikYak in the App Store and download it by tapping “get.”

The vibe check on Twitter is not hopeful that the new app will create a safer or more positive community than the last go-round, but according to the App Store, new downloads already have it in the top 10 social media apps.

*Name has been changed to protect privacy.