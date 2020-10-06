3 Easy Ways To Find Your First Instagram Post

Tuesday, Oct. 6, marks Instagram’s 10th anniversary. If you want to celebrate a decade of food pics and selfies by finding your first Instagram post, you’ll want to get your scrolling finger ready. Unfortunately, there still isn’t a way to filter your posts oldest to newest. You also can’t search by date nor is there an easily-accessible, third-party app that does the searching for you. TL;DR: a trip through your Instagram photos will be inevitable in order to find your very first post.

You can, however, easily see the exact time and date you joined Instagram. On your phone, navigate to Settings >Security>Access Data. At the top, you should see a date and timestamp that marks the exact moment you sign up for an Instagram account. So, technically, you could calculate the amount of time you’ve been on Instagram, down to the minute. If that doesn't satiate your need for nostalgia, it’s time to start scrolling.

If you want to spend a little less time waiting for hundreds of photos to load, there are few ways to ease your self-imposed burden. Crack those fingers and get cozy. Here are three of the easiest ways to find your first Instagram post. *cue nostalgic music*

1. Use Your Desktop/Laptop

Will you still need to scroll? Yes, but your computer may load images faster than on your phone. Or at least the lag on your laptop maybe be slightly less infuriating.

2. Check Your Camera Roll

If you have your Instagram set to save original photos — on your phone go to Settings>Account>Original Photos — you’ll be able to scroll through your phone's photos easier and quicker than your Instagram posts. While you may not have 10 year's worth of photos saved on your phone, they may still be in your iCloud photos.

3. Request a Data Download

You can request an Instagram data download, which will email you a link to a file that will include all your photos, comments, and profile information since your account's inception. However, you'll still need to be patient as it can take up to 48 hours to receive your file. On your phone, go to Settings>Security>Download Data. Then, mentally prepare yourself for whatever nonsense you put in your bio in 2015.

Happy scrolling!